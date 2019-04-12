ThaiBev's $13.6b IPO of its brewery business. Is it a good deal?

Last week, Bloomberg published a report which says that Thai Beverage is considering an initial public offering of its brewery business in what could be the biggest listing in Singapore in close to a decade.

The company may seek to value the unit at as much as US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion), raising approx US$2-3 billion from the listing. If it materializes, the IPO is likely to be the Singapore bourse's biggest since the 2011 listing of Hutchison Port Holding Trust.

A US$10 billion valuation will also see the unit rank among the region's largest beer companies but still a fraction of the US$47 billion market capitalisation of recently-listed Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, the Asia-Pacific unit of AB InBev. Based on a trailing earnings basis, that valued Budweiser at more than 50x PER (Price-Earnings Ratio).

Shares of Thai Beverage initially appreciated as much as 5.2 per cent to a day high of S$0.91/share before closing at S$0.89/share as the company calls for a share trading halt.

STREET GENERALLY POSITIVE TO NEUTRAL ON THAI BEVERAGE

According to Bloomberg, analysts are generally positive to neutral on Thai Beverage, with 4 positive calls, 3 neutral calls and 1 negative call on the counter.

Its latest set of FY2019 results slightly missed the street's expectations. However, the street believes "Happy Hour" in Thailand could further extend due to stimulus measures implemented by the government to encourage spending.

While its Spirits division continues to outperform expectations and is the key driver of Group's earnings, its beer division remains under pressure due to high-interest costs associated with the Sabeco acquisition.