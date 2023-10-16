Types of HDB flats single Singaporeans are eligible to buy

Finally turning 35 and ready for home ownership in Singapore? The recent 2023 National Day Rally announcement might have sparked more interest to acquire a HDB flat under more relaxed HDB rules.

With the new changes, singles like you are no longer limited to buying only two-room flexi BTO flats in non-mature estates in Singapore. You can also apply for more CPF housing grants when you purchase Plus or Prime flats that are situated in choicer locations.

These new rules will kick in as soon as the second half of 2024. Read on for key information that will help you acquire a BTO or resale HDB flat in Singapore with ease.

Types of Flats Available to Singles

Single Singapore Citizens (SCs) have the option to apply for either BTO or resale HDB flats in Singapore as soon as they turn 35 years old. Here’s a quick overview of the options:

BTO Flat Resale Flat Flat Type Two-room flexi



The flat can be in the Standard, Plus or Prime category. Details as follow:



Standard – Regular BTO flats available in most locations and subject to a 5-year Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP)



Plus – Flats located in more convenient areas compared to Standard flats. Subject to a 10-year MOP and not eligible for whole-unit rental after the MOP. Grant clawbacks during resale



Prime – Flats located in prime, central locations in and city centre. Subject to a 10-year MOP and not eligible for whole-unit rental after the MOP. Grant clawbacks during resale All flat types (excluding Three-room Gen flats) in any location Up to five-room flat if applying for CPF housing grants Age 35 21 years old or above if widowed or an orphan Monthly Income limit S$7,000 No income ceiling Available grants Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) CPF Housing Grants for resale flat



Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) for BTO or resale flat



Proximity Housing Grant (PHG) Source: HDB

Planning your finances to purchase your first home

Home ownership in Singapore requires meticulous financial calculation because any misguided step can impact your affordability and eligibility to take a home or mortgage loan in Singapore.

Primarily, you need to consider the amount of payments you need to make in cash and CPF-OA savings, the amount of CPF housing grant you are eligible for and total home loan you require to pay up the property.

Let’s assume you make a monthly salary of S$2,000 and plan to buy a two-room flexi BTO flat in Singapore for S$150,000. As laid out in the following table, you must have at least S$39,521.60 in cash and CPF-OA funds before taking further steps to acquire the flat.

Estimated Costs Total Costs Option fee to apply for a BTO flat S$500 for 2-room HDB BTO flat



(Payable in cash or Central Provident Fund-Ordinary Account (CPF-OA) S$500 Downpayment for acquiring a BTO flat 15 per cent to 25 per cent of total flat price - 15 per cent if using HDB loan and 25per cent if using bank loan



(Payable in cash, CPF-OA or a combination of both) S$37,500 (based on bank loan) Legal fee From S$21.60 for an HDB flat



(Payable in cash or CPF-OA) S$21.60 Buyer's stamp duty The stamp duty is computed based on the following structure: First $180,000 - 1 per cent

Next $180,000 - 2 per cent

Next $640,000 - 3 per cent

Remaining amount: 4 per cent (Payable in cash or CPF-OA) S$1,500 Total cash or CPF-OA funds required S$39,521.60

It is also at this step that you should evaluate if your total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) threshold is within 55 per cent of your monthly income, a requirement set by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This means your monthly mortgage repayment must be well within S$1,100 (55 per cent of your monthly income of S$2,000).

Take note that if you are servicing other loans, the total monthly debt together with your mortgage repayment must be within 55 per cent before your home loan application will be approved.

Next, look for government grants that will lighten your financial burden. There are several housing grants you can apply to help offset the purchase price of the flat and reduce the home loan required for the flat purchase.

CPF Housing Grants for resale flat Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) for BTO or resale flat Proximity Housing Grant (PHG) S$40,000 for the purchase of a two- to four-room resale flat



S$25,000 for a five-room resale flat Up to S$40,000 for the purchase of a new or resale flat S$15,000 to live with your parents or child



S$10,000 to live near your parents or child (within a 4 km radius) You may also apply for EHG and PHG You may also apply for CPF Housing Grant for resale flats and PHG You may also apply for CPF Housing Grant for resale flats and EHG on top of PHG

For example, if you are approved for S$20,000 EHG, the cost of your BTO flat will be lowered from S$150,000 to S$130,000. This will further reduce your loan sum and monthly repayment, hence making your home ownership so much more affordable.

Conclusion

Getting the right mortgage loan package can lower your home ownership costs in the long run and help you make the most of every dollar you spend.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.