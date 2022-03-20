TravellerShield Plus travel insurance review (2022): Should you buy travel insurance from DBS?

It should surprise no one that TravellerShield Plus, DBS’ travel insurance (or POSB’s travel insurance) is one of the most popular travel insurance brands in Singapore, since it’s so convenient for DBS/POSB customers to buy.

Well, you can’t fault us. Most Singaporeans are lazy to walk more than 100m for lunch, let alone scour the internet for the best travel insurance plan in town. Got buy very good liao.

Thoughthe travel insurance plan TravellerShield Plus is sold by DBS, DBS isn’t actually the insurer. Instead, it’s underwritten by Chubb insurance. Let’s have a closer look at it so you know what you’re actually buying.

TravellerShield Plus (distributed by DBS) travel insurance at a glance

TravellerShield Plus is distributed by DBS and comes in three tiers: Classic, Premier and Platinum. Here’s a quick and dirty comparison of what they offer:

Travel insurance plan Classic Premier Platinum Price $51.75 $62.10 $71.10 Promotion 55per cent off for single trip plans till 31 March 2022 Overseas medical expenses $300,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Overseas medical expenses due to Covid-19 $50,000 $100,000 $200,000 Overseas quarantine allowance due to Covid-19 ($100 per day) $700 $1,400 $1,400 Overseas hospital cash due to Covid-19 ($100 per day) $700 $1,400 $1,400 Emergency medical evacuation $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation due to Covid-19 $50,000 $100,000 $200,000 Personal accident (death & TPD) $150,000 $200,000 $500,000 Travel delay ($100 every 6 hours) $1,200 $1,600 $2,000 Trip cancellation $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 Trip cancellation due to Covid-19 $2,500 $5,000 $7,500 Baggage delay ($200 every 6 hours) $1,200 $1,600 $2,000 Baggage loss/damage $3,000 $5,000 $8,000 Adventure activities covered? No Yes Yes

*Price based on a seven-day trip to South Korea

Promotions for TravellerShield Plus travel insurance (distributed by DBS)

The listed prices of travel insurance plans distributed by DBS are on the pricey side, but as with many a travel insurance policy, it’s the ongoing promotions that make prices attractive.

With the current 55 per cent off promotion for all single trip plans, a week’s coverage for a seven-day trip to Korea starts at $51.75, which is very reasonable.

Promos change every month or so, so bookmark the TravellerShield Plus travel insurance (distributed by DBS) promotions page to get the latest deal.

By the way, if you charge your full travel fare to the DBS Altitude Card, you can get free travel accident coverage (i.e. a payout in the case of death or injury on public conveyance, e.g. airplane, train, car).

While it’s a nice freebie to have, this free coverage is not a substitute for the TravellerShield plan distributed by DBS. It won’t cover important things like travel delays or overseas medical expenses.

What does TravellerShield Plus travel insurance cover?

The cheapest travel insurance plan distributed by DBS is the DBS TravellerShield Plus Classic, which has pretty decent coverage for a sedate overseas trip with Covid-19 coverage of course!

However, if you’re planning any form of outdoor activity, such as scuba diving or skiing, you must upgrade to (i.e. pay more for) Premier or Platinum to get covered. Based on their policy wording, here’s a summary of activities are covered or otherwise by TravellerShield Plus travel insurance:

Outdoor activity Covered by TravellerShield Plus? Hot air balloon Premier & Platinum only Scuba diving Premier & Platinum only (up to 30m) Skiing and other ice/snow sports Premier & Platinum only (within ski resort) Hiking or trekking Yes (up to 3,000m) Mountaineering or outdoor rock climbing Premier & Platinum only (up to 3,000m) Marathons or other competitions Yes (marathons only – no ultramarathons, biathlons or triathlons) Jet skiing Premier & Platinum only White water rafting Premier & Platinum only (up to Grade 4) Skydiving Premier & Platinum only Paragliding, hang gliding or parachuting Premier & Platinum only Bungee jumping Premier & Platinum only

Note that competitors like FWD travel insurance already cover most of these activities in their cheapest plans, so if you want to save money on your travel insurance, you should shop around for the coverage you want.

TravellerShield Plus (distributed by DBS) travel insurance claims procedure

Emergency hotline: +65 6322 2132 (Chubb)

Online claims: Submit your claims and supporting documents online at www.chubbclaims-dbs.com.sg

For enquiries: If you need clarification on how and what to claim, you can contact Chubb’s customer service hotline at +65 6398 8797 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 5pm, closed on public holidays). Or email dbs.travelclaims.sg@chubb.com

Things to note: Claims must be made within one month of your return to Singapore.

If you have questions before you buy the insurance plan, you can call Chubb at +65 6398 8797 during office hours.

Conclusion: Should you buy travel insurance from DBS?

As a super lazy person, I can totally understand why you would want to buy travel insurance from DBS. It’s affordable and more importantly, so convenient. I mean, which other insurer lets you pay with PayLah?

Coverage-wise, the cheapest plan from DBS is adequate for, say, a shopping trip to Bangkok or a relaxing tour of Japan. It also covers leisure hikes up to 3,000m, so it’s fine if you want to climb Mount Ophir too.

But if you want to do outdoor activities like scuba diving, skiing or even skydiving, you will need to upgrade to the higher tier plan to get covered.

Unfortunately, DBS doesn’t make this limitation in coverage clear from the outset – you need to do a super close reading of the FAQ or policy wording to figure that out. Minus points for that.

Compare all Singapore travel insurance policies by price and coverage first.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.