Touring Villa Verde: Affordable terrace houses for about $2 million in Choa Chu Kang

I'd been meaning to check out Villa Verde for some time because well, for a landed house in Singapore, it's "cheap" (or shall we say less expensive?) Coincidentally, someone left a comment on my article about the houses at Loyang View, asking for a tour of these houses (which are located at 1 Verde Avenue) so off to the North West I went.

The houses are in the resort style, typical of Singapore 1900s architecture.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Like Loyang Villas, Villa Verde is massive: it consists of 515 three-storey terrace houses, developed by Keppel Land in 2000 (or 2002, depending on which property site you visit), with 99-year leases that began in March 1997.

At the time of writing, asking prices at Villa Verde ranged from $1.99 million to $3.15 million for a corner terrace house. According to the data on SRX, all the sales in 2022 have been above $2 million, which is an increase from 2021.

(In 2021, all the sales but two were under $2 million, with one property even going for as low as $1.32 million. Note that when we mentioned Villa Verde in our "cheapest landed homes in Singapore" article last year, the transacted price was $1.3 million.)

As there are so many houses, the area encompasses a few streets (Verde View, Verde Crescent).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Click here to see the tour of an inter-terrace and here to see a corner unit (which has an unblocked backyard that overlooks the Pang Sua Park Connector.)

The houses

The inter-terraces here are approximately 1,600+ sq ft in plot size with 3,000 sq ft in build-up area, whilst the corner units are larger, with some going up to almost 4,000 sq ft in build-up area.

As these houses are quite old, most would have undergone some form of renovation, so I won't go into too much detail about the layout except to say that, being an older estate, the room sizes are decent, unlike some of the newer leasehold properties such as Victoria Park Villas. Also do note that some of the houses have split levels between the living and dining.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Took this photo of the side view of a corner unit to give you a sense of how deep the houses are.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The estate is bounded by the Pang Sua Park Connector, the KJE, Regent Secondary School, and Choa Chu Kang stadium, so some have unblocked backyards, and others are noisier than you'd expect.

Click here to see a bird's eye view of the estate from above — it's at about the four minute.

Most of the houses are North-South facing, which is the preferred facing in Singapore for ventilation, but some on the left and right side of the enclave (i.e. the ones that face the park connector and stadium) have the less desirable East-West orientation, something I do not envy what with Singapore being a furnace these days.

The houses are in between the blue (canal) and the green (stadium)

Walking down to the park connector, with the houses behind me and to my left, and the KJE behind me to the right.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, there are lots of people out and about on a Saturday afternoon using the Park connector. To the left is another path, then the terrace houses of Villa Verde, and to my right, the canal, and the Bus Depot.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Park Connector is larger than the one at Holland Grove View. It's large enough that it actually has two pedestrian paths on one side, with benches for people to sit.

And with land that is not built upon the opposite side of the canal, you do have remarkably clear views of the surroundings. However, it is highly utilised and, according to the road signs, some people may organise noisy music parties there?

As you can see, the land opposite is so undeveloped (for Singapore), that it almost looks desolate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The terrace houses that look onto the canal don't have a back gate with direct access to the park connector.

But there is a staircase that leads down from the middle of the row of the houses so that people who live in the centre don't have to walk all the way to the end of the estate to get down.

At Holland Grove, the signs at the Park Connector asked people not to talk loudly. Here, they ask us not to play loud music. I wonder if it'll be yet another sign at the next Park Connector that I visit?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The houses which line the KJE, have nice green views of trees, but the trade-off is the higher levels of background noise — similar to what I had seen at Haus@Serangoon Gardens last week.

The KJE is right in front of me, the Park Connector is on the left of the photo, and the terrace houses are on my right and behind me.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is probably the photo that you'd see in a Singaporean property ad — the row of the houses that faces the KJE- as you can see, as with Haus@Serangoon, the photo is deceptively tranquil looking with all that lush greenery. (But with an expressway overhead, it's nowhere as idyllic as it appears.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In between the houses and the park connector is Villa Verde Park (more on this below), where you can find some outdoor fitness machines. The machines - not sure how many people would want to exercise next to a roaring highway…

At the other end of the Park Connector is this Children's playground.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As I head back to Villa Verde (left of the photo) from Pang Sua Park Connector (behind me), several high-rise condos lie ahead of me, one of which is Windermere, an EC I'd previously reviewed. There's also a bus stop.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Turning left brings me back to Verde View, one of what I believe to be only two vehicular entry and exit points into the estate. It wasn't jammed when I visited, but I wonder if it would be sufficient for the 515 houses during peak hours.

There is another Park Connector on this side of Villa Verde apparently.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As mentioned, Regent Secondary School is right across from Villa Verde — convenient for any students of the school who live here but maybe not so good for those looking for a quiet home.

School on my left, here's what's on its right (Villa Verde is on the right of this photo- you can sort of see the roofs.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The houses along this stretch also have back doors that lead out to the main road — I always like it when houses have more than one entrance!

The Estate as a whole

Last year, I visited Windermere, an Executive Condo just across the road from Villa Verde. In fact, I remember standing on the balcony of the penthouse and pointing to the estate, with the agent informing me that prices had been rising at Villa Verde.

When I was at Windermere, I felt that living in this part of town was quite spacious and less built-up than the rest of Singapore, and would be a nice retreat from busy city life.

Sadly, that's not the feeling I had at Villa Verde. On the contrary, the whole estate felt rather cluttered to me. I'm not sure if it's because the residents are super fond of gardening and there are pots everywhere, or because there was quite a lot of traffic in the estate.

I saw several large European cars which were going about the roads quite aggressively. I enjoy growing greens myself, but the number of pots and plants on the pavements around Villa Verde made me wonder about dengue, and, true enough, Villa Verde is apparently a dengue red zone, with 33 cases in the last two weeks.

Lots of plants…

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

More plants — this patch is actually one of the neater ones in the estate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Yet more plants.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I have more photos but I think I've shown enough to make my point? (Also trying to avoid any photos which show the actual house numbers!)

Like Macpherson Garden estate, the word that came to mind when I visited Villa Verde was "gentrification." You can see several lovingly restored houses that wouldn't look out of place in the English countryside but there are also several in need of a bit of sprucing up.

I love the landscaping of this house!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

So as not to offend anyone, unfortunately, I can't show the houses which I think need sprucing up! But they're there.

Public transport

Unfortunately, the public transport network here isn't the best. The nearest MRT station is Yew Tee, which is about 1km away (a little too far to walk in the heat if you're in your office gear.)

However, there are several bus services on the main road outside the estate that bring you directly to Lot 1 Mall (Choa Chu Kang MRT) and Bukit Panjang MRT.

It was easier to drive around Villa Verde than Loyang Villas, primarily because half the estate had put garbage bins on the stretch of road outside their houses to prevent people from parking there.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, it was really difficult to find somewhere to park. I wouldn't want to visit Villa Verde on a public holiday, or to be a family that has more than two cars here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you drive, it's easy access to the AYE, PIE, and BKE. Having said that, bear in mind that traffic can be heavy. When I drove to the area to visit Windermere last year, it was when the Causeway was closed and the drive was smooth and easy.

At that time, I did wonder what it'd be like when the Causeway re-opened. This year, I visited Villa Verde on a Saturday afternoon, and there was a jam getting there and coming back. (According to the road signs, the heavy traffic was due to congestion at the Causeway.)

So, although the area is a little undeveloped compared to the rest of Singapore, it's not quite a peaceful estate away from the hustle and bustle of the city that one would envision.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the plus side, like at Loyang Villas, there are pavements on both sides of the road here. Unlike Loyang, which had two narrow pavements, one is a decent width here (as shown above) — it looks like it could fit just about fit a wheelchair or buggy. (The pavement on the other side is narrow.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Amenities

If you're considering moving to this area, I'm pretty sure it's not for the shopping options. However, Pang Sua Park Connector, which is just next to Villa Verde, will lead you to Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang, and Junction 10. It's also a great place to go for a walk after meals.

There are also several parks in the vicinity, such as Stagmont Park, Limbang Park, and Choa Chu Kang Park, which are larger than the two green spaces by Villa Verde (Villa Verde Park and Verde Green.)

GRAPHIC: The Straits Times

Note: An extension of Villa Verde Park, which is just next to the houses, has also been planned and is set to complete this year.

Currently, it has a playground and fitness equipment. The extension will increase the park's size from 0.9ha to 2ha and will include a dog run, an allotment garden, a sheltered seating area, and a community space where group activities can be conducted.

(If you're wondering how big Villa Verde currently is, let's just say NParks describes it as a "cosy park" on their website.)

If walking is too placid for you, Choa Chu Kang Stadium is just a stone's throw away.

PHOTO: Urban Redevelopment Authority

Note: Sungei Kadut Industrial Area is nearby. Some people don't like living next to industrial areas, so I thought I'd point it out!

For parents

There are two Childcare Centres within 500m, three kindergartens and, according to yoursingaporemap.com, four primary schools within 1km of Villa Verde (although for landed houses, this can depend on exactly where your house lies in the estate, so do check before you buy.)

The four schools are Kanji Primary, Yew Tee Primary, De La Salle School, and Teck Whye Primary. Pioneer JC is also close by and students can walk to school via the Park Connector.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

So now that we've seen the estate, how do you find it? Personally, it's too busy for me, so next week we're going to view somewhere that is closer to nature and hopefully quieter!

