Timeless Warren Buffett insights

I recently read the book Tap Dancing to Work. Compiled by Carol Loomis, Tap Dancing to Work is a collection of articles published on Fortune magazine between 1966 and 2012 that are on Warren Buffett or authored by himself.

Even though some of these articles were penned more than 50 years ago, they hold insights that are still relevant today. With that, here's a collection of some of my favourite quotes from the book.

ON WHY BUYING MEDIOCRE COMPANIES AT A CHEAP PRICE IS NOT IDEAL

"Unless you are a liquidator, that kind of approach to buying businesses is foolish. First, the original 'bargain' probably will not turn out to be such a steal after all. In a difficult business, no sooner is one problem solved than another surfaces- never is there just one cockroach in the kitchen.

Second, any initial advantage you secure will be quickly eroded by the low returns that the business earns. For example, if you buy a business for $8 million that can be sold or liquidated for $10 million and promptly take either course, you can realise a high return.

But the investment will disappoint if the business is sold for $10 million in 10 years and in the interim has annually earned and distributed only a few percents on cost. Time is the friend of the wonderful business, the enemy of the mediocre."

In his 1989 annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett outlined some of the mistakes he made over his first 25 years at the helm of the company.

One of those mistakes was buying control of Berkshire itself. At that time, and being trained by Ben Graham, Buffett thought that buying a company for a cheap price would end up being a good investment.

However, such bargain-priced stocks may take years to eventually trade at their liquidation value. This can result in very mediocre returns, even after paying a seemingly low price for the company and its assets.

Buffett later reasoned that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

ON WHY BERKSHIRE DOES NOT LEVERAGE MORE