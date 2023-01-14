Touring Faber Hills Estate: A really spacious freehold landed enclave in district 5

When I visited West Coast landed estate, someone suggested that I should also check out Faber Hills, which is sort of opposite West Coast (separated by the expressway.)

I was rather intrigued as my mother had worked in West Coast all my life but I’d never heard of or been to Faber Hills! Hence, last week, I decided to trot off to the estate to take a look.

Unlike West Coast, which is mostly 999-year leasehold land (with the odd 99-year cluster house), Faber Hills is a freehold landed estate dating back to 1977.

As such, the plots and roads are all nice and super spacious. Although I was out in District 5, walking around the estate made me feel like I was in (the less crowded aka more expensive part of) District 10!

If you’re wondering just how spacious, let’s put it this way. I saw a semi-D that had detached itself from its neighbour and rebuilt itself as a detached home. And some of the plots on which the terrace houses stood looked like they could do the same!

These terrace houses are so massive, I could only get 2 into the frame of my photo! (I’m standing the same distance from the houses as I usually do when I take photographs of houses during my walkabouts.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you’ve been following this landed series, you’ll have noticed that I often gripe about the parking situation, when visiting areas with terrace houses (or 99-year leasehold estates.) However, even on the terraced streets at Faber Hills, parking was no problem at all.

This was about as crowded as it got during my tour!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And look at how wide the setback between the backyards of these two rows of houses is! (I think they’re terrace units too!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, the terrace houses fit one car (at least!) very comfortably. I’ve been to semi-Ds in other estates where the width of the gate is so narrow (because the land is so small) that my parking sensor wouldn’t stop beeping as I reversed in and out of the gate!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Again, look how much distance there is between the houses here (obviously, new owners may come in, and rebuild much closer to the fence in the future but, as of now, the whole area feels charmingly sprawling.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Alas, it seems that residents have also realised what a rare find such space is so, at the time of writing, there were no terrace houses (or apartments) for sale. As far as I could tell, listings were only for semi-Ds and detached properties, with prices ranging from $6.98 million to $16 million.

Ok, I think the last 5 photos have given you a good sense of just how expansive this area is, so let’s get on with the rest of the tour!

Behind the estate, along Jalan Lempeng are a couple of high-rise condos, such as Regent Park and The Trilinq. There is also Parc Clematis, which is still under construction (as seen above) and forecast to TOP at the end of this year (Dec 2023.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In case you were wondering whether the influx of new residents (Parc Clematis has over 1,400 units (click through for our review of the project) would impact the serenity of the estate, I’m no oracle, but even with the current 2 neighbouring condos (755 units for Trilinq and 276 units for Regent Park), the area still feels peaceful, so hopefully it wouldn’t be too bad. (There are more condos, such as Faber Crest, at the other end of the estate which I’ve not included here FYI.)

Moreover, it looks like the residents of the condos would be able to enter their developments without having to drive through the landed enclave, so that should provide a bit of a buffer.

Fun fact: Parc Clematis sold 324 units on Day 1 so perhaps that is some indication of how in-demand the area (or development) is!

There is a staircase next to the corner house which allows you to walk to Jalan Lempeng and is a bit of a shortcut to the condos and Nan Hua Primary School.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Here’s where the stairs lead to.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Nan Hua Primary School is undoubtedly a draw for many potential buyers as it is a stone’s throw from most of the estate (within walking distance and the ever-so-important 1 km mark though do check if the specific house you are interested in is across the other side of Faber Walk (and closer to Waterfront@Faber/Faber Crest.) Besides Nan Hua, there is also Clementi Primary, Qifa Primary, and Pei Tong Primary, all of which are within 1 km of most of the units here.

Note: If you’re looking for Secondary School – although the 1 km distance criteria don’t apply for entry into Secondary Schools, the closest would be Clementi Town, Nan Hua High, and Commonwealth Secondary.

This is the street to the right of the stairs (assuming I am facing the condo construction site.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Initially, I couldn’t remember why I took this photo then I realised it was to show the makeshift basketball court in the house. This estate is SO spacious, I saw at least THREE houses with their own private basketball stands!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most of the houses have not maximised the plot ratio and, as you can see above, there is quite a lot more house owners can do with the land if they rebuild.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another photo to show you how the newer houses look like giants in comparison to their older neighbours.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

See what I mean about wide roads? (I did not see a single dustbin reserving parking space in this estate!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is the corner of Faber Avenue and Jalan Lempeng (the road to the left of the photo, in the distance.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As construction is still ongoing, if you turn to the left, you will see a lot of construction workers sitting behind the houses.

This is the house at the junction of Faber Avenue and Jalan Lempeng – it’s another house with its own basketball court! (Behind the house is the AYE and West Coast landed estate, I believe. However, I don’t think I actually realised that till I came back and looked at Google, so the road noise couldn’t have been too bad here.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is what Jalan Lempeng looks like (when you turn left.) The road wasn’t too crowded when I took this shot, but an hour later, it was fully lined on both sides of the street. (I assume the workers were waiting for their transportation back to their dormitories…?)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most of the houses here have backdoors leading onto Jalan Lempeng. (They’re the rare breed of landed property in Singapore where there’s only a single row of houses, so their backyards don’t look into another house!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Anyway, we’ve seen enough of Jalan Lempeng now so let’s walk down another street.

Ah! This is the house I mentioned at the start of the article: where (I inferred that) a semi-D has detached itself from its neighbour and rebuilt itself into a detached property.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

More terrace houses, one of which is being renovated, so I thought this would be a good time to share more about the sales history of the area! I previously mentioned that there are no terrace houses for sale (at the time of writing.) However, there were actually 4 sold in 2022 (out of a total of 6 property sales in this area), ranging in price from $3.48-$4.8 million.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you walk down Faber Drive and pass the Faber Avenue junction you’ll reach a dead-end for cars, but with pedestrian access to a bus stop and overhead bridge. The bridge brings you across the overhead bridge, to NEWest Mall, which is the closest shopping mall to Faber Hills although not a very buzzing one, at the moment.

The second closest mall is Clementi Mall aka Clementi MRT which is about a 16-minute walk away, also across another major road, or a 2-minute drive. Somehow, because they’re separated by large roads, NEWest and Clementi Mall feel much further from Faber Hills than they actually are. If both of these malls don’t take your fancy, you’ll have to head further to IMM and JEM (about 2-3 km away.)

I’ve taken this weird angle shot to show you how close the overhead bridge is to the houses. As the AYE is a pretty busy road, you do, unfortunately, get quite a bit of road noise along this end of the estate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

That’s NEWest across the road, with the West Coast houses behind it. As you can see, 5 buses stop here: 97, 154, 197, 198, and 201.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Although this is the AYE, there is a pedestrian path along the road (doesn’t lead anywhere very exciting though.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

FYI: there isn’t a large grocery even if you cross the road to NEWest. The closest I know of is the Fairprice Finest at Clementi Mall and the Fairprice at West Coast Drive (which is also where you find Ayer Rajah Food Centre.)

Walking back – another shot for you to appreciate the width of the roads here. Although you do see high-rise buildings around this estate, they’re far off enough that the estate doesn’t feel hemmed-in.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Several of the houses are separated from the next row by a drain, some of which have a backdoor opening up to the drain. (So although they’re not single-row houses, they still have a longer setback from the next house. I do know that some people don’t like to live next to a drain though, so there’s a bit of a trade-off here.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another highlight of the estate is the large playground, which is located between Faber Green and Faber Crescent.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, the playground is so huge that from some ends, it just looks like a green open space!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is a wide range of outdoor gym equipment here. The building on the right edge of the photo was locked when I visited but appeared to be a community garden of sorts. (As there were a lot of plants inside.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Like the playground we saw when touring Ming Teck Park, Faber Hill Playground also has many positive reviews on Google (4.5 stars, 31 reviews) but, alas, unlike Ming Teck Park/Greenleaf Playground and Jurong Park, there is no special equipment such as a basketball court or badminton court here. Also, one of the negative comments that I saw on Google was that there isn’t enough shade and, indeed, the small pavilion in the photo above does look rather small for an area of this size!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is what the children’s equipment looks like – nothing too out of the ordinary after Ming Teck Park and Jurong Park.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you were wondering about the distance between the playground and the surrounding houses, this is the road that’s in between the 2.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you ever find this space too crowded for you, there is another large green area, Faber Walk Park, 2 streets away, at the junction of Faber Heights and Faber Walk. (It’s located closer to the Faber Crest end of the estate. There, you also find Ulu Pandan Park Connector and Pandan River, so no shortage of greenery and exercise options for the residents of Faber Hills!)

I’ll walk over so you can see what that side of town is like!

We cross a bridge of sorts to get to Faber Walk Park and the view made me feel like I was out of Singapore. (In a good way.) I can see why my friend recommended this as a good area to stay in! (I don’t think she realises just how high the prices have gone though…)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Here’s the park! This one appears to have more amenities than Faber Hill Playground, as there’s a ball court as well. (However, it has worse ratings on Google! Only 3.8 stars, albeit out of only 9 reviews. I believe one comment was “no toilet!”)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In addition, there’s a third public space, Faber Heights Park, just 4 minutes away, so I think the ratio of the number of open spaces/play areas to houses is pretty good!

The park is on the right (out of the frame of the photo) so you can see the houses (on this side) aren’t too close to it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s situated on lower-lying land and I thought the ramp was a nice touch (too many places in Singapore are not designed with accessibility in mind.) I believe the orange buildings are Faber Heights condo, and according to Google, there is a Nanyang Mart in the development.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The brown structure in the background of the photo is a small shaded pavilion. Good place for parents to watch over their kids I guess!

Heading back to the Nan Hua Primary end of Faber Hills, this is what we see. I don’t profess to be great with orienting myself, but I think this should be looking towards Faber Walk and Faber Park. (According to what I see on Google.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Either way, the houses there are beautifully elevated and unobstructed! (If you squint, you can see a white house on a green slope, next to the high-rise condo on the left.)

One thing I appreciate is that the green open sloping land doesn’t appear to be part of the landed properties, as they fall beyond the fence. (It’s quite “useless” to have such a steep slope within your property grounds as you still pay for the square footage but you can’t do much with it unless you pay even more to level it or construct terraces, all of which adds to your cost!)

On the road back, we pass more broad streets and large properties, but I think I’ve made my point earlier, so won’t bore you with more photos! Instead, I’d like to share this photo of the terrace houses – I like how the frontage of the terrace house isn’t flat but jutted instead. That way, you have more surface area to incorporate windows to allow light into the property. (A common complaint about terrace housing is that they’re dark and gloomy.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Of course, some people may complain that we’re losing internal space by not building out to the maximum extent. What camp do you fall under?

This photo may give you a better idea of what I mean about the windows.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Oh, I almost forgot to write about the highlight of the estate!

That would be, in my opinion, Faberhills Apartments. Completed in 1970, this is a 96-unit development by UOL with restaurants on the ground floor.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

.It is a walk-up apartment: I managed to find an expired property listing to confirm this. And the property listing also says that there are no maintenance fees! Nice!

Have you noticed how there’s a Baker and Cook at almost every landed enclave we’ve been to? For example, Namly, Opera Estate, Pasir Panjang, etc.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Anyway, the lack of maintenance fees isn’t why I call this the highlight of the estate, although I would love to find a condo like that! Rather, it’s the row of restaurants that we can find here. These range from Lee’s Taiwanese, to Jovis Cafe, Plank Pizza, Gelatolabo, Glass Roasters, Faber Valley Pub & Restaurant… All of which have above 4 ratings on Google by the way!

In my opinion, this row of (mostly) independent commercial units adds such character to the estate and also provides a lovely place for an evening meal. It’s always nice to be able to stroll to dinner and back, don’t you think? Particularly if you know the owner of the establishment you’re dining in – gives it such a homey feel!

These shophouses are also what distinguishes Faber Hills from the West Coast landed enclave, in my opinion. Comparison is inevitable given that the two are located virtually across the street from each other! If you wanted my summary of the difference between the two, in my opinion:

Both are spacious in feel.

However, I’d say that West Coast is more convenient if you want to live near a hawker centre, whilst Faber Hills has more of a charming “village” feel to it, what with the independent shops.

Both are located near several schools, but I prefer how Nan Hua Primary is situated on the outside of the Faber Hills estate, so the noise from the school won’t have such a large impact on residents. West Coast, unfortunately, has a school right smack in the middle of the estate!

Faber Hills is also further from the industrial factories compared to West Coast, for those who mind that sort of thing. It does, however, have 3 large reserve sites across from it (separated by Waterfront@Faber and Pandan Sungei, as indicated by the yellow areas in the Master Plan below) so we might see more large-scale construction projects in the vicinity in the upcoming years.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The only fly in the ointment is that the neighbours at Faber Hills appear to be noisier. To be fair, it was just one neighbour but it was loud enough that I could hear them 5 houses (or more) down! Moreover, it appeared to be everyday noise, as it wasn’t noise from a party but rather noise from either the radio or TV! (And, no, I’m not going to say which street this house is on as it’s not fair to the owners of the properties on that street AND I don’t want to receive angry hate mail from them!)

This actually brings me to the end of today’s tour. Let me know what you thought of Faber Hills Estate! Personally, I wouldn’t mind living here, even if it was in one of the walk-up apartments! (For the right price, of course!)

