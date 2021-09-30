The ultimate compilation of rental rates in Singapore: Which area is the cheapest?

Singaporeans are generally optimistic when it comes to investing in a property (until the property cooling measures).
While Singapore may be an affordable place to live in if we omit the cost of housing and buying a car, there are Singaporeans who are getting good passive income from renting out their apartment.
If you are a Singaporean looking to earn some passive income by renting out your HDB or apartment, this article is for you to gauge the kind of income you might get.
If you are looking to rent an apartment in Singapore, this price guide can help you check out the areas which are more affordable in terms of rental rate, and hence, help save some money!
TL;DR: All you need to know about property rental in Singapore: Rental cost guide, popular locations and more
District numbers for Singapore
Before we explore proceed to look at the rental rates for each area, we first need to get familiarised with the district numbers of Singapore.
Editor’s note: Fun fact, each area is given a set of postal codes too!
|Postal District Code
|Postal Sector
(which is the first 2 no. of your postal code)
|Location
|01
|01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06
|Raffles Place, Cecil, Marina, People’s Park
|02
|07, 08
|Anson, Tanjong Pagar
|03
|14, 15, 16
|Queenstown, Tiong Bahru
|04
|09, 10
|Telok Blangah, Harbourfront
|05
|11, 12, 13
|Pasir Panjang, Hong Leong Garden, Clementi New Town
|06
|17
|High Street, Beach Road (part)
|07
|18, 19
|Middle Road, Golden Mile
|08
|20, 21
|Little India
|09
|22, 23
|Orchard, Cairnhill, River Valley
|10
|24, 25, 26, 27
|Ardmore, Bukit Timah, Holland Road, Tanglin
|11
|28, 29, 30
|Watten Estate, Novena, Thomson
|12
|31, 32, 33
|Balestier, Toa Payoh, Serangoon
|13
|34, 35, 36, 37
|Macpherson, Braddell
|14
|38, 39, 40, 41
|Geylang, Eunos
|15
|42, 43, 44, 45
|Katong, Joo Chiat, Amber Road
|16
|46, 47, 48
|Bedok, Upper East Coast, Eastwood, Kew Drive
|17
|49, 50, 81
|Loyang, Changi
|18
|51, 52
|Tampines, Pasir Ris
|19
|53, 54, 55, 82
|Serangoon Garden, Hougang, Punggol
|20
|56, 57
|Bishan, Ang Mo Kio
|21
|58, 59
|Upper Bukit Timah, Clementi Park, Ulu Pandan
|22
|60, 61, 62, 63, 64
|Jurong
|23
|65, 66, 67, 68
|Hillview, Dairy Farm, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang
|24
|69, 70, 71
|Lim Chu Kang, Tengah
|25
|72, 73
|Kranji, Woodgrove
|26
|77, 78
|Upper Thomson, Springleaf
|27
|75, 76
|Yishun, Sembawang
|28
|79, 80
|Seletar
source: Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)
Which area in Singapore has the cheapest rent?
Do take note that the table is to give a rough range when it comes to landed property. This is due to many other variables for which.
If you are interested to know more about the details, do look out for the compilation at the end of this article.
|Location
|HDB
|Private Non-Landed Residential
|Per square metre
|Average Price for 2-bedder (71sqm)
|North
(District code: 19,20,25,26,27,28)
|3-Room: $1,530 - $1,900
4-Room: $1,880 - $2,400
5-Room: $2,000 - $2,650
|$18.25 - $50
|$2,272.41
|West
(District code: 5,21,22,23,24)
|3-Room: $1,600 - $2,000
4-Room: $1,900 - $2,500
5-Room: $2,100 - $2,600
Executive: $2,200 - $2,400
|$17.60 - $55
|$2,298.64
|East
(District code: 15,16,17,18)
|3-Room: $1,800 - $2,000
4-Room: $2,000 - $2,500
5-Room: $2,150 - $2,750
Executive: $2,400
|$16.96 - $54.41
|$2,349.98
|South
(District code: 1,2,3,4)
|3-Room: $2,000
4-Room: $2,700
5-Room: $2,900
|$22.09 - $67.65
|$3,345.26
|Central
(District code: 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14)
|3-Room: $1,800 - $1,900
4-Room: $2,200 - $2,400
5-Room: $2,450 - $2,650
|$23.31 - $80
|$3,073.02
- HDB rental up the North of Singapore is generally more affordable.
- Needless to say, the Central part of Singapore is really expensive in terms of rents in all aspects.
- Private landed property rental is the most expensive in the Southern part of Singapore.
Factors affecting rental prices
There are a few factors affecting the cost of rental in Singapore:
- The location of the property
While rental for properties closer to the CBD area is generally high, studies have shown that rental is equally in demand out of the city area.
- The kind of facilities the accommodation provides (eg. Pool, gym, etc.)
Also, the main reason why rental for condominiums is usually higher.
- Quality of furnishings
- The age of the property
Yes! Apparently, age matters when it comes to the rental for private properties. The younger the property, the higher rent it fetches.
- How convenient and accessible the location is.
Where is the nearest MRT station? Where can I get food around my neighbourhood?
The location of the accommodation is an important factor. The more convenient it is for someone, the more expensive it is.
HDB rental rates in Singapore 2021
The general misconception of public housing does not apply to Singapore HDB flats.
While most people believe that public housing is usually not very well-designed, or dangerous, Singapore managed to throw these misconceptions out the window.
In fact, most Singaporeans stay in an HDB flat, and the demand for rental for HDB is also getting more and more popular amongst expats.
Median rental rates for HDB flats according to the area and flat types in Singapore
|Town
|1-Room
|2-Room
|3-Room
|4-Room
|5-Room
|Executive
|Ang Mo Kio
|-
|*
|$1,800
|$2,200
|$2,450
|*
|Bedok
|-
|*
|$1,800
|$2,100
|$2,350
|$2,400
|Bishan
|-
|-
|$1,900
|$2,400
|$2,650
|*
|Bukit Batok
|-
|-
|$1,700
|$2,000
|$2,300
|$2,400
|Bukit Merah
|*
|*
|$2,000
|$2,650
|$2,900
|-
|Bukit Panjang
|-
|*
|$1,600
|$1,900
|$2,100
|$2,200
|Bukit Timah
|-
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Central
|-
|*
|$2,200
|$2,800
|*
|-
|Choa Chu Kang
|-
|*
|*
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$2,200
|Clementi
|-
|-
|$2,000
|$2,500
|$2,600
|*
|Geylang
|-
|*
|$1,800
|$2,300
|$2,530
|*
|Hougang
|-
|*
|$1,700
|$2,000
|$2,200
|$2,300
|Jurong East
|-
|*
|$1,800
|$2,150
|$2,400
|*
|Jurong West
|-
|*
|$1,700
|$2,050
|$2,300
|$2,300
|Kallang/ Whampoa
|-
|*
|$2,000
|$2,500
|$2,750
|*
|Marine Parade
|-
|-
|$1,850
|$2,200
|*
|-
|Pasir Ris
|*
|-
|*
|$2,000
|$2,100
|$2,300
|Punggol
|-
|*
|$1,800
|$2,000
|$2,050
|*
|Queenstown
|-
|*
|$2,000
|$2,700
|$2,900
|*
|Sembawang
|-
|*
|-
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$2,100
|Sengkang
|-
|*
|*
|$2,000
|$2,050
|$2,230
|Serangoon
|-
|*
|$1,850
|$2,200
|$2,350
|*
|Tampines
|-
|*
|$1,800
|$2,100
|$2,300
|$2,400
|Toa Payoh
|-
|*
|$1,900
|$2,300
|$2,650
|*
|Woodlands
|-
|*
|$1,530
|$1,880
|$2,000
|$2,200
|Yishun
|-
|*
|$1,650
|$2,000
|$2,150
|$2,300
* represents that there are less than 20 rental transactions
source: Housing & Development Board
- From the above table, we can see the types of HDB and areas that are more popular amongst the Singapore rental market.
Pros of renting a HDB flat:
- Lower price, being able to rent for a bigger space at a lower cost
- Closer proximity to amenities including public transport and shopping centres
- Most HDB estates have coffee shops or hawker centres which means access to affordable food
Cons of renting a HDB flat:
- HDB does not come with facilities such as a swimming pool or a gym. This means that additional costs will be incurred if one requires these facilities regularly
- Higher probability of having a higher noise level as compared to private housing
- Less security as compared to private housing
We also did a compilation of most of the private property projects and their rental rates.
One can use it to check out any project or area in which they are interested.
Should you know the name of the property, do make full use of the “Search” tab on top of every list.
Condominium rental rates in Singapore 2021
Below are the median rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore, according to the area.
The prices listed below are based on the latest Q2 2021 data.
*Caution: Long list ahead!
Note: Rental costs listed below are based on the average unit size of 71sqm, which is the size of a typical two-bedder condo unit.
Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (North)
|Name
|Postal District
|$ per square metre
|Rental Price of a 2-bedder
|A Treasure Trove
|19
|28.87
|$2,049.77
|Bartley Residences
|19
|36.49
|$2,590.79
|Bishan 8
|20
|30.45
|$2,161.95
|Bliss@Kovan
|19
|30.41
|$2,159.11
|Boathouse Residences
|19
|31.83
|$2,259.93
|Botanique At Bartley
|19
|43.44
|$3,084.24
|Bullion Park
|26
|26.67
|$1,893.57
|Cardiff Residence
|19
|46.15
|$3,276.65
|Casa Cambio
|19
|44.94
|$3,190.74
|Casablanca
|25
|25.36
|$1,800.56
|Castle Green
|26
|24.77
|$1,758.67
|Centro Residences
|20
|37.8
|$2,683.80
|Chiltern Park
|19
|27.62
|$1,961.02
|Chuan Park
|19
|22.54
|$1,600.34
|Clover By The Park
|20
|31.7
|$2,250.70
|Compass Heights
|19
|24.57
|$1,744.47
|Eight Courtyards
|27
|28.12
|$1,996.52
|Faber Garden Condo
|20
|18.25
|$1,295.75
|Far Horizon Gardens
|20
|18.69
|$1,326.99
|Flo Residence
|19
|29.79
|$2,115.09
|Forest Woods
|19
|46.09
|$3,272.39
|Goldenhill Park Condo
|20
|32.6
|$2,314.60
|Grandeur 8
|20
|28.07
|$1,992.97
|H2O Residences
|28
|27.44
|$1,948.24
|High Park Residences
|28
|38.1
|$2,705.10
|Jade Residences
|19
|38.24
|$2,715.04
|Jewel @ Buangkok
|19
|33.82
|$2,401.22
|Kensington Park Condo
|19
|23.24
|$1,650.04
|Kensington Square
|19
|35.09
|$2,491.39
|Kingsford Waterbay
|19
|36.51
|$2,592.21
|Kovan Melody
|19
|30.39
|$2,157.69
|Kovan Regency
|19
|34.72
|$2,465.12
|Kovan Residences
|19
|31.49
|$2,235.79
|La Fiesta
|19
|35.71
|$2,535.41
|Meadows @ Peirce
|26
|26.74
|$1,898.54
|Midtown Residences
|19
|41.67
|$2,958.57
|Nine Residences
|27
|33.65
|$2,389.15
|North Park Residences
|27
|42.5
|$3,017.50
|Orchid Park Condo
|27
|23.58
|$1,674.18
|Parc Centros
|19
|32.39
|$2,299.69
|Parc Rosewood
|25
|38.89
|$2,761.19
|Parc Vera
|19
|30.3
|$2,151.30
|Regentville
|19
|24.77
|$1,758.67
|Rio Vista
|19
|23.47
|$1,666.37
|River Isles
|19
|26.5
|$1,881.50
|Riverbank @ Fernvale
|28
|31.82
|$2,259.22
|Riversails
|19
|28.08
|$1,993.68
|Riversound Residence
|19
|29.72
|$2,110.12
|Rivertrees Residences
|28
|34.7
|$2,463.70
|Rivervale Crest
|19
|23.45
|$1,664.95
|Rosewood
|25
|22.94
|$1,628.74
|Rosewood Suites
|25
|20.93
|$1,486.03
|Seasons Park
|26
|23.32
|$1,655.72
|Seletar Park Residence
|28
|33.75
|$2,396.25
|Seletaris
|27
|21.46
|$1,523.66
|Serenity Park
|28
|22.04
|$1,564.84
|Skies Miltonia
|27
|30.91
|$2,194.61
|Sky Habitat
|20
|39.15
|$2,779.65
|Sky Vue
|20
|46.33
|$3,289.43
|Space @ Kovan
|19
|39.25
|$2,786.75
|Stars Of Kovan
|19
|45.16
|$3,206.36
|Suites @ Paya Lebar
|19
|50
|$3,550.00
|Sunglade
|19
|30.63
|$2,174.73
|Symphony Suites
|27
|31.84
|$2,260.64
|Terrasse
|19
|31.07
|$2,205.97
|The Calrose
|26
|23.83
|$1,691.93
|The Estuary
|27
|26.95
|$1,913.45
|The Gardens At Bishan
|20
|28.04
|$1,990.84
|The Greenwich
|28
|32.14
|$2,281.94
|The Luxurie
|19
|32.15
|$2,282.65
|The Miltonia Residences
|27
|26.88
|$1,908.48
|The Minton
|19
|30.77
|$2,184.67
|The Nautical
|27
|31.52
|$2,237.92
|The Panorama
|20
|35.38
|$2,511.98
|The Promenade@Pelikat
|19
|31.03
|$2,203.13
|The Quartz
|19
|27.32
|$1,939.72
|The Quinn
|19
|39.9
|$2,832.90
|The Scala
|19
|38.96
|$2,766.16
|The Springbloom
|19
|28.1
|$1,995.10
|The Tembusu
|19
|36.52
|$2,592.92
|The Wisteria
|27
|37.29
|$2,647.59
|Thomson Grand
|20
|28.99
|$2,058.29
|Thomson Impressions
|20
|44.19
|$3,137.49
|Thomson Three
|20
|35.61
|$2,528.31
|Tresalveo
|20
|34.06
|$2,418.26
|Trilive
|19
|38.77
|$2,752.67
|Vibes@Upper Serangoon
|19
|45.06
|$3,199.26
|Watertown
|19
|38.83
|$2,756.93
|Woodgrove Condo
|25
|22.78
|$1,617.38
|Woodhaven
|25
|32.19
|$2,285.49
|Yishun Emerald
|27
|24.29
|$1,724.59
|Average:
|32.01
|$2,272.41
Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (South)
|Name
|Postal District
|$ per square metre
|Rental Price of a 2-bedder
|76 Shenton
|2
|56.04
|$3,978.84
|Alex Residences
|3
|56.35
|$4,000.85
|Alexis
|3
|52.08
|$3,697.68
|Altez
|2
|64.88
|$4,606.48
|Artra
|3
|57.61
|$4,090.31
|Ascentia Sky
|3
|43.24
|$3,070.04
|Cape Royale
|4
|46.7
|$3,315.70
|Caribbean At Keppel Bay
|4
|46.88
|$3,328.48
|Central Green Condo
|3
|35
|$2,485.00
|Commonwealth Towers
|3
|55.38
|$3,931.98
|Corals At Keppel Bay
|4
|55.28
|$3,924.88
|Domain 21
|3
|46.7
|$3,315.70
|Dorsett Residences
|2
|57.81
|$4,104.51
|Echelon
|3
|53.68
|$3,811.28
|Emerald Garden
|1
|38.46
|$2,730.66
|Emerald Park
|3
|32.14
|$2,281.94
|Eon Shenton
|2
|63
|$4,473.00
|Harbourlights
|4
|34.15
|$2,424.65
|Highline Residences
|3
|62.34
|$4,426.14
|Icon
|2
|53.7
|$3,812.70
|International Plaza
|2
|33.07
|$2,347.97
|Lumiere
|2
|49.18
|$3,491.78
|Marina Bay Residences
|1
|60.87
|$4,321.77
|Marina Bay Suites
|1
|46.23
|$3,282.33
|Marina Collection
|4
|37.51
|$2,663.21
|Marina One Residences
|1
|54.23
|$3,850.33
|Meraprime
|3
|50
|$3,550.00
|One Shenton
|1
|48.81
|$3,465.51
|People'S Park Complex
|1
|36.87
|$2,617.77
|Principal Garden
|3
|52.11
|$3,699.81
|Queens
|3
|36.36
|$2,581.56
|Queens Peak
|3
|57.5
|$4,082.50
|Reflections At Keppel Bay
|4
|45.11
|$3,202.81
|Regency Suites
|3
|44.33
|$3,147.43
|River Place
|3
|40.62
|$2,884.02
|Riverwalk Apartments
|1
|35.19
|$2,498.49
|Robinson Suites
|1
|58.3
|$4,139.30
|Seascape
|4
|44.55
|$3,163.05
|Skyline Residences
|4
|46.04
|$3,268.84
|Skysuites@Anson
|2
|67.65
|$4,803.15
|Spottiswoode 18
|2
|61.11
|$4,338.81
|Spottiswoode Park
|2
|28.54
|$2,026.34
|Spottiswoode Residences
|2
|48.66
|$3,454.86
|Spottiswoode Suites
|2
|60
|$4,260.00
|Tanglin View
|3
|34.48
|$2,448.08
|Teresa Ville
|4
|22.09
|$1,568.39
|The Anchorage
|3
|28.96
|$2,056.16
|The Arris
|2
|48.11
|$3,415.81
|The Berth By The Cove
|4
|35.71
|$2,535.41
|The Clift
|1
|61.48
|$4,365.08
|The Coast At Sentosa Cove
|4
|38.83
|$2,756.93
|The Crest
|3
|50
|$3,550.00
|The Foresta @ Mount Faber
|4
|48.39
|$3,435.69
|The Interlace
|4
|37.55
|$2,666.05
|The Metropolitan Condo
|3
|40.04
|$2,842.84
|The Oceanfront @ Sentosa Cove
|4
|39.63
|$2,813.73
|The Regency At Tiong Bahru
|3
|45.8
|$3,251.80
|The Residences At W Singapore Sentosa Cove
|4
|48.05
|$3,411.55
|The Sail @ Marina Bay
|1
|52.73
|$3,743.83
|Tiong Bahru Estate
|3
|45.45
|$3,226.95
|Turquoise
|4
|35
|$2,485.00
|Twin Regency
|3
|45.05
|$3,198.55
|V On Shenton
|1
|56.72
|$4,027.12
|Average:
|47.12
|$3,345.26
Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (West)
|Name
|Postal District
|$ per square metre
|Rental Price of a 2-bedder
|Bijou
|5
|52.84
|$3,751.64
|Blue Horizon
|5
|32.41
|$2,301.11
|Botannia
|5
|30
|$2,130.00
|Carabelle
|5
|31.71
|$2,251.41
|Cashew Heights Condo
|23
|19.85
|$1,409.35
|Caspian
|22
|33.33
|$2,366.43
|Cavendish Park
|21
|28.09
|$1,994.39
|Chantilly Rise
|23
|21.97
|$1,559.87
|Clementi Park
|21
|22.03
|$1,564.13
|Clementiwoods Condo
|5
|34.45
|$2,445.95
|Dover Parkview
|5
|33.33
|$2,366.43
|Eco Sanctuary
|23
|33.85
|$2,403.35
|Floridian
|21
|39.38
|$2,795.98
|Foresque Residences
|23
|29.09
|$2,065.39
|Glendale Park
|23
|25
|$1,775.00
|Guilin View
|23
|26.56
|$1,885.76
|Hazel Park Condo
|23
|21.77
|$1,545.67
|Heritage View
|5
|36.04
|$2,558.84
|Hillbrooks
|23
|21.77
|$1,545.67
|Hillington Green
|23
|23.39
|$1,660.69
|Hillion Residences
|23
|44.77
|$3,178.67
|Hillsta
|23
|36.73
|$2,607.83
|Hillview Green
|21
|23.74
|$1,685.54
|Hillview Heights
|23
|26.63
|$1,890.73
|Hillview Regency
|23
|25.96
|$1,843.16
|Hume Park I
|21
|23.53
|$1,670.63
|Hundred Trees
|5
|35.36
|$2,510.56
|J Gateway
|22
|52.08
|$3,697.68
|Jardin
|21
|35.71
|$2,535.41
|Kap Residences
|21
|42
|$2,982.00
|Kingsford . Hillview Peak
|23
|38.78
|$2,753.38
|Lake Grande
|22
|45.61
|$3,238.31
|Lakepoint Condo
|22
|17.6
|$1,249.60
|Lakeville
|22
|38.82
|$2,756.22
|Le Quest
|23
|45.65
|$3,241.15
|Maple Woods
|21
|30.33
|$2,153.43
|Maysprings
|23
|24.71
|$1,754.41
|Merawoods
|23
|22.14
|$1,571.94
|Mi Casa
|23
|25
|$1,775.00
|Natura@Hillview
|23
|38.05
|$2,701.55
|Newest
|5
|41.53
|$2,948.63
|Northvale
|23
|22.88
|$1,624.48
|Nottinghill Suites
|21
|45.95
|$3,262.45
|One-North Residences
|5
|44.9
|$3,187.90
|Palm Gardens
|23
|22.08
|$1,567.68
|Pandan Valley
|21
|21.07
|$1,495.97
|Parc Imperial
|5
|54.05
|$3,837.55
|Parc Oasis
|22
|25.79
|$1,831.09
|Parc Palais
|21
|22.17
|$1,574.07
|Parc Riviera
|5
|40.91
|$2,904.61
|Parc Vista
|22
|25.51
|$1,811.21
|Park View Mansion
|22
|20.97
|$1,488.87
|Parkview Apartments
|23
|25.29
|$1,795.59
|Regent Grove
|23
|23.61
|$1,676.31
|Regent Heights
|23
|23.16
|$1,644.36
|Regent Park
|5
|30.95
|$2,197.45
|Seahill
|5
|42.06
|$2,986.26
|Sherwood Tower
|21
|23.29
|$1,653.59
|Signature Park
|21
|23.71
|$1,683.41
|Southaven Ii
|21
|24.44
|$1,735.24
|Springdale Condo
|21
|25.71
|$1,825.41
|Summerhill
|21
|25.16
|$1,786.36
|Symphony Heights
|21
|26.11
|$1,853.81
|Terrene At Bukit Timah
|21
|32.04
|$2,274.84
|The Blossomvale
|21
|31.15
|$2,211.65
|The Cascadia
|21
|39.13
|$2,778.23
|The Centris
|22
|35.47
|$2,518.37
|The Clement Canopy
|5
|45.65
|$3,241.15
|The Creek @ Bukit
|21
|35.7
|$2,534.70
|The Dairy Farm
|23
|20.71
|$1,470.41
|The Hillford
|21
|48.65
|$3,454.15
|The Hillier
|23
|39.13
|$2,778.23
|The Infiniti
|5
|28.75
|$2,041.25
|The Jade
|23
|29.84
|$2,118.64
|The Lakefront Residences
|22
|38.47
|$2,731.37
|The Lakeshore
|22
|30.84
|$2,189.64
|The Lanai
|23
|30.58
|$2,171.18
|The Madeira
|23
|26.15
|$1,856.65
|The Mayfair
|22
|28.06
|$1,992.26
|The Nexus
|21
|35.86
|$2,546.06
|The Parc Condo
|5
|33.48
|$2,377.08
|The Peak@Balmeg
|5
|33.33
|$2,366.43
|The Rochester Residences
|5
|40.91
|$2,904.61
|The Skywoods
|23
|33.33
|$2,366.43
|The Sorrento
|5
|52.35
|$3,716.85
|The Stellar
|5
|30.3
|$2,151.30
|The Sterling
|21
|30.25
|$2,147.75
|The Tennery
|23
|35.09
|$2,491.39
|The Trilinq
|5
|43.68
|$3,101.28
|The Vision
|5
|36.9
|$2,619.90
|The Warren
|23
|25.22
|$1,790.62
|Tree House
|23
|26.98
|$1,915.58
|Varsity Park Condo
|5
|34.83
|$2,472.93
|Village @ Pasir Panjang
|5
|35.06
|$2,489.26
|Viva Vista
|5
|55
|$3,905.00
|West Bay Condo
|5
|28.95
|$2,055.45
|Westcove Condo
|5
|26.47
|$1,879.37
|Whitehaven
|5
|43.1
|$3,060.10
|Average:
|32.38
|$2,298.64
Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (East)
|Name
|Postal District
|$ per square metre
|Rental Price of a 2-bedder
|38 I Suites
|15
|42.71
|$3,032.41
|7 On Chapel
|15
|45.56
|$3,234.76
|Aalto
|15
|37.68
|$2,675.28
|Amber 45
|15
|54.41
|$3,863.11
|Amber Skye
|15
|40.32
|$2,862.72
|Amberglades
|15
|31.77
|$2,255.67
|Aquarius By The Park
|16
|26.42
|$1,875.82
|Archipelago
|16
|32.29
|$2,292.59
|Avila Gardens
|17
|23.14
|$1,642.94
|Azalea Park Condo
|17
|20.16
|$1,431.36
|Ballota Park Condo
|17
|19.64
|$1,394.44
|Bayshore Park
|16
|27.5
|$1,952.50
|Bedok Court
|16
|16.96
|$1,204.16
|Bedok Residences
|16
|42.68
|$3,030.28
|Carissa Park Condo
|17
|21.95
|$1,558.45
|Casa Merah
|16
|31.78
|$2,256.38
|Changi Court
|16
|25.56
|$1,814.76
|Changi Green
|16
|24.06
|$1,708.26
|Changi Rise Condo
|18
|24.31
|$1,726.01
|Coco Palms
|18
|35.71
|$2,535.41
|Coralis
|15
|46.74
|$3,318.54
|Costa Del Sol
|16
|33.6
|$2,385.60
|Costa Rhu
|15
|32.73
|$2,323.83
|Cote D'Azur
|15
|34.32
|$2,436.72
|D'Nest
|18
|34.37
|$2,440.27
|Dahlia Park Condo
|17
|21.22
|$1,506.62
|Double Bay Residences
|18
|31.36
|$2,226.56
|East Meadows
|16
|27.11
|$1,924.81
|East Village
|16
|36.76
|$2,609.96
|Eastern Lagoon
|15
|28.31
|$2,010.01
|Eastpoint Green
|18
|27.18
|$1,929.78
|Eastwood Regency
|16
|41.03
|$2,913.13
|Eco
|16
|35.93
|$2,551.03
|Edelweiss Park Condo
|17
|24.71
|$1,754.41
|Elias Green
|18
|19.79
|$1,405.09
|Estella Gardens
|17
|21.37
|$1,517.27
|Fernwood Towers
|15
|22.52
|$1,598.92
|Ferraria Park Condo
|17
|24.71
|$1,754.41
|Flamingo Valley
|15
|34.24
|$2,431.04
|Fulcrum
|15
|52.27
|$3,711.17
|Grandeur Park Residences
|16
|48.39
|$3,435.69
|Haig 162
|15
|48.48
|$3,442.08
|Haig Court
|15
|29.86
|$2,120.06
|Hawaii Tower
|15
|19.71
|$1,399.41
|Heritage East
|15
|47.47
|$3,370.37
|Katong Regency
|15
|46.3
|$3,287.30
|Landbay Condo
|16
|29.83
|$2,117.93
|Livia
|18
|25.32
|$1,797.72
|Loyang Valley
|17
|19.01
|$1,349.71
|Mandarin Gardens
|15
|25.97
|$1,843.87
|Melville Park
|18
|26
|$1,846.00
|Modena
|18
|27.17
|$1,929.07
|My Manhattan
|18
|36.89
|$2,619.19
|Neptune Court
|15
|21.71
|$1,541.41
|Nv Residences
|18
|27.38
|$1,943.98
|Oasis @ Elias
|18
|26.37
|$1,872.27
|Ocean Park
|15
|26.79
|$1,902.09
|One Amber
|15
|36.37
|$2,582.27
|Optima @ Tanah Merah
|16
|34.09
|$2,420.39
|Palm Isles
|17
|31.51
|$2,237.21
|Parc Bleu
|15
|42.36
|$3,007.56
|Parc Olympia
|17
|30.33
|$2,153.43
|Parkshore
|15
|30.42
|$2,159.82
|Pebble Bay
|15
|34.65
|$2,460.15
|Q Bay Residences
|18
|30.52
|$2,166.92
|Questa @ Dunman
|15
|38.01
|$2,698.71
|Ripple Bay
|18
|31.73
|$2,252.83
|Sanctuary Green
|15
|34.27
|$2,433.17
|Savannah Condopark
|18
|24.35
|$1,728.85
|Sea Esta
|18
|28.95
|$2,055.45
|Seaside Residences
|15
|51.45
|$3,652.95
|Seastrand
|18
|29.89
|$2,122.19
|Seventy Saint Patrick'S
|15
|38.27
|$2,717.17
|Siglap V
|15
|38.54
|$2,736.34
|Silversea
|15
|45.58
|$3,236.18
|Stratum
|18
|35.4
|$2,513.40
|Suites @ Eastcoast
|15
|47.86
|$3,398.06
|Suites @ Guillemard
|15
|47.22
|$3,352.62
|Sunhaven
|16
|23.23
|$1,649.33
|Tanjong Ria Condo
|15
|28.12
|$1,996.52
|The Alps Residences
|18
|41.86
|$2,972.06
|The Atria At Meyer
|15
|29.25
|$2,076.75
|The Bayshore
|16
|27.57
|$1,957.47
|The Belvedere
|15
|35.1
|$2,492.10
|The Clearwater
|16
|27.32
|$1,939.72
|The Cotz
|15
|43.24
|$3,070.04
|The Esta
|15
|36.14
|$2,565.94
|The Gale
|17
|25.4
|$1,803.40
|The Glades
|16
|43.75
|$3,106.25
|The Hacienda
|15
|24.63
|$1,748.73
|The Inflora
|17
|36.05
|$2,559.55
|The Line @ Tanjong Rhu
|15
|44.44
|$3,155.24
|The Makena
|15
|29.29
|$2,079.59
|The Meyerise
|15
|41.5
|$2,946.50
|The Palette
|18
|28.44
|$2,019.24
|The Santorini
|18
|39.53
|$2,806.63
|The Sea View
|15
|38.05
|$2,701.55
|The Seafront On Meyer
|15
|34.9
|$2,477.90
|The Seawind
|15
|39.34
|$2,793.14
|The Shore Residences
|15
|44.71
|$3,174.41
|The Tanamera
|16
|24.25
|$1,721.75
|The Tapestry
|18
|47.73
|$3,388.83
|The Waterside
|15
|27.68
|$1,965.28
|Tierra Vue
|15
|32.18
|$2,284.78
|Tropical Spring
|18
|26.19
|$1,859.49
|Urban Vista
|16
|41.38
|$2,937.98
|Vibes @ East Coast
|15
|44.74
|$3,176.54
|Villa Marina
|15
|28.71
|$2,038.41
|Vue 8 Residence
|18
|32.22
|$2,287.62
|Water Place
|15
|33.61
|$2,386.31
|Waterfront Gold
|16
|32.1
|$2,279.10
|Waterfront Isle
|16
|34.42
|$2,443.82
|Waterfront Key
|16
|31.1
|$2,208.10
|Waterfront Waves
|16
|28.84
|$2,047.64
|Waterview
|18
|30
|$2,130.00
|Average:
|33.10
|$2,349.98
Rental rates for private non-landed residential properties in Singapore (Central)
|Name
|Postal District
|$ per square metre
|Rental Price of a 2-bedder
|1919
|9
|50
|$3,550.00
|# 1 Loft
|14
|38.46
|$2,730.66
|# 1 Suites
|14
|39.66
|$2,815.86
|10 Shelford
|11
|46.51
|$3,302.21
|18 Woodsville
|13
|38.9
|$2,761.90
|21 Anderson
|10
|51.28
|$3,640.88
|26 Newton
|11
|54.39
|$3,861.69
|28 Rc Suites
|8
|52.63
|$3,736.73
|368 Thomson
|11
|36.59
|$2,597.89
|6 Derbyshire
|11
|48.53
|$3,445.63
|8 @ Mount Sophia
|9
|41.25
|$2,928.75
|8 Saint Thomas
|9
|75.04
|$5,327.84
|8@Woodleigh
|13
|36.54
|$2,594.34
|Adam Park Condo
|11
|31.46
|$2,233.66
|Adria
|11
|46.15
|$3,276.65
|Airstream
|12
|43.14
|$3,062.94
|Allsworth Park
|10
|26.1
|$1,853.10
|Amaryllis Ville
|11
|43.48
|$3,087.08
|Ardmore Park
|10
|50.37
|$3,576.27
|Ardmore Residence
|10
|70.95
|$5,037.45
|Aspen Heights
|9
|37.4
|$2,655.40
|Astoria Park
|14
|32.28
|$2,291.88
|Astrid Meadows
|10
|34.69
|$2,462.99
|Avant Residences
|14
|48.65
|$3,454.15
|Avon Park
|13
|25.68
|$1,823.28
|Balestier Point
|12
|23.31
|$1,655.01
|Bartley Ridge
|13
|36.46
|$2,588.66
|Beacon Heights
|12
|31.4
|$2,229.40
|Belle Vue Residences
|9
|42.78
|$3,037.38
|Belmond Green
|10
|34.75
|$2,467.25
|Blossoms @ Woodleigh
|13
|32.14
|$2,281.94
|Burlington Square
|7
|41.04
|$2,913.84
|Cairnhill Crest
|9
|41.07
|$2,915.97
|Cairnhill Nine
|9
|72.46
|$5,144.66
|Cairnhill Plaza
|9
|24.81
|$1,761.51
|Cairnhill Residences
|9
|45.37
|$3,221.27
|Casa Aerata
|14
|39.29
|$2,789.59
|Casa Fortuna
|12
|38.72
|$2,749.12
|Cavan Suites
|8
|58.33
|$4,141.43
|Cavenagh Gardens
|9
|27.26
|$1,935.46
|Centennia Suites
|9
|48.34
|$3,432.14
|Centra Heights
|14
|46.84
|$3,325.64
|Centra Residence
|14
|44.05
|$3,127.55
|Central Grove
|14
|27.88
|$1,979.48
|Central Imperial
|14
|38.28
|$2,717.88
|City Gate
|7
|54.76
|$3,887.96
|City Square Residences
|8
|37.5
|$2,662.50
|Citylights
|8
|45.68
|$3,243.28
|Cityscape @Farrer Park
|8
|33.47
|$2,376.37
|Cliveden At Grange
|10
|46.5
|$3,301.50
|Concourse Skyline
|7
|49.58
|$3,520.18
|Cradels
|12
|46.34
|$3,290.14
|Cube 8
|11
|42.17
|$2,994.07
|Cuscaden Residences
|10
|41.92
|$2,976.32
|Cyan
|10
|43
|$3,053.00
|D'Leedon
|10
|43.12
|$3,061.52
|Dakota Residences
|14
|38.75
|$2,751.25
|De Royale
|12
|28.57
|$2,028.47
|Devonshire Residences
|9
|60.22
|$4,275.62
|Domus
|12
|45.45
|$3,226.95
|Draycott Eight
|10
|53.9
|$3,826.90
|Duchess Crest
|10
|36.05
|$2,559.55
|Duchess Residences
|10
|35.94
|$2,551.74
|Duo Residences
|7
|61.86
|$4,392.06
|Eight Riversuites
|12
|44.62
|$3,168.02
|Elizabeth Tower
|9
|25.27
|$1,794.17
|Espada
|9
|65.71
|$4,665.41
|Euhabitat
|14
|38.83
|$2,756.93
|Forte Suites
|8
|47.35
|$3,361.85
|Four Seasons Park
|10
|42.32
|$3,004.72
|Gem Residences
|12
|46.31
|$3,288.01
|Gilstead Two
|11
|44.44
|$3,155.24
|Gloucester Mansions
|11
|34.72
|$2,465.12
|Gramercy Park
|10
|50
|$3,550.00
|Grange Residences
|10
|49.58
|$3,520.18
|Guillemard Edge
|14
|45.12
|$3,203.52
|Helios Residences
|9
|51.61
|$3,664.31
|Hillcrest Arcadia
|11
|24.51
|$1,740.21
|Holland Gems
|10
|29.69
|$2,107.99
|Horizon Towers
|9
|27.13
|$1,926.23
|Illuminaire On Devonshire
|9
|57.3
|$4,068.30
|Kallang Riverside
|12
|50.75
|$3,603.25
|Kasturina Lodge
|10
|39.18
|$2,781.78
|Kerrisdale
|8
|32.52
|$2,308.92
|Kim Sia Court
|9
|28.79
|$2,044.09
|L'Viv
|11
|50.98
|$3,619.58
|La Brisa
|14
|45.83
|$3,253.93
|La Crystal
|9
|36.82
|$2,614.22
|La Fleur
|14
|43.59
|$3,094.89
|Le Crescendo
|14
|28.41
|$2,017.11
|Le Regal
|14
|44.12
|$3,132.52
|Leedon Residence
|10
|48.47
|$3,441.37
|Leonie Condotel
|9
|35.03
|$2,487.13
|Leonie Gardens
|9
|29.66
|$2,105.86
|Lincoln Suites
|11
|51.11
|$3,628.81
|Lloyd Sixtyfive
|9
|59.01
|$4,189.71
|Loft @ Nathan
|10
|50.53
|$3,587.63
|Loft@Holland
|10
|80
|$5,680.00
|Lotus At Paya Lebar (East Wing)
|14
|45
|$3,195.00
|Luma
|9
|43.17
|$3,065.07
|Martin Place Residences
|9
|56.02
|$3,977.42
|Melrose Park
|10
|38.4
|$2,726.40
|Metro Loft
|14
|45.26
|$3,213.46
|Mill Point
|10
|45.65
|$3,241.15
|Mirage Tower
|9
|34.46
|$2,446.66
|Nathan Residences
|10
|45.45
|$3,226.95
|Neem Tree
|12
|50.86
|$3,611.06
|Newton Edge
|9
|44.78
|$3,179.38
|Newton Gems
|11
|39.38
|$2,795.98
|Newton Suites
|11
|50
|$3,550.00
|Nin Residence
|13
|36.08
|$2,561.68
|Nineteen Shelford Road
|11
|35.44
|$2,516.24
|Novena Suites
|11
|40.16
|$2,851.36
|Okio
|12
|48.72
|$3,459.12
|Oleander Towers
|12
|31.85
|$2,261.35
|One Devonshire
|9
|60.57
|$4,300.47
|One Dusun Residences
|12
|44.9
|$3,187.90
|One Jervois
|10
|41.65
|$2,957.15
|One Leicester
|13
|31.95
|$2,268.45
|One Oxley Rise
|9
|42.86
|$3,043.06
|One St Michael'S
|12
|30.5
|$2,165.50
|Orchard Scotts
|9
|46.48
|$3,300.08
|Oue Twin Peaks
|9
|63.44
|$4,504.24
|Oxley Edge
|9
|58.97
|$4,186.87
|Parc Emily
|9
|45.24
|$3,212.04
|Parc Sophia
|9
|43.55
|$3,092.05
|Park Infinia At Wee Nam
|11
|48.46
|$3,440.66
|Park Place Residences At Plq
|14
|56.67
|$4,023.57
|Parvis
|10
|42.17
|$2,994.07
|Pastoral View
|11
|41.95
|$2,978.45
|Paterson Residence
|9
|45.08
|$3,200.68
|Paterson Suites
|9
|44.51
|$3,160.21
|Pavilion 11
|11
|36.23
|$2,572.33
|Pavilion Square
|14
|48.65
|$3,454.15
|Pinewood Gardens
|10
|27.72
|$1,968.12
|Pollen & Bleu
|10
|46.4
|$3,294.40
|Prestige Heights
|12
|54.84
|$3,893.64
|Pristine Heights
|8
|37.97
|$2,695.87
|Regency Park
|10
|32.2
|$2,286.20
|Regent Residences
|12
|35.3
|$2,506.30
|Residences @ Evelyn
|11
|41.96
|$2,979.16
|Richmond Park
|9
|42.55
|$3,021.05
|Ridgewood
|10
|24.69
|$1,752.99
|Rivergate
|9
|51.58
|$3,662.18
|Riverside 48
|9
|41.35
|$2,935.85
|Robertson 100
|9
|45.78
|$3,250.38
|Robertson Edge
|9
|59.07
|$4,193.97
|Robin Residences
|10
|54.98
|$3,903.58
|Robin Suites
|10
|57.07
|$4,051.97
|Rv Edge
|10
|54.35
|$3,858.85
|Rv Residences
|10
|52.38
|$3,718.98
|Rv Suites
|10
|53.42
|$3,792.82
|Sam Kiang Mansions
|9
|29.46
|$2,091.66
|Sant Ritz
|13
|44.26
|$3,142.46
|Scotts 28
|9
|38.16
|$2,709.36
|Scotts Square
|9
|68.97
|$4,896.87
|Sennett Residence
|13
|40.91
|$2,904.61
|Shelford Regency
|11
|28.07
|$1,992.97
|Sims Edge
|14
|44.74
|$3,176.54
|Sims Urban Oasis
|14
|46.67
|$3,313.57
|Simsville
|14
|29.74
|$2,111.54
|Sky Green
|13
|41.43
|$2,941.53
|Smart Suites
|14
|41.67
|$2,958.57
|Soleil @ Sinaran
|11
|52.81
|$3,749.51
|Sommerville Park
|10
|31.49
|$2,235.79
|Sophia Hills
|9
|52.83
|$3,750.93
|Sophia Residence
|9
|43.09
|$3,059.39
|Southbank
|7
|44.94
|$3,190.74
|Spanish Village
|10
|24.88
|$1,766.48
|Spring Grove
|10
|35.11
|$2,492.81
|St Martin Residence
|10
|43.51
|$3,089.21
|St Regis Residences Singapore
|10
|44.35
|$3,148.85
|St Thomas Suites
|9
|45.8
|$3,251.80
|Starlight Suites
|9
|41.67
|$2,958.57
|Starville
|14
|26.44
|$1,877.24
|Stellar Rv
|10
|48.5
|$3,443.50
|Strata
|11
|39.06
|$2,773.26
|Sturdee Residences
|8
|56.51
|$4,012.21
|Suites @ Newton
|11
|49.55
|$3,518.05
|Suites At Orchard
|9
|55.95
|$3,972.45
|Sunshine Plaza
|7
|41.24
|$2,928.04
|Tanglin Park
|10
|36.24
|$2,573.04
|Tanglin Regency
|10
|37.38
|$2,653.98
|Textile Centre
|7
|32.94
|$2,338.74
|The Arte
|12
|30.46
|$2,162.66
|The Bayron
|9
|51.18
|$3,633.78
|The Bencoolen
|7
|40.05
|$2,843.55
|The Boutiq
|9
|48.94
|$3,474.74
|The Cathay Residence
|9
|48.71
|$3,458.41
|The Centrepoint
|9
|43.84
|$3,112.64
|The Citron Residences
|8
|47.58
|$3,378.18
|The Claymore
|9
|36.44
|$2,587.24
|The Colonnade
|10
|37.2
|$2,641.20
|The Cosmopolitan
|9
|48.78
|$3,463.38
|The Draycott
|10
|29.04
|$2,061.84
|The Ford @ Holland
|10
|55.32
|$3,927.72
|The Glyndebourne
|11
|41.64
|$2,956.44
|The Imperial
|9
|48.09
|$3,414.39
|The Inspira
|9
|50.57
|$3,590.47
|The Interweave
|12
|48.04
|$3,410.84
|The Laurels
|9
|61.92
|$4,396.32
|The Light @ Cairnhill
|9
|43.18
|$3,065.78
|The Lumos
|9
|29.42
|$2,088.82
|The Marbella
|10
|37.32
|$2,649.72
|The Metz
|9
|60.38
|$4,286.98
|The Mezzo
|12
|34.32
|$2,436.72
|The Orchard Residences
|9
|65.48
|$4,649.08
|The Paterson Edge
|9
|42.47
|$3,015.37
|The Peak @ Cairnhill I
|9
|49.94
|$3,545.74
|The Peak @ Cairnhill Ii
|9
|41.67
|$2,958.57
|The Pier At Robertson
|9
|52.9
|$3,755.90
|The Plaza
|7
|33.33
|$2,366.43
|The Poiz Residences
|13
|52.04
|$3,694.84
|The Regalia
|9
|30.97
|$2,198.87
|The Rise @ Oxley - Residences
|9
|50.62
|$3,594.02
|The Scotts Tower
|9
|56.96
|$4,044.16
|The Shelford
|11
|40.84
|$2,899.64
|The Suites At Central
|9
|53.08
|$3,768.68
|The Sunny Spring
|14
|28.16
|$1,999.36
|The Tate Residences
|9
|43.14
|$3,062.94
|The Tessarina
|10
|32.16
|$2,283.36
|The Trillium
|9
|46.14
|$3,275.94
|The Trizon
|10
|36.34
|$2,580.14
|The Trumps
|14
|38.21
|$2,712.91
|The Vermont On Cairnhill
|9
|48.78
|$3,463.38
|The Verve
|12
|41.89
|$2,974.19
|The Viridian
|12
|44.68
|$3,172.28
|The Water Edge
|14
|45
|$3,195.00
|The Waterina
|14
|32.22
|$2,287.62
|The Wharf Residence
|9
|53.06
|$3,767.26
|Thomson 800
|11
|27.76
|$1,970.96
|Thomson Euro-Asia
|11
|38.57
|$2,738.47
|Tiara
|9
|37.47
|$2,660.37
|Tre Residences
|14
|46.88
|$3,328.48
|Trellis Towers
|12
|33.33
|$2,366.43
|Trevista
|12
|37.25
|$2,644.75
|Trevose Park
|11
|28.66
|$2,034.86
|Tribeca
|9
|51.32
|$3,643.72
|Trilight
|11
|40.92
|$2,905.32
|Tropika East
|14
|40
|$2,840.00
|Ue Square
|9
|35.79
|$2,541.09
|Up@Robertson Quay
|9
|64.14
|$4,553.94
|Urban Suites
|9
|55.03
|$3,907.13
|Urbana
|9
|47.54
|$3,375.34
|Vacanza @ East
|14
|32.05
|$2,275.55
|Valley Park
|10
|34.62
|$2,458.02
|Vida
|9
|55.21
|$3,919.91
|Villa Delle Rose
|10
|27.07
|$1,921.97
|Visioncrest
|9
|50.53
|$3,587.63
|Vista Residences
|12
|36.62
|$2,600.02
|Viva
|11
|52.8
|$3,748.80
|Viz At Holland
|10
|35.09
|$2,491.39
|Waterbank At Dakota
|14
|43.9
|$3,116.90
|Waterford Residence
|9
|43.5
|$3,088.50
|Watermark Robertson Quay
|9
|47
|$3,337.00
|Waterscape At Cavenagh
|9
|40.98
|$2,909.58
|Yong An Park
|9
|31.58
|$2,242.18
|Zedge
|11
|37.14
|$2,636.94
|Zenith
|10
|49.49
|$3,513.79
|Average:
|43.28
|$3,073.02
source: Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)
Landed property rental rates in Singapore
Landed properties in Singapore include semi-detached houses, detached houses, terraced houses, cluster houses, and bungalows (including good class bungalows !).
They are highly coveted given the limited land space in Singapore, and make up just about 5per cent of the private properties in Singapore.
URA used to provide the median rental rates of individual land properties, but not anymore.
Due to the variety of landed properties (in terms of size, accessibility etc.), the rent of an entire unit can be anywhere from $2,000 to $200,000.
(Yes, a $200,000 unit is listed. *coughs* Queen Astrid Park *coughs*)
Based on 2018 data, here are the average rental costs for private landed residential properties in Singapore.
|Location
|Average Rental Price of Landed Property
|North
|$5,802
|West
|$7,652.64
|East
|$5,225.36
|South
|$17,796.88
|Central
|$9,769.90
Another thing to note for landed properties is that they tend to be rather inaccessible, usually situated far from public transport and other amenities.
How to rent a place in Singapore
If you’re looking to rent a space to call your own, there are a few things to consider.
|Steps
|Things to do
|Preparatory Work
|Check Your Budget
|Choose Your Location
|Check Rental Rates
|Know What You Need
|Do You Need An Agent?
|Viewing of Property
|Check the Surroundings
|Check the Apartment
|Chat with Houseowner
|After Viewing
|Negotiation
|Securing the Offer
|Signing the Tenancy Agreement
|How Much Money to Prepare
If you wish to understand what preparatory work needs to be done, and what to do during your viewings, here’s all you need to know!
This article was first published in Seedly.