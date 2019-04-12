ThaiBev's $13.6b IPO of its brewery business. Is it a good deal?

PHOTO: Pixabay
New Academy of Finance

Last week, Bloomberg published a report which says that Thai Beverage is considering an initial public offering of its brewery business in what could be the biggest listing in Singapore in close to a decade.

The company may seek to value the unit at as much as US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion), raising approx US$2-3 billion from the listing. If it materializes, the IPO is likely to be the Singapore bourse's biggest since the 2011 listing of Hutchison Port Holding Trust.

A US$10 billion valuation will also see the unit rank among the region's largest beer companies but still a fraction of the US$47 billion market capitalisation of recently-listed Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, the Asia-Pacific unit of AB InBev. Based on a trailing earnings basis, that valued Budweiser at more than 50x PER (Price-Earnings Ratio).

Shares of Thai Beverage initially appreciated as much as 5.2 per cent to a day high of S$0.91/share before closing at S$0.89/share as the company calls for a share trading halt.

STREET GENERALLY POSITIVE TO NEUTRAL ON THAI BEVERAGE

According to Bloomberg, analysts are generally positive to neutral on Thai Beverage, with 4 positive calls, 3 neutral calls and 1 negative call on the counter.

Its latest set of FY2019 results slightly missed the street's expectations. However, the street believes "Happy Hour" in Thailand could further extend due to stimulus measures implemented by the government to encourage spending.

While its Spirits division continues to outperform expectations and is the key driver of Group's earnings, its beer division remains under pressure due to high-interest costs associated with the Sabeco acquisition.

Its beer division saw total attributable profit to shareholders of THB826 million (S$37.2 million). This amounts to approximately US$27.3 million.

According to the Bloomberg article, the IPO deal could include ThaiBev's beer assets in Thailand and Vietnam. Assuming that it does not include its Spirits' assets, the valuation of US$10 billion essentially prices its Beer unit at an FY19 PER multiple of 366x!

That will be an extremely positive deal for Thai Beverage to be able to dispose off part of its beer division at such high valuation multiples but not so much for investors' partaking in the deal. Thai Beverage has a current market of US$16.4 billion.

The US$10 billion deal for its Beer division essentially encompasses 61 per cent of its market cap when earnings contribution from its beer division only amounted to 3.5 per cent of Group's FY19 earnings.

If we exclude the financing impact, with the net profit of its Beer division at THB 3.154 billion in FY2019, that will still amount to a hefty 96x trailing PER multiple for its beer division. The only way the valuation makes sense is if its beer division's future earnings growth is expected to double. Is the street expecting that?

VALUATION PROBABLY ACCOUNT FOR PREVIOUS SABECO ACQUISITION

Recall that Thai Beverage previously paid approximately US$4.8 billion for 54 per cent of Sabeco. This values Sabeco at US$8.9 billion, a hefty valuation to be paid at that point in time, with the market subsequently punishing Thai Bev as seen by a circa. 40 per cent decline in its share price post-acquisition from late-2017 to late-2018.

The US$10 billion IPO, if it materializes, seems like a huge valuation premium attached to its beer division, in our view. This likely took into consideration the premium previously paid for Sabeco.

All said and done, such a valuation will be positive for Thai Beverage in our view, assuming the market is willing to attach a US$10 billion valuation to its beer division which is still a "work-in-progress" in terms of its restructuring efforts. All this assumes that its Spirits' division is not part of the US$10 billion valuation.

CONCLUSION

This is my initial thoughts on the Thaibev IPO deal based on the content derived from the Bloomberg article and is not construed to be fully accurate. Please do your own due diligence on this matter.

I believe a confirmation from Thai Beverage management pertaining to the IPO with more details disclosed will be useful in helping the market make an informed decision.

This article was first published on the New Academy of Finance. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.

More about
Money investments IPO (Initial Public Offering)

TRENDING

Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

Home Works

7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES