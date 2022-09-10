Touring Namly Estate: Freehold spacious landed homes near good schools in a central location

Last week, I toured Frankel Estate (as requested by a reader) and noted how it had some similarities to Sixth Avenue. This week, another reader asked for a tour of Namly Estate, so off I went to Bukit Timah!

Namly Estate is to the left and Sixth Avenue is to the right. Across Sixth Avenue are more landed houses (and a couple of condos.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Fun fact: Namly Estate even has its own Facebook page. I don’t live there so can’t say for sure but the area appears to have quite a good community feel. In Oct 21, they were looking for a Resident Volunteer to teach a Virtual Workshop during their Halloween party and, this year, they had a “Breakfast at Namly” event to celebrate National Day!

To hear from someone who actually lives there, check out this article in Expat Living. (I agree with the author about the construction – I saw quite a few houses and even parts of the road being rebuilt when I was touring the area!)

One of the roadwork projects I saw!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And one of the houses being renovated!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location

Namly is located off the very busy Sixth Avenue but as it is very well-connected, people who live here can drive home by several other paths:

From Second Avenue

Turning off Bukit Time Road into Namly Avenue

And Duchess Road, just to name a few!

As you can see, there’s an overhead bridge right by this entrance that leads to the other side of the road (and RGS, NJC, etc.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s no question about it, the houses here are expensive. They’re mainly semi-Ds and detached houses but there are a couple of smaller terrace houses around Namly Place.

Just looking at the driveway I know this house is out of my budget!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And look at this one! Your guests will never run out of parking spaces!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A look at another impressive house before we move on to properties that people can actually afford!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At the time of writing, the cheapest houses I could find at Namly were $4.5-$5.5 million for 99-year leasehold properties (One of which had the dreaded West sun and was next to a place of worship (highlighted as potentially noisy on days of worship.)) (There was also a strata unit for $4.88 million and a terrace house for sale at $5.5 million.)

One of several strata developments within Namly Estate. This is near Namly Park and the row of shophouses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note: If you like the area but have a smaller budget, there are a number of low-rise condos in the vicinity that you could consider, such as Sixth Avenue Residences.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you don’t have a car, there are buses that do stop along 6th Avenue and the closest MRT is Sixth Avenue MRT. (The exact time taken to walk to the MRT would depend on which part of Namly Estate you live in but, according to my Google Map experiments, it appears to be a 15 minutes walk at the most.)

Schools

As everyone knows, Bukit Timah is lauded for its abundance of famous schools so for once, schools will be getting its own section in this article! Namly Estate is just down the road from Hwa Chong International School, Hwa Chong Institution (within which there is a Popular Bookstore) and SIM Management House (within which there is a restaurant, Table at 7.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walking into the photo takes you to SIM and Bukit Timah Road. There are a couple of houses along the way, but fewer properties compared to the rest of Namly Estate (since most of the space is taken up by schools.) There’s even a security guard to the left of the photo!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is the road to the left of the SIM sign shown in the previous photo.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Past the white sign we saw above, you find this huge orange-y building to your right. I ate at Table at 7 a few months back and was surprised by how crowded it was for a restaurant in the “middle of nowhere!” (It wasn’t a school day so the patrons must have specially visited the restaurant.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These are some of the houses we pass on the way. If you look carefully, you’ll realise the area is super hilly!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Zoomed in to show you how elevated the ground floor of the house is, which is nice because it means the “basement” (the level we are on) will get lots of light too!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Look at those steps!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Then another Hwa Chong building on the right.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This photo is just to point out that parts of the path aren’t very easy to traverse or wheelchair/pram friendly. (But there isn’t too much traffic here so you can walk on the main road for a bit without fearing for your life.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I showed you a photo of the junction with the main road previously, so won’t repeat it. Instead this is a photo that shows you how close the landed houses are to SIM Management House. (Don’t think it’ll be noisy but if you’re looking at a house along this row, might be good to check it out during the day to see what the noise level is like.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The row of shophouses at Namly Garden/Namly Place. I was there in the evening and parking didn’t seem too heinous, but I do wonder if the patrons will park outside the houses near this stretch. (Most of the neighbouring properties are terrace houses so street parking is already a little tight.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walk out to Bukit Timah Road, cross the overhead bridge and you find Raffles Girls Primary, National Junior College and Nanyang Girls High School. A short drive away is Methodist Girls School (only 20 minutes walk from some part of Namly Estate!), Singapore Chinese Girls School and Anglo-Chinese School Primary. (SCGS and ACS are not really considered to be within walking distance in Singapore as they’re more than 50 minutes away.)

Note: I can’t say which Primary Schools are within the coveted 1km mark as it would depend on which street you’re looking at.)

Amenities

If you don’t mind living above commercial units, there are ones for rent and sale here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These are the terrace houses sort of next to the shophouses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I like how there is a short row of shophouses at Namly Place (i.e. within the estate so you don’t have to walk out to the main Bukit Timah Road.) There, you can find a Vet, a wine shop, 3 kindergartens, Baker and Cook (a bakery-cafe) and Amano (an Italian restaurant.)

Look down the street – note the single white line on the road here! So your friends will have to drive to another street to park (and each household can only have one car.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A few steps away from the shophouses is this park.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A stone’s throw away is Namly Park where you can find a kid’s playground. I found it decent-sized but maybe not big enough for the residents since, when I visited, people seemed to prefer to play badminton in the middle of the road (for cars) instead of in the park/playground (which was right besides the road!) If it gets overrun, there’s also Coronation Park a 15 minutes’ walk away.

As mentioned earlier, this estate does seem to have quite a few group activities, which is nice!

Some of the terrace houses have been rebuilt and look really nice.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Terrace houses are definitely the minority in this estate though. Walk down a bit more and it’s back to semi-Ds and bigger houses.

Back to semi-Ds again. The land here is quite low-lying: look behind and see how the parallel row of houses looms above it!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These are the houses on the other side of the road. As you can see, the road distinctly slopes downwards.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The road ends in a cul-de-sac, so cars can’t drive through but if you walk down the grass, there’s a shortcut to Duchess Avenue. (According to the map, that’s Casabella (a freehold condo) on my left.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If the shops at Namly Place aren’t sufficient, there are more at the junction of Sixth Avenue and Bukit Timah Road.

There’s Guthrie House (where you can find Cold Storage, Coffee Bean and Simply Bread), Bread Talk, Toast Box, a Standard Chartered outlet, a UOB outlet, an OCBC outlet, 6th Avenue Wanton Mee, some yuppie cafes, House of Traditional Javanese Massage and more.

Random streets of Namly Estate

We’ve previously looked mostly at Namly Place, where the terrace houses are but the estate consists of many other roads so I thought I’d share a couple of shots of those streets before I go.

A general observation here (no offence to any residents!) is that the streets here aren’t quite as well-manicured as some of the other estates we’ve seen.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Well, there’s not much to manicure in the photo above since it’s all pavement, but I didn’t see any signs of residents decorating the streets, as we saw in some of the other landed enclaves.

My theory is that it’s because the roads here are busier (a lot of cars drive through the estate even if they don’t reside here) and because the houses are bigger, so the residents have more space within their properties to concentrate their gardening efforts on.



What do you think?

See what I mean? It’s just regular street trees on the pavements (and no special plants, unlike the other estates.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the note of trees, there are restrictions regarding removing trees in 2 parts of Singapore (designated Tree Conservation Areas.) Within these areas, you can be fined for removing trees from within your own property!

I’m not sure whether Namly falls within this area as the NParks site isn’t very informative (when I zoom into their map the text gets blurry so I can’t quite see the streets within the area.) Clementi Road, Dunearn Road and Alexandra Road are mentioned as boundaries of a Tree Conservation Area so I’m guessing it would but you had better contact NParks to confirm/find out more.

I remember reading a blog post by a house owner who had SO much trouble with this rule (He had a tree that was affecting his power lines or sewage or something like that but he wasn’t allowed to remove it…) so always best to check! (Unfortunately I didn’t save the post so I can’t link to it.)

Last look around the estate before we go.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, the houses are pretty large so the roads are very spacious and uncluttered!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Including this shot as most of the previous houses shown were modern. As seen above and below, there are also vintage constructions. (i.e. there may still be potential to better maximise the plots.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now that we’ve toured Namly Estate, how did you find it? Personally, I think it would work best for families with kids (and large budgets!)

If there’s another area you would like us to visit, don’t forget to leave it in the comments! (We have quite a few to cover but I will eventually get round to yours!)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.