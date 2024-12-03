Top 47 free things to do in Singapore (December 2024): Christmas markets, Singapore Cat Festival, free sake tasting, and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This December, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

This month, Christmas events abound. Feast on Christmas treats from around the world at World Christmas Market, explore New Bahru at the Merry Market, and experience poinsettias up close at Gardens by the Bay. Even the pet events have gone festive for the season, with Santa Paws Market at RedDot Brewhouse and Crane's Festive Pet Fair.

Here's your guide to the top 50 free things to do in Dec 2024!

Free festivals, fairs and markets in Singapore

1. Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery (From Dec 2)

Immerse yourself in the rich history of Singapore's evolving identity through Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art, a new long-term exhibition at National Gallery Singapore. Opening on Dec 2, 2024, the exhibition kicks off with its first instalment, showcasing over 200 artworks and artefacts from the 19th century to the 1960s.

From vivid depictions of colonial Singapore in Market of the Tropics to P. Ramlee's iconic films in Community and Self, this exhibition weaves stories of trade, community, and identity through art. Don't miss the stunning centrepiece, Chen Wen Hsi's monumental Gibbons, newly restored and ready to captivate visitors.

The first part of Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art opens on Dec 2, 2024, while you can view the full exhibition from July 2025.

Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs, while foreigners can purchase general admission tickets from $20. Head to the revamped DBS Singapore Gallery and take a journey through Singapore's artistic heritage.

Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery

Dates: From Dec 2, 2024

Location: National Gallery

Address: 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

2. Enabling Lives Festival @ Gardens by the Bay (till Dec 3)

Head down to Gardens by the Bay from now till Dec 3, 2024 for the Enabling Lives Festival, a heartwarming celebration of diversity and abilities!

This inclusive event offers something for everyone, from sensory tours for the visually impaired to sign-language guided tours and a Quiet Morning programme specially designed for children with autism.

Get hands-on with craft activities and workshops led by inspiring individuals from APSN, TOUCH Community Services, and Jojomama, or enjoy uplifting performances by beneficiaries of Beautiful Mind Charity Singapore.

While admission is free for persons with disabilities and their caregivers (with pre-registration), some activities and Flower Dome entry fees may apply.

Enabling Lives Festival @ Gardens by the Bay

Dates : Now till Dec 3, 2024

: Now till Dec 3, 2024 Location : Flower Dome & Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay

: Flower Dome & Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

3. World Christmas Market (Dec 5 – 25)

Step into a world of festive cheer at the World Christmas Market Singapore, which will bring you Christmas traditions from around the globe.

Wander through a treasure trove of authentic flavours and experiences, from savoury German bratwurst to sweet Belgian waffles, French crepes, and even Asian delights. It's the perfect way to indulge your taste buds while embracing the spirit of giving-many stalls support charitable causes and eco-friendly initiatives.

Happening from Dec 5 to 25, 2024 at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, the World Christmas Market has a packed schedule. Expect choir and band performances, a Christmas musical, popsicle making workshops, and more daily.

World Christmas Market

Dates: Dec 5 – 25, 2024

Time: Monday – Thursday: 5 – 11 pm Friday – Sunday: 4 – 11 pm

Address: The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Blvd, Singapore 018940

4. Sake Inn Warehouse Sale (Dec 6 – 8)

Calling all sake lovers! Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned connoisseur, the Sake Inn Warehouse Sale is your chance to indulge in over 250+ different sakes for unlimited sampling-completely free.

Happening from Dec 6-8, 11 am to 8 pm at the Gordon Warehouse Building, this event promises the lowest prices of the year with discounts of up to 70 per cent off.

What's more, on-site sommeliers will guide you through the fascinating history and flavours of each brew, helping you find the perfect sake for your festive celebrations.

Pre-purchase credits to snag an exclusive goodie bag, but don't worry-entry and sampling are free for everyone. So, head down to 9 Kaki Bukit Rd 2 and treat your taste buds to a sake adventure you won't forget. Cheers!

Sake Inn Warehouse Sale

Dates: Dec 6 – 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Address: 9 Kaki Bukit Rd 2, #02-14, Gordon Warehouse Building, Singapore 417842

5. Merry Market at New Bahru (Dec 6 – 8)

Ring in the festive season at the Merry Market at New Bahru, a design-led fair brimming with creativity and holiday cheer!

Happening over three days from Dec 6-8, this vibrant market features 30+ emerging brands, exciting workshops, and pop-ups that are perfect for discovering unique gifts and fresh ideas. It's the first in a series of design-led fairs they've dubbed Extra Curious Activities (ECA).

Getting to New Bahru's Merry Market is a breeze-enjoy a $5 discount on Grab rides with the promo code NEWBAHRU, or hop on the free shuttle bus from Orchard Road (every Sat and Sun till Dec). And here's the cherry on top: spend $50 at the market and treat yourself to a complimentary Roku Sakura Bloom Gin & Tonic!

Merry Market at New Bahru

Dates: Dec 6 – 8, 2024

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Address: 46 & 58 Kim Yam Road Singapore 239351

6. The Retro Factory (Dec 6 – 8)

Did you know Singapore has a vintage flea market that happens two times a month? Every first and third weekend of the month, visit this vintage flea market to browse bits and bobs from over 50 fresh vendors, featuring rare collectibles, retro fashion, vinyl records, and pre-loved treasures.

Located at Katong Square, just a 5-minute walk from Marine Parade MRT, this all-weather event is a must-visit for lovers of vintage and retro goodness.

The Retro Factory

Dates: Dec 6 – 8, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Katong Square

Address: 88 East Coast Road, Singapore 423371

7. Sensory Moments - Christmas Train Show (Dec 7)

Here's a festive activity that's as educational as it is fun! Sensory Moments-Christmas Train Show is a free 30-minute programme that lets you get hands-on with petal-less poinsettias, perfect for anyone curious about nature's quirks.

You'll learn how these iconic holiday plants attract pollinators without petals, why they need a strict "beauty sleep" to bloom, and whether the rumour about poinsettias being poisonous is true. With plants to touch, smell, and examine, it's a sensory experience that's sure to delight both kids and adults.

Slots are limited, so make sure to register as soon as you can-registrations are on-site only, and are on a first-come-first-served basis. Remember, you'll need a Flower Dome ticket to enter, but the sensory fun is on the house.

Sensory Moments - Christmas Train Show

Date: Dec 7, 2024

Time: 1030 am to 5 pm (30 minutes per slot)

Venue: Gardens by the Bay, South American Garden, Flower Dome

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

8. Scented Gift Wraps at FairPrice VivoCity (Dec 7 – 8)

FairPrice is stepping up your gift-wrapping game with their Cherry Pie scented wrappers, available at VivoCity. Swing by the special installation outside FairPrice Xtra (B2) from 8.30am to 8pm on 7-8 Dec to grab these limited-edition sheets for free-perfect for adding a touch of sweet surprise to your presents.

If you miss the installation, don't worry-you can still snag a roll of these scented wrappers with a minimum $50 spend at FairPrice Finest Clarke Quay or VivoCity (starting Dec 7).

While you're at FairPrice Xtra, don't miss the Xtra Xmas Experience (Dec 5-11) with deli and festive food tastings, or get your gifts wrapped for free at Santa's Workshop (Dec 7, 8, 14, 15) with a $50 spend at these selected stores:

FairPrice Xtra AMK Hub

FairPrice Xtra Changi Business Park

FairPrice Xtra Hougang One

FairPrice Xtra Jem

FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point (JP2)

FairPrice Xtra Kallang Wave

FairPrice Xtra NEX

FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade

FairPrice Xtra VivoCity

9. Sentosa Festive Market by Sunday Social (Dec 7 – 8)

Get into the holiday spirit at the Sentosa Festive Market, happening on Dec 7 and 8 from 4pm to 9pm at Palawan Beach Walk. This free, pet-friendly event combines the charm of a Christmas market with the laid-back vibes of a tropical beach.

Stroll through over 30 curated stalls featuring unique gifts from local artisans — think fashion, wellness, and home decor.

Feeling creative? Join one of the family-friendly workshops to make festive keepsakes, or treat yourself to a little pampering with henna art, tarot readings, or press-on nails.

For a magical evening, reserve a social table or bring your own picnic, and enjoy classic Christmas films under the stars at Palawan Green. With food trucks, live music, and a lucky draw, it’s the perfect way to soak in the festive cheer.

Sentosa Festive Market by Sunday Social

Date: Dec 7 – 8, 2024

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm

Venue: Palawan Beach Walk (next to Palawan Green)

10. Farmers' Feast (Dec 14)

Soak in the festive vibes at Farmers' Feast, happening on Dec 14, 4 pm -7 pm at City Sprouts @ West Coast (near West Coast Park Carpark 2). This free-entry event features a cosy mini Farmers' Market showcasing fresh, locally grown produce straight from the greenhouse.

Get hands-on with fun workshops led by the farmers themselves, where you can create Christmas gift cards, kokedama, rock gardens, or even a beaded bracelet — perfect personalised gifts for loved ones. Workshop prices are super affordable, starting at just $6. Bring a friend along and enjoy discounts on group activities!

While you're there, don't miss out on a meal at OM cafe — there's a 10 per cent discount for all Farmers' Feast visitors. With delicious food, unique crafts, and a festive market, it's a great way to spend an evening.

Farmers' Feast

Date: Dec 14, 2024

Time: 4 – 7 pm

Location: City Sprouts @ West Coast (Near West Coast Park Carpark 2

11. Public Garden Christmas (Dec 21 – 22)

Looking for one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts? Public Garden Christmas is back, bringing together independent brands from across Asia under one roof. Happening on Dec 21-22, 1 pm-7 pm at Suntec Convention Hall 403-404, this free-entry event is the perfect spot to discover fresh designs and meet creative minds.

From fashion to home decor, every brand here has a unique story to tell, with many launching exclusive collections just for this event. Regional designers are specially invited, so you might even stumble upon unexpected treasures from overseas.

Whether you're hunting for thoughtful gifts, connecting with like-minded people, or just soaking in the festive atmosphere, Public Garden is a great place to start. Pro tip: Bring cash! I visited a past iteration of Public Garden and discovered that some overseas vendors only accept cash.

Public Garden Christmas

Dates: Dec 21 – 22, 2024

Time: 1 – 7 pm

Venue: Suntec Convention Hall 403–404

Address: 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

12. Repair Kopitiam (Dec 22)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session-it's a movement towards sustainability. Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process.

Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning-all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for Dec 22, 2024, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opened on Dec 6, 2024 at 12 noon and closes on Dec 18, 2024. Check the Repair Kopitiam website or their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: Dec 22, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

13. Twinkle & Treats: A Sweet Christmas at Plaza Singapura (Nov 22 – Dec 25)

Merry pinkmas! This upcoming festive season, Plaza Singapura and Museum of Ice Cream are coming together to bring you a cosy, rosy festive wonderland with Twinkle & Treats: A Sweet Christmas.

From Nov 22 to Dec 25, 2024, the mall transforms into a pink-themed holiday extravaganza featuring Singapore's largest ice cream-inspired igloo, dazzling light shows, and sweet, festive, free fun for all.

Explore vibrant installations, including a life-sized snow globe, a magical Pinkmas forest, and Plaza Singapura's first-ever pink-themed light show lighting up its 170-metre Orchard Road frontage. The show runs every Friday to Sunday evening until Dec 15 and every night from Dec 20 to 25.

Enjoy fun workshops like Dessert Squishy Painting ($15/pax) or indulge in a complimentary cup of ice cream when you capture sweet memories and tag @plazasingapura and @museumoficecreamsg on social media (limited to 50 redemptions per show). Check out the link below for more details.

Twinkle & Treats: A Sweet Christmas at Plaza Singapura

Dates: Nov 22 – Dec 25, 2024

Light shows: 730 pm, 830 pm, 930 pm

Location: Plaza Singapura, Orchard Road

14. Christmas Rendezvous at Capitol Singapore & Chijmes (Now till Dec 25)

Celebrate the festive season with Christmas Rendezvous at Capitol Singapore and Chijmes. From magical markets to enchanting snowfall, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a rundown of the activities you can look forward to:

Christmas Market (Dec 1–25, 12 pm–9 pm, Outdoor Plaza): Explore a European-themed market packed with unique gifts, crafts, and festive goodies.

Singing Tree (Dec 1–25, Fri–Sun & Christmas Day, 6.30pm*, 7.30pm, 8.30pm, Outdoor Plaza): Enjoy Christmas carols performed by Voices of Singapore and child carollers.

Snowfall (Nov 15 – Dec 25, 7 pm–10 pm, Outdoor Plaza): Experience a magical snowfall every 30 minutes for that perfect winter wonderland feel.

SISAY Tropical Latin Christmas (Dec 21–22, various times, Outdoor Plaza): Catch a vibrant Andean music performance by a Native Ecuadorian ensemble.

Symphony 924 Café Concert (Dec 14, 1 pm–2 pm, Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski): Delight in classical Christmas tunes with live performances and fun Q&A sessions.

Spend & Redeem Peanuts or Sanrio Blind Box (Nov 15 –Dec 22): Spend $80 to redeem a Peanuts or Sanrio collectible — perfect for fans and collectors!

Christmas Rendezvous at Capitol Singapore & Chijmes

Dates: Now till Dec 25, 2024

Capitol Singapore: 13 Stamford Road, Singapore 178905

CHIJMES: 30 Victoria Street, Singapore 187996

15. A Dazzling Christmas at One Raffles Place (Now till Dec 27, 2024)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCTPVnHy6h2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Step into the sparkle of the season at A Dazzling Christmas at One Raffles Place from Nov 13 to Dec 27, 2024. The mall is transformed with enchanting gold and silver decor, bringing festive warmth and magic to the heart of Singapore's Central Business District.

Get rewarded while you shop: Spend $120 to receive a $10 ORP voucher, or go big with a $500 spend to enjoy both a $10 ORP voucher and a $100 HighHouse voucher (while stocks last). Plus, capture a photo of any gift purchase over $50 for a chance to win $50 ORP e-vouchers-just share it on social media with #DazzlingGiftsAtORP.

To make your shopping experience even merrier, enjoy complimentary weekend parking when you spend $30. And don't miss the Christmas carolling on Dec 16, 18, and 20 from 12.15pm to 1pm for a touch of holiday cheer to brighten your day!

A Dazzling Christmas at One Raffles Place

Dates: Now till Dec 27, 2024

Location: One Raffles Place

16. Night at Orchard (Dec 27 – 29)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCElNMyymuV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you've visited Orchard Road in the evenings, you might have noticed some booths set up selling artisanal crafts and lifestyle products. That's Night at Orchard, the only night market in Singapore's prime shopping district.

Taking place every last weekend of the month from March to December 2024, this vibrant market is a showcase of creative and experiential brands from local and international businesses. From unique handcrafted goods to innovative products, there's something to delight every shopper.

Open from 3 pm to 10 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the market is the perfect place to unwind after a long week. Stroll down Orchard Road, soak in the lively atmosphere, and support the talents behind these remarkable creations. Whether you're a local or a visitor, Night at Orchard offers a unique blend of shopping, culture, and entertainment that you won't want to miss.

Here are the dates in Dec 2024:

Nov 29 – Dec 1, 2024

Dec 27 – 29, 2024

Night at Orchard

Dates this month: Nov 29 – Dec 1, 2024, Dec 27 – 29, 2024

Time: 3 pm – 10 pm

Venue: Along Orchard Road, from outside Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City

17. The Gift of Disney Cruise Line at Jewel (Now till Jan 2, 2025)

This festive season, Jewel Changi Airport brings Disney magic to Singapore with The Gift of Disney Cruise Line at Jewel, the first Disney Cruise Line-inspired holiday celebration in Southeast Asia.

From Nov 8, 2024 to Jan 2, 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in enchanting displays and interactive installations at Canopy Park, all inspired by the themed areas aboard the upcoming Disney Adventure cruise ship.

Explore whimsical installations like the Hedge Maze, featuring Mickey Mouse-shaped topiaries and a life-sized Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey statue, or the Foggy Bowls with a towering 2.6-metre Baymax from Big Hero 6.

At Petal Garden, visitors can marvel at a 4-metre replica of the Disney Cruise Line funnel, complete with motion-activated portholes that reveal surprise appearances from beloved Disney and Pixar characters.

Join the festivities dressed as your favourite Disney, Pixar, or Marvel character on Nov 16 and 17 to enjoy free admission and receive a Captain Mickey Mouse visor. Plus, embark on a quest to find seven themed medallions around the park for a chance to win a 4-day, 3-night Disney Adventure cruise!

The Gift of Disney Cruise Line at Jewel

Dates: Now till 2 Jan 2025

Location: Canopy Park, Jewel Changi Airport

18. The Hope Train X Artrepreneur By Children's Cancer Foundation (Now till Jan 4, 2025)

Support an inspiring cause this month with The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur Exhibition 2024 at Gardens by the Bay's Mediterranean Garden. This unique exhibition showcases the creativity of young cancer survivors who have faced employment challenges due to health struggles.

Through the ARTrepreneur programme, the Children's Cancer Foundation equips these talented youth with customised art skills training, giving them the chance to develop their craft and improve their job prospects.

More than just an art display, this exhibition celebrates resilience and hope, inviting visitors to appreciate each piece as a symbol of these young artists' strength and potential. By attending, you'll be making a difference by supporting their journey towards a brighter future, as they turn passion into opportunity.

Dates: Nov 6, 2024 – Jan 4, 2025

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Location: Mediterranean Garden, Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay (Flower Dome admission applies)

Don't you feel like as adults, we forget how to play? From July 5, 2024, the National Museum of Singapore is inviting you to relive and reconnect to your most treasured childhood memories of toys and play in their new toy-themed experiential pop-up, Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play.

This event brings together artists and toy collectors to celebrate the fascinating stories of childhood toys through immersive displays, large-scale artworks, and digital gamified experiences.

Visitors can explore three main sections: It's a Small World, Drive-Through Time, and Batteries Included, featuring over 250 toys from the 1980s to present day (including a whole showcase featuring toys from Singapore's Barbie Guy!). With interactive experiences and workshops, this showcase is perfect for reliving cherished memories and connecting with Singapore's cultural heritage.

Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play is a free showcase in the National Museum of Singapore. Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents can visit the museum for free, while admission tickets cost $10 (adult) or $7 (concession-seniors 60 years and above, students, and special access) for tourists and foreign residents.

Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play

Date: July 5, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025

Venue: National Museum of Singapore

20. Changi Festive Village and Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland (Now to Feb 16, 2025)

Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty at Changi Airport’s Changi Festive Village, where Sanrio magic fills every corner! From Nov 1, 2024 to Feb 16, 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in Hello Kitty-themed festive fun with adorable attractions, exclusive merchandise, and interactive activities for all ages.

Start with the Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland in Terminal 3, featuring an 8-metre Hello Kitty topiary surrounded by fan-favourites like My Melody and Cinnamoroll. Snap Insta-worthy shots and even take a slide down a 7-metre rainbow!

On weekends, Hello Kitty fans can meet their favourite Sanrio characters in exclusive meet-and-greet sessions-just spend S$50 (S$80 in supermarkets and Jewel) in Changi's public areas to book a pass through the Changi App.

Explore the airport to spot Hello Kitty and friends in 15 festive displays across all terminals, from Hello Kitty in a rickshaw to a spinning Pompompurin.

For added fun, join the Sanrio-themed carnival at Terminal 3, where nine zones feature rides, games, and collectable Sanrio character merchandise. Plus, if you're up for some splash-tacular fun, don't miss the Cosmic HydroPark water park, also at T3!

Changi Festive Village and Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland

Dates: Nov 1, 2024 – Feb 16, 2025

Location: Changi Airport

21. Crane's Festive Markets (Now till Dec 22)

The holiday season is upon us! This month, Crane is hosting tons of festive markets around the island to give you a headstart on your Christmas gift hunting. Expect handmade items, vintage treasures, and crafts by local artists and small businesses.

Market Date and time Location Annual Festive Market 25 Nov – 15 Dec, 10 am – 6 pm Crane, 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647 Festive Market at Millenia Walk 25 Nov – 8 Dec, 10 am – 9 pm Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard Singapore, 039596 Tanglin Mall Festive Market 25 Nov – 1 Dec, 10 am – 9 pm Tanglin Mall L1 Atrium, 163 Tanglin Road Singapore, Singapore 247933 Festive Pop Ups at Crane Wisma 25 Nov – 15 Dec, 11 am – 7 pm Crane Living @ OCBC Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, Singapore 238877 Wisma Weekend Pop-Up Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in December, 11 am – 7 pm Crane Living @ OCBC Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, Singapore 238877 Community Christmas Market 6 – 8, 13 – 15, 20 – 22 Dec

Fridays 5 –9 pm / Saturdays and Sundays 10 am – 6 pm Furama RiverFront Hotel, Main Lobby, 405 Havelock Road Singapore, 169633 Hillion Mall Weekend Popups Fridays – Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm Hillion Mall, 17 Petir Road Singapore, 678278 Festive Pop-Up at Crane Living OUE Downtown 2 – 20 Dec 2024, 10 am – 6 pm, Mondays to Fridays Crane Living @ OUE Downtown, 6 Shenton Way Singapore, Singapore 068809 Last Minute Fair at Crane Joo Chiat 16 – 22 Dec 2024, 10 am – 6 pm 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647 Last Minute Fair at Crane Wisma 16 – 22 Dec 2024, 11 am – 7 pm Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria), 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, Singapore 238877

22. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (every weekend)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' markets-yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates and time: Weekends, 9am to 2pm

Venue: Crane Living Joo Chiat

Address: 280 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427534

23. Makers' Market (various dates)

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers’ Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in Dec 2024:

Makers’ Market Dates Time Parade @ Queensway Shopping Centre 4 Nov – 29 Dec 2024 12 am – 8 pm SOTA 20 – 22 Dec 2024 11 am – 7 pm Katong Joo Chiat 30 Nov 2024 11 am – 7 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm ArtsEverywhere@CDC, Town Square @ Potong Pasir 14 Dec, Saturday, 11 am – 6 pm 11 am – 6 pm

Free pet events in Singapore

1. Singapore Cat Festival (Dec 7 – 8)

Calling all cat lovers — Singapore Cat Festival 2024 is back! Happening from Dec 7 – 8, 10am – 8pm at Singapore Expo Hall 6A, this paw-some event is the perfect weekend activity for anyone who adores all things feline.

Expect a fun-filled day of mingling with fellow cat enthusiasts, shopping for unique products from local vendors, and learning more about responsible cat care. Thinking of adopting? You might even meet a furry friend looking for their forever home!

With activities like fundraising and cat-inspired art displays, this festival isn’t just a celebration of our furry companions — it’s also a way to support Singapore’s cat-loving community. Whether you’re a proud cat parent or simply a feline fan, this free event is sure to leave you purring with joy.

Singapore Cat Festival

Date: Dec 7 – 8, 2024

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

Address: 1 Expo Dr, Singapore 486150

2. SPCA Adoption Drive (Dec 14)

SPCA is close to my heart because it's where I adopted my own kitty (you can see her in my guide to pet birthday cakes in Singapore!).

Usually, as was my own experience too, SPCA's shelter animals are only available for viewing by appointment. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins.

This month, that day is Dec 14, 2024, Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA's Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date: Saturday, Dec 14, 2024

Time: 11am – 3pm

Location: SPCA, 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

No sign-ups required.

3. Santa Paws Market at RedDot Brewhouse (Dec 15 and 22)

Get your furry friends ready for some festive fun at the Santa Paws Market! Happening on Dec 15 and 22, 11 am–8 pm, this pet-friendly Christmas celebration at RedDot Brewhouse, Dempsey is the ultimate holiday outing for you and your pets.

Shop Pet Goodies: Explore exclusive treats and gifts to spoil your fur babies.

Best Dressed Contest: Dress up in your most festive outfits for a chance to win!

Festive Treasure Hunt: Uncover Christmas prizes with your pets in tow.

Dine & Mingle: Enjoy delicious bites while your pets make new friends.

Spend & Win: Shop and stand a chance to snag exclusive prizes.

RSVP now to claim a free Christmas-themed goodie bag (while stocks last)!

4. Crane's Festive Pets Fair (Dec 21 – 22)

Calling all furry and feathered friends! This month, Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you for a pawsome festive fair full of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories.

There'll be food vendors for the humans too, so you and your pet can enjoy the day out with both hearts and tummies full. Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore.

Crane’s Festive Pets Fair

Dates: Dec 21 – 22, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

5. Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up (now till end Dec 2024)

In my opinion, the best meals are enjoyed with pets and away from people. That's exactly what you're going to get at the pet-friendly culinary oasis of Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up, a food haven nestled at 66 Kampong Bugis.

Open until the end of December 2024, this gastronomic retreat brings a refreshing twist to the dining landscape from Wednesdays to Fridays.

Savour a diverse mix of 5 homegrown brands and revel in a calendar packed with chef collaborations and experiential happenings. Dive into an array of cuisines-from British breakfast delights at Carnaby to indulgent plant-based burgers at The Goodburger, innovative Italian dishes at Quattro, legendary American BBQ at Meatsmith, and heavenly homemade brownies from Backyard Bakers.

Entry is free, but food and drinks are priced by each F&B establishment. Here’s an idea of the prices you can expect:

Breakfast by Carnaby: The Full Monty ($32), Buttermilk Pancakes ($14), Boozy Toast ($14)

The Goodburger:The Classic ($16), The Big Boy ($22), One Night in Bangkok ($18), The Black Tie ($18)

Quattro: Margherita pizza ($22), Pepperoni pizza ($28), Garlic Prawn pizza ($30), Spicy Sausage pizza ($30), Carbonara pasta ($22), Spaghetti Meatballs pasta ($26), Cacio e Pepe pasta ($22), Green Goddess pasta ($24)

Meatsmith: Beef Brisket ($28), Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($13), Pork & Jalapeno Sausage ($11)

Backyard Bakers: daily selection of brownies ($12)

Beyond the plate, Gourmet Park sets the scene to kick back, relax, and take it easy. With its laid-back vibe and a variety of dining options, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and indulge with friends and furkids amidst lush surroundings.

Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up

Dates and time: Now till end Dec 2024, Wednesdays to Fridays Wednesday and Thursday: 12 pm – 9 pm Friday: 12 pm – 10 pm Saturday: 8 am – 10 pm Sunday and Public Holidays: 8 am – 9 pm

Address: 66 Kampong Bugis, Ground Floor Patio, Singapore 338987

Free performances and programmes in Singapore

1. Swee Lee Clarke Quay Activities: Guitar Looping, Open Mic Night, Trivia Night (Dec 11, 17, 18)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this month? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay! They’re hosting a music trivia night, open mic night, and a songwriting workshop.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay’s Open Mic Night (Dec 11, 7pm): There’s something magical about live music. Couple that with an open mic night, and you’re set up for a night of musical discovery and excitement.

Experience the magic at Swee Lee Clarke Quay with an evening of passion and talent as handpicked local musicians take the stage. From acoustic to indie and soulful ballads, these captivating performances will leave you mesmerised.

Workshop: Guitar Looping 101 (Dec 17, 7pm): Always wanted to learn how to guitar loop? Here’s your chance. At this guitar looping workshop, enjoy live demonstrations, get expert guidance, and network with fellow music lovers.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (Dec 18 at 7pm): Whether you're a pop aficionado or a rock 'n' roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Swee Lee at Clarke Quay: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

2. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Come Together 2024 (Dec 1 – 31)

It’s that time of year again. Time to look back, reflect, and enjoy music in the company of fellow music lovers. What better place to do that than at the Esplanade’s stages with these free musical performances this December? Here are some acts I’m excited about:

Joy Alexis & Ryan Anders (Dec 12): Join acoustic duo Joy Alexis & Ryan Anders for an evening of soulful harmonies, heartfelt renditions of Christmas classics, and timeless pop hits.

The Worlds We Dream About (Dec 21): Pianist Abigail Sin and violinist Yang Shuxiang come together to bring you a session of music, storytelling, and imagination.

Let’s Lindy! (Dec 21 – 29): Join jazz dance specialist Sinclair Ang, with music played live by His Rhythmakers, to try your hand at Lindy Hop.

3. Jazz for Curious Listeners (Now – March 15, 2025)

Dive into the world of jazz with this free introductory workshop series hosted by the Music Improvisation Collective (MIC). A 6-part series, these monthly sessions will introduce the wonders of jazz and improvisation to music lovers of all levels. Feel free to bring along your instrument if you'd like to join the jamming segment!

MIC promotes community-based music improvisation, offering a safe and supportive space for everyone to experiment and play. Whether you're a seasoned musician or a beginner, this is the perfect opportunity to explore jazz in a non-judgemental environment.

Sign up for the sessions at the links below:

Jazz for Curious Listeners: The harmonies of Jazz, Part 3/6 (7 Dec)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Jazz improvisation, Part 4/6 (11 Jan)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Latin and Fusion Jazz, Part 5/6 (22 Feb)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Jazz Alive! Jam!, Part 6/6 (15 Mar)

Jazz for Curious Listeners

Date: Sept 14, 2024 – March 15, 2025

Time: 4 pm – 530 pm

Venue: National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby

Address: 100 Victoria Street Singapore, 188064

4. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11 pm (Doors open at 7 pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: Dec 8, Dec 15, Dec 29

5. Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore (Dec 7)

The elegant, timeless atmosphere of Raffles Hotel provides the perfect backdrop to classical symphony performances during Magic Hour, a collaboration between the hotel and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

The last session of the year is happening on Dec 7, 2024. It’ll take place at The Lawn, Raffles Arcade, which can hold about 250 in the audience.

To add to the calming atmosphere, get yourself some light bites and drinks while you soak in enchanting and heartwarming tunes as the sun dips below the horizon, surrounded by verdant landscapes and the classic charm of colonial architecture.

Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore

Date: Dec 7, 2024

Time: 6pm

Venue: The Lawn, Raffles Arcade at Raffles Hotel

Address: 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719

Free community events in Singapore

1. Growth Circles (Dec 4, 7, 21, 28)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here’s how a month’s worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Event Date and time Venue Registration Growth Circle 04 December’24 (In-Person @ The Red Box) 4 Dec 2024, 730 pm The Red Box, 113 Somerset Road Singapore, 238165 Register here MOCA Growth Circle 7 December’24 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 7 Dec 2024, 2 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here Nee Soon South Growth Circles 21 Dec ’24 (In-Person) 21 Dec 2024, 230 pm Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839 Yishun St 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here MOCA Growth Circle 28 December’24 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 28 Dec 2024, 2 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here

2. Make friends with Friendzone (Dec 3)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app — filtering out any creeps, of course — and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there's one free Friendzone sessions planned at the time of writing:

Session Date and time Venue and address Let’s Talk About Career Breakthroughs Dec 3, 2024, 730 – 930 pm Workcentral – Premier Co-Working Space & Office Rentals in Singapore, 190 Clemenceau Avenue #06-01 Singapore, 239924

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. Crochet Interest Group (Dec 11)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you're a crochet hobbyist, the 361 Crochet Interest Group is your chance to meet like-minded folks. There's no guidance from a dedicated teacher, but you'll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or if you've been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

361 Crochet Interest Group

Date and time: 11 Dec 2024, 10 am – 12 pm

Venue: Starbucks Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road Starbucks Singapore, 238858

5. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more-basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You'll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They'll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Free learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement events in Singapore

1. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (Dec 12)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time: Dec 12, 2024, 730 pm

Venue: Bedok Community Centre

Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

2. Free Public Speaking Courses @ Jurong Green CC (Dec 13)

Hone your public speaking skills with the Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback. You also get to network with like-minded folks and practise both speaking and leadership skills.

Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time: Dec 13, 2024, 730 pm to 930 pm

Venue: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

3. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others.

Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are some highights of the Uncle Chris Walking Tours this month:

Seah Imm Bunker & Keppel Hill Trek (Dec 7)

Peranakan Culture at Joo Chiat & Katong (Dec 14)

Mandai Tekong Night Walk (Dec 28)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are not priced, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour. Their tipping guidelines are $20 for a satisfactory guide, $20+ for a guide who exceeds expectations, and $30 for an outstanding guide.

4. My Community Heritage Tours (weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community , a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

5. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB Get Professional series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their Get Professional X TOYL series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

6. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's Get Professional series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Free fitness, dance, and wellness events in Singapore

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Dec 8 and 15)

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there are two sessions you can sign up for:

Hatha Yoga with Josphyne—8 Dec 2024

Hatha Yoga with Irene–15 Dec 2024

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time: Dec 8 and 15, 2024, 1030 am

Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

2. Let's Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who’s tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That’s why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 945 am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let’s Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 9.45am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience.

3. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

4. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.