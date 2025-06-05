'Thank you for your hard work': Scoot gives 4.91 months of bonus, shares on TikTok

Staff at Scoot erupted in cheers upon finding out that they would receive almost five months of bonus pay.

The big reveal was captured on video and uploaded to Scoot's TikTok account on Wednesday (June 4).

In the TikTok video, staff are seen gathering and waiting in anticipation as some of Scoot's leaders make a grand entrance carrying large cardboard signs, each with a number from one to nine.

The leaders stood in a line, and the staff were made to guess which three numbers made up the final bonus amount.

The final amount of 4.91 was revealed at the end of the video, which was met with loud whoops from the staff watching.

"Thank you to the Scoot fam for your hard work and dedication! This is for you," the caption read.

SIA Group records $2.8b profit

Scoot is a low-cost carrier that operates under Singapore Airlines (SIA), which posted a record-breaking profit of $2.78 billion for the financial year that ended on March 31.

For FY24/25, Scoot recorded a total revenue of $35.8 million and carried a total of 12.8 million passengers, up by 1.3 per cent from the previous year.

SIA on the other hand, recorded a total revenue of $1.67 billion and rewarded all eligible staff with a profit-sharing bonus of 7.45 months each.

Looking ahead, SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong warned about the challenges the aviation industry will face, such as geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruption and macroeconomic volatility.

He said that SIA Group is well-positioned to respond to these challenges, due to SIA's financial strength, digital capabilities and diversified network.

"While global uncertainties remain, the Group is in a strong position to focus on profitability, while pursuing growth opportunities and ensuring long-term value creation for shareholders," the airline said in a press release on May 15.

