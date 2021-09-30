The ultimate compilation of rental rates in Singapore: Which area is the cheapest?

Singaporeans are generally optimistic when it comes to investing in a property (until the property cooling measures).

While Singapore may be an affordable place to live in if we omit the cost of housing and buying a car, there are Singaporeans who are getting good passive income from renting out their apartment.

If you are a Singaporean looking to earn some passive income by renting out your HDB or apartment, this article is for you to gauge the kind of income you might get.

If you are looking to rent an apartment in Singapore, this price guide can help you check out the areas which are more affordable in terms of rental rate, and hence, help save some money!

District numbers for Singapore

Before we explore proceed to look at the rental rates for each area, we first need to get familiarised with the district numbers of Singapore.

Editor’s note: Fun fact, each area is given a set of postal codes too!

Postal District Code Postal Sector

(which is the first 2 no. of your postal code) Location 01 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06 Raffles Place, Cecil, Marina, People’s Park 02 07, 08 Anson, Tanjong Pagar 03 14, 15, 16 Queenstown, Tiong Bahru 04 09, 10 Telok Blangah, Harbourfront 05 11, 12, 13 Pasir Panjang, Hong Leong Garden, Clementi New Town 06 17 High Street, Beach Road (part)

07 18, 19 Middle Road, Golden Mile 08 20, 21 Little India 09 22, 23 Orchard, Cairnhill, River Valley 10 24, 25, 26, 27 Ardmore, Bukit Timah, Holland Road, Tanglin 11 28, 29, 30 Watten Estate, Novena, Thomson 12 31, 32, 33 Balestier, Toa Payoh, Serangoon 13 34, 35, 36, 37 Macpherson, Braddell 14 38, 39, 40, 41 Geylang, Eunos 15 42, 43, 44, 45 Katong, Joo Chiat, Amber Road 16 46, 47, 48 Bedok, Upper East Coast, Eastwood, Kew Drive 17 49, 50, 81 Loyang, Changi 18 51, 52 Tampines, Pasir Ris 19 53, 54, 55, 82 Serangoon Garden, Hougang, Punggol 20 56, 57 Bishan, Ang Mo Kio 21 58, 59 Upper Bukit Timah, Clementi Park, Ulu Pandan 22 60, 61, 62, 63, 64 Jurong 23 65, 66, 67, 68 Hillview, Dairy Farm, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang 24 69, 70, 71 Lim Chu Kang, Tengah 25 72, 73 Kranji, Woodgrove 26 77, 78 Upper Thomson, Springleaf 27 75, 76 Yishun, Sembawang 28 79, 80 Seletar

source: Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)

Which area in Singapore has the cheapest rent?

Do take note that the table is to give a rough range when it comes to landed property. This is due to many other variables for which.

If you are interested to know more about the details, do look out for the compilation at the end of this article.

Location HDB Private Non-Landed Residential Per square metre Average Price for 2-bedder (71sqm) North

(District code: 19,20,25,26,27,28) 3-Room: $1,530 - $1,900

4-Room: $1,880 - $2,400

5-Room: $2,000 - $2,650 $18.25 - $50 $2,272.41 West

(District code: 5,21,22,23,24) 3-Room: $1,600 - $2,000

4-Room: $1,900 - $2,500

5-Room: $2,100 - $2,600

Executive: $2,200 - $2,400 $17.60 - $55 $2,298.64 East

(District code: 15,16,17,18) 3-Room: $1,800 - $2,000

4-Room: $2,000 - $2,500

5-Room: $2,150 - $2,750

Executive: $2,400 $16.96 - $54.41 $2,349.98 South

(District code: 1,2,3,4) 3-Room: $2,000

4-Room: $2,700

5-Room: $2,900 $22.09 - $67.65 $3,345.26 Central

(District code: 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14) 3-Room: $1,800 - $1,900

4-Room: $2,200 - $2,400

5-Room: $2,450 - $2,650 $23.31 - $80 $3,073.02

HDB rental up the North of Singapore is generally more affordable.

Needless to say, the Central part of Singapore is really expensive in terms of rents in all aspects.

Private landed property rental is the most expensive in the Southern part of Singapore.

Factors affecting rental prices

There are a few factors affecting the cost of rental in Singapore:

The location of the property

While rental for properties closer to the CBD area is generally high, studies have shown that rental is equally in demand out of the city area.

While rental for properties closer to the CBD area is generally high, studies have shown that rental is equally in demand out of the city area. The kind of facilities the accommodation provides (eg. Pool, gym, etc.)

Also, the main reason why rental for condominiums is usually higher.

Also, the main reason why rental for condominiums is usually higher.

The age of the property

Yes! Apparently, age matters when it comes to the rental for private properties. The younger the property, the higher rent it fetches.

Yes! Apparently, age matters when it comes to the rental for private properties. The younger the property, the higher rent it fetches. How convenient and accessible the location is.

Where is the nearest MRT station? Where can I get food around my neighbourhood?

The location of the accommodation is an important factor. The more convenient it is for someone, the more expensive it is.

HDB rental rates in Singapore 2021

The general misconception of public housing does not apply to Singapore HDB flats.

While most people believe that public housing is usually not very well-designed, or dangerous, Singapore managed to throw these misconceptions out the window.

In fact, most Singaporeans stay in an HDB flat, and the demand for rental for HDB is also getting more and more popular amongst expats.

Median rental rates for HDB flats according to the area and flat types in Singapore

Town 1-Room 2-Room 3-Room 4-Room 5-Room Executive Ang Mo Kio - * $1,800 $2,200 $2,450 * Bedok - * $1,800 $2,100 $2,350 $2,400 Bishan - - $1,900 $2,400 $2,650 * Bukit Batok - - $1,700 $2,000 $2,300 $2,400 Bukit Merah * * $2,000 $2,650 $2,900 - Bukit Panjang - * $1,600 $1,900 $2,100 $2,200 Bukit Timah - * * * * * Central - * $2,200 $2,800 * - Choa Chu Kang - * * $1,900 $2,000 $2,200 Clementi - - $2,000 $2,500 $2,600 * Geylang - * $1,800 $2,300 $2,530 * Hougang - * $1,700 $2,000 $2,200 $2,300 Jurong East - * $1,800 $2,150 $2,400 * Jurong West - * $1,700 $2,050 $2,300 $2,300 Kallang/ Whampoa - * $2,000 $2,500 $2,750 * Marine Parade - - $1,850 $2,200 * - Pasir Ris * - * $2,000 $2,100 $2,300 Punggol - * $1,800 $2,000 $2,050 * Queenstown - * $2,000 $2,700 $2,900 * Sembawang - * - $1,900 $2,000 $2,100 Sengkang - * * $2,000 $2,050 $2,230 Serangoon - * $1,850 $2,200 $2,350 * Tampines - * $1,800 $2,100 $2,300 $2,400 Toa Payoh - * $1,900 $2,300 $2,650 * Woodlands - * $1,530 $1,880 $2,000 $2,200 Yishun - * $1,650 $2,000 $2,150 $2,300

* represents that there are less than 20 rental transactions

source: Housing & Development Board

From the above table, we can see the types of HDB and areas that are more popular amongst the Singapore rental market.

Pros of renting a HDB flat:

Lower price, being able to rent for a bigger space at a lower cost

Closer proximity to amenities including public transport and shopping centres

Most HDB estates have coffee shops or hawker centres which means access to affordable food

Cons of renting a HDB flat:

HDB does not come with facilities such as a swimming pool or a gym. This means that additional costs will be incurred if one requires these facilities regularly

Higher probability of having a higher noise level as compared to private housing

Less security as compared to private housing

We also did a compilation of most of the private property projects and their rental rates.

One can use it to check out any project or area in which they are interested.

Should you know the name of the property, do make full use of the “Search” tab on top of every list.

Condominium rental rates in Singapore 2021

Below are the median rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore, according to the area.

The prices listed below are based on the latest Q2 2021 data.

*Caution: Long list ahead!

Note: Rental costs listed below are based on the average unit size of 71sqm, which is the size of a typical two-bedder condo unit.

Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (North)

Name Postal District $ per square metre Rental Price of a 2-bedder A Treasure Trove 19 28.87 $2,049.77 Bartley Residences 19 36.49 $2,590.79 Bishan 8 20 30.45 $2,161.95 Bliss@Kovan 19 30.41 $2,159.11 Boathouse Residences 19 31.83 $2,259.93 Botanique At Bartley 19 43.44 $3,084.24 Bullion Park 26 26.67 $1,893.57 Cardiff Residence 19 46.15 $3,276.65 Casa Cambio 19 44.94 $3,190.74 Casablanca 25 25.36 $1,800.56 Castle Green 26 24.77 $1,758.67 Centro Residences 20 37.8 $2,683.80 Chiltern Park 19 27.62 $1,961.02 Chuan Park 19 22.54 $1,600.34 Clover By The Park 20 31.7 $2,250.70 Compass Heights 19 24.57 $1,744.47 Eight Courtyards 27 28.12 $1,996.52 Faber Garden Condo 20 18.25 $1,295.75 Far Horizon Gardens 20 18.69 $1,326.99 Flo Residence 19 29.79 $2,115.09 Forest Woods 19 46.09 $3,272.39 Goldenhill Park Condo 20 32.6 $2,314.60 Grandeur 8 20 28.07 $1,992.97 H2O Residences 28 27.44 $1,948.24 High Park Residences 28 38.1 $2,705.10 Jade Residences 19 38.24 $2,715.04 Jewel @ Buangkok 19 33.82 $2,401.22 Kensington Park Condo 19 23.24 $1,650.04 Kensington Square 19 35.09 $2,491.39 Kingsford Waterbay 19 36.51 $2,592.21 Kovan Melody 19 30.39 $2,157.69 Kovan Regency 19 34.72 $2,465.12 Kovan Residences 19 31.49 $2,235.79 La Fiesta 19 35.71 $2,535.41 Meadows @ Peirce 26 26.74 $1,898.54 Midtown Residences 19 41.67 $2,958.57 Nine Residences 27 33.65 $2,389.15 North Park Residences 27 42.5 $3,017.50 Orchid Park Condo 27 23.58 $1,674.18 Parc Centros 19 32.39 $2,299.69 Parc Rosewood 25 38.89 $2,761.19 Parc Vera 19 30.3 $2,151.30 Regentville 19 24.77 $1,758.67 Rio Vista 19 23.47 $1,666.37 River Isles 19 26.5 $1,881.50 Riverbank @ Fernvale 28 31.82 $2,259.22 Riversails 19 28.08 $1,993.68 Riversound Residence 19 29.72 $2,110.12 Rivertrees Residences 28 34.7 $2,463.70 Rivervale Crest 19 23.45 $1,664.95 Rosewood 25 22.94 $1,628.74 Rosewood Suites 25 20.93 $1,486.03 Seasons Park 26 23.32 $1,655.72 Seletar Park Residence 28 33.75 $2,396.25 Seletaris 27 21.46 $1,523.66 Serenity Park 28 22.04 $1,564.84 Skies Miltonia 27 30.91 $2,194.61 Sky Habitat 20 39.15 $2,779.65 Sky Vue 20 46.33 $3,289.43 Space @ Kovan 19 39.25 $2,786.75 Stars Of Kovan 19 45.16 $3,206.36 Suites @ Paya Lebar 19 50 $3,550.00 Sunglade 19 30.63 $2,174.73 Symphony Suites 27 31.84 $2,260.64 Terrasse 19 31.07 $2,205.97 The Calrose 26 23.83 $1,691.93 The Estuary 27 26.95 $1,913.45 The Gardens At Bishan 20 28.04 $1,990.84 The Greenwich 28 32.14 $2,281.94 The Luxurie 19 32.15 $2,282.65 The Miltonia Residences 27 26.88 $1,908.48 The Minton 19 30.77 $2,184.67 The Nautical 27 31.52 $2,237.92 The Panorama 20 35.38 $2,511.98 The Promenade@Pelikat 19 31.03 $2,203.13 The Quartz 19 27.32 $1,939.72 The Quinn 19 39.9 $2,832.90 The Scala 19 38.96 $2,766.16 The Springbloom 19 28.1 $1,995.10 The Tembusu 19 36.52 $2,592.92 The Wisteria 27 37.29 $2,647.59 Thomson Grand 20 28.99 $2,058.29 Thomson Impressions 20 44.19 $3,137.49 Thomson Three 20 35.61 $2,528.31 Tresalveo 20 34.06 $2,418.26 Trilive 19 38.77 $2,752.67 Vibes@Upper Serangoon 19 45.06 $3,199.26 Watertown 19 38.83 $2,756.93 Woodgrove Condo 25 22.78 $1,617.38 Woodhaven 25 32.19 $2,285.49 Yishun Emerald 27 24.29 $1,724.59 Average: 32.01 $2,272.41

Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (South)

Name Postal District $ per square metre Rental Price of a 2-bedder 76 Shenton 2 56.04 $3,978.84 Alex Residences 3 56.35 $4,000.85 Alexis 3 52.08 $3,697.68 Altez 2 64.88 $4,606.48 Artra 3 57.61 $4,090.31 Ascentia Sky 3 43.24 $3,070.04 Cape Royale 4 46.7 $3,315.70 Caribbean At Keppel Bay 4 46.88 $3,328.48 Central Green Condo 3 35 $2,485.00 Commonwealth Towers 3 55.38 $3,931.98 Corals At Keppel Bay 4 55.28 $3,924.88 Domain 21 3 46.7 $3,315.70 Dorsett Residences 2 57.81 $4,104.51 Echelon 3 53.68 $3,811.28 Emerald Garden 1 38.46 $2,730.66 Emerald Park 3 32.14 $2,281.94 Eon Shenton 2 63 $4,473.00 Harbourlights 4 34.15 $2,424.65 Highline Residences 3 62.34 $4,426.14 Icon 2 53.7 $3,812.70 International Plaza 2 33.07 $2,347.97 Lumiere 2 49.18 $3,491.78 Marina Bay Residences 1 60.87 $4,321.77 Marina Bay Suites 1 46.23 $3,282.33 Marina Collection 4 37.51 $2,663.21 Marina One Residences 1 54.23 $3,850.33 Meraprime 3 50 $3,550.00 One Shenton 1 48.81 $3,465.51 People'S Park Complex 1 36.87 $2,617.77 Principal Garden 3 52.11 $3,699.81 Queens 3 36.36 $2,581.56 Queens Peak 3 57.5 $4,082.50 Reflections At Keppel Bay 4 45.11 $3,202.81 Regency Suites 3 44.33 $3,147.43 River Place 3 40.62 $2,884.02 Riverwalk Apartments 1 35.19 $2,498.49 Robinson Suites 1 58.3 $4,139.30 Seascape 4 44.55 $3,163.05 Skyline Residences 4 46.04 $3,268.84 Skysuites@Anson 2 67.65 $4,803.15 Spottiswoode 18 2 61.11 $4,338.81 Spottiswoode Park 2 28.54 $2,026.34 Spottiswoode Residences 2 48.66 $3,454.86 Spottiswoode Suites 2 60 $4,260.00 Tanglin View 3 34.48 $2,448.08 Teresa Ville 4 22.09 $1,568.39 The Anchorage 3 28.96 $2,056.16 The Arris 2 48.11 $3,415.81 The Berth By The Cove 4 35.71 $2,535.41 The Clift 1 61.48 $4,365.08 The Coast At Sentosa Cove 4 38.83 $2,756.93 The Crest 3 50 $3,550.00 The Foresta @ Mount Faber 4 48.39 $3,435.69 The Interlace 4 37.55 $2,666.05 The Metropolitan Condo 3 40.04 $2,842.84 The Oceanfront @ Sentosa Cove 4 39.63 $2,813.73 The Regency At Tiong Bahru 3 45.8 $3,251.80 The Residences At W Singapore Sentosa Cove 4 48.05 $3,411.55 The Sail @ Marina Bay 1 52.73 $3,743.83 Tiong Bahru Estate 3 45.45 $3,226.95 Turquoise 4 35 $2,485.00 Twin Regency 3 45.05 $3,198.55 V On Shenton 1 56.72 $4,027.12 Average: 47.12 $3,345.26

Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (West)

Name Postal District $ per square metre Rental Price of a 2-bedder Bijou 5 52.84 $3,751.64 Blue Horizon 5 32.41 $2,301.11 Botannia 5 30 $2,130.00 Carabelle 5 31.71 $2,251.41 Cashew Heights Condo 23 19.85 $1,409.35 Caspian 22 33.33 $2,366.43 Cavendish Park 21 28.09 $1,994.39 Chantilly Rise 23 21.97 $1,559.87 Clementi Park 21 22.03 $1,564.13 Clementiwoods Condo 5 34.45 $2,445.95 Dover Parkview 5 33.33 $2,366.43 Eco Sanctuary 23 33.85 $2,403.35 Floridian 21 39.38 $2,795.98 Foresque Residences 23 29.09 $2,065.39 Glendale Park 23 25 $1,775.00 Guilin View 23 26.56 $1,885.76 Hazel Park Condo 23 21.77 $1,545.67 Heritage View 5 36.04 $2,558.84 Hillbrooks 23 21.77 $1,545.67 Hillington Green 23 23.39 $1,660.69 Hillion Residences 23 44.77 $3,178.67 Hillsta 23 36.73 $2,607.83 Hillview Green 21 23.74 $1,685.54 Hillview Heights 23 26.63 $1,890.73 Hillview Regency 23 25.96 $1,843.16 Hume Park I 21 23.53 $1,670.63 Hundred Trees 5 35.36 $2,510.56 J Gateway 22 52.08 $3,697.68 Jardin 21 35.71 $2,535.41 Kap Residences 21 42 $2,982.00 Kingsford . Hillview Peak 23 38.78 $2,753.38 Lake Grande 22 45.61 $3,238.31 Lakepoint Condo 22 17.6 $1,249.60 Lakeville 22 38.82 $2,756.22 Le Quest 23 45.65 $3,241.15 Maple Woods 21 30.33 $2,153.43 Maysprings 23 24.71 $1,754.41 Merawoods 23 22.14 $1,571.94 Mi Casa 23 25 $1,775.00 Natura@Hillview 23 38.05 $2,701.55 Newest 5 41.53 $2,948.63 Northvale 23 22.88 $1,624.48 Nottinghill Suites 21 45.95 $3,262.45 One-North Residences 5 44.9 $3,187.90 Palm Gardens 23 22.08 $1,567.68 Pandan Valley 21 21.07 $1,495.97 Parc Imperial 5 54.05 $3,837.55 Parc Oasis 22 25.79 $1,831.09 Parc Palais 21 22.17 $1,574.07 Parc Riviera 5 40.91 $2,904.61 Parc Vista 22 25.51 $1,811.21 Park View Mansion 22 20.97 $1,488.87 Parkview Apartments 23 25.29 $1,795.59 Regent Grove 23 23.61 $1,676.31 Regent Heights 23 23.16 $1,644.36 Regent Park 5 30.95 $2,197.45 Seahill 5 42.06 $2,986.26 Sherwood Tower 21 23.29 $1,653.59 Signature Park 21 23.71 $1,683.41 Southaven Ii 21 24.44 $1,735.24 Springdale Condo 21 25.71 $1,825.41 Summerhill 21 25.16 $1,786.36 Symphony Heights 21 26.11 $1,853.81 Terrene At Bukit Timah 21 32.04 $2,274.84 The Blossomvale 21 31.15 $2,211.65 The Cascadia 21 39.13 $2,778.23 The Centris 22 35.47 $2,518.37 The Clement Canopy 5 45.65 $3,241.15 The Creek @ Bukit 21 35.7 $2,534.70 The Dairy Farm 23 20.71 $1,470.41 The Hillford 21 48.65 $3,454.15 The Hillier 23 39.13 $2,778.23 The Infiniti 5 28.75 $2,041.25 The Jade 23 29.84 $2,118.64 The Lakefront Residences 22 38.47 $2,731.37 The Lakeshore 22 30.84 $2,189.64 The Lanai 23 30.58 $2,171.18 The Madeira 23 26.15 $1,856.65 The Mayfair 22 28.06 $1,992.26 The Nexus 21 35.86 $2,546.06 The Parc Condo 5 33.48 $2,377.08 The Peak@Balmeg 5 33.33 $2,366.43 The Rochester Residences 5 40.91 $2,904.61 The Skywoods 23 33.33 $2,366.43 The Sorrento 5 52.35 $3,716.85 The Stellar 5 30.3 $2,151.30 The Sterling 21 30.25 $2,147.75 The Tennery 23 35.09 $2,491.39 The Trilinq 5 43.68 $3,101.28 The Vision 5 36.9 $2,619.90 The Warren 23 25.22 $1,790.62 Tree House 23 26.98 $1,915.58 Varsity Park Condo 5 34.83 $2,472.93 Village @ Pasir Panjang 5 35.06 $2,489.26 Viva Vista 5 55 $3,905.00 West Bay Condo 5 28.95 $2,055.45 Westcove Condo 5 26.47 $1,879.37 Whitehaven 5 43.1 $3,060.10 Average: 32.38 $2,298.64

Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (East)

Name Postal District $ per square metre Rental Price of a 2-bedder 38 I Suites 15 42.71 $3,032.41 7 On Chapel 15 45.56 $3,234.76 Aalto 15 37.68 $2,675.28 Amber 45 15 54.41 $3,863.11 Amber Skye 15 40.32 $2,862.72 Amberglades 15 31.77 $2,255.67 Aquarius By The Park 16 26.42 $1,875.82 Archipelago 16 32.29 $2,292.59 Avila Gardens 17 23.14 $1,642.94 Azalea Park Condo 17 20.16 $1,431.36 Ballota Park Condo 17 19.64 $1,394.44 Bayshore Park 16 27.5 $1,952.50 Bedok Court 16 16.96 $1,204.16 Bedok Residences 16 42.68 $3,030.28 Carissa Park Condo 17 21.95 $1,558.45 Casa Merah 16 31.78 $2,256.38 Changi Court 16 25.56 $1,814.76 Changi Green 16 24.06 $1,708.26 Changi Rise Condo 18 24.31 $1,726.01 Coco Palms 18 35.71 $2,535.41 Coralis 15 46.74 $3,318.54 Costa Del Sol 16 33.6 $2,385.60 Costa Rhu 15 32.73 $2,323.83 Cote D'Azur 15 34.32 $2,436.72 D'Nest 18 34.37 $2,440.27 Dahlia Park Condo 17 21.22 $1,506.62 Double Bay Residences 18 31.36 $2,226.56 East Meadows 16 27.11 $1,924.81 East Village 16 36.76 $2,609.96 Eastern Lagoon 15 28.31 $2,010.01 Eastpoint Green 18 27.18 $1,929.78 Eastwood Regency 16 41.03 $2,913.13 Eco 16 35.93 $2,551.03 Edelweiss Park Condo 17 24.71 $1,754.41 Elias Green 18 19.79 $1,405.09 Estella Gardens 17 21.37 $1,517.27 Fernwood Towers 15 22.52 $1,598.92 Ferraria Park Condo 17 24.71 $1,754.41 Flamingo Valley 15 34.24 $2,431.04 Fulcrum 15 52.27 $3,711.17 Grandeur Park Residences 16 48.39 $3,435.69 Haig 162 15 48.48 $3,442.08 Haig Court 15 29.86 $2,120.06 Hawaii Tower 15 19.71 $1,399.41 Heritage East 15 47.47 $3,370.37 Katong Regency 15 46.3 $3,287.30 Landbay Condo 16 29.83 $2,117.93 Livia 18 25.32 $1,797.72 Loyang Valley 17 19.01 $1,349.71 Mandarin Gardens 15 25.97 $1,843.87 Melville Park 18 26 $1,846.00 Modena 18 27.17 $1,929.07 My Manhattan 18 36.89 $2,619.19 Neptune Court 15 21.71 $1,541.41 Nv Residences 18 27.38 $1,943.98 Oasis @ Elias 18 26.37 $1,872.27 Ocean Park 15 26.79 $1,902.09 One Amber 15 36.37 $2,582.27 Optima @ Tanah Merah 16 34.09 $2,420.39 Palm Isles 17 31.51 $2,237.21 Parc Bleu 15 42.36 $3,007.56 Parc Olympia 17 30.33 $2,153.43 Parkshore 15 30.42 $2,159.82 Pebble Bay 15 34.65 $2,460.15 Q Bay Residences 18 30.52 $2,166.92 Questa @ Dunman 15 38.01 $2,698.71 Ripple Bay 18 31.73 $2,252.83 Sanctuary Green 15 34.27 $2,433.17 Savannah Condopark 18 24.35 $1,728.85 Sea Esta 18 28.95 $2,055.45 Seaside Residences 15 51.45 $3,652.95 Seastrand 18 29.89 $2,122.19 Seventy Saint Patrick'S 15 38.27 $2,717.17 Siglap V 15 38.54 $2,736.34 Silversea 15 45.58 $3,236.18 Stratum 18 35.4 $2,513.40 Suites @ Eastcoast 15 47.86 $3,398.06 Suites @ Guillemard 15 47.22 $3,352.62 Sunhaven 16 23.23 $1,649.33 Tanjong Ria Condo 15 28.12 $1,996.52 The Alps Residences 18 41.86 $2,972.06 The Atria At Meyer 15 29.25 $2,076.75 The Bayshore 16 27.57 $1,957.47 The Belvedere 15 35.1 $2,492.10 The Clearwater 16 27.32 $1,939.72 The Cotz 15 43.24 $3,070.04 The Esta 15 36.14 $2,565.94 The Gale 17 25.4 $1,803.40 The Glades 16 43.75 $3,106.25 The Hacienda 15 24.63 $1,748.73 The Inflora 17 36.05 $2,559.55 The Line @ Tanjong Rhu 15 44.44 $3,155.24 The Makena 15 29.29 $2,079.59 The Meyerise 15 41.5 $2,946.50 The Palette 18 28.44 $2,019.24 The Santorini 18 39.53 $2,806.63 The Sea View 15 38.05 $2,701.55 The Seafront On Meyer 15 34.9 $2,477.90 The Seawind 15 39.34 $2,793.14 The Shore Residences 15 44.71 $3,174.41 The Tanamera 16 24.25 $1,721.75 The Tapestry 18 47.73 $3,388.83 The Waterside 15 27.68 $1,965.28 Tierra Vue 15 32.18 $2,284.78 Tropical Spring 18 26.19 $1,859.49 Urban Vista 16 41.38 $2,937.98 Vibes @ East Coast 15 44.74 $3,176.54 Villa Marina 15 28.71 $2,038.41 Vue 8 Residence 18 32.22 $2,287.62 Water Place 15 33.61 $2,386.31 Waterfront Gold 16 32.1 $2,279.10 Waterfront Isle 16 34.42 $2,443.82 Waterfront Key 16 31.1 $2,208.10 Waterfront Waves 16 28.84 $2,047.64 Waterview 18 30 $2,130.00 Average: 33.10 $2,349.98

Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (Central)

Name Postal District $ per square metre Rental Price of a 2-bedder 1919 9 50 $3,550.00 # 1 Loft 14 38.46 $2,730.66 # 1 Suites 14 39.66 $2,815.86 10 Shelford 11 46.51 $3,302.21 18 Woodsville 13 38.9 $2,761.90 21 Anderson 10 51.28 $3,640.88 26 Newton 11 54.39 $3,861.69 28 Rc Suites 8 52.63 $3,736.73 368 Thomson 11 36.59 $2,597.89 6 Derbyshire 11 48.53 $3,445.63 8 @ Mount Sophia 9 41.25 $2,928.75 8 Saint Thomas 9 75.04 $5,327.84 8@Woodleigh 13 36.54 $2,594.34 Adam Park Condo 11 31.46 $2,233.66 Adria 11 46.15 $3,276.65 Airstream 12 43.14 $3,062.94 Allsworth Park 10 26.1 $1,853.10 Amaryllis Ville 11 43.48 $3,087.08 Ardmore Park 10 50.37 $3,576.27 Ardmore Residence 10 70.95 $5,037.45 Aspen Heights 9 37.4 $2,655.40 Astoria Park 14 32.28 $2,291.88 Astrid Meadows 10 34.69 $2,462.99 Avant Residences 14 48.65 $3,454.15 Avon Park 13 25.68 $1,823.28 Balestier Point 12 23.31 $1,655.01 Bartley Ridge 13 36.46 $2,588.66 Beacon Heights 12 31.4 $2,229.40 Belle Vue Residences 9 42.78 $3,037.38 Belmond Green 10 34.75 $2,467.25 Blossoms @ Woodleigh 13 32.14 $2,281.94 Burlington Square 7 41.04 $2,913.84 Cairnhill Crest 9 41.07 $2,915.97 Cairnhill Nine 9 72.46 $5,144.66 Cairnhill Plaza 9 24.81 $1,761.51 Cairnhill Residences 9 45.37 $3,221.27 Casa Aerata 14 39.29 $2,789.59 Casa Fortuna 12 38.72 $2,749.12 Cavan Suites 8 58.33 $4,141.43 Cavenagh Gardens 9 27.26 $1,935.46 Centennia Suites 9 48.34 $3,432.14 Centra Heights 14 46.84 $3,325.64 Centra Residence 14 44.05 $3,127.55 Central Grove 14 27.88 $1,979.48 Central Imperial 14 38.28 $2,717.88 City Gate 7 54.76 $3,887.96 City Square Residences 8 37.5 $2,662.50 Citylights 8 45.68 $3,243.28 Cityscape @Farrer Park 8 33.47 $2,376.37 Cliveden At Grange 10 46.5 $3,301.50 Concourse Skyline 7 49.58 $3,520.18 Cradels 12 46.34 $3,290.14 Cube 8 11 42.17 $2,994.07 Cuscaden Residences 10 41.92 $2,976.32 Cyan 10 43 $3,053.00 D'Leedon 10 43.12 $3,061.52 Dakota Residences 14 38.75 $2,751.25 De Royale 12 28.57 $2,028.47 Devonshire Residences 9 60.22 $4,275.62 Domus 12 45.45 $3,226.95 Draycott Eight 10 53.9 $3,826.90 Duchess Crest 10 36.05 $2,559.55 Duchess Residences 10 35.94 $2,551.74 Duo Residences 7 61.86 $4,392.06 Eight Riversuites 12 44.62 $3,168.02 Elizabeth Tower 9 25.27 $1,794.17 Espada 9 65.71 $4,665.41 Euhabitat 14 38.83 $2,756.93 Forte Suites 8 47.35 $3,361.85 Four Seasons Park 10 42.32 $3,004.72 Gem Residences 12 46.31 $3,288.01 Gilstead Two 11 44.44 $3,155.24 Gloucester Mansions 11 34.72 $2,465.12 Gramercy Park 10 50 $3,550.00 Grange Residences 10 49.58 $3,520.18 Guillemard Edge 14 45.12 $3,203.52 Helios Residences 9 51.61 $3,664.31 Hillcrest Arcadia 11 24.51 $1,740.21 Holland Gems 10 29.69 $2,107.99 Horizon Towers 9 27.13 $1,926.23 Illuminaire On Devonshire 9 57.3 $4,068.30 Kallang Riverside 12 50.75 $3,603.25 Kasturina Lodge 10 39.18 $2,781.78 Kerrisdale 8 32.52 $2,308.92 Kim Sia Court 9 28.79 $2,044.09 L'Viv 11 50.98 $3,619.58 La Brisa 14 45.83 $3,253.93 La Crystal 9 36.82 $2,614.22 La Fleur 14 43.59 $3,094.89 Le Crescendo 14 28.41 $2,017.11 Le Regal 14 44.12 $3,132.52 Leedon Residence 10 48.47 $3,441.37 Leonie Condotel 9 35.03 $2,487.13 Leonie Gardens 9 29.66 $2,105.86 Lincoln Suites 11 51.11 $3,628.81 Lloyd Sixtyfive 9 59.01 $4,189.71 Loft @ Nathan 10 50.53 $3,587.63 Loft@Holland 10 80 $5,680.00 Lotus At Paya Lebar (East Wing) 14 45 $3,195.00 Luma 9 43.17 $3,065.07 Martin Place Residences 9 56.02 $3,977.42 Melrose Park 10 38.4 $2,726.40 Metro Loft 14 45.26 $3,213.46 Mill Point 10 45.65 $3,241.15 Mirage Tower 9 34.46 $2,446.66 Nathan Residences 10 45.45 $3,226.95 Neem Tree 12 50.86 $3,611.06 Newton Edge 9 44.78 $3,179.38 Newton Gems 11 39.38 $2,795.98 Newton Suites 11 50 $3,550.00 Nin Residence 13 36.08 $2,561.68 Nineteen Shelford Road 11 35.44 $2,516.24 Novena Suites 11 40.16 $2,851.36 Okio 12 48.72 $3,459.12 Oleander Towers 12 31.85 $2,261.35 One Devonshire 9 60.57 $4,300.47 One Dusun Residences 12 44.9 $3,187.90 One Jervois 10 41.65 $2,957.15 One Leicester 13 31.95 $2,268.45 One Oxley Rise 9 42.86 $3,043.06 One St Michael'S 12 30.5 $2,165.50 Orchard Scotts 9 46.48 $3,300.08 Oue Twin Peaks 9 63.44 $4,504.24 Oxley Edge 9 58.97 $4,186.87 Parc Emily 9 45.24 $3,212.04 Parc Sophia 9 43.55 $3,092.05 Park Infinia At Wee Nam 11 48.46 $3,440.66 Park Place Residences At Plq 14 56.67 $4,023.57 Parvis 10 42.17 $2,994.07 Pastoral View 11 41.95 $2,978.45 Paterson Residence 9 45.08 $3,200.68 Paterson Suites 9 44.51 $3,160.21 Pavilion 11 11 36.23 $2,572.33 Pavilion Square 14 48.65 $3,454.15 Pinewood Gardens 10 27.72 $1,968.12 Pollen & Bleu 10 46.4 $3,294.40 Prestige Heights 12 54.84 $3,893.64 Pristine Heights 8 37.97 $2,695.87 Regency Park 10 32.2 $2,286.20 Regent Residences 12 35.3 $2,506.30 Residences @ Evelyn 11 41.96 $2,979.16 Richmond Park 9 42.55 $3,021.05 Ridgewood 10 24.69 $1,752.99 Rivergate 9 51.58 $3,662.18 Riverside 48 9 41.35 $2,935.85 Robertson 100 9 45.78 $3,250.38 Robertson Edge 9 59.07 $4,193.97 Robin Residences 10 54.98 $3,903.58 Robin Suites 10 57.07 $4,051.97 Rv Edge 10 54.35 $3,858.85 Rv Residences 10 52.38 $3,718.98 Rv Suites 10 53.42 $3,792.82 Sam Kiang Mansions 9 29.46 $2,091.66 Sant Ritz 13 44.26 $3,142.46 Scotts 28 9 38.16 $2,709.36 Scotts Square 9 68.97 $4,896.87 Sennett Residence 13 40.91 $2,904.61 Shelford Regency 11 28.07 $1,992.97 Sims Edge 14 44.74 $3,176.54 Sims Urban Oasis 14 46.67 $3,313.57 Simsville 14 29.74 $2,111.54 Sky Green 13 41.43 $2,941.53 Smart Suites 14 41.67 $2,958.57 Soleil @ Sinaran 11 52.81 $3,749.51 Sommerville Park 10 31.49 $2,235.79 Sophia Hills 9 52.83 $3,750.93 Sophia Residence 9 43.09 $3,059.39 Southbank 7 44.94 $3,190.74 Spanish Village 10 24.88 $1,766.48 Spring Grove 10 35.11 $2,492.81 St Martin Residence 10 43.51 $3,089.21 St Regis Residences Singapore 10 44.35 $3,148.85 St Thomas Suites 9 45.8 $3,251.80 Starlight Suites 9 41.67 $2,958.57 Starville 14 26.44 $1,877.24 Stellar Rv 10 48.5 $3,443.50 Strata 11 39.06 $2,773.26 Sturdee Residences 8 56.51 $4,012.21 Suites @ Newton 11 49.55 $3,518.05 Suites At Orchard 9 55.95 $3,972.45 Sunshine Plaza 7 41.24 $2,928.04 Tanglin Park 10 36.24 $2,573.04 Tanglin Regency 10 37.38 $2,653.98 Textile Centre 7 32.94 $2,338.74 The Arte 12 30.46 $2,162.66 The Bayron 9 51.18 $3,633.78 The Bencoolen 7 40.05 $2,843.55 The Boutiq 9 48.94 $3,474.74 The Cathay Residence 9 48.71 $3,458.41 The Centrepoint 9 43.84 $3,112.64 The Citron Residences 8 47.58 $3,378.18 The Claymore 9 36.44 $2,587.24 The Colonnade 10 37.2 $2,641.20 The Cosmopolitan 9 48.78 $3,463.38 The Draycott 10 29.04 $2,061.84 The Ford @ Holland 10 55.32 $3,927.72 The Glyndebourne 11 41.64 $2,956.44 The Imperial 9 48.09 $3,414.39 The Inspira 9 50.57 $3,590.47 The Interweave 12 48.04 $3,410.84 The Laurels 9 61.92 $4,396.32 The Light @ Cairnhill 9 43.18 $3,065.78 The Lumos 9 29.42 $2,088.82 The Marbella 10 37.32 $2,649.72 The Metz 9 60.38 $4,286.98 The Mezzo 12 34.32 $2,436.72 The Orchard Residences 9 65.48 $4,649.08 The Paterson Edge 9 42.47 $3,015.37 The Peak @ Cairnhill I 9 49.94 $3,545.74 The Peak @ Cairnhill Ii 9 41.67 $2,958.57 The Pier At Robertson 9 52.9 $3,755.90 The Plaza 7 33.33 $2,366.43 The Poiz Residences 13 52.04 $3,694.84 The Regalia 9 30.97 $2,198.87 The Rise @ Oxley - Residences 9 50.62 $3,594.02 The Scotts Tower 9 56.96 $4,044.16 The Shelford 11 40.84 $2,899.64 The Suites At Central 9 53.08 $3,768.68 The Sunny Spring 14 28.16 $1,999.36 The Tate Residences 9 43.14 $3,062.94 The Tessarina 10 32.16 $2,283.36 The Trillium 9 46.14 $3,275.94 The Trizon 10 36.34 $2,580.14 The Trumps 14 38.21 $2,712.91 The Vermont On Cairnhill 9 48.78 $3,463.38 The Verve 12 41.89 $2,974.19 The Viridian 12 44.68 $3,172.28 The Water Edge 14 45 $3,195.00 The Waterina 14 32.22 $2,287.62 The Wharf Residence 9 53.06 $3,767.26 Thomson 800 11 27.76 $1,970.96 Thomson Euro-Asia 11 38.57 $2,738.47 Tiara 9 37.47 $2,660.37 Tre Residences 14 46.88 $3,328.48 Trellis Towers 12 33.33 $2,366.43 Trevista 12 37.25 $2,644.75 Trevose Park 11 28.66 $2,034.86 Tribeca 9 51.32 $3,643.72 Trilight 11 40.92 $2,905.32 Tropika East 14 40 $2,840.00 Ue Square 9 35.79 $2,541.09 Up@Robertson Quay 9 64.14 $4,553.94 Urban Suites 9 55.03 $3,907.13 Urbana 9 47.54 $3,375.34 Vacanza @ East 14 32.05 $2,275.55 Valley Park 10 34.62 $2,458.02 Vida 9 55.21 $3,919.91 Villa Delle Rose 10 27.07 $1,921.97 Visioncrest 9 50.53 $3,587.63 Vista Residences 12 36.62 $2,600.02 Viva 11 52.8 $3,748.80 Viz At Holland 10 35.09 $2,491.39 Waterbank At Dakota 14 43.9 $3,116.90 Waterford Residence 9 43.5 $3,088.50 Watermark Robertson Quay 9 47 $3,337.00 Waterscape At Cavenagh 9 40.98 $2,909.58 Yong An Park 9 31.58 $2,242.18 Zedge 11 37.14 $2,636.94 Zenith 10 49.49 $3,513.79 Average: 43.28 $3,073.02

source: Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)

Landed property rental rates in Singapore

Landed properties in Singapore include semi-detached houses, detached houses, terraced houses, cluster houses, and bungalows (including good class bungalows !).

They are highly coveted given the limited land space in Singapore, and make up just about 5per cent of the private properties in Singapore.

URA used to provide the median rental rates of individual land properties, but not anymore.

Due to the variety of landed properties (in terms of size, accessibility etc.), the rent of an entire unit can be anywhere from $2,000 to $200,000.

(Yes, a $200,000 unit is listed. *coughs* Queen Astrid Park *coughs*)

Based on 2018 data, here are the average rental costs for private landed residential properties in Singapore.

Location Average Rental Price of Landed Property North $5,802 West $7,652.64 East $5,225.36 South $17,796.88 Central $9,769.90

Another thing to note for landed properties is that they tend to be rather inaccessible, usually situated far from public transport and other amenities.

How to rent a place in Singapore

If you’re looking to rent a space to call your own, there are a few things to consider.

Steps Things to do Preparatory Work Check Your Budget Choose Your Location Check Rental Rates Know What You Need Do You Need An Agent? Viewing of Property Check the Surroundings Check the Apartment Chat with Houseowner After Viewing Negotiation Securing the Offer Signing the Tenancy Agreement How Much Money to Prepare

If you wish to understand what preparatory work needs to be done, and what to do during your viewings, here’s all you need to know!

This article was first published in Seedly.