Things to consider when booking a wedding venue in Singapore

Just hearing about planning a wedding sounds complicated and difficult. From purchasing wedding rings to solemnisation, it may all sound foreign and new to someone who's just started planning.

With the cost of everything increasing, budgeting for weddings has also changed. In our previous article of the overview of weddings in Singapore, it breaks down the different costs of wedding planning - banquets, bridal packages, wedding rings, dowry, and honeymoon.

For a more detailed breakdown and explanation of the most expensive portion of a wedding, we've compiled together a breakdown of wedding venues in Singapore. In various steps and facilities needed in planning for the big day, the total cost of the event can vary depending on the preferences.

Wedding banquet venues

In the beginning process of finding the perfect venue, it's crucial for the couple to list out their preferences and determine the type of wedding they would like. Whether it is an outdoor wedding, beach wedding, traditional wedding, or destination wedding, the range of options for the setting of the event varies.

Cost of the venue

Usually, the wedding venues account for the majority of the wedding budget. The cost of the banquet will vary depending on the number of guests attending, the preferred date and time of the wedding, etc. The breakdown of the prices of the wedding venues will depend on the location, a hire fee, some that charge per hour or minute, and some that charge per person attending.

When the venues have a lower price than others, it may be possible that they don't include some amenities such as food and drinks. It is important to ask for a specific breakdown of the total cost of the venue when inquiring!

Time of day and week

PHOTO: Pexels

Most times, the prices will be higher when booking the venue during weekend dinner times compared to weekdays. Per person, it typically ranges by around 15 to 20 dollars difference, however, these can quickly add up to hundreds of dollars when accounting for all the guests. Just switching times or booking for a certain number of hours for the venue, it can reduce the price significantly.

Time of year

The cost may also vary depending on the time of the year to plan the wedding. In Singapore, the peak months to host a wedding are March, May, June, July, September, November, and December. During these times, the prices and costs to rent the venue may be more expensive compared to other months.

Package deals

To reduce the amount of different options and add-ons, many venues also provide package offers and all-inclusive packages that may be a better and cheaper option compared to individually booking for necessities.

Certain packages may consist of accommodations, decorations, food, and drinks.

Other venues also allow you to bring your own (BYO) alcohol which may also cut down on the cost of alcohol the venues may charge the guests.

Cancellation process

PHOTO: Pexels

The cancellation process for each venue will also vary on the venue and when the cancellation occurs. Most times, there may only be a 50 per cent refund when cancelling closer to the wedding date of within three months and no refund when cancelling within 30 days. Always check with your venues for the exact timeline!

Additional charges

Most wedding venues will provide equipment and facilities for the wedding, but there are certain banquets that charge to borrow their accommodations. This may include the sound PA system, projector, TV, or even air conditioning! In this case, looking for a venue with an exclusive deal or a package will save you both the time and money.

List of banquet venues 2022

For a more specific breakdown of the costs of different banquet venues, we've compiled a list of prices for 20 tables or around 200 guests.

Prices in SGD Weekday lunch Weekday dinner Weekend lunch Weekend dinner Andaz Singapore 34,560 39,360 34,560 39,360 Carlton Hotel Singapore 22,760 22,760 22,760 22,760 Changi Cove Singapore 19,760 19,760 19,760 19,760 Conrad Centennial Singapore 40,000 43,750 40,000 43,750 Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore 19,760 19,760 20,960 22,160 Four Points by Sheraton 29,360 33,760 29,360 33,760 Keppel Club 30,000 30,000 30,000 30,000 Long Beach at Coastes 10,000 10,000 24,000 24,000 Metropolitan YMCA Singapore 11,200 11,200 11,200 11,200 Orchard Rendezvous Hotel Singapore 19,100 19,100 19,100 19,100 Red House Seafood 32,600 39,600 32,600 39,600 Rendezvous Hotel Singapore - 24,188 26,688 29,188 Resorts World Sentosa 35,760 37,760 37,760 39,760 Sand Bar 10,000 10,000 17,600 17,600 Seletar (Colonial Garden Wedding) 17,500 17,500 17,500 17,500 Singapore Recreation Club (Lounge 1883) 11,000 11,000 11,000 11,000 Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant 22,231 22,231 22,231 22,231 The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore 21,400 29,400 21,400 29,400 The Masons Table 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 Village Hotel Changi 21,600 23,600 21,600 23,600 Youngs Event Restaurant 16,000 16,000 19,000 19,000

Ways to finance

As couples get ready to finance their wedding, it becomes more clear that organising a wedding is expensive and can take years of saving to accommodate for all the specific wants and needs. From quick cash personal loans to cashlines, there are various ways one can utilise to fund for their wedding.

Using a specific credit card to make all wedding and honeymoon payments separate from personal daily expenses can also save extra charges and trouble along the way. Check out the best credit card to meet your wedding needs!

More tips to save money

Lots of little expenses can add up to a lot in the end. Other ways to save money in planning for a wedding are to cut down and budget on other aspects. This can include renting the wedding dress or suit instead of purchasing one, borrowing what you can from friends and family, and using a travel agent for the honeymoon!

Other little things include opting for digital wedding invitations compared to physical invitations, choosing and being your own personal DJ, going for widely available flowers for the season, and recruiting friends to help you out along the way.

Conclusion

It is not easy to plan and budget for your dream wedding. But everything at the end will work out through thorough planning and research. Remember to start arranging and budgeting early to be eligible for early-bird discounts and cheaper costs overall.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.