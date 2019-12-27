The ultimate financial checklist to get ready for 2020

In just a few days time, 2020 will be upon us!

The start of a new year is always a great time to take stock of our personal finance. And, therefore, we give you a 7-point checklist to help you get ready and take on 2020.

1. RESTRUCTURE YOUR DEBT

Between accidental injuries, retrenchment and just plain bad luck, debt can happen to the best of us. Incurring debt is nothing to be ashamed of, but it certainly isn't something to ignore.

If you have debt (we're talking about unsecured debt, such as from credit cards and credit lines), one of the most important things in the new year is to commit to clearing your debt as quickly as possible. This means getting a sense of how much you owe, and making a plan to pay off the entire sum.

In this process, a crucial step is to reduce your interest rates, which will directly impact your ability to repay your debt. This process is known as restructuring your debt, and it involves transferring sums owed from higher-interest instruments to lower-interest ones.

For example, say you owe $10,000 at 28 per cent interest per annum, and plan to pay $1,000 a month until the debt is paid. You will need 11.5 months of payments, and would have paid a total of $11,519.62 (which means interest of $1,519.62) by the end.

However, if you apply for a balance transfer with 0 per cent interest, or a personal loan at 10 per cent EIR per annum, not only will you pay off your debt faster, but you would've saved a chunk of the $1,519.62 interest charge.

Example: Paying off $10,000 debt

PHOTO: SingSaver

2. REFINANCE YOUR MORTGAGE

For those of you who have a mortgage with the bank, remember to make a quick check for promotional offers in the new year. Because your mortgage payments likely range from hundreds to thousands of dollars per month, lowering your mortgage interest by even a little can result in huge savings.

Just be sure to keep a long term view, and read the fine print. You don't want to sign up for a mortgage that offers you a small upfront saving, yet locks you in to high monthly payments you have trouble affording down the road.

3. START INVESTING