Telok Blangah sees first million-dollar HDB flat; 4-room unit sold for $1.1m

A Telok Blangah estate has joined the ranks of other HDB estates with million-dollar flats, after a 4-room flat there was recently sold for $1.1 million.

According to figures from Edgeprop, the sale was made in August, with the unit located at Block 80A Telok Blangah Street 31.

Based on HDB's statistics, the estate was completed in 2013, making it a relatively new property, which could account for its high selling price.

The unit measures approximately 95 sq m (1,022.6 sq ft) and is located between the 25th and 27th floors — with the high floor another probable factor for the record sale.

Earlier in August, another resale unit in the same estate fetched $980,000, with the area measuring a slightly smaller 93 sq m (1,001 sq ft).

Based on the location on Google Maps, the block is within a five-minute walking distance to several amenities, such as the Telok Blangah Food Centre and Telok Blangah Market.

It is also in close proximity to the commercial hub of the Mapletree Business City.

Not only that, the block is also located in between Telok Blangah and Labrador Park MRT stations, with both stations an estimated 10-minute walk away.

However, this might not be the last million-dollar HDB flat we will see in the neighbourhood.

According to HDB's figures, 10 other 4-room units at Telok Blangah St 31 have transacted at above $900,000, just in August alone.

Over on the Propertyguru website, another unit in Block 80A with the same floor area has just been listed for $1.2 million.

Based on the listing, the unit is also on a high floor, with a purported "showroom quality" interior.

Another two units at nearby Block 90A are also listed at $1 million and $1.08 million respectively.

