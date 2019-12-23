These 3 blue-chip companies are yielding more than your CPF account

It is well known that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) ordinary account (OA) offers an interest rate of 2.5 per cent.

But there are blue-chip companies that can offer better yields.

SAVINGS AND MORE...

The CPF system was set up by the government decades ago as a method of "forced savings". It has evolved over the years and is now widely recognised as a tool for building up retirement savings.

The primary function of CPF is to help you to grow their savings in an almost risk-free manner.

But the CPF OA also offers some flexibility.

As it stands, all OA funds will automatically earn an interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum, almost risk-free.

However, the monies can also be used for a variety of purposes such as education, property and even to invest in a wide range of investments such as Singapore Savings Bonds, unit trusts and individual equities.

Let's focus here on the investment aspect, as there are blue-chip companies that might be worth considering as they offer dividend yields that are above 2.5 per cent.