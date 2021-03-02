The ultimate guide: Starting salary for fresh university graduates 2021 edition

Fresh university graduates have been reported to earn a higher starting pay as compared to their seniors, ranging from $4,000 to $5,000 a month in business and computing areas.
The median salary of a Singaporean is $4.534, what about the salary that you should be getting and what your peers are getting?
TL;DR – Which university graduates hold the highest salary on average for each faculty
Do note that we are using the basic salary for the calculation.
Basic salary refers to only full-time permanently employed graduates. It comprises of the pay before deduction of employee’s CPF contributions and personal income tax.
Income such as Employer’s CPF contributions, bonuses, stock options, overtime payments, commissions, fixed allowances, other regular cash payments, lump-sum payments, and payments-in-kind are all excluded.
An important thing to take note of is that this guide is not a super exact be-all and end-all of what kind of salary a fresh graduate should get. But, it should still prove very helpful in negotiating your salary and help in your decision making when it comes to your studies and a career.
Fresh graduates starting salary
Figures are taken from graduates who have completed the latest graduate employment survey produced by the Ministry of Education.
Don’t worry if it has been a while since you have graduated, we have also compiled a salary guide for you to refer to as well!
Which university did you graduate from? Click to teleport.
Basic salary of graduates from National University of Singapore (NUS) based on NUS graduation employment survey 2020 (Published in 2021)
|Degree From NUS
|Median Salary
|Employed
|In Full-Time
Permanent
Employment
|Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences
|Bachelor of Arts
|$3,100
|90.4 per cent
|39.8 per cent
|Bachelor of Arts (Hons)
|$3,500
|93.1 per cent
|54.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Social Sciences
|$3,500
|93.5 per cent
|65.3 per cent
|Faculty of Dentistry
|Bachelor of Dental Surgery
|$4,200
|100 per cent
|100 per cent
|Faculty of Engineering
|Bachelor of Engineering (Biomedical Engineering)
|$3,500
|95.8 per cent
|53.1 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Chemical Engineering)
|$4,000
|97.0 per cent
|78.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Civil Engineering)
|$3,500
|95.5 per cent
|86.5 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Electrical Engineering)
|$4,000
|91.0 per cent
|75.4 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Engineering Science)
|$4,000
|91.3 per cent
|73.9 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Environmental Engineering)
|$3,500
|100.0 per cent
|63.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Industrial and Systems Engineering)
|$4,010
|97.2 per cent
|93.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Materials Science and Engineering)
|$3,700
|90.3 per cent
|66.1 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Mechanical Engineering)
|$3,700
|94.2 per cent
|69.6 per cent
|Faculty of Law
|Bachelor of Laws
|$4,640
|91.8 per cent
|86.8 per cent
|Faculty of Science
|Bachelor of Science
|$3,000
|86.0 per cent
|42.1 per cent
|Bachelor of Science (Hons)
|$3,500
|93.1 per cent
|57.4 per cent
|Bachelor of Science
(Computational Biology)
|$4,525
|80.0 per cent
|40.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Science
(Pharmacy)
|$3,600
|99.3 per cent
|93.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Science
(Data Science & Analytics)
|$4,125
|100.0 per cent
|78.3 per cent
|NUS Business School
|Bachelor of Business Administration
|$4,000
|96.3 per cent
|66.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons)
|$4,000
|94.9 per cent
|80.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Business Administration
(Accountancy)
|$3,500
|90.9 per cent
|63.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Business Administration
(Accountancy) (Hons)
|$3,400
|96.8 per cent
|92.1 per cent
|School of Computing
|Bachelor of Computing (Computer Science)
|$5,100
|97.1 per cent
|92.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Computing (Information
Security)
|$4,650
|90.9 per cent
|90.9 per cent
|Bachelor of Computing (Information
Systems)
|$4,495
|98.6 per cent
|93.1 per cent
|Bachelor of Science (Business Analytics)
|$5,000
|98.0 per cent
|84.3 per cent
|School of Design & Environment
|Bachelor of Arts (Architecture)
|$4,000
|94.0 per cent
|91.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Arts (Industrial Design)
|$3,500
|90.3 per cent
|22.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Science (Project and
Facilities Management)
|$3,200
|92.2 per cent
|66.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Science (Real Estate)
|$3,600
|95.1 per cent
|68.6 per cent
|Yong Loo Lin School (Medicine)
|Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of
Surgery
|$4,700
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Science (Nursing)
|$3,250
|97.4 per cent
|92.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Science (Nursing) (Hons)
|$3,400
|98.5 per cent
|97.0 per cent
|YST Conservatory of Music
|Bachelor of Music
|$3,125
|69.2 per cent
|15.4 per cent
|Yale-NUS College
|Bachelor of Arts with Honours
|$3,800
|90.5 per cent
|65.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Science with Honours
|$5,350
|92.6 per cent
|77.8 per cent
|Multi-Disciplinary Programmes
|Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Engineering)
|$5,000
|93.7 per cent
|81.1 per cent
|Bachelor of Environmental Studies
|$3,250
|92.9 per cent
|47.6 per cent
Source: NUS 2020 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education
6,894 fresh graduates and 853 follow-up graduates from NUS were surveyed in November 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 78.5 per cent and 74.1 per cent respectively.
Basic salary of graduates from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) based on NTU graduate employment survey 2020 (Published in 2021)
|Degree From NTU
|Median Salary
|Employed
|In Full-Time
Permanent
Employment
|College of Business (Nanyang Business School)
|Accountancy
|$3,000
|96.0 per cent
|88.7 per cent
|Accountancy and Business
|$4,327
|97.6 per cent
|91.3 per cent
|Business
|$3,750
|95.2 per cent
|66.8 per cent
|Double Degree in Business and Computer
Engineering/Computing
|$5,200
|97.4 per cent
|97.4 per cent
|College of Engineering
|Aerospace Engineering
|$4,110
|91.2 per cent
|75.8 per cent
|Bioengineering
|$3,428
|89.1 per cent
|43.6 per cent
|Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering
|$3,732
|95.0 per cent
|83.0 per cent
|Civil Engineering
|$3,458
|95.7 per cent
|87.0 per cent
|Computer Engineering
|$4,069
|97.2 per cent
|94.4 per cent
|Computer Science
|$4,508
|92.2 per cent
|86.1 per cent
|Double Degree in Engineering &
Economics
|$4,459
|100.0 per cent
|94.1 per cent
|Electrical & Electronic Engineering
|$3,925
|94.5 per cent
|75.1 per cent
|Environmental Engineering
|$3,364
|90.2 per cent
|58.5 per cent
|Information Engineering & Media
|$4,085
|96.0 per cent
|70.0 per cent
|Maritime Studies
|$3,608
|90.8 per cent
|78.5 per cent
|Materials Engineering
|$3,613
|91.5 per cent
|69.0 per cent
|Mechanical Engineering
|$3,861
|91.7 per cent
|67.5 per cent
|College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences
|Art, Design & Media
|$2,800
|90.4 per cent
|35.7 per cent
|Chinese
|$3,350
|83.8 per cent
|63.5 per cent
|Communication Studies
|$3,300
|94.9 per cent
|66.7 per cent
|Economics
|$3,700
|91.8 per cent
|63.5 per cent
|English
|$3,450
|90.9 per cent
|43.2 per cent
|History
|$3,575
|87.2 per cent
|44.7 per cent
|Inter-Disciplinary Double Major
|$3,300
|95.8 per cent
|50.0 per cent
|Linguistics & Multilingual Studies
|$3,300
|96.6 per cent
|63.8 per cent
|Philosophy
|$3,300
|96.3 per cent
|70.4 per cent
|Psychology
|$3,200
|83.8 per cent
|53.5per cent
|Public Policy and Global Affairs
|$3,710
|92.5 per cent
|67.5 per cent
|Sociology
|$3,500
|95.4 per cent
|66.2 per cent
|College of Science
|Biological Sciences
|$3,300
|88.9 per cent
|56.7 per cent
|Biomedical Sciences & Chinese
Medicine
|$3,000
|94.7 per cent
|84.2 per cent
|Chemistry & Biological Chemistry
|$3,200
|91.9 per cent
|45.6 per cent
|Environmental Earth Systems Science*
|$3,550
|95.5 per cent
|63.6 per cent
|Mathematical Sciences
|$3,600
|92.4 per cent
|68.9per cent
|Mathematics & Economics
|$3,832
|87.1 per cent
|55.7 per cent
|Physics & Applied Physics
|$3,600
|92.6 per cent
|48.5 per cent
|National Institute Of Education (NIE)
|Arts (With Education)
|$3,798
|100.0 per cent
|98.4 per cent
|Science (With Education)
|$3,799
|100.0 per cent
|$3,800
|Sport Science and Management
|Sport Science and Management
|$3,240
|91.5 per cent
|52.5 per cent
|Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine
|$4,700
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
Source: NTU 2020 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education
5,755 fresh graduates and 99 follow-up graduates from NTU were surveyed in November 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 79.1 per cent and 83.8 per cent respectively.
Basic salary of graduates from Singapore Management University (SMU) based on SMU graduate employment survey 2020 (Published in 2021)
|Degree From SMU
|Median Salary
|Employed
|In Full-Time
Permanent
Employment
|School of Accountancy (4-year programme)
|Accountancy
|$3,050
|94.7 per cent
|86.0 per cent
|Cum Laude and above
|$3,600
|96.3 per cent
|86.1 per cent
|School of Business (4-year programme)
|Business Management
|$3,800
|95.8 per cent
|68.4 per cent
|Cum Laude and above
|$4,000
|97.5 per cent
|78.7 per cent
|School of Economics (4-year programme)
|Economics
|$3,750
|91.5 per cent
|70.5 per cent
|Cum Laude and above
|$4,000
|94.7 per cent
|82.9 per cent
|School of Information Systems (4-year programme)
|Information Systems
|$4,500
|93.1 per cent
|83.9 per cent
|Cum Laude and above
|$5,000
|93.3 per cent
|93.3 per cent
|School of Social Sciences (4-year programme)
|Social Sciences
|$3,360
|89.9 per cent
|52.8 per cent
|Cum Laude and above
|$3,510
|90.6 per cent
|65.6 per cent
|School of Law (4-year programme)
|Law
|$4,500
|95.5 per cent
|91.1 per cent
|Cum Laude and above
|$5,000
|97.0 per cent
|95.5 per cent
Source: SMU 2020 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education
1,883 fresh graduates and 145 follow-up graduates from SMU were surveyed in November 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 78.4 per cent and 77.2 per cent respectively.
Basic salary of graduates from Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) based on SIT graduate employment survey 2019 (Published in 2020)
|Degree
|Median Salary
|Employed
|Full-Time Permanent Employment Rate
|DigiPen Institute of Technology
|Bachelor of Arts in Game Design *
|$3,120
|83.3 per cent
|79.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Art and Animation
|$3,150
|81.3 per cent
|50.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Game Design *
|$3,800
|91.3 per cent
|87.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation
|$4,400
|100.0 per cent
|94.9 per cent
|Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT)
|Bachelor of Accountancy with Honours
|$3,100
|93.7 per cent
|89.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Information Security)
|$4,000
|97.5 per cent
|95.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Software Engineering)
|$4,034
|100.0 per cent
|97.4 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Pharmaceutical Engineering
|$3,162
|92.2 per cent
|90.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Building Services)
|$3,360
|92.5 per cent
|92.5 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Land)
|$3,800
|93.8 per cent
|90.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Telematics (Intelligent Transportation Systems Engineering)
|$3,750
|100.0 per cent
|97.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Hospitality Business with Honours
|$2,800
|89.1 per cent
|74.6 per cent
|SIT-DigiPen Institute of Technology
|Bachelor of Engineering in Systems Engineering (ElectroMechanical Systems) *
|$3,921
|95.2 per cent
|90.5 per cent
|SIT-Massey University
|Bachelor of Food Technology with Honours
|$2,975
|93.0 per cent
|88.4 per cent
|SIT-Newcastle University
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Chemical Engineering
|$3,200
|82.2 per cent
|73.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electrical Power Engineering *
|$3,400
|91.3 per cent
|82.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Marine Engineering *
|$3,300
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design and Manufacturing Engineering *
|$3,100
|80.0 per cent
|66.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Naval Architecture **
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Offshore Engineering **
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|SIT-Trinity College Dublin / Trinity College Dublin
|Bachelor in Science (Diagnostic Radiography) **
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Bachelor in Science (Occupational Therapy)
|$3,400
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
|Bachelor in Science (Physiotherapy)
|$3,400
|98.3 per cent
|98.3 per cent
|Bachelor in Science (Radiation Therapy) **
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|SIT-University of Glasgow
|Bachelor of Science with Honours in Nursing
|$3,500
|100.0 per cent
|95.8 per cent
|Technische Universität München
|Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
|$3,100
|81.8 per cent
|77.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
& Information Technology **
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|The Culinary Institute of America
|Bachelor of Business Administration in Food Business Management *
|$2,350
|81.0 per cent
|61.9 per cent
|The Glasgow School of Art
|Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Communication Design
|$2,800
|78.7 per cent
|55.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Interior Design
|$2,700
|87.1 per cent
|80.6 per cent
|University of Glasgow
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aeronautical Engineering
|$3,500
|77.1 per cent
|64.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aerospace Systems
|$3,550
|82.4 per cent
|67.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design Engineering
|$3,500
|97.0 per cent
|93.9 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechatronics
|$3,600
|93.2 per cent
|83.1 per cent
|Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computing Science
|$4,000
|92.3 per cent
|89.2 per cent
|University of Liverpool
|Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Criminology and Security
|$3,526
|80.2 per cent
|70.4 per cent
Source: SIT 2019 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education
1,809 full-time graduates from SIT were surveyed in March 2020 and the overall response rate obtained was 83.3 per cent.
Basic salary of graduates from Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) based on SUTD graduate employment survey 2020 (Published in 2021)
|Degree From SIT
|Median Salary
|Employed
|In Full-Time
Permanent
Employment
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Engineering Product Development)
|$3,900
|84.2 per cent
|80.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Information Systems Technology and Design)
|$4,400
|88.8 per cent
|85.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Engineering Systems and Design)
|$3,800
|89.9 per cent
|87.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Science
(Architecture and Sustainable Design)
|$3,897
|100.0 per cent
|91.8 per cent
Source: SUTD 2019 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education
431 full-time and 62 follow-up graduates from SUTD were surveyed in February 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 85.8 per cent and 80.6 per cent respectively.
Basic salary of graduates from Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) based on SUSS graduate employment survey 2019 (Published in 2020)
|Degree from SUSS
|Median Salary
|Employed
|In Full-Time
Permanent
Employment
|School of Business
|Bachelor of Accountancy
|$3,000
|94.6 per cent
|81.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Finance
|$3,163
|100.0 per cent
|50.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Marketing
|$2,900
|92.1 per cent
|51.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain
Management
|$3,125
|88.0 per cent
|36.0 per cent
|S R Nathan School of Human Development
|Bachelor of Early Childhood Education
|$3,000
|100.0 per cent
|88.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Human Resource
Management
|$2,750
|90.6 per cent
|22.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Social Work
|$3,500
|97.3 per cent
|89.2 per cent
Source: SUSS 2020 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education
370 fresh graduates from SUSS were surveyed in November 2020 and the overall response rate obtained was 88.6per cent.
Our community shared their personal experiences
They shared about their starting salary during their time and many spoke up about their personal experiences.
So it is time to see if the starting salary of a degree graduate that we all have been receiving over the years has gradually increased.
This is the MEDIAN salary of our community members across industries over the years:
|Year
|Median Salary (S$)
|1996
|2,500
|1997
|2,300
|2003
|1,800
|2004
|3,100
|2005
|2,400
|2006
|1,800
|2007
|2,400
|2008
|2,400
|2009
|2,250
|2010
|3,275
|2012
|2,750
|2013
|2,300
|2014
|2,800
|2015
|3,300
|2016
|2,900
|2017
|3,500
|2018
|3,400
|2019
|3,600
If you would like to read more of their stories and experiences, you can find them here .
If you read through the conversation, you might realise that not every industry had increased the graduates’ salary even from 14 years back!
This is an important finding to realise that wages ARE STICKY and we should manage our expectations when it comes to negotiating your pay with HR.
Covid-19 Pandemic and the job market
We are currently facing a different type of crisis and with Covid-19 Pandemic, and the labour market numbers look depressing as of Q2 2020.
Hence, is important that we manage our expectation when it comes to our salary.
There are two schools of thought when it comes to accepting a lower starting salary or wait for the perfect job.
But we recommend taking up a different approach this year.
Last year and the start of 2021 is all about surviving.
It is important to accumulate relevant experience and put yourself in the perfect position when the job market recovers.
Why do we use median salary?
In case you would like to know why we are using the median salary,
- Mean: An average of the salaries
- Median: The 50th Percentile, meaning the “central” graduate amongst everyone.
Median is a more accurate reference as data of the salaries received are not symmetrically distributed.
ALSO READ: Fresh grads to face tough job market due to Covid-19 pandemic
This article was first published in Seedly.