Travel insurance for infectious diseases: What you need to know (2025)

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), Mpox, Covid-19, even SARS back in the early 2000s. Outbreaks seems to happen almost every year, to varying degrees of severity. Some, such as HMPV, see a seasonal uptick in cases that aligns with holiday travel and social gatherings.

Unfortunately, travel necessarily risks exposing yourself to all kinds of pathogens and infectious diseases. That's when having the right travel insurance can be a lifesaver.

Some policies cover infectious diseases like HMPV, so it's crucial to review your options carefully before you travel. Don't just settle for the cheapest option-dig into the fine print and exclusions to ensure you're covered if the unexpected happens.

Let's dive into the travel insurance plans that cover infectious diseases.

Information in this article is accurate as of 12 March 2025.

Insurers and infectious diseases: What's covered by travel insurance?

Many travel insurance policies now cover Covid-19, but it's worth double-checking your policy or upgrading to include this add-on if available. However, many policies exclude coverage for other infectious diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, or microorganisms, regardless of symptoms.

If a new outbreak emerges, stay on top of the news-buying insurance after an outbreak could result in exclusions, as insurers may label it a "known event."

Also, keep in mind that coverage typically excludes sexually transmitted infections, including HIV and AIDS. These exclusions are usually found in the "General Exclusions" section, so it's essential to read the fine print and know your plan's limits.

Insurer and plan name Premium (3-day Asean trip) Amount of coverage Are infectious diseases covered? AIG Travel Guard® Direct From $30 Starts at up to $100,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Basic plan – Covid-19 coverage included – Claims due to epidemics or pandemics not covered – Excludes specific countries or regions – Excludes existing health condition – Covers transit stops outside of the covered region. These transit stops do not necessitate entry into a country or require entry into a country only to connect to another international flight within 12 consecutive hours of arrival. Allianz Travel From $37 Starts at up to $200,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Basic plan – Covid-19 coverage included – Epidemics or pandemics not covered, except otherwise stated in reference to Trip Cancellation Coverage, Travel Delay Coverage, Emergency Medical and Dental Coverage or Emergency Transportation Coverage. Bubblegum Travel Insurance From $30.32 Up to $150,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) – Covid-19 coverage included (excludes China) – Does not cover any other infectious disease, virus, bacterium or other microorganism (whether asymptomatic or not). – Epidemics or pandemics not covered DirectAsia Voyager From $24.50 Starts at up to $150,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Voyager 150 plan – Optional Covid-19 cover add-on available (for single trip plans) – Bacterial or viral infections are only covered if contracted while overseas and there was no health warning issued prior to departure. – Covers an epidemic, pandemic, outbreak of communicable disease or other such similar health hazard in the planned destination which were unknown when you booked the trip or purchased this policy, whichever is later. – Does not cover transit through any excluded countries. – Does not cover any communicable disease including any mutation or variation thereof. FWD From $20.97 Starts at up to $200,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Premium plan – Covid-19 Cover available as add-on. – No cover for travel to certain countries, including Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Syria, and Yemen – Epidemics or pandemics not covered. Great Eastern TravelSmart Premier Classic From $51 Starts at up to $300,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Classic plan – Covid-19 extension available (Classic or Elite plan, not applicable for Basic plan). – Does not cover any dangerous health threat (for example, outbreak of a contagious disease) in the destination you are travelling to which a government or any relevant authority issued a public warning or statement about before you left Singapore. – Does not cover infectious diseases declared or announced as an epidemic, pandemic or public health emergency of international concern. – Does not cover any country located in central America, South America or Africa, or any country United Nations armed forces are active in. HL Assurance Travel Protect360 From $42 Starts at up to $150,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Basic plan – Includes Covid-19 coverage (for Enhanced plans and above) – No cover for travel to certain countries – Epidemics or pandemics not covered INCOME From $45.49 Starts at up to $250,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Standard Classic plan – Covid-19 extension included. – Does not cover overseas travel against a travel advisory issued by the Singapore Government. – Does not cover travel or transit through specified countries. – Covers adventure leisure activities MSIG TravelEasy From $34.50 Starts at up to $250,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Standard plan – Includes Covid-19 coverage. – Epidemics or pandemics not covered. – Does not cover any known event (i.e. outbreaks) – Covers adventure activities – Covers acts of terrorism (i.e. hijacking of public transport) Singlife Travel From $28.55 Starts at up to $250,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) – Covid-19 cover extension available with limits. – No cover for travel to certain countries (i.e. DR of Congo). – “Cancel for any reason” benefit (claim up to 50per cent of specific travel expenses) – Does not cover any claim resulting from a tropical disease where you have not had the recommended inoculations and/or taken the recommended medication. – Does not cover travel against the travel advisory issued by Singapore government (regardless of policyholder’s nationality) for non-essential travel or all travel. Sompo Travel Insurance From $36 Starts at up to $200,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Essential plan – Includes coverage for Covid-19. – Does not cover travel overseas against a travel advisory for non-essential travel or all travel issued by the Singapore Government. – No cover for travel to certain countries (i.e. DR of Congo). – Epidemics or pandemics not covered. Starr TraveLead From $41.18 Starts at up to $200,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Comprehensive Bronze – Includes extension of medical expenses for Covid-19. – Excludes any loss or expenses in relation to any infectious disease, virus, bacterium or other microorganism (whether asymptomatic or not); or Covid-19, including any mutation or variation thereof; or pandemic or epidemic, as declared as such by the World Health Organisation or any governmental authority during travel to and from China. Tiq travel insurance From $27 Starts at up to $200,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Entry plan – Comprehensive Covid-19 add-on available. – Excludes countries in the Sanctioned Countries List (i.e. Cuba). – Does not cover any infectious disease(s). – Automatic reimbursement for 3-hour flight delay Zurich Travel Insurance From $15.66 Starts at up to $50,000 for Medical Coverage (Overseas) for Basic plan – Covid-19 coverage included. – Epidemics or pandemics not covered. – Covers adventure activities – Unlimited emergency medical and travel assistance

What is considered an infectious disease?

According to the World Health Organization, an “infectious disease is one that is caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi; the diseases can be spread, directly or indirectly, from one person to another.”

These infectious diseases can be deadly, cause disability, or spread so rapidly and unexpectedly that it can cause “serious global repercussions”.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Health has also outlined a list of infectious diseases that infected patients must notify doctors and laboratories of, ASAP.

Travel insurance that covers infectious diseases

Let’s look at the plans from the table above in more detail.

Starr TraveLead

Starr's travel insurance plans come in Comprehensive Bronze, Comprehensive Silver, and Comprehensive Gold. These plans include the extension of medical expenses for Covid-19.

However, they exclude any loss or expenses about any other infectious disease, virus, bacterium or other microorganism (whether asymptomatic or not), as well as pandemics or epidemics.

Starr's plans also cover cruises. One unique selling point of Starr is that it offers flexible coverage so you can create a travel insurance plan with different types of coverage and add-ons that can adapt to your needs.

FWD

FWD travel insurance plans are available in Premium, Business and First. These have Covid-19 cover as an add-on, and do not include epidemics or pandemics. What's interesting is the "cancel for any reason" add-on available (for single trips only), but this must be purchased within seven days of your initial trip deposit for your trip.

Those with a pre-existing medical condition can also purchase an add-on so you can be covered in case your pre-existing condition affects the trip. You'll have to purchase this add-on more than 72 hours before your trip.

Do note that FWD will not pay any benefit for certain countries and regions (even if you transit through the airport): Afghanistan, Belarus, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Libya, Liberia, North Korea, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and the territories of Crimea.

MSIG TravelEasy

The MSIG TravelEasy travel insurance plan includes Covid-19 coverage, but naturally does not cover a pandemic or epidemic, as declared as such by the World Health Organisation or any governmental authority. Known events (such as virus outbreaks) are also not covered, so stay updated with the news to check for official announcements.

MSIG also has a series of Pre-Ex plans (Pre-Ex Standard, Pre-Ex Elite, Pre-Ex Premier) that include coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, as an add-on option for $38.

If you're going to be doing any adventurous activities, MSIG also covers a wide range of extreme sports including bungee jumping, skydiving, paragliding, hot air ballooning, jet skiing, white-water rafting, diving, etc under the Elite or Premium plan.

DirectAsia Voyager

The DirectAsia Voyager is available in 150, 250 and 500, each corresponding to the amount of medical coverage available.

For this, there's an optional Covid-19 cover add-on available, only for single-trip plans.

There are also some conditions when it comes to bacterial or viral infections: These are only covered if the infection was contracted overseas and there was no health warning issued prior to your departure.

The same goes for epidemics and pandemics: They are covered if the virus was unknown when you booked your trip/bought your insurance, whichever came later.

Do note that transit through any excluded countries is not covered. These are Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nepal, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and Yemen.

Tiq

Tiq's plans come in Entry, Savvy, and Luxury. You add on a comprehensive Covid-19 cover for peace of mind. Otherwise, they do not cover any infectious diseases.

Take note of where you will be travelling, as Tiq's coverage excludes countries in the Sanctioned Countries List, which include Congo, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen.

Tiq wins when it comes to reimbursement for flight delays. It automatically gives instant payout if you suffer a flight delay of at least three hours (unlike most others, which only pay out after six hours) — without you having to submit any claims!

Tiq also provides coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.

Singlife Travel

Singlife Travel has Lite, Plus and Prestige plans available. Covid-19 cover extension for the higher tier plans is more than the Lite. It's good that the policy wording documents remind travellers to take their recommended vaccinations or medications for tropical diseases, as well as warn against non-essential travel when there are travel advisories issued. These plans also don't cover Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Liberia, Sudan and Syria.

Something else that's cool: In addition to covering trip cancellation and trip curtailment for any reason (T&Cs apply), it also covers the loss of frequent flyer points, hotel points and credit card points (for Plus and Prestige plans), and includes payout should your trip be affected by excessive rainfall.

AIG Travel Guard Direct

AIG offers a wallet-friendly Travel Guard Direct, available in Basic, Standard, Enhanced and Supreme. While this covers an infectious disease like Covid-19, there isn't any coverage for epidemics or pandemics when travel advisories have been issued by governments, health authorities or the World Health Organisation, by or for destination country or origin country. High-risk countries and regions are also excluded, such as Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea or the Crimea region.

One thing that's unique, though, is that the AIG Travel Guard Direct actually covers short transit stops outside of the covered region, as explained on page 13 of their policy wording. These are transit stops that do not necessitate entry into a country or require entry into a country only to connect to another international flight within 12 consecutive hours of arrival.

Allianz Travel

Allianz Travel's travel insurance is available in Basic, Silver and Platinum. This includes Covid-19 coverage, but otherwise, also doesn't cover epidemics or pandemics, unless otherwise stated. The good thing is that it covers up to $1,500 if you need to cancel before the trip due to Covid-19.

We like that all of Allianz Travel plans include Covid-19 Coverage, as well as 24/7 medical assistance that helps you organise things like trusted medical expertise, appointments and making direct payments (to selected medical providers).

Bubblegum Travel Insurance

While the affordable Bubblegum travel insurance includes Covid-19 coverage, this plan doesn't cover any other infectious disease, virus, bacterium or other microorganism (whether asymptomatic or not).

Likewise, there's no coverage for a pandemic or epidemic, nor is there protection against any regulations such as border closures of a country, quarantine or other government orders, advisories, regulations or directives.

However, this plan covers adventurous activities like scuba diving, skydiving, skiing, and hot air ballooning with no limit on depth or height!

Great Eastern TravelSmart Premier

Available in Classic and Elite, the Great Eastern TravelSmart Premier travel insurance is a bit more hefty in terms of price and overseas medical coverage. Of course, there are the usual exclusions such as epidemics and pandemics; but you can still get Covid-19 coverage with your plan.

Excluding the Basic plan, the others include coverage for adventurous activities such as bungee jumping, white water rafting, sightseeing helicopter/airplane rides, mountain trekking (up to 4,000m), skydiving, skiing/snowboarding, diving up to 30m depth, etc.

Higher-tier plans also offer coverage for emergency dental, traditional Chinese medicine and even chiropractor treatments and pregnancy-related conditions (that many other plans don't include).

Note that the plan does not cover any country located in Central America, South America or Africa, or any country where United Nations armed forces are active.

HL Assurance Travel Protect360

HL Assurance offers 4 tiers of travel insurance plans: Basic, Enhanced, Superior, and Premier. These plans (except Basic) include Covid-19 coverage, but not epidemics or pandemics.

There is also no coverage for travel to certain countries, such as Afghanistan, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Liberia, Libya, North Korea, Sudan, Somalia, and Syria.

It does not include coverage for pre-existing medical conditions or adventure activities either.

Income

Income's travel insurance plans include: Standard Classic, Standard Deluxe, Standard Preferred, Enhanced PreX Basic, Enhanced PreX Superior, and Enhanced PreX Prestige.

The latter 3 with the "PreX" stands for pre-existing health conditions.

For these Income travel insurance plans, a Covid-19 extension is included for some. Last-minute holiday goers who forgot to purchase their travel insurance after departure can also do so with Income's travel insurance plans (per-trip only). Just make sure you do so within a day after you have departed Singapore.

Should you incur medical expenses, you can also claim for treatment by a Chinese medicine practitioner or a chiropractor.

The policy also covers adventure leisure activities including scuba diving (up to 30m), paddleboarding, skiing/snowboarding, bungee, skydiving, trekking (below 4,000m), etc.

Sompo Travel Insurance

Frankly, for Sompo Travel Insurance, while there's Essential and Superior, the latter is a better deal with more coverage. Both plans include coverage for Covid-19, but there's more coverage for the higher-priced one.

Do keep an ear out for travel advisories as this won't be covered, as well as travel in, to or through places that include Afghanistan, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Liberia, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

By the way, snow/ice sports like leisure skiing and snowboarding (excludes off-piste snowboarding) are covered as well under the Premium plan. Time for skiing in Hokkaido!

Zurich Travel Insurance

Zurich Travel plans come in Basic, Essential, and Prestige. The Basic plan includes Covid-19 coverage of up to $50,000. Zurich Travel offers 24/7 worldwide emergency travel assistance for medical emergencies, lost documents, or travel guidance.

You'll also be able to claim for treatments by Chinese physicians.

Starting from the Basic plan, Zurich's plans cover adventure activities such as bungee, hiking, hot air balloon ride, scuba diving, skydiving and snow/ice sports.

Another unique feature of Zurich's plans is the "FlyEasy" benefit of complimentary airport lounge access when flight is delayed for more than two hours.

So, does travel insurance cover infectious diseases?

Yes, but it depends. Most travel insurance policies include coverage for Covid-19, classified as an infectious disease. However, if the disease escalates to an epidemic or pandemic, it is typically excluded. Additionally, the infectious disease must not be a known event.

In short, remember to do your due diligence, read the news, get all your vaccination shots, and scrutinise the policy wording documents of your insurance before buying.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.