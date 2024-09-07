Trip.com co-founder 1 of 2 new faces in Forbes' 50 richest list in Singapore

The co-founder of travel booking site Trip.com is one of two new faces in Forbes' 2024 list of Singapore's richest.

With a net worth of US$2.35 billion (S$3.06 billion), China-born hotelier Ji Qi takes 23rd place in the list released on Wednesday (Sept 4).

The other person is former hedge fund manager George Raymond Zage III, who has shares in LGBTQ dating app Grindr, took the 48th spot on the list with his US$900 million fortune.

The minimum net worth to make the list was US$870 million in 2024, up from US$750 million in 2023.

Forbes said that the collective wealth of Singapore's tycoons have also risen by 10 per cent to US$195 billion, up from US$177 billion last year.

They attributed the growth to the "overall positive sentiment" in Singapore - from sold-out concerts that boosted the economy to the swearing-in of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in May.

This lifted the stock market and the wealth of nearly two-thirds of Singaporeans in the list, added Forbes.

Eduardo Saverin retains number 1 spot

With a net worth of US$29 billion, Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) retained the number one spot for the second year in a row.

The Brazilian native and long-term Singaporean resident added US$13 billion to his fortune.

Brothers Robert and Philip Ng of property giant Far East Organisation kept their second spot, despite a slight drop in their combined net worth from US$14.8 billion to US$14.4 billion.

Coming in third place is Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics chairman Li Xiting with a net worth of US$13.4 billion.

Rounding out the top five is City Developments chairman Kwek Leng Beng and paint manufacturing tycoon Goh Cheng Liang.

The richest in Singapore

Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Meta Platforms (Formerly Facebook) - US$29b Robert and Philip Ng, brothers who control Far East Organisation - US$14.4b Li Xiting, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics chairman - US$13.4b Kwek Leng Beng, City Developments chairman - US$11.5b Goh Cheng Liang, founder of Wuthelam Holdings - US$10.4b Khoo family, heirs of late banker Khoo Teck Puat - US$9.2b Wee family, heirs of late UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw - US$7.8b Kwee brothers, four siblings who control Pontiac Land Group - US$6.8b Leo Koguan, major individual Tesla shareholder and chairman of SHI International - US$6.7b Zhang Yong and Shu Ping, chairman and co-founder of Haidilao - US$6.5b

