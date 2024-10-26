Ultimate guide to 24-hour money changers in Singapore

So, you're all set to embark on your long-awaited trip. Flights and accommodation — booked. Travel itinerary — planned. Suitcase — packed. Travel insurance — checked. There's just one final step left: changing money.

But it's 11pm, and most places are closed. Perhaps it's 6am, and you're heading to the airport for an early flight. Whatever the case, having access to 24-hour money changers in Singapore can be a real lifesaver.

Whether you're a local getting ready for a last-minute trip or a visitor landing in Singapore at an ungodly hour, we will help you find the best 24-hour money changers, both offline and online. Get the currency you can always need and exactly when you need it.

1. 'How do I find a 24-hour money changer near me?'

First, let's tackle the basics. If you ever need to find a money changer fast, just type "money changer near me" into Google Maps or your Grab app.

You'll have a list of options at your fingertips. Whether it's a physical store like Mustafa Centre or a convenient ATM operated by MoolaFX, you're never too far from a quick currency fix in Singapore.

2. Top 24-hour physical money changers in Singapore

If you prefer dealing with a person or need a place to go at odd hours, here are some top choices for 24-hour money changers in Singapore:

Money Changer Location Currencies Covered Why It’s Handy Google Review Insights The Arcade at Raffles Place 11 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049317 USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, SGD, THB, MYR, IDR, HKD, AUD, CNY, and more Convenient for quick exchanges within the CBD; competitive rates for major and regional currencies. Good rates on major currencies like USD and EUR.

Less competitive for rare currencies.

Well-rated customer service, but queues can form during peak hours. Mustafa Centre 145 Syed Alwi Road, Singapore 207704 USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, INR, MYR, IDR, PHP, THB, CNY, AED, PKR, SAR, BDT, and many more 24-hour convenience for a wide variety of currencies; ideal for Southeast and South Asian currencies. Praised for extensive range and reasonable rates; especially popular for Southeast Asian and South Asian currencies like INR and IDR.

Can get crowded on weekends and holidays. Changi Airport Changi Airport, Singapore USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, CNY, KRW, HKD, CAD, NZD, INR, MYR, THB, and more Ideal for travelers needing currency exchange upon arrival or before departure; available in all airport terminals. Highly rated for convenience and customer service, but rates are generally less competitive for large sums. FXC Plus Kiosks Various locations (Jewel Changi Airport, Seletar Airport, etc.) USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, CNY, HKD, THB, MYR, IDR, and others Great for quick, hassle-free exchanges; available across Singapore, including residential areas. Customers appreciate the convenience and speed of service.

The app’s rate-lock feature is popular.

Limited availability for less common currencies. People’s Park Complex 1 Park Road, Singapore 059108 USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, CNY, KRW, HKD, INR, MYR, IDR, PHP, VND, and others Competitive rates for Asian currencies; multiple money changers offer good options to compare rates and services. Highly rated for offering some of the best rates, especially for CNY, KRW, and other Asian currencies;

Bustling environment, best to visit during off-peak hours. Serangoon Road (Little India) Various locations along Serangoon Road, Singapore USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, INR, PKR, LKR, NPR, BDT, and more Best for South Asian currencies; various 24-hour money changers offer flexibility and competitive rates. Frequently commended for friendly service and negotiable rates.

Popular for South Asian currencies like INR and PKR, often offering better rates than airport options.

3. Best online and automated money changers in Singapore

If you’d rather skip the hassle of queues and have your currency sorted without leaving the comfort of your home, Singapore’s online and automated money changers have you covered.

From delivery straight to your doorstep to 24-hour ATMs in your neighbourhood, here are some great options to make currency exchange a breeze!

Thin margin

Picture this: You’re juggling multiple tasks at work, planning an overseas trip, and somehow, currency exchange just keeps slipping off your to-do list.

With Thin Margin, you can skip the stress. Simply log in, place your order, and voila — your foreign cash arrives at your door. It’s that easy! No queues, no hassle, just great rates and the comfort of knowing that your currency needs are sorted, all from the comfort of your home.

Currencies covered : USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, CNY, MYR, IDR, HKD, THB, KRW, CAD, and more.

Costs : Free delivery for orders over SGD 1,000; small fee for smaller amounts. No hidden fees.

Limitations : Only deliver within Singapore; some less common currencies might not always be available.

Location : 100 per cent online, delivering across Singapore.

Why you’ll love it : Perfect for those who want hassle-free currency exchange without stepping out of the house.

Customer feedback : Appreciated for its prompt delivery and great rates, though users wish for a broader range of currencies.

MoolaFX

Think of MoolaFX as your currency exchange after-hours hero. It's 11pm, your flight is at dawn, and you've just realised you forgot to exchange money.

No worries! You can withdraw foreign currency at real-time rates With MoolaFX's 24-hour ATMs strategically placed around Singapore. Just head to a nearby ATM at Toa Payoh or Star Vista, and you're good to go. It's cash-only, but hey, it's always there when you need it, day or night.

Currencies covered : USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, CNY, HKD, MYR, IDR, THB, CAD, NZD, and more.

Costs : Real-time rates at the ATMs; no extra fees, just have cash ready.

Limitations : Cash only, and limited to a few ATMs mostly in residential areas.

Location : 24-hour ATMs in spots like Toa Payoh, Star Vista, and other neighbourhoods.

Why you’ll love it : Perfect for spontaneous travellers or late-night planners needing foreign currency at odd hours.

Customer feedback : Highly valued for its transparency and ease of access, though more ATM locations would enhance user satisfaction.

FX Buddy

You're a Kovan local, running around Heartland Mall, ticking off your errands, and you suddenly remember — currency exchange! No need to fret; just step outside to FX Buddy's 24-hour ATM.

With real-time rates and options to pay via cash, NETS, or PayNow, it's a simple, fuss-free way to get what you need in a flash. FX Buddy keeps things local and accessible, making it the ideal choice for residents who want quick currency exchange without leaving their neighbourhood.

Currencies Covered : USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, CNY, HKD, MYR, THB, IDR, and more.

Costs : Real-time exchange rates; accepts cash, NETS, and PayNow with no additional fees.

Limitations : Only one ATM, located outside Heartland Mall in Kovan.

Location : 24-hour ATM available outside Heartland Mall, Kovan.

Why you’ll love it : Convenient for residents in the Kovan area who prefer multiple payment options.

Customer feedback : Praised for its ease of use, though more ATM locations would be a significant improvement.

eRemit

Need to send money abroad, fast? eRemit has got your back. It's like the WhatsApp of money transfers — efficient, quick, and entirely online. Forget the days of visiting a bank or remittance centre.

Offering lower fees than traditional banks and a host of supported currencies, eRemit makes sending money across borders as simple as clicking a few buttons. Whether it's to support your family, pay for an overseas purchase, or settle a bill, eRemit gets your money where it needs to be without the fuss.

Currencies covered : USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, SGD, INR, PHP, MYR, and more.

Costs : Lower fees than traditional banks; fees depend on the destination.

Limitations : Only for remittances — not for getting physical cash.

Location : Completely online, available anywhere with internet access.

Why you’ll love it : Ideal for sending money abroad quickly and at lower costs.

Customer feedback : Rated highly for its speed and cost-effectiveness, though larger transfers may require verification.

4. Tips for getting the best rates in Singapore

Want to get the most bang for your buck? Here are some pro tips for exchanging currency in Singapore:

Compare rates before you go : Use comparison apps like Get4x to find the best rates near you. No need to waste time or money running around the city. Avoid airport exchanges for big sums : While airport money changers are convenient, their rates often aren't. Exchange only what you need at the airport and do the rest in town. Always bring your passport : It’s a legal requirement when exchanging money in Singapore, so don't forget it! Stick to licensed money changers : Make sure your money changer is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to avoid scams. Watch out for hidden fees : Ask for the total amount you’ll get before handing over your cash to avoid any nasty surprises. Exchange more for better rates : Planning a big trip? Consider exchanging a larger amount in one go for a better rate. Use multi-currency wallets : Digital wallets like YouTrip or Revolut often offer better rates than physical money changers. Keep an eye on the market : Currency rates fluctuate, so stay informed and try to exchange when the rates are in your favour. Avoid tourist traps : Tourist areas often charge higher rates. For better deals, head to financial districts like The Arcade at Raffles Place. Opt for weekdays : Exchange rates can be better during the week due to higher trading volumes, so plan accordingly!

5. More than just money changing: Extra services

Many money changers in Singapore offer more than just currency exchange. It's worth keeping an eye out for their extra services. Here’s a rundown of some of the handy options you might come across:

Remittance services: If you need to send money overseas, many money changers offer international remittance services. These can be quick and cost-effective, saving you time and effort. Payment services: Some places provide bill payment and other financial services, which can be really useful for managing both personal and business expenses. Door-to-door delivery: To make things easier, some money changers offer door-to-door delivery or pick-up for currency exchange. This can be a real time-saver, especially if you’re dealing with large sums or have a packed schedule. Foreign currency loans: You might also find options for short-term foreign currency loans, handy if you need immediate cash for travel or business purposes. Travel insurance and more: A few money changers go the extra mile by offering additional services like travel insurance or financial advice, adding even more value to your experience. Digital solutions: Online platforms might provide digital tools for managing your currency exchange needs, like booking rates in advance or setting up automated transfers, making the process more convenient.

6. Looking for cash-free alternatives?

If you're not keen on carrying cash, there are plenty of other options in Singapore to make your travels more seamless:

Whether you’re a frequent traveller, a digital nomad, or just someone who prefers to go cashless, here are some of the top alternatives to traditional money changing:

1. Multi-currency cards

Cards like YouTrip, Revolut, and Wise let you hold multiple currencies and use them worldwide. These cards often have better exchange rates and lower fees than traditional money changers.

Why you'll love it: No more juggling multiple currencies or worrying about losing cash. Just load up your card and go!

Pro tips: Compare the fees, exchange rates, and perks of each card to find the best fit for your needs. Some cards might offer better rates, while others might have more travel perks like insurance or cashback rewards.

2. Online and mobile solutions

Digital payment options are everywhere in Singapore. PayNow lets you transfer funds instantly using just a mobile number, and apps like Transparent help you keep an eye on exchange rates.

Digital payments are everywhere in Singapore, and services like PayNow, GrabPay, and Alipay are making it easier than ever to pay for just about anything, from your morning kopi to your Grab ride.

Why you'll love these solutions: They're perfect for going cashless and can make your everyday transactions a lot easier. Plus, some apps offer discounts, rewards, or cashback, adding extra value to your spending.

Pro tips: Make sure your app or digital wallet is topped up before heading out, and always check for any promotions or discounts that might be available for your purchases.

3. Cryptocurrency wallets

For the tech-savvy traveller or the crypto enthusiast, using crypto wallets like Coinbase, Crypto.com, or Binance might be an intriguing option. Some merchants in Singapore now accept cryptocurrencies, and you can use these digital wallets to make payments or convert to local currency if needed.

Why you'll love this: If you’ve already invested in crypto, using your wallet for payments can offer flexibility, especially in places that accept digital currency. It's also a good way to avoid currency exchange fees altogether, provided you're comfortable with the volatility.

Pro tips: Make sure you're aware of the legalities and acceptance rates of cryptocurrencies in your travel destination. Always have a backup payment option in case you run into places that don’t accept crypto.

7. Final thoughts

Singapore has plenty of options when it comes to 24-hour money changers, whether you prefer the old-school reliability of places like Mustafa Centre or the convenience of online platforms like Thin Margin.

By knowing where to go and what to look out for, you can ensure a smooth and cost-effective currency exchange experience — any time of the day or night.

Next time you find yourself needing some cash in the wee hours, remember you've got options! Happy money-changing!

This article was first published in MoneySmart.