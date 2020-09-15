Treasure at Tampines review: Affordable pricing at the expense of privacy

Our Verdict: Treasure at Tampines

75 per cent

Unit Efficiency 4/5

Development Facilities 3/5

Surrounding Amenities 4/5

Developer 3.5/5

Transport Links 4/5

Price 4/5

Affordable entry price but possible overcrowding of common spaces

Residents at Treasure at Tampines will enjoy the plethora of amenities in the vicinity: from the food centre, to the park and heartland malls.

There are even 2 MRT stations in its vicinity connecting you to both the Downtown line or the East-West Line. However, its biggest drawback is its massive number of units – something yet to be experienced for anyone in Singapore.

Project: Treasure at Tampines District: 18 Address: Tampines Street 11 Tenure: 99-Year Leasehold No. of Units: 2,203 Site Area: 650,000 sqft Developer: Sim Lian Group TOP: 2023

Without a doubt, the biggest condo launch of 2019 – and perhaps one of our most requested reviews to date.

…And with little surprise too!

Treasure at Tampines is Singapore’s largest condominium project to date, featuring a jaw-dropping 2,203 units that have now been added to the Tampines/Simei unit pipeline.

Naturally, you’d expect a behemoth land size to follow suit, but interestingly enough, you’ll find that its ‘seemingly massive’ 6 hectare (or approx. 650,000 square feet) of land actually pales in comparison to some of the condos that we’ve been to… despite these condos having less than half the number of units in their respective projects!

(The Leedon Residence , D’Leedon and The Interlace pop to mind here)

In other words, everyone’s biggest fear about the Treasure at Tampines being a tad too crowded might just come true…

Other worries would include questions about unit rentability + rental yield, long-term appreciation and perhaps more pressingly, the impact that it will have on the already crowded (but well-established) Tampines/Simei neighbourhood.

For its developers though, the biggest challenge would be to sell all these units within 5 years of acquiring this plot of land to avoid the hefty ABSD fees that come along.

That said, the incredible response to a latest slew of developer discounts here (which quickly forced developers to pull back the discounts) tells us that there is definitely still demand for the project’s units despite its already incredible 57 per cent or 1,256 unit take-up rate to date.

(You can hear all about it towards the end of our latest podcast series where we get up close and personal with Stuart in – ‘ At Home With Stacked ’).

We’ll get to analysing the entire development in a bit – but first, here’s our customary quick dive into the condo’s showrooms!

Treasure at Tampines insider tour

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Treasure at Tampines is probably the most well-known new launch condo development in Singapore – undoubtedly due to its massive number of units (2,203 units, if you need any reminders).

For the near future, it’s hard to see how any new launches will be displacing its “throne” as Singapore’s most populated development. Perhaps when Pine Grove , Mandarin Gardens , or Braddell View ever goes en bloc – 3,000 units anyone?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You’ll find that most of the review centres around the number of units, mainly because it is a huge point of contention with many people considering the Treasure at Tampines.

I can understand the dilemma here – there’s nothing else quite like it in Singapore at the moment.

If you are on the fence about the concentration of units, the nearest possible comparison would be the D’Leedon condo at Farrer Road.

With 1,715 units on 840,049 square feet of land, it has almost 500 units less on a bigger land size of nearly 200,000 square feet – that’s as good as one whole Stirling Residences bigger.

So if you ask me, after seeing it in this perspective – even D’Leedon doesn’t really come close.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For those that still have trouble understanding the scale of the size of Treasure at Tampines, let me try and give you a better frame of reference. At 2,203 units, that’s like a JadeScape and Sims Urban Oasis put together (1,206 + 1,024 units).

Or, you can look at it as 2 Mandarin Gardens (1,000 units x 2), except that they would be sitting on a total land size of 2 million square feet of land – more than 3 times the size of Treasure at Tampines.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Perhaps the best way to get an accurate depiction is to calculate the density of each development to see which other developments you can possibly compare it to.

Treasure at Tampines (648,889/2,206 = 294 sqft per unit)

D’Leedon (840,049/1,715 = 490 sqft per unit)

Sims Urban Oasis (257,164/1,024 = 251 sqft per unit)

Surprisingly, Treasure at Tampines does feature a relatively decent nearly 300 square feet of land per unit. Compare this to Sims Urban Oasis and it does appear in a much more positive light.

So could we conclude that claims of Treasure at Tampines being overly crowded are now unjustified? Well, now for the next litmus test – are there enough facilities to support the number of units? Let’s find out.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now, one of the selling points that has been promoted is the nearly 60/40 land and building split. In other words, the 29 12-storey blocks are slated to take up only about 40 per cent of the land size.

Even in this open layout above, I wouldn’t blame you if you find those claims questionable – it does look like every square inch blade of grass here has been fully occupied.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The layout is actually very simple – 3 rows of blocks, with the open space between each taken up by the multitude of facilities that Treasure at Tampines has to offer.

It’s probably the most efficient way of maximising the use of this plot of land, but the downside to this would be the enclosed feeling you get in the common space between the blocks. Some of the distances can be as close as 20m, with the widest points at about 45m.

Which leads me to my next point – the possibility of overcrowding. Since this is a major point of contention, let’s go through the list of facilities to see if the popular ones are adequate to fulfil the likely demand.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Let’s start with the swimming pools – there’s a total of 11 pools at Treasure at Tampines. Bear in mind that 3 of them (Onsen spa, wading pool, jacuzzi alcove) are rather small, so you are really left with 8 notable ones.

Of the 8 pools, 3 are 50 metre sized, while the other 5 are a mix of 20m to 30m in length.

Again, let’s compare this to a popular project like Sims Urban Oasis , which has 2 50m pools and 1 20m pool that is shared amongst 1,024 units.

If you were to scale that to approximately match up to Treasure at Tampines, you would require 4 50m pools and 2 20m pools (give or take).

I know this is a very rough gauge, but with the 8 proper sized swimming pools available at Treasure at Tampines, it does seem to match up on that front.

Sure, it might not be the most leisurely quiet swim on weekends, but that is always going to be the consequence of an affordably priced mass market project.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another commonly used facility is the gym, something that is difficult to assess from just the showflat model.

There is only one gym available, which is somewhat surprising given the size of the development.

Although it is quite a big one (2,500 plus sqft), this is one facility that will definitely be a crowded one nearly all the time.

While the obvious solution would be to add a bigger (or second) gym, the developers have tried to mitigate the situation by providing instant updates on the occupancy of the gym.

It is also 24 hours – something you don’t see in many other condo gyms, which should go some way into easing the load.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The clubhouse is quite a big area, taking up nearly 24,000 square feet of space. It’s quite a long list – just for the clubhouse.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It is quite fully featured, but because there is only one of each (other than the function room), you would probably see high occupancy issues here too.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is a longer list of facilities that I won’t delve into for now, but some of the more notable ones like dining pavilions (8) and barbeque pits (12) will still see competition for usage of space despite the seemingly high numbers.

On weekends or public holidays, you can expect some of these spaces to be booked out way in advance.

Lastly, considering that this would be more of an own stay project for families, 2 playgrounds and swimming pools for the kids is disappointingly low.

Again, I can only imagine the crowds on weekends and school holidays in these common areas.

There is just one tennis court, and one sports court, which is crazy if you think about the 2,203 units – there’s no doubt that there would be a long waiting list on the weekends.

On the whole, however, sporting facilities doesn’t seem to be as much of a priority here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are 2 entrances to the development, which is the bare minimum in my opinion. One is along Tampines Street 11, and the other is at Tampines Lane.

Amazingly because of the sheer size of it, a slip road has been created to link it to the expressway – so vehicle drivers should be quite happy with that.

On that note, there are only 1,752 basement car park lots and 24 open air lots – which is a less than desired 1:1 car park lot ratio.

But if you were to take into consideration that 43 per cent of the project is dedicated to 1 and 2 bedroom units, this could be less of an issue than you’d think.

Here’s a perk that most people would enjoy – basement lobbies are air conditioned! It’s something that you’d usually see in more premium developments so this is a nice touch.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The design of Treasure at Tampines, to put it politely, is hardly awe-inspiring. It’s as standard as they come, and it’s clear they’ve definitely not put design as a top priority.

Can you really blame them? An emphasis on exterior design means an increase in costs – which isn’t as important when it comes to a mass market project.

Treasure at Tampines 5 Bedroom Review

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Only 5 per cent of the total units at Treasure at Tampines are 5 bedroom units (110 units), which is still quite a big number if you think about it.

This one here is 1,722 square feet – the biggest available unit at the Treasure at Tampines.

The layout is generally what you’d expect, but I’m not the biggest fan of 4 of the bedrooms being laid out in a row while the 2 common bathrooms are right next to each other.

It would have been better to have one of the bathrooms between two bedrooms instead.

Entrance PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As with most 5 bedroom units you’d see, there is an entranceway to the unit – this is to provide a certain degree of privacy to the occupants.

Living and Dining Room PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The living and dining area isn’t fantastically big for a 5 bedroom unit, but the upside of this is its larger than average bedrooms (which you’ll see shortly). For the kind of money that Treasure at Tampines is asking, no one is going to reasonably expect marble flooring. So yes, no marble but porcelain floor tiles instead.

Dining room PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The dining room on paper is actually a decent size, but the reality is some allowance will have to be given because it leads into the kitchen and hallway as well. So you are limited by those constraints.

To be honest, the dining table shown here is quite unrealistic – it’s small so it makes the space appear bigger.

Even though it seems to be a 6-seater round dining table, it definitely will be a tight affair for regular-sized adults. For most families looking at a 5 bedroom a dining table of this size is not going to be adequate at all.

Living Room PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In a similar vein, the living room is not a big space for a 5 bedroom unit. On first glance, it does look to be rather spacious, but that’s really because of the tiny coffee table and no TV console.

Most people aren’t going to be placing a sofa on the balcony to supplement the living area too, so you will have to take that into account here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s definitely not going to be the most ideal for families who love to congregate in the common areas, but for those who prioritise room space, your thoughts on this unit will improve once you see the bedrooms!

Balcony PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The balcony will always remain a divisive thing for many, especially so when space is at a premium in Singapore.

For those that love a bit of outdoor space, the balcony here is pretty big, so you can have seating and even a bit of dining elements added to it.

Kitchen counter PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Just before we get to the kitchen, there is the provision of a kitchen counter with slidable panels for easy access to serve food and drinks.

It’s a neat concept that does help provide a little more leeway to the constraints of the dining area.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some people may have preferred the kitchen to be pushed out more to eke out a little more space, but I think the kitchen is quite adequately sized as it is already.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It is certainly quite roomy to move around, with decent countertop space and storage. Kitchen appliances are supplied by Electrolux – nothing fancy, with the usual cooker hob, cooker hood, oven, and washer/dryer. Notice anything missing?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As strange as it may seem, there is no fridge supplied as part of the offerings. On first glance most people may mistake this for the entrance to a bomb shelter instead.

PHOTO: StackedhomesYard PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What I do like about this unit is the inclusion of the yard area. For any families with children, it is definitely a requirement from a practicality standpoint.

It’s a good size for drying clothes and there’s even additional storage areas.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is also a utility room here, which most people would probably be using as a helpers room – along with a small bathroom.

Hallway PHOTO: StackedhomesCommon bedroom 1 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now for the main selling point of the 5 bedroom units – the larger than average bedroom sizes. This is the first of the common bedrooms, and probably the most valuable – given the direct access to the balcony as well.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, the room is clearly quite spacious – especially when you compare to most other new launches. Strangely, the lack of ID touches does let you appreciate the size of the room so much more.

Common bedroom 2 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It really is a breath of fresh air to see the amount of space in the room. This room is actually longer but slightly less wide. Still, even with a queen-sized bed it should pose no issues at all.

The window here does get some blockage as the length of the balcony extends to nearly half of the window.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The third bedroom is a mirror image of the second, so you can distinctly see the amount of space afforded even with a queen sized bed inside.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Not everyone is going to have such a need for bench seating by the side of the bed, so you can see there is definitely sufficient space in the room.

Common bathroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Perhaps as another consequence of having bigger bedrooms, the bathrooms in this layout are side by side.

It’s definitely not a big deal, but it would have been so much better if a bathroom was placed in between two common bedrooms instead – so occupants can have direct access to the bathroom.

Common bathroom 2 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s certainly big enough, with bathroom equipment by Hansgrohe. The bathrooms are as no-frills as they come – very little in terms of decoration and ID touches.

I’m sure this is part of the cost-cutting measures, but I actually like the approach – it allows you to really see the space as you would be receiving them.

Common bedroom 4 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In many of the 5 bedroom units out there, it is quite common to see that 1 out of the 5 bedrooms will be on the smaller side so I am happy to report that even the last bedroom is a really good size.

Master bedroom entrance PHOTO: PHOTO: StackedhomesPHOTO: Stackedhomes

The master bedroom is a fantastic size – it can rival even some luxury developments that I’ve seen so far. There is a ton of space both at the front of the bed and even at the sides.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It is a seriously impressive size, I don’t think anyone would have any complaints. You could easily fit in a study corner, or even more storage (which would usually be needed).

Master bedroom balcony PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is a balcony attached to it as well, and it is quite a sizeable one at that.

Master bathroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Like the master bedroom, the master bathroom is an equally spacious size. Although it is of the no-frills variety (no bathtub or rain shower), I think most people would be happy with it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It does come with his and hers sinks at the very least!

Treasure at Tampines 4 bedroom premium review

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At 1,335 square feet of space, this 4 bedroom unit is slightly on the small side.

On the whole, communal living spaces are actually quite decent as compared to the 5 bedroom – but the major downside would be the small kitchen as well as the 4th bedroom.

You might have noticed that this unit has the word premium attached to it. So what is premium about it, you might ask?

In the traditional sense of the word, one might expect it to have more “premium” finishings or even features like private lifts to justify its “premium” tag.

But if you were to compare this with a normal 4 bedroom unit, the differences are so minute. In fact, I’d say it is just a layout difference, rather than a “premium” one.

Entrance PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you are all about efficiency of space, you’d like how the entrance is laid out. No entrance way, and weird corners to deal with – it’s straight into the dining room.

For those who’ve been to multiple show flats previously, you might be taken aback at how sparsely decorated it is. Honestly, it’s not a bad thing at all – you really do get a much better representation of the space available.

Dining room PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As far as dining rooms go, this one is rather well-sized. You can definitely incorporate a proper sized dining table with comfortable seating for 6 or even 8 people.

PHOTO: StackedhomesLiving Room PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The living room is pretty good too. It’s long (as you can see by the really lengthy sofa). It isn’t the widest, but I think it should be sufficient for most people still – especially if you see no need for a coffee table.

Balcony PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Similarly to the 5 bedroom unit, the balcony extends the width of the living room and the first common bedroom.

As always, a balcony space can be a boon or bane, depending on your preferences.

I do like having a balcony for a change of environment at times, but I can understand why people prefer to have more usable indoor space as well.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another look at the rectangular-shaped living and dining space.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s definitely something that I have been seeing more in recent times – a cutaway in the kitchen wall to showcase the interior of the kitchen.

It helps to bring in more light to make the space appear bigger. There are some practical aspects to it too – you can serve food or pass drinks through without having to walk around it.

That said, the ones here at Treasure at Tampines are a little short – making it look a little more like a serving station. I do understand the constraints, however, as there needs to be space allocated for under the counter and storage above as well.

Kitchen PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s no question about it, the kitchen is small for a 4 bedroom unit. For those looking at a family own stay unit, this could be one of the stumbling blocks – especially if you do a lot of cooking.

I mean, it is definitely still workable – just that if you like a spacious environment while you cook this probably wouldn’t be one of your top choices.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Because it’s not very big, some people could find countertop space to be lacking. The kitchen does come equipped with appliances from Electrolux, but again, with the glaring omission of a fridge.

Yard space PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What I do like, however, is the good size of the yard. There is ample space for your washer/dryer and possibly even an extendable laundry system. It’s not a sexy feature, but for those planning for own stay, it is pretty much essential.

Store PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is also a utility room at the back, which you have the flexibility of using as additional storage or a helper’s room.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Plus a small bathroom round the back.

Hallway PHOTO: StackedhomesCommon Bedroom 1 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Like the 5 bedroom unit, those who are seeking bigger spaces in their bedrooms will be pleasantly surprised with the bedrooms on offer at Treasure at Tampines.

Ceiling heights are at 2.725 metres across the board, which is pretty standard fare nowadays.

This one also gives you direct access to the balcony, which is always something more unique to have.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

While no one is going to describe the Treasure at Tampines as a luxury condo, having a bigger room space can be described as a luxury today.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As per usual, the 2-panel wardrobe will hardly be sufficient for most but it is something that consumers will just have to live with these days.

Common bedroom 2 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The second common bedroom is actually slightly longer, so it is even bigger than the first. As always, the almost floor to ceiling windows are always a nice touch as it lets in more light and does make the space feel brighter and more open.

Common bathroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The common bathroom is rather spacious too, with fittings by a familiar brand to most Singaporeans – Hansgrohe. Like what you’ve seen so far, it is almost completely no-frills in here.

As I mentioned in the beginning, a bathroom shared between 3 bedrooms isn’t the most ideal situation.

Common bedroom 3 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In contrast, the last common bedroom bucks the trend with its size. It’s small, and the smaller windows doesn’t quite help its case (AC ledge is right outside).

You can only fit a single bed here, or it could also be used as a study/office.

Master bedroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Ending off on a positive note, the master bedroom here is positively huge. Even with a king-size bed, you’d enjoy the spaciousness and can even fit in a study/dresser or even a sitting area if you’d so wish.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As with most master bedrooms, you do get more storage, which I’d suspect is still not enough for most people. Thankfully with this bigger space, you do have the option of having an additional chest of drawers.

Master bathroom PHOTO: StackedhomesPHOTO: Stackedhomes

Thankfully, the master bathroom continues the streak – it’s definitely a big space. In fact, it’s just slightly smaller than the common bedroom right next to it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As with what you’ve seen so far, it’s a pretty much uncluttered affair here, with nothing extravagant about the master bathroom other than the space it offers. In other words, no bathtub or rain shower.

Which again, does beg the question – why is this labelled as a premium apartment?

Treasure at Tampines 2 bedroom + study review

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At 678 square feet, the 2 bedroom plus study unit at Treasures at Tampines isn’t going to win any prizes in the size department.

If anything, this reminds me of the “premium” case from the 4 bedroom unit, as the study tag here is basically just the word thrown into the equation.

I suppose throwing a study table does constitute it to be a study area, but I’d hardly try to advertise that as such.

Entrance PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Because the kitchen is flushed to the left, it does make for quite a seemingly long living and dining area. On the left, you can see the supposed “study” area.

Kitchen PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Once you step in, the kitchen is immediately on your left. It is small, and a little claustrophobic because of the lack of windows – which does represent a problem when it comes to ventilation.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Kitchen countertop space and storage is of a level that most would expect for a 2 bedroom unit. The kitchen does come equipped with appliances from Electrolux (the oven, hob, hood, and washer/dryer).

As you should probably have guessed by now, no fridge is included in the offerings.

Dining area PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I know I mentioned previously that I liked the no-frills decorating approach as it allowed you to see the space better for yourself, but to not even include the dining furniture?

I’m not quite sure how I feel about that.

On paper, the dining area is definitely on the small side so you’d have to be careful of your choice of furniture.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the other hand, the living room is actually decently sized. It’s long, but not very wide so while you can fit a longer couch, fitting a TV console and coffee table could be a bit of a squeeze.

Balcony PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The balcony is a squarish layout – it does take up an average amount of space in comparison to the total size of the unit.

Do note the AC ledge is right next to it, so with the air-conditioning on you can expect to be accompanied by some sound.

Common bedroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Unlike the previous few units that you’ve seen, the common bedroom in this unit is definitely on the small side.

Ideally, you’d want to just have a single-sized bed in here as even with this bench seat you can see that there isn’t a ton of space.

Also because the AC ledge is on the outside, it has placed a restriction on the size of the windows.

Common bathroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The common bathroom is directly opposite the common bedroom. It’s a good size, with the bathroom fittings equipped by Hansgrohe.

Master bedroom entrance PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is a little entranceway to the master bedroom which will see you lay your eyes upon a rather skinny 2-panel wardrobe.

I’m sure you don’t need anyone to tell you that is hardly sufficient storage space for 2 people.

Master bedroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In terms of size, the master bedroom is just decent – quite a far cry from the extravagantly sized master bedrooms that you’ve seen in the bigger units.

Master bathroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The master bathroom is ever so slightly bigger than the common bathroom. In other words, it is just sufficiently sized for 2 people to use.

Treasure at Tampines 3 bedroom premium review

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At 1,033 square feet of space, the 3 bedroom “premium” unit is about what you’d expect for a new launch unit today.

But out of all the layouts so far, I do think that this is probably my least favourite, the long entrance way, odd-shaped balcony, and the bigger than average AC ledge does it no favours at all.

Entrance way PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, the entranceway is a long one, and it isn’t particularly wide either. So even if you were thinking of utilising the space to put more storage by the side, it would make the place feel quite cramped.

For a unit that isn’t the most generous in size in the first place, this really isn’t a very efficient design.

PHOTO: StackedhomesKitchen PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The kitchen is located on the right, and thankfully it is an enclosed one.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It definitely isn’t a great size for a 3 bedroom unit. I mean, it is perfectly fine for 2 people to work in, but this is really the sort of size that you’d expect from a 2 bedroom rather than a 3 bedroom unit.

The consequence of the smaller size, naturally, is a short kitchen counter – for those with a lot of kitchen appliances you might find it tough to find a spot for them.

Standard kitchen appliances here are supplied by Electrolux, but again, the absence of the fridge is noticeable.

Yard PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I do especially like the availability of a yard area here. It’s something that quite a few developments have been cutting out recently, so it is good to see that this unit does retain some practical aspects.

Utility room PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the right is the utility room, which is actually surprisingly spacious. It’s a great option to have for additional storage, or a helper’s room (which should be the most common usage).

Glass sliders PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As with all the units you’ve seen so far (with the exception of the 2 bedder unit), there is a glass cutaway that shows off the interior of the kitchen.

Dining PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The dining area is pleasantly spacious, especially with the bench seating format on one side as this gives more allowances for the walkway to the other areas of the house.

Fitting a 6 seater table is perfectly fine, which should be sufficient for most families.

PHOTO: StackedhomesLiving PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Of course, the living area looks exceptionally spacious because of the lack of coffee table and TV console, but it is a fair size – considering the total size of the unit.

The living and dining areas feature porcelain floor tiles, which is expected given the pricing of the development.

Balcony PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I can’t say I’m the biggest fan of the balcony at all. While it doesn’t take up too much space (on average), it does have a very odd shape – which doesn’t make it very usable for people.

Sure, the wider portion of the balcony is fine, there is enough space for seating or even a small dining table. But the little, narrow section on the right is awkward – plus it eats into the view out of the first common bedroom.

Living and dining space PHOTO: StackedhomesHallway PHOTO: StackedhomesCommon bedroom 1 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The common bedroom here is a decent size, but as mentioned above, half of its view will be hampered by the balcony sticking out. Flooring is of the vinyl variety, which again, is in-line with expectations.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Storage is the usual 2-panel wardrobe space, which is hardly sufficient (for me, at least), but is a common sight these days.

Common bedroom 2 PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The second common bedroom is definitely on the small side, not as small as the one in the 4 bedroom unit, but small enough that they had to showcase a single bed here instead. Not that there is really much choice here too, something has to give, given the size of the unit.

Common bathroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The common bathroom is sufficiently sized, with the usual fittings from Hansgrohe.

Master bedroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I think given the size of all the rooms so far, most people should be satisfied with the size of the master bedroom.

PHOTO: StackedhomesMaster bathroom PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Unfortunately, the master bathroom isn’t a great size.

Plus, it does little to suggest it is the master bathroom – there really isn’t anything that sets its apart from the common bathroom other than the ever so slightly bigger size.

Treasure at Tampines location review

Located on the outskirts of Tampines (almost into nearby Simei), the upcoming Treasure at Tampines is situated just next to the PIE with Changi General Hospital on the opposite side.

To some, this might not seem like a very auspicious start (especially given its distance from the CBD), but if you delve deeper into its actual location, you’ll find a very well established neighbourhood with a huge array of amenities in the condo’s immediate vicinity.

Eastpoint Mall, for one, is less than a kilometre away. You’ll also find Tampines Central and it’s famous 4 huge malls just slightly further north.

Peer out of your window, and you’ll find that the development is right beside the Tampines Round Market & Food Centre.

…All these amenities, just to name a few.

Public transport

Bus Station Buses Serviced Distance From Condo (& Est. Walking Time) ’Blk 125’ 292 260m, 2-min walk ’Opp Tampines Changkat CC’ 292 260m, 2-min walk ’Blk 101’ 2N, 8, 17, 18, 20, 28, 34, 34B, 39, 59, 518 540m, 6-min walk

Closest MRT: Simei MRT – 650m, 10-min walk (+ overhead bridge)

As of the time of writing, there aren’t any condos located in close proximity to the MRT stations in the area.

In the case of Treasure at Tampines however, Simei MRT Station is still within reasonable walking distance, although the journey will be largely-unsheltered.

And no, there isn’t any direct bus service here that will cut out walking times to this station as yet.

Let’s also not forget the problem with big developments – the walk inside the development itself is something many people forget to account for.

So if you are choosing a stack to go for, do remember to take into consideration the additional walking time – it can really add up.

That said, a 5-minute ride aboard Bus 292 will take you directly to Tampines Interchange in a matter of 3 stops. The Tampines MRT Station is just opposite.

As for those working in the CDB, both Tampines and Simei MRT Stations are conveniently situated along the East-West Line.

It takes a 24 to 26-min train ride across 12 (from Tampines) or 11 (from Simei) stations to get to the CBD/Raffles Place MRT, with no line changes.

Private transport

Key Destinations Distance From Condo (& Est. Peak Hour Drive Time) CBD (Raffles Place) 19.1km, 21-min drive Orchard Road 17.0km, 19-min drive Suntec City 17.5km, 24-min drive Changi Airport 8.0km, 11-min drive Tuas Port (By 2040) 49.5km, 50-min drive Paya Lebar Quarters/Airbase (By 2030) 14.5km, 15-min drive Mediapolis (and surroundings) 25.1km, 27-min drive Mapletree Business City 24.0km, 26-min drive Tuas Checkpoint 42.9km, 45-min drive Woodlands Checkpoint 32.0km, 34-min drive Jurong Cluster (JCube) 28.2km, 30-min drive Woodlands Cluster (Causeway Point) 29.3km, 32-min drive HarbourFront Cluster (Vivo City) 21.3km, 23-min drive Punggol Cluster (Waterway Point) 10.5km, 15-min drive

*Note that Drive Times are calculated during Peak Hours

Immediate Road Exit(s): 2 Exits – 1 along Tampines Street 11, 1 along Tampines Lane

Summary: Thanks to the slip road adjacent to Treasure at Tampines, the residence is well-connected to the PIE so that residents driving in the direction of either Changi or Tuas will hardly have an issue.

This is a particular selling point for those working in these areas with Changi Airport being easily accessible via Airport Boulevard.

During off-peak hours, it’ll take slightly less than 20 minutes via PIE to reach the CBD (Raffles Place).

Groceries

Name of Grocery Shop Distance From Condo (& Est. Walk Time) Fairprice – Blk 138 Tampines St 11 400m, 5-min walk FairPrice – Eastpoint 550m, 6-min walk

Schools

Educational Tier Number of Institutes Preschool (within 1km walk) 2 Primary (3km-drive) 9 Secondary (3km-drive) 7 International School (3km-drive) 2 Junior College (5km-drive) 1 University (5km-drive) 2 Polytechnic (10km-drive) 1

Additional pointers

Incredible Variety of Surrounding Amenities

For a ‘non-central’ neighbourhood, District 18 (Tampines/Simei/Pasir Ris) contains a vast assortment of amenities – which is one thing I really treasure about convenience in Singapore.

That said, I won’t have time to cover every amenity here, nor would you want to read all of them, so let’s begin with the ones closer to Treasure at Tampines!

As mentioned earlier, the residence is conveniently located beside the Tampines Round Market & Food Centre – which is perfect for the occasional grocery run for fresh produce.

It also means that you won’t necessarily have to travel to Eastpoint Mall for that matter (the nearest shopping mall 550m away).

Around the market/food centre, you’d also find a string of salons, clinics, and F&B outlets.

Medical care-wise, apart from the nearby clinics, Changi General Hospital and St Andrews Community Hospital are just across the road (PIE), accessible via an overhead bridge.

A little more than a kilometre up north from the residence, you will find the Tampines Central area, filled with major bank branches, F&B outlets and the famous four shopping malls in close proximity to each other (to be frank, I never could get my head around the place, it’s just so…big).

That aside, future residents can expect solid accessibility with the area’s major public transportation systems. Tampines Central in itself contains 2 bus interchanges, and Tampines MRT Station (which runs along both the East-West and Downtown Lines).

Lastly, let’s not forget the benefits for the kids.

As you may/may not have noticed from the table above, there is an abundance of primary and secondary schools in close proximity to Treasure at Tampines.

Tampines also happens to be home to the renowned international school, United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA).

If you’re looking for institutes of higher education, you don’t have to look much further than these campuses in the area – Temasek Poly, Singapore Institute of Technology (TP Campus) and Singapore University of Technology and Design.

The abundance of nearby leisure and recreation options

Amenities aside, for those who live in the area, you’d know that there is an astonishing variety of ways to entertain one’s self here.

For starters, just across the road (Tampines Ave 5) lies SAFRA Tampines – equipped with facilities like a soccer pitch, bowling alley, indoor badminton courts, and a snooker centre just to name a few.

Plus, in Tampines Central, you’d find ‘Our Tampines Hub’, a huge shopping mall integrated with an entire stadium beside it! This place, too, has a soccer pitch, a running track on the 5th floor, an olympic-sized swimming pool, and even a rock climbing facility.

Fancy some quiet time? Our Tampines Hub also contains a library with an extensive collection of good reads (and chairs) for a comfortable evening.

Not forgetting, the Bedok Reservoir Park further to the west. This place is a favourite for fitness and running-enthusiasts in the area, featuring a 5 kilometre-long running track, fitness corners all around the reservoir, and even kayaking opportunities.

And if you’re feeling adventurous, the Bedok Reservoir Park also contains the Forest Adventure center – Singapore’s first and ONLY treetop obstacle course facility.

The sheer size of the residence

Being the largest condo in Singapore yet, Treasure at Tampines comprises 29 12-storey residential blocks and offers 9 unit types – with the spacious 3-bedders being the most abundant unit type.

By designing the residence’s layout in such a manner, Sim Lian Group cleverly caters to a huge assortment of buyers – including first-time homebuyers, families/individuals upgrading from HDB and even expats/frequent business travellers (considering how accessible Changi Airport is).

That being said, I did mention at the start how the sheer size of Treasure at Tampines is quite possibly its biggest flaw (no pun intended).

With 2,203 units in the residence, having so many people around doesn’t exactly give you (or your family) optimal privacy – it basically becomes another typical mass-market development with a higher likelihood of pesky neighbours taking ‘accidental peeks’ through your window.

Treasure at Tampines development site review

PHOTO: Treasure at Tampines

Facilities in Treasure at Tampines

Adult Fitness Stations Car Park Children’s Playground Elderly Wellness Stations Fitness corner Gymnasium room Jacuzzi Jogging track Lap pool 24 hours security Spa pool Swimming pool Wading pool

From a bird’s eye view, you can immediately see how squeezed the 29 blocks are to each other. Although it is understandable considering that they have to fit 2,203 units into this development site.

As for the overall layout of the site, I would say that the blocks are arranged in a very neat linear fashion, allowing for space in between each row of blocks for the facilities.

(Fun fact: Of the entire site area, 60 per cent has been set aside for facilities and landscaping – which is rather interesting, and perhaps a tad concerning on how ‘squeezed together’ the blocks here will be)

For a large development, Treasure at Tampines certainly lives up to expectations with the array of facilities it offers – 128, to be exact.

This variety of facilities ranges from a jogging trail and fitness corner that comes with its own tennis court to a contemporary clubhouse housing both the gymnasium and lavish function room.

On a side note, though, the fitness corner does seem a tad secluded in the leftmost corner of the site.

In other words, just imagine if you’re an avid tennis player who stays in Block #123 (jokes of being allowed to warm-up aside, this highlights a slightly more pertinent issue – getting from one end to the other on a daily basis if need be).

Before we conclude, let’s move on to something a little more crucial – traffic flow.

Given the high population of Treasure at Tampines once it is completed, one can expect heavy traffic flow around the residence, especially during peak hours (people driving out to PIE to get to work, parents driving their kids to/from school, etc).

Even with the 2 road exits, there’s a high possibility of traffic congestion forming along Tampines Street 11 and Tampines Lane – note that they are the only roads leading out to the slip road, which exits onto the PIE. More so because it wouldn’t be just Treasure at Tampines residents that will have access to this slip road.

On top of that, Tampines Street 11 is single-laned, which may make traffic conditions even worse.

And since we’re on the topic of traffic, notice how a whole row of blocks runs adjacent to the slip road and faces the general direction of PIE – in the long run, residents in these blocks are bound to face some noise disturbances associated with the often heavy traffic flow here.

Finally, a section of the East-West MRT track is situated a little less than 300m from the leftmost portion of the site plan.

Since the track is built above-ground, this too may prove to be a serious noise/privacy disturbance to the lower (and possibly even higher) levelled units in that portion of the residence.

After all, the last thing any homeowner wants is to be rudely awoken on an early weekend morning by the rumblings of a nearby MRT track.

Stacked with the least afternoon sun

PHOTO: StackedhomesPHOTO: StackedhomesPHOTO: StackedhomesPHOTO: Stackedhomes

Corner units in the South-West and North-West orientation get the most afternoon sun, namely stacks 123, 117, 116, 110, 7, 1, 92, 26, 27, 79, 186, 187, 199.

Stacks facing towards the north and east have the least afternoon sun, such as stacks 48 and 49.

Unit mix

Unit Type No. Of Units Size of Units (sqft) 1-Bedroom 231 463 – 484 sqft 2-Bedroom 265 581 – 614 sqft 2-Bedroom Premium 160 657 – 678 sqft 2-Bedroom + Study 313 678 sqft 3-Bedroom 417 818 – 947 sqft 3-Bedroom Premium 344 1,012 – 1,087 sqft 4-Bedroom 176 1,238 – 1,270 sqft 4-Bedroom Premium 187 1,281 – 1,367 sqft 5-Bedroom Premium 110 1,668 – 1,722 sqft

As you can tell from this assortment of unit types, Treasure at Tampines strives to cater to as many demographics as possible.

And why shouldn’t it? With 2,203 units, diversity is key to ensure suitable take up.

Take the abundance of 3-bedders for example – a likely target audience for this unit type would be multi-generational families in need of spacious homes.

Despite the simple interior design (unlike other condos which feature intricate and unique fittings/decorations), the units make up for a lack of detail with a spacious layout to maximise comfort, together with an extensive use of glass to ‘enhance’ natural lighting during the day.

Apart from that, the units all feature full-height glass windows, along with a selection of quality fittings from renowned brands like Electrolux and Hansgrohe.

As buyers, we should always be in the know of our potential condo/unit’s specifications and long-term outlook.

Treasure at Tampines maintenance fees

Unit Type Share Value Maintenance 1 Bedroom 5 $150 – $165 2 Bedroom 6 $180 – $198 2 Bedroom Premium 6 $180 – $198 2 Bedroom + Study 6 $180 – $198 3 Bedroom 6 $180 – $198 3 Bedroom Premium 6 $180 – $198 3 Bedroom Premium 7 $210 – $231 4 Bedroom 7 $210 – $231 4 Bedroom Premium 7 $210 – $231 5 Bedroom 8 $240 – $264

One of the few upsides of having so many units – wallet-friendly maintenance fees.

This usually is a factor some people might oversee , so it’s good to know that maintenance fees here are at a great monthly price point.

Especially for the 5 bedroom unit at $240 – $264 monthly will be super appealing to families who are planning to stay for the long haul.

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Given the huge number of different stacks, it’s easy to see how it can get overwhelming for those who have to pick the right stack for them.

It’s a bit of a dilemma here, because the majority of the pool view facing units are also set quite close to the opposite blocks.

Not to mention the possible noise issues that will come about on the weekends. So if that is a concern for you, it would be best to choose from the outer stacks.

If privacy is the main priority for you, the stack 25 over looking the clubhouse would probably be your best bet as these don’t face any blocks directly.

I would also look towards 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13 as these face the inner Tampines Street, rather than those facing the expressway as there would definitely be some road noise to contend with.

Lastly, if you do rely on public transportation, stacks 1, 3, and 5 would be our picks for a closer walk to Simei MRT station.

Price review

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Before we begin, here’s a little backstory about the initial acquisition of the Treasure at Tampines land site.

Back in August 2017, Sim Lian Group acquired the former (560 unit) Tampines Court in an en bloc sale for $970 million. And while that might sound hefty, the fee translated to a relatively-low land rate of $676 psf ppr.

Note that this sale was done back in mid-2017, during the blossoming of the ‘17/‘18 en bloc craze and the tail end of property market stagnation post-2013 cooling measures.

Like many other developers during that period, this meant that Sim Lian Group would have had to fork out additional cash based on momentum pricing.

Interestingly enough, not many others were bidding for this 700,000+ sqft-large site with fears of exceeding ABSD deadlines being of the biggest hurdles for developers looking to place their bids here.

And so with the relatively low land rate at which the Group made the purchase, plus the massive site’s unique location with little surrounding competition, we can see how it allows for the developers here to price their units rather ‘affordably’ with solid profits all around.

Needless to say, through top-notch marketing and well-thought-out USPs, take-up was well received, with 272 out of the initial 490 units launched snapped up over the launch weekend. To date (slightly more than a year from launch), 57 per cent of the 2,203 units have been sold.

Project Name Tenure TOP Average Price (PSF) Total Units Treasure at Tampines 99-year Leasehold 2023 $1,245 psf 2,203 Parc Central Residences 99-year Leasehold TBA Est. $1,200+ psf 695 The Tapestry 99-year Leasehold 2022 $1,370 psf 861

Here, we have the New Launches currently available in District 18. To be frank, there aren’t even that many existing condominiums in the district in the first place.

(Firstly, a little disclaimer regarding Parc Central Residences – as of now, the official average unit price has not been released yet.

But for the sake of a fair comparison, we have estimated a rough gauge of the launch price based on estimated construction costs, a profit margin of 30 per cent, and the initial land rate of the site being $578 psf ppr.)

Both Parc Central and The Tapestry are situated on the eastern-most edge of Tampines, near the Paya Lebar region.

These two New Launches share close proximity with a few other resale condos and a decent range of amenities (UWCSEA, Temasek Poly, St Hilda’s Secondary School and Bedok Reservoir Park are nearby), but they are far from any MRT station.

Treasure at Tampines, on the other hand, does widen some eyes.

It is in close proximity to key amenities in both Tampines and Simei (namely Simei MRT), the facilities offered here are numerous, and there is barely any similarly-tired competition in the area.

And so with all that, one can simply muse – were the fears of not being able to hit that ABSD deadline solely enough for Sim Lian Group to get the land here at the costs that they did?!

(Let me know in the comments below what you think!)

Alright, so there aren’t that many New Launches in this district to make the best of comparisons. How about we take a look at some of Treasure at Tampines’ immediate resale neighbours?

Project Name Tenure TOP Average Price (PSF) Total Units Treasure at Tampines 99-year Leasehold 2023 $1,245 psf 2,203 Eastpoint Green 99-year Leasehold 1998 $782 psf 646 Modena 99-year Leasehold 2002 $803 psf 230 Tropical Spring 99-year Leasehold 2003 $897 psf 242 Double Bay Residences 99-year Leasehold 2012 $1,024 psf 646 My Manhattan 99-year Leasehold 2014 $1,323 psf 301

Similarly to Treasure at Tampines, the rest of the condos on this list share relatively-close proximity to Simei MRT Station. Modena , Tropical Spring and My Manhattan , in particular, are a mere stone’s throw away from the MRT and Eastpoint Mall.

As for the oldest development on this list, Eastpoint Green , the condo is around 700m from the East-West-running Simei MRT. Naturally, this contributes to a lower price tag together with its age.

In the case of the more expensive condos, Double Bay and My Manhattan, being newer projects, the residences offer a wider and more up-to-date range of services and facilities. Not to mention, the modern-looking and aesthetic design of both the exterior and interior that contribute to these prices.

Interestingly enough, the exclusivity of My Manhattan (when compared to Treasure) allows it to command a higher psf-value.

(Note that units at Treasure are a tad bigger, so the actual figures you should be focusing on more is really the total quantum value of your chosen unit with the extra fees added in – as we have showcased earlier).

To wrap up this price review, let’s take a final look at things from a broader perspective.

Treasure at Tampines isn’t surrounded by overly-expensive neighbours (with the slight exception of My Manhattan).

You could attribute this to District 18’s overall lower PSF, which as of December 2019 last year was standing at an average of $1,122psf.

Due to many projects in the area lacking residential unit seclusion and decent proximity to the CBD, you can expect to find relatively affordable condominium units in District 18 (amidst an extensive range of amenities too).

Let’s also not forget about the planned decentralisation of Singapore’s CBD as well in the near future.

Prices for treasure at Tampines

Price Breakdown (1st Property)

2-Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2-Bedroom Premium 2-Bedroom + Study 3-Bedroom 3-Bedroom Premium 4-Bedroom 5-Bedroom Price $881,000 $964,000 $964,000 $1,137,000 $1,336,000 $1,534,000 $2,125,000 25 per cent Down Payment $220,250 $241,000 $241,000 $284,250 $334,000 $383,500 $531,250 Additional Costs Buyer Stamp Duty $21,030 $23,520 $23,520 $30,080 $38,040 $45,960 $69,600 Legal Fees $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 Valuation Fees $300 $300 $300 $300 $300 $300 $300 Stamping Fees $500 $500 $500 $500 $500 $500 $500 Total Price $905,330 $990,820 $990,820 $1,170,380 $1,377,340 $1,583,260 $2,197,900 Initial Investment Amount $244,580 $267,820 $267,820 $317,630 $375,340 $432,760 $604,150 Return on Investment Expected Rental Price $1,743 $2,034 $2,034 $2,550 $3,099 $3,095 $4,305 Rental Yield 2.31 per cent 2.46 per cent 2.46 per cent 2.61 per cent 2.70 per cent 2.35 per cent 2.35 per cent

Price (2nd Property)

2-Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2-Bedroom Premium 2-Bedroom + Study 3-Bedroom 3-Bedroom Premium 4-Bedroom 5-Bedroom Cost Without ABSD $905,330 $990,820 $990,820 $1,170,380 $1,377,340 $1,583,260 $2,197,900 Plus: ABSD (12per cent) $105,720 $115,680 $115,680 $136,440 $160,320 $184,080 $255,000 Total Price After ABSD $1,011,050 $1,106,500 $1,106,500 $1,306,820 $1,537,660 $1,767,340 $2,452,900 Initial Investment Amount $350,300 $383,500 $383,500 $454,070 $535,660 $616,840 $859,150 Return on Investment Expected Rental Price $1,743 $2,034 $2,034 $2,550 $3,099 $3,095 $4,305 Rental Yield 2.07 per cent 2.21 per cent 2.21 per cent 2.34 per cent 2.42 per cent 2.10 per cent 2.11 per cent

Appreciation analysis

PHOTO: URA

Take a single look at this image from the URA Master Plan 2019 , and you’d immediately notice the variety of amenities surrounding Treasure at Tampines – from the food centre/market (blue) and parks (green), to the various nearby educational institutes (marked with “E”).

On top of that, Changi General Hospital and St Andrew’s Community Hospital are just across the road.

Food, access to medical care, schools for the kids, great connectivity to major public transportation nodes (Tampines Central) – all prime examples of the necessary kinds of amenities a homeowner needs and deserves.

Competition-wise, I don’t see Treasure at Tampines facing much of an issue in the short-mid term.

The nearest condos are either clustered near Simei MRT, or on the eastern edge of Tampines, somewhat preserving the exclusivity of Treasure at Tampines being close to these amenities in that regard.

And while there aren’t any immediate new launches here at the moment, any further developments closeby will only add to price points of units here (assuming that the project lives up to expectations and somehow beats the major ‘overcrowding’ flaw that most of us are wary of).

Another big (but admittedly rather speculative) thought is that as the CBD (and the pricing implications that come with that) begins to spread its roots, or ‘decentralise’ in that sense, we could see these added benefits which were once found solely in the CBD, now slowly being priced into these outer RCR developments.

What about rental then?

As I implied at the start of this review, the rentability of Treasure @ Tampines is highly questionable, even if rental yield here might seem rather decent when compared to the Singaporean average.

For starters, rental yield in the condo’s resale neighbours has been seen to be rather impressive (and competitive) – Modena has a rental yield of 3.82 per cent, while Simei Green has a yield of 3.59 per cent. Modena is also situated even closer to Simei MRT than Treasure at Tampines is.

Whether the completion of Treasure at Tampines will bring down these rental yields in neighbouring developments will remain to be seen.

One thing is for sure though, with all these units here entering the market, we’re gonna be seeing much fiercer marketing of units in this part of town in the near future.

The big concern is because of that fierce internal competition, other landlords might start getting afraid and list at below-market-rate prices at the beginning in order to beat the competition.

It only takes one lowly rental to set the tone for the rest which would be a tough cycle to get out of.

Our take

What we like

Low maintenance

Spacious rooms

Attractive quantum

What we don’t like

– Overcrowding of facilities

– Boring design

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At the end of the day, it’s easy to understand why Treasure at Tampines has sold the way it has. It is one of the lower entry prices for a new launch condo, along with affordable monthly maintenance.

For families looking to upgrade from an HDB, it does represent a very viable option to do so.

But, and there is always a but – staying at this condo definitely carries an equal set of pros and cons, and some of them can only be truly understood when the project is fully completed.

With 2,203 units, it is an unknown that no one else can really understand. How crowded it would be, how the appreciation would really kick in with that much competition – no one can really guarantee any of that simply because it is the first of its kind.

You could refer to the previous king of massive developments, D’Leedon to look for an indication (growth is subpar), but again, it’s hard to come to a proper conclusion given the huge difference in its location and characteristics.

As much as staying in condominiums offers a higher degree of privacy/luxury than staying in a HDB flat, you’d be sharing your grounds with 2,202 other households here (assuming take-up is 100per cent by the time you move in).

So ultimately, it boils down to your level of privacy and aversion to crowds. If that doesn’t bother you, the price point and monthly maintenance should be a big enough draw for most people. And judging by the sales so far, it is fair to say that there is good demand for such an option.

Developer notes:

Sim Lian Group Limited might not be as well-known as real estate giants like Capitaland and Guocoland, but they are far from inexperienced.

Here’s a brief history of their humble beginnings.

Founded as Sim Lian Construction in 1976, they began as a building and construction firm and grew to become an enterprising player in Singapore’s building construction industry.

By 2000, they were listed on the Singapore Exchange as Sim Lian Group (and remained there till 2016 when they privatised and were subsequently delisted).

Shortly after in 2001, in response to changes in Singapore’s market conditions, Sim Lian Land was formed with the Group’s intention to embark on property development.

One of their more significant achievements was when they earned a name for themselves in 2006, having become the first private developer in the country to embark on the HDB’s Design, Build & Sell Scheme (DBSS), and developed The Premiere at Tampines – which also debuted Sim Lian’s entry into the housing development industry.

Sim Lian Group’s presence doesn’t exist solely in Singapore – the Group has developed projects in Malaysia since 2010, and has even acquired a portfolio of properties down under in Australia!

Sim Lian Group might not be one of the real estate developer giants (yet), but they have always had the interest of Singaporean home-hunting families at heart, and strived to create a multitude of homes here over 4 decades.

Over the years, in its journey to provide great homes for the masses, the Group has built a distinctive character based on their strongest qualities – integrity, flexibility and a dedication to quality.

Under its current leadership by a strong and experienced management team, Sim Lian Group is bound to see many more significant achievements and grow from strength to strength for years to come.

What this means for you

You might like Treasure at Tampines if you:

Appreciate an Abundance of Amenities: Treasure at Tampines is surrounded by amenities of all sorts – a food centre/market right beside the condo, Bedok Reservoir Park, Tampines Central’s 4 heartland malls, 2 MRT stations nearby, and much more.

Drive Your Own Vehicle: With great connectivity to the PIE, it shouldn’t be too hard for residents who prefer private transport to get to anywhere they need, and mostly with little hassle too.

You might not like Treasure at Tampines if you:

Don’t Like Crowds: With 2,203 units, overcrowding is more than likely to be an issue at Treasure at Tampines. Given the land size is not the biggest as well, expect to see people in common areas at all times of the day.

Work in the CBD: Situated in the Tampines/Simei area, Treasure at Tampines is pretty far from the town area and the CBD. Although access to public transportation is no big issue, you can expect relatively-long journeys to and from work.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.