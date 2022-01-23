Touring Thomson Garden Estate: Find freehold landed homes from $2.8 million

Not far away from Teachers’ Housing Estate and Sembawang Hills Estate is another of the “cheapest freehold landed” enclaves in Singapore, Thomson Garden Estate, where there are about 480-500 houses depending on which property portal you visit – you can see that District 20 is an area you can’t overlook if you’re looking to enter the freehold landed market, as it contains two of the Top 5 “cheapest” freehold estates in Singapore. (Teacher’s Housing Estate , whilst in the vicinity, falls under D26, and not D20.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Thomson Garden Estate consists of the following streets:

Jalan Minggu

Jalan Isnin

Jalan Chempah

Jalan Pintau

Jalan Hari Raya (I like the name of this street!)

Jalan Kuak

Jalan Chegah

Jalan Rabu

Jalan Khamis

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As I drove over to visit Thomson Garden Estate, the first thing that struck me was how active the estate is. As I usually visit the landed estates in the early morning, they’re typically quite quiet – I might see a few people out and about exercising but that’s all. Thomson Garden Estate, in contrast, was a veritable hotbed of activity even at 7am on a Tuesday morning.

Turning in off the main road, I immediately encountered two people leisurely walking in the middle of the road (to be fair, there is no pedestrian path so they had nowhere else to walk but on the road). However, given that the road is rather narrow and has sharp turns, I suspect I am not the only driver who would rather not have to deal with pedestrians walking in the middle of the road.

Although it is a two-lane road, the road at this point is so narrow that two cars cannot pass at the same time – there was another car travelling in the opposite direction from me and he/she kindly stopped a little before the bend to let me pass. As you can see, the turning is so sharp that turning out of the house located near the bend has to drive onto the other side of the road to get out of the house. (i.e. he/she has to drive onto a road which has cars travelling in the other direction)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note that if you drive, there appears to be only one way into the Estate, which is turning off Sin Ming Road and into Jalan Minggu. (I wouldn’t stake my life on this being the only car entry point, but I did check Google Maps and couldn’t see another road in).

For pedestrian access, however, the estate is remarkably well-connected and many of the roads in the Estate have their own entry/exit points onto the surrounding main roads. If this is true, it could get rather crowded during peak hours – even if only 1/2 the residents in the estate have a car, that would be about 240-250 cars squeezing in/ out on the narrow streets. It’s not very ideal.

As we drove further in, we passed several cars and even lorries – I counted at least 10 vehicles out and about?

Even lorries are on the move early here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Weirdly enough, the large main road outside Thomson Garden Estate was much quieter than the streets inside the Estate!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The pets, too, are up nice and early- this was the cutest, quietest dog you can imagine!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There was also a group of elderly people doing exercise at Jalan Pintau Playground (they were very quiet so the neighbours appear to be quite considerate here. I didn’t take a close-up as I didn’t want to intrude on their privacy)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another thing I noticed about the estate is that the residents seem inordinately fond of Christmas: I passed several houses which had Christmas hats hanging on their gates. After the 4th or 5th such house (I think I spotted at least 12 Santa hats on my journey )I cottoned on to the fact that this couldn’t just be a coincidence. Either one of the neighbours or the local CC/ MP/ what-not must be a very friendly person who has gifted a Santa hat to every house in the hood!

A suspicion supported by the fact that 1 of the hats was still in its packaging with a note attached – I guess the residents of that house went away for the holidays? (If you live there, do let us know in the comments if I was right.) Either way, it’s always nice to live somewhere there’s community spirit.

A dragon wearing a Christmas hat

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Even the plants have hats here! Note: although this area is quite flat compared to Teachers Housing Estate and Sembawang Hills, something unusual is that the pavement is not! So each bit of pavement, as shown on the left of the photo above, is like a large speed bump.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

See what I mean about the hats?!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last hat, I promise – the car is so cute, I couldn’t resist sharing one more photo. I have several more but will hold back!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Whilst Thomson Garden Estate is very lively in person (lots of Santa hats, people, and cars out and about), its online presence is the opposite: I ran Google searches on the area and on every street in the Estate, but only found two-three relevant search results. I guess no news is good news?

That’s the condo Jadescape in the background. The Jalan Pintau playground is to the left of the photo.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

With Jalan Pintau playground behind me, this is what I see: More skyscrapers and a not very picturesque construction(?) site. Hopefully, it disappears soon

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

See what I mean about how there are high-rise buildings ALL around? You’ll never forget you’re in Singapore, living here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some houses to my left and an HDB block and a nice empty car park on my right – if you can’t get a street space in Thomson Garden, you could always park here then walk back.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I mean, I think you’d have to be quite a good driver to parallel park your car exactly into that little space? (It’s a little nook 1/2 off the road and not on the road)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The houses on the left – I think we can safely say these are in original condition.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The early bird catches the worm. The HDB on the right has a nice empty field beside it (and some industrial buildings in the distance) and this very beautiful rooster was wandering about with some companions.

It’s the first fat yellow rooster I’ve seen in Singapore- they’re usually skinnier and reddish. (Unlike his Pasir Ris counterparts, he was nice and quiet.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s a second smaller playground between Thomson Garden Estate and the HDB block – a court as well, which is nice.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Like Teachers’ Housing Estate and Sembawang Hills Estate, Thomson Garden Estate is a mix of old and new houses. However, it feels very different from Teachers’ Housing Estate and Sembawang Hills Estate despite them all being located in the same area.

For the latter two, you pretty much don’t see any high-rise buildings around, as even the surrounding condos tend to be mostly low-rise (for now, at least- I understand some of the plots around Teachers’ Housing Estate have a plot ratio of 2.1 so it seems high-rise developments would be moving into the neighbourhood soon.) However, from almost every street of Thomson Garden, you can see a building towering in front of you, whether it be an HDB block or condo ( Jadescape, estimated TOP 2023).

Am I the only one who finds the black and white coloured house unusually tall?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

An upcoming giant of a house.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another point of contrast is that, whilst all three areas have new houses which are taller than their older neighbours, the houses at Thomson Garden Estate seem particularly tall and looming. ( For landed houses, there is no plot ratio, as they go by Planning Restrictions and controls instead – some areas allow you to build two stories + attic, others three stories + attic, etc – I’m not qualified to advise on this, so you’d need to confirm with your contractor or architect that you can indeed build higher than normal at Thomson Garden.)

ALSO READ: Touring Teacher's Housing Estate: The cheapest and most spacious freehold landed estate

Accessibility

As with all the Thomson landed enclaves, it’s an easy drive from town, but the main point for which Thomson Garden Estate stands out is its easy MRT access. (Most landed estates aren’t really situated for convenient public transport access.)

There are two MRTs near Thomson Garden Estate, one of which (Upper Thomson MRT) is a 5-15 minute walk away, depending on which exact street you live on. The other station is Marymount MRT, about a 12-15 minutes walk away.

Properties for sale, at the time of writing

There are a couple of houses for sale, two of which are under $3million:

There are also some larger and more expensive properties for sale, such as the $6.5 million behemoth below (still under construction), but as this series is on the “cheapest freehold landed properties in Singapore”, they’re not quite the focus here!

One of the more expensive houses in the area, if I’m not wrong.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A newly-constructed house – I’m guessing this doesn’t come cheap either. It’s so huge I couldn’t get a shot of the entire property without the green stuff in my way!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As a point of comparison, similarly-sized HDB terrace houses in Jalan Bahagia/ Stirling Road, which are about halfway through their leases (so 40-50 years left), are going for about $800,000-$900-000(ish), so the price difference is about 2-2.5x.

(If you want to find out more about HDB terrace houses, I briefly considered them at the beginning of my house hunt but am now very glad I passed on them – you should see the flooding/ponding photos at some units at Jalan Bahagia!)

Amenities

Within the estate itself, there are no shops- although one of the houses had an “RWD Math Expert” sign up so maybe there’s a tutor within the estate? But once you walk to the main road, you can find commercial spaces galore, including:

A kopitiam across the road

A ballet school

A place at which you can get the fastest wax

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Parents can have ice cream and cakes whilst waiting for their kids to finish ballet next door.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Cross the street and there are more shops- a vet, tuition centre etc – and cross yet another street and you will find many more restaurants in shophouses (I could see it from where I stood but it didn’t show up well on my iPhone photos- too small/ blurry)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The kopitiam on the other side of the road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you can’t find what you want here, Thomson Plaza is a 15 minutes stroll away, and since they have an NTUC and even a Daiso, I’d be surprised if you can’t find what you need (referring to basic necessities only, of course!)

One last look at the unique seats in the Estate before we leave – they look like they used to be bus stops? I’d be amazed if a double-decker bus can traverse the narrow lanes though!

Join me next week as I head to the last estate on the list of the five cheapest freehold landed areas in Singapore : Opera Estate.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.