Toyota keeps crown as world's top-selling automaker in 2023

The logo of Toyota Motor Corp. is seen on a steering wheel inside a Vios model at the 39 Thailand International Motor Expo, in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 30, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 30, 2024 3:50 AM

TOKYO — Toyota Motor sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday (Jan 30), taking the crown as the world's top-selling automaker for a fourth straight year.

The Japanese automaker reported a 7.2 per cent jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino Motors and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen Group earlier this month reported a 12 per cent rise in deliveries last year to 9.2 million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

Sales of Toyota's parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3 million vehicles in 2023.

Gasoline-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than one per cent.

