Touring Eastwood landed estate: Affordable 99-year landed living with an upcoming MRT and good amenities

Another week, another reader’s request! This week, we’ve had someone ask for a tour of Eastwood estate so off to the East I went. I had previously shortlisted Eastwood but, after viewing a couple of other 99-year landed estates and finding them super crowded, decided to put it on the back burner.

Hence, I was very pleasantly surprised when I finally visited this small landed estate. The roads are wide, the spacing between the houses generous, there’s a small mixed development (Eastwood Centre, which houses a Cold Storage, Subway, 7-11 etc) and hawker centre next door. All-in-all, Eastwood looks to be a very comfortable area to live in!

Eastwood centre.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is a bus stop right in front of Eastwood Centre, so public transport is pretty convenient. I think I spotted at least 4 different bus numbers that stop here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Moreover, Eastwood is within 5 minutes of the upcoming Bedok South MRT, which is slated to be opened in 2025. (The downside of the convenience is that the construction is SUPER noisy right now – I could hear non-stop pounding as I toured the estate. In fact, I think there is another construction project near Eastwood besides this MRT!)

Exiting the estate brings you to the main road, where the traffic lights make it easy to cross the road (Bedok Food Centre is across the road and is an easy enough walk that I hiked over to get you guys a shot!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the way, you pass what looks to be an Old Folks’ Home of sorts?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The car park of Bedok Food Centre. It’s not a large market, and reminds me somewhat of Adam Road Hawker Centre.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The inside of the Hawker Centre was nicely renovated and clean. P.S. The Adam Penyet here: personally tried and tested by yours truly. It was delicious and I hear that the Chng Teng is pretty famous too!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walking back to Eastwood. Though the photo is taken looking in the direction of the hawker centre, you can see what a quiet part of Singapore this is!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Eastwood is also actually not far from East Coast Park, which you can access via a park connector. It’s here that you can find restaurants such as High Tide Bistro and Central Thai.

PHOTO: URA

Note: the ECP and Laguna Country Park separate East Coast Park from Eastwood estate.

For the religious, Eastwood is within 15 minutes walk of a temple, a mosque and a church (right beside the estate.)

Location

The only thing to note is: Eastwood is far. It is so far out I actually thought Google Maps was sending me the wrong way! (I kept driving past industrial sites and the journey didn’t seem to be leading to a residential area. But it turned out to be correct in the end.)

There is Sungei Bedok running parallel to the Estate, across which you can find the NeWater visitor Centre and an empty plot of land that has been zoned “Business 2.” On the other side of Eastwood are 2 other landed estates, a couple of condos and the Laguna National Golf Course. I didn’t see any skyscrapers in sight but Eastwood Centre (currently low-rise) is actually zoned 2.1.

Note: there are also many empty plots of land south of East Coast Road, so we can expect lots of future changes to this area.

Looking across the road at one of the other landed estates near Eastwood.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Pricing

Seeing how there are so many other landed houses around Eastwood, I figure many people will be curious to know how much Eastwood costs relative to the surrounding areas. At the time of writing, a 99-year terrace house at Eastwood was asking $2.8 million (with a lovely double volume ceiling in the living room) and 99-year semi-detached houses from upwards of $3.48 million.

In comparison, these are the prices (at the lower end of the scale) of the landed houses in the neighbouring areas:

– Bedok Place- $4.2 million for a freehold terrace house

– Jalan Haji Salam- $4.28 million for freehold inter-terrace

– Kew Drive- a freehold semi-detached for $5.23million

There are also several condos within the estate and across the road, such as this one (which is within the Eastwood estate.) I love the large windows!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And this one, which is across the main road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Yet another low-rise condo, which helps to preserve the character of the landed estate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last one (there are more condos but I figure you don’t need to see any more photos!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

But we can take a peek into the grounds before we continue the rest of our tour!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The landed estate

A row of terrace houses at Eastwood.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One thing I liked about Eastwood (besides the spacious and easy-to-drive/walk-through roads) is how “neat” the area is.

Probably because the area is a 99-year leasehold estate, most of the houses have a uniform look. Many people find it too expensive to completely rebuild a 99-year house when you’re effectively only “renting” it. It can be a little garish when every house on the street is of a different size, height and width!

Yet another style, and another Singapore flag. Have you noticed that there are a lot of houses on this estate that celebrate National Day? (More so than in the other estates I visited during the lead-up to National Day.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

But it doesn’t mean the area looks boring. As you can see, the different sections/roads in the estate have houses built in different styles, but they don’t look out of place. I really like the big arched windows here. Getting enough light probably isn’t a problem for these homeowners!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I’d also like to point out how some of the terrace houses here are large enough to park 2 cars. You may think I talk too much about parking in my landed tours, but if you’ve ever lived in a small landed house with parking issues, you’ll understand why I harp on so.

Another uniform row of houses that have their own distinct look. As a whole, I quite like the style of the houses in this estate (although not always the color of the houses!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This house is so patriotic, they have not 1 but 2 Singapore flags! Note how the ceiling height of the ground floor is higher than average (makes for a better-ventilated house.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are a few houses slightly elevated above road level, so their driveways slope up.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Others are less ideal if you have mobility issues in that there are steps leading up to the front door (which can make getting around hard if one is in a wheelchair or pram.) There are also those built in the old style, with split-level living and dining areas (with steps separating the 2.)

If you look closely, you can see the steps leading up from the car porch to the front door here. (It’s nice when your patio/living room isn’t right next to your car but, as I mentioned, can make it hard for the very young or very old.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The slope up to (some of) the houses is probably more obvious here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One thing I like about this estate is these alleys that lead out to the main road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Almost every cul-de-sac that is parallel to the main road has one of these, so you can just walk straight out. (Unlike other estates, such as Gerald Drive, where you have to make a large detour to walk out to the main road.)

Judging from the dustbins at the ready, I’m guessing some streets in this spacious estate do get quite crowded, but it’s definitely not the worst I’ve seen (as the roads here are broader in general.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You can see how much space there is, even with cars parked on one side. I passed 2 other cars when driving out and the road was wide enough to fit all 3 of us side by side!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

See how much distance there is between the houses?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A photo to show what I mean. The cars parked on either side of the road, but more than enough space for a 3rd car to drive through.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note that quite a few roads are a single white line here, so if your visitors are scrupulous about such markings, they may struggle to find parking space.

As mentioned: there is a lot of heavy construction around the estate. Can you spot the cranes in the distance?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Many houses also have “little driveways” in front of their gates which allow for parking of a 2nd/3rd car, without obstructing traffic.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

More cranes and yet another construction project. I think this is the NeWater Visitor Centre.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These are two parallel rows of houses. As you can see, the backyards aren’t too small, so the houses aren’t too close to each other.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Families

Many of the people who look at 99-year landed houses typically have several kids (as they need more space.) Unfortunately, Eastwood doesn’t appear to be the best estate when it comes to Primary Schools. There doesn’t seem to be one within the 1 km mark. According to yoursingaporemap.com, the closest is Temasek Primary, at 1.185 km away.

If your kids are teenagers, you’re in luck as Bedok South Secondary School is just across the road. At about 0.6km away, it’s close enough that your kids can walk to school, but not so close that the noise will interfere with your daily life.

Note: on the subject of noise, Eastwood is very close to Changi. I didn’t hear any planes when visiting but interested buyers might want to check the flight path of planes first, if they’re noise-sensitive.

Those with kids will be happy to hear that Eastwood has its own large playground.

The spaciousness of this playground makes it look so idyllic, but unfortunately, the peace was ruined by the sounds of non-stop construction.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Standing with the playground behind me, this is what the view is like.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is a covered pavilion for parents to wait for their kids.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I’m standing at the pavilion and this is what I see – the playground on the left and construction on the right.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note: some of the houses around the playground have back gates with direct access to this area.

Now that we’ve finished our tour of Eastwood, how did you find it? Personally, I found it rather nice. It was well-spaced, had lots of greenery, not too much traffic, had shops nearby, well-kept (the homeowners took pride in keeping the gardens and road looking nice)… All in all, a great, convenient place to live – assuming 1 goes to school and works in the East, that is!

Let me know in the comments if there’s another estate you’d like covered and see you again next week!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.