Tesla offers discount in Singapore on EVs in inventory

Reuters
A Tesla model 3 car is seen in their showroom in Singapore, on Oct 22, 2021. Picture taken on Oct 22, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters

SINGAPORE - Tesla has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday (Jan 9).

Tesla is offering a discount of $5,000 (S$6.600) for electric vehicle purchasers who trade in an existing internal combustion vehicle and another $5,000 credit against the cost of the certificate to operate a car in Singapore.

In addition, for qualified buyers who have a place for home installation, Tesla will provide the wall connector for charging, although the consumer has to pay for the cost of installation.

The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

#Tesla #Electric and hybrid vehicles #discounts