Top 5 analysts of the decade and their current favourite stocks

The company also offers the Square Cash App, the combination payment transfer service/social network. Foresi believes that Cash App is Square's entrance into a consumer money management platform and see this business segment generating 30 per cent plus growth with long-term margin potential.

Cash App is also the leader in P2P bitcoin trading and that there is a high potential for the app to tap into SQ's merchant network as a user base for Bitcoin trading.

Overall, Foresi rates SQ stock an Overweight along with a US$91 (S$122.66) price target. Foresi believes the counter deserves a premium to its peer group for its well-above industry growth rates and potential for further margin expansion.

With SQ trading at a price of US$68/share, this represents approx 34 per cent upside from the current price level.

RICHARD DAVIS, CANACCORD GENUITY

Coming in second place is veteran analyst Richard Davis with an 87 per cent success rate and an amazing average return of 45.3 per cent for his call. As the global head of enterprise software companies at his firm, the analysts meets and build relationship with top enterprise software companies.

While his overall performance is remarkable, a particular recommendation stands out. Back in Jan 2017, Davis upgraded his rating on Twilio Inc (TWLO), a cloud-based communication platform from a Hold to a Buy.

His call was a little early as Twilio remained stuck in the doldrums for the whole of 2017. 2018 was, however, a different story altogether, with the stock appreciating from US$24 to US$86 over the course of the year.

2019 saw a roller-coaster performance, with the stock hitting a high of US$150 in July 2019 before collapsing to around US$93 by Nov 2019. The counter has, however, staged a strong rebound since the start of 2020, appreciating by 17 per cent thus far.