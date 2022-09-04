Touring Frankel Estate: Freehold Living In The East For Foodies Next To A Park Connector

This week, we’re back in the East at Frankel Avenue. My first thought on seeing the area was “Hmmm, this reader has a bigger budget!” If you’re wondering why, the tour of Frankel Avenue was actually requested by a reader and many of the houses there are big semi-Ds and detached houses.

Within “Frankel proper”, I’m only looking at the streets with “Frankel” in them, most of the terrace houses are confined to Frankel Terrace, which is the road closest to the busy Changi road (it’s the noisiest of the Frankel streets!)

As there are lots of landed houses in this area, I concentrated my tour around the area with streets with “Frankel” in the name: Frankel Terrace, Frankel Close, Frankel Walk, Frankel Drive, and Frankel Street. These traverse Frankel Avenue perpendicularly. On the West of Frankel Avenue, they are cul-de-sacs that overlook a large drain and Siglap Park Connector. On the East, the streets lead onto Siglap Plain and Siglap Avenue.

See what I mean about the bigger budget?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

When I checked the prices of the houses here, the cheapest was around $5 million at the time of writing. (There were a couple of cheaper houses that were advertised as “Frankel Estate” but, on checking the exact location, were really more in the Kembangan area.)

Another example of how the houses at Frankel are on the bigger and more expensive side.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last example of a nice, big, modern house in Frankel estate before I continue with the rest of the tour.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you’ve been following this landed estate series of articles, you may have noticed that the areas with larger houses usually come with nicer streets and this is the case at Frankel.

The streets are less cluttered, have fewer parking problems, and are easier to drive through. Note, I’m not saying every road is spacious, but that, in general, the roads are less crowded than other estates with smaller houses (and in which house owners end up having to park their cars on the streets.)

Example 1 of how easy to navigate the cul-de-sacs were.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Example 2: I think your guests won’t have issues finding parking when they visit! (I visited early on a weekend morning when most people were still sleeping so all the cars would still be within the estate.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This road is Frankel Terrace, where most of the terrace houses are located.

As mentioned previously, Frankel Terrace is the Northernmost “Frankel” street and thus closest to the busy Changi Road.

Frankel Terrace & the rest of Frankel Estate is to the left of the photo. This photo captures the junction of Frankel Avenue and Changi Road at 7ish am on the weekend – you can see traffic is pretty heavy!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At this junction, there are a couple of shophouses.

There are two Thai restaurants in the shophouses across the road, along with some office units (an event planner, interior decorator, and the like).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Whilst the shophouses to the West of Frankel Avenue consist of two bicycle shops, a pet shop, a massage shop, and a household goods shop (think taps and a variety of fittings).

Walking back down Frankel Avenue to the landed houses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Unfortunately, there’s no grocery store or convenience shop but there is a drink vending machine!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, looking down Frankel Avenue, there are hardly any high-rise buildings. But from the North of Changi Road/Frankel Avenue, we do see some high-rise residential buildings. Kembangan MRT is also located North of Frankel Avenue, and is within walking distance.

The furthest you would have to walk should be 10-12 minutes as that’s how long it takes to get there from Frankel Street, the street located the furthest from the MRT station.

There are bus stops along Frankel Avenue: Buses 32, 42, and 135 stop here. They bring you to Bedok Interchange (32) and Kembangan Station (42 and 135.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Frankel Avenue reminds me of a less busy version of 6th Avenue. It’s quite a busy road: there are two car lanes in each direction, so four in total.

The traffic wasn’t as bad as 6th Avenue, there were enough lull moments that one can easily get over to the other side. Which is good as I didn’t see any zebra crossings/many traffic lights to allow for easy crossing of the road. However, there is enough traffic that the hum of cars is constant.

As you can see from the above photo, the pedestrian pathways are quite narrow in places, so it’s not a very pleasant walk along this road (and will be difficult for prams and wheelchairs.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Along Frankel Avenue is Bethesda Frankel Estate Church, two temples, several kids’ institutions (such as a Montessori pre-school, a daycare centre, etc), small fitness studios, and some cafes/restaurants, such as Wine Connection Cheese Bar, Peperoni Pizzeria, Dutch Colony Coffee, etc.

There is also a Caltex station on Frankel Avenue and an Esso at the junction where it meets East Coast Road. Along East Coast Road, there are obviously many more eateries, such as Isa Your Local Izakaya Bar, Fu Lin Tofu Yuen, Beach Road Prawn Noodle House, etc! (No wonder a reader who lived in the East left a comment on my West Coast article saying that the West Coast doesn’t have many food choices!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One of the nicest things about Frankel Estate is the proximity to the Siglap Park Connector.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are bridges to help you cross to the other side easily (as the path on the Frankel side is super narrow) and that connects you to Telok Kurau and Joo Chiat Place.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is an old folks home on the Telok Kurau side, landed houses, as well as the many boutique condos that Telok Kurau is famous for. However, as the condos are low-rise and they’re separated by quite a wide canal, they don’t loom over the houses on Frankel Avenue (i.e. I don’t believe the light and ventilation will be affected.)

Photo taken from the bridge across the canal – Frankel Estate is on my right. Can you see what I mean about how tiny the path next to the Frankel houses is compared to the one on the Siglap side? It’s wide enough for a person to walk but that’s about it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Close-up so you get a better idea of the width of the path.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Versus the track on the Telok Kurau side!!! (That’s one of the many Telok Kurau condos that I was referring to on the right.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note how some of the corner houses on the Frankel side of the canal don’t appear to have any land on the side of the house. It’s pretty much the house, fence, and then the public footpath!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is a bigger corner house (I think it’s detached) on the Frankel side of the Park Connector. You can see how unblocked the view is thanks to the park connector and canal! (And because this house happens to not face any of the Telok Kurau condos.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Crossing over to the other side, this is the view you get of the Frankel houses. Some people may feel that their privacy is compromised as quite a few people use the Park Connector but, to me, it’s not a problem as the canal is wide enough.

Another view of the houses of Frankel Estate from the Joo Chia Place side. Not sure about you but I can’t really see inside (which is good for the occupants!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are a number of facilities on the Telok Kurau side – a small outdoor gym as shown above.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you couldn’t see the equipment properly, here’s a better shot taken from the Frankel side.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s also a large playground. Apologies for the zoomed-out shot, but there were a few families out and I didn’t want to infringe on any of the kids’ privacy.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And even a basketball court! It’s like landed living with condo facilities here (albeit no swimming pool.) (I believe it’s part of Telok Kurau Park.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Fun fact: One Kind House, which provides local cooking classes and sells Peranakan food, is right next to Telok Kurau Park! I reviewed it in this post on Activities in Singapore for Foodies if you want to find out more.

This wide path leads out of Telok Kurau Park to Joo Chiat Place, where you can find more terrace houses. It’s something to consider for people who find they like this area but can’t afford the Frankel prices. (Although there are terrace houses on Frankel Terrace, there aren’t many in total, so supply is fairly tight.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Telok Kurau Park also has public toilets and vending machines!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now that we’ve seen Siglap Park Connector, do you agree with me that it’s a great addition to Frankel Estate? Either way, it’s time to cross back to the Frankel side now.

This is what the row of terrace houses on Frankel Terrace looks like.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Only one-two look like they’ve been rebuilt. (Obviously one of the rebuilt units is the one on the left of this photo!) Note that across the Park Connector from these terrace houses is an Old Folks Home and a temple.

So these terrace houses have the busy Changi Road up North, the Old Folks Home and temple on the West, Frankel Avenue on the East, and other bigger landed houses to the South.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Those interested in rebuilding will obviously be interested in the plot ratios of the area (see above.) On the subject of rebuilding, do note that there may be many future construction projects in the neighbouring Telok Kurau area, as the houses there are zoned 1.4 (so they have the opportunity to group together and sell their houses to a developer to build a small condo.)

The Frankel side is zoned landed, so the houses probably won’t be turned into condos. (I say probably because Singapore is always changing!) However, many houses are still in original single-story condition, so they are ripe for redevelopment/building.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There were a couple being re-built when I was touring the area.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

See how many single-story houses there are on Frankel Avenue?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Amenities and the like

As previously mentioned, Frankel Avenue and its surrounding streets rank pretty highly when it comes to public transport (which is where many landed estates fall short). There are three buses plying Frankel Avenue which take you to Bedok Interchange and Kembangan MRT. Moreover, Kembangan Avenue is only about 15 minutes walk away (or less depending on where your house is situated.)

On Frankel Avenue, you find pre-schools and daycare whilst for older kids, there are several schools in the vicinity including St Patrick’s Schools, Saint Stephen’s School, and Opera Estate Primary School.

The latter two are primary schools under 1km from most of the houses (on the “Frankel” named streets) but do check if you’re interested in a particular unit.

Regarding places of worship, although I didn’t see a mosque on Frankel Avenue (there is a church and two temples), there are several North of Frankel Avenue. The closest, Masjid Kassim is barely a five-10 minute stroll away.

If Telok Kurau Park is too small for you, a 30-minute walk (mostly via the Siglap Park Connector) will bring you down to East Coast Park, which is great for sporty types and nature lovers.

For shopping, you have Kembangan Plaza up North, and Siglap Centre down South. Both aren’t large modern shopping centres but they get the job done. You can find a 24 hour MacDonalds, florist, optical shop etc at Siglap Centre and a Chinese Physician (apparently famous according to Google reviews), clinics, salons etc at Kembangan Plaza.

There’s also a FairPrice within 10-16 minutes walk at Lengkong Tiga (slightly past Kembangan MRT) so, all in all, Frankel Avenue seems to have almost everything you need within walking distance!

There is even a small private hospital, Parkway East, within Telok Kurau Estate!

Let us know what you think of Frankel Avenue and its surrounding streets in the comments.

In the meantime, for the other foodies out there, there’s George’s Katong Laksa on Changi Road, a 15 minutes+ stroll from Frankel Avenue. According to reviews online, the laksa here is made from FRESH coconut milk and the rempah is still made with a granite mortar!

(If you’re a foodie, you’d know how rare this is in Singapore now.) And by the way, this is a totally unsponsored mention, I just happened to see the stall whilst driving back from Frankel and pulled over as there was a car park lot free! (The signboard reads Eunos (MRT) Bak Koot Teh but it’s a laksa shop.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There aren’t many car park lots for these shophouses. In fact, when I read the reviews of this laksa stall, many were griping about not being able to get parking, so the residents of Frankel will have the advantage of being able to walk over!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For the curious, this is what the laksa looks like – there’s fresh hum too!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And here’s a quick photo to show you what kind of shops you can expect here. It’s a mix of useful (e.g. restaurants such as Goldhill Hakka Restaurant ) to niche (e.g. pawnshops and an aquarium!)

See you guys again in next week’s tour. I promise not to talk so much about food in the next post (unless it’s a tour of another foodie haven in the East! I figure most people who want to move to East Singapore are fairly interested in the food offerings there!) In the meantime, hope everyone has a great week ahead!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.