The ultimate guide: Starting salary for fresh university graduates 2021 edition

Fresh university graduates have been reported to earn a higher starting pay as compared to their seniors, ranging from $4,000 to $5,000 a month in business and computing areas.

The median salary of a Singaporean is $4.534, what about the salary that you should be getting and what your peers are getting?

TL;DR – Which university graduates hold the highest salary on average for each faculty

Do note that we are using the basic salary for the calculation.

Basic salary refers to only full-time permanently employed graduates. It comprises of the pay before deduction of employee’s CPF contributions and personal income tax.

Income such as Employer’s CPF contributions, bonuses, stock options, overtime payments, commissions, fixed allowances, other regular cash payments, lump-sum payments, and payments-in-kind are all excluded.

An important thing to take note of is that this guide is not a super exact be-all and end-all of what kind of salary a fresh graduate should get. But, it should still prove very helpful in negotiating your salary and help in your decision making when it comes to your studies and a career.

Fresh graduates starting salary

Figures are taken from graduates who have completed the latest graduate employment survey produced by the Ministry of Education.

Don’t worry if it has been a while since you have graduated, we have also compiled a salary guide for you to refer to as well!

Basic salary of graduates from National University of Singapore (NUS) based on NUS graduation employment survey 2020 (Published in 2021)

Degree From NUS Median Salary Employed In Full-Time

Permanent

Employment Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences Bachelor of Arts $3,100 90.4 per cent 39.8 per cent Bachelor of Arts (Hons) $3,500 93.1 per cent 54.2 per cent Bachelor of Social Sciences $3,500 93.5 per cent 65.3 per cent Faculty of Dentistry Bachelor of Dental Surgery $4,200 100 per cent 100 per cent Faculty of Engineering Bachelor of Engineering (Biomedical Engineering) $3,500 95.8 per cent 53.1 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Chemical Engineering) $4,000 97.0 per cent 78.2 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Civil Engineering) $3,500 95.5 per cent 86.5 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Electrical Engineering) $4,000 91.0 per cent 75.4 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Engineering Science) $4,000 91.3 per cent 73.9 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Environmental Engineering) $3,500 100.0 per cent 63.2 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Industrial and Systems Engineering) $4,010 97.2 per cent 93.0 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Materials Science and Engineering) $3,700 90.3 per cent 66.1 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Mechanical Engineering) $3,700 94.2 per cent 69.6 per cent Faculty of Law Bachelor of Laws $4,640 91.8 per cent 86.8 per cent Faculty of Science Bachelor of Science $3,000 86.0 per cent 42.1 per cent Bachelor of Science (Hons) $3,500 93.1 per cent 57.4 per cent Bachelor of Science

(Computational Biology) $4,525 80.0 per cent 40.0 per cent Bachelor of Science

(Pharmacy) $3,600 99.3 per cent 93.7 per cent Bachelor of Science

(Data Science & Analytics) $4,125 100.0 per cent 78.3 per cent NUS Business School Bachelor of Business Administration $4,000 96.3 per cent 66.7 per cent Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) $4,000 94.9 per cent 80.7 per cent Bachelor of Business Administration

(Accountancy) $3,500 90.9 per cent 63.6 per cent Bachelor of Business Administration

(Accountancy) (Hons) $3,400 96.8 per cent 92.1 per cent School of Computing Bachelor of Computing (Computer Science) $5,100 97.1 per cent 92.6 per cent Bachelor of Computing (Information

Security) $4,650 90.9 per cent 90.9 per cent Bachelor of Computing (Information

Systems) $4,495 98.6 per cent 93.1 per cent Bachelor of Science (Business Analytics) $5,000 98.0 per cent 84.3 per cent School of Design & Environment Bachelor of Arts (Architecture) $4,000 94.0 per cent 91.0 per cent Bachelor of Arts (Industrial Design) $3,500 90.3 per cent 22.6 per cent Bachelor of Science (Project and

Facilities Management) $3,200 92.2 per cent 66.7 per cent Bachelor of Science (Real Estate) $3,600 95.1 per cent 68.6 per cent Yong Loo Lin School (Medicine) Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of

Surgery $4,700 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent Bachelor of Science (Nursing) $3,250 97.4 per cent 92.2 per cent Bachelor of Science (Nursing) (Hons) $3,400 98.5 per cent 97.0 per cent YST Conservatory of Music Bachelor of Music $3,125 69.2 per cent 15.4 per cent Yale-NUS College Bachelor of Arts with Honours $3,800 90.5 per cent 65.7 per cent Bachelor of Science with Honours $5,350 92.6 per cent 77.8 per cent Multi-Disciplinary Programmes Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Engineering) $5,000 93.7 per cent 81.1 per cent Bachelor of Environmental Studies $3,250 92.9 per cent 47.6 per cent

Source: NUS 2020 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education

6,894 fresh graduates and 853 follow-up graduates from NUS were surveyed in November 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 78.5 per cent and 74.1 per cent respectively.

Basic salary of graduates from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) based on NTU graduate employment survey 2020 (Published in 2021)

Degree From NTU Median Salary Employed In Full-Time

Permanent

Employment College of Business (Nanyang Business School) Accountancy $3,000 96.0 per cent 88.7 per cent Accountancy and Business $4,327 97.6 per cent 91.3 per cent Business $3,750 95.2 per cent 66.8 per cent Double Degree in Business and Computer

Engineering/Computing $5,200 97.4 per cent 97.4 per cent College of Engineering Aerospace Engineering $4,110 91.2 per cent 75.8 per cent Bioengineering $3,428 89.1 per cent 43.6 per cent Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering $3,732 95.0 per cent 83.0 per cent Civil Engineering $3,458 95.7 per cent 87.0 per cent Computer Engineering $4,069 97.2 per cent 94.4 per cent Computer Science $4,508 92.2 per cent 86.1 per cent Double Degree in Engineering &

Economics $4,459 100.0 per cent 94.1 per cent Electrical & Electronic Engineering $3,925 94.5 per cent 75.1 per cent Environmental Engineering $3,364 90.2 per cent 58.5 per cent Information Engineering & Media $4,085 96.0 per cent 70.0 per cent Maritime Studies $3,608 90.8 per cent 78.5 per cent Materials Engineering $3,613 91.5 per cent 69.0 per cent Mechanical Engineering $3,861 91.7 per cent 67.5 per cent College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences Art, Design & Media $2,800 90.4 per cent 35.7 per cent Chinese $3,350 83.8 per cent 63.5 per cent Communication Studies $3,300 94.9 per cent 66.7 per cent Economics $3,700 91.8 per cent 63.5 per cent English $3,450 90.9 per cent 43.2 per cent History $3,575 87.2 per cent 44.7 per cent Inter-Disciplinary Double Major $3,300 95.8 per cent 50.0 per cent Linguistics & Multilingual Studies $3,300 96.6 per cent 63.8 per cent Philosophy $3,300 96.3 per cent 70.4 per cent Psychology $3,200 83.8 per cent 53.5per cent Public Policy and Global Affairs $3,710 92.5 per cent 67.5 per cent Sociology $3,500 95.4 per cent 66.2 per cent College of Science Biological Sciences $3,300 88.9 per cent 56.7 per cent Biomedical Sciences & Chinese

Medicine $3,000 94.7 per cent 84.2 per cent Chemistry & Biological Chemistry $3,200 91.9 per cent 45.6 per cent Environmental Earth Systems Science* $3,550 95.5 per cent 63.6 per cent Mathematical Sciences $3,600 92.4 per cent 68.9per cent Mathematics & Economics $3,832 87.1 per cent 55.7 per cent Physics & Applied Physics $3,600 92.6 per cent 48.5 per cent National Institute Of Education (NIE) Arts (With Education) $3,798 100.0 per cent 98.4 per cent Science (With Education) $3,799 100.0 per cent $3,800 Sport Science and Management Sport Science and Management $3,240 91.5 per cent 52.5 per cent Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine $4,700 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent

Source: NTU 2020 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education

5,755 fresh graduates and 99 follow-up graduates from NTU were surveyed in November 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 79.1 per cent and 83.8 per cent respectively.

Basic salary of graduates from Singapore Management University (SMU) based on SMU graduate employment survey 2020 (Published in 2021)

Degree From SMU Median Salary Employed In Full-Time

Permanent

Employment School of Accountancy (4-year programme) Accountancy $3,050 94.7 per cent 86.0 per cent Cum Laude and above $3,600 96.3 per cent 86.1 per cent School of Business (4-year programme) Business Management $3,800 95.8 per cent 68.4 per cent Cum Laude and above $4,000 97.5 per cent 78.7 per cent School of Economics (4-year programme) Economics $3,750 91.5 per cent 70.5 per cent Cum Laude and above $4,000 94.7 per cent 82.9 per cent School of Information Systems (4-year programme) Information Systems $4,500 93.1 per cent 83.9 per cent Cum Laude and above $5,000 93.3 per cent 93.3 per cent School of Social Sciences (4-year programme) Social Sciences $3,360 89.9 per cent 52.8 per cent Cum Laude and above $3,510 90.6 per cent 65.6 per cent School of Law (4-year programme) Law $4,500 95.5 per cent 91.1 per cent Cum Laude and above $5,000 97.0 per cent 95.5 per cent

Source: SMU 2020 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education

1,883 fresh graduates and 145 follow-up graduates from SMU were surveyed in November 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 78.4 per cent and 77.2 per cent respectively.

Basic salary of graduates from Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) based on SIT graduate employment survey 2019 (Published in 2020)

Degree Median Salary Employed Full-Time Permanent Employment Rate DigiPen Institute of Technology Bachelor of Arts in Game Design * $3,120 83.3 per cent 79.2 per cent Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Art and Animation $3,150 81.3 per cent 50.0 per cent Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Game Design * $3,800 91.3 per cent 87.0 per cent Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation $4,400 100.0 per cent 94.9 per cent Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) Bachelor of Accountancy with Honours $3,100 93.7 per cent 89.2 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Information Security) $4,000 97.5 per cent 95.0 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Software Engineering) $4,034 100.0 per cent 97.4 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Pharmaceutical Engineering $3,162 92.2 per cent 90.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Building Services) $3,360 92.5 per cent 92.5 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Land) $3,800 93.8 per cent 90.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Telematics (Intelligent Transportation Systems Engineering) $3,750 100.0 per cent 97.0 per cent Bachelor of Hospitality Business with Honours $2,800 89.1 per cent 74.6 per cent SIT-DigiPen Institute of Technology Bachelor of Engineering in Systems Engineering (ElectroMechanical Systems) * $3,921 95.2 per cent 90.5 per cent SIT-Massey University Bachelor of Food Technology with Honours $2,975 93.0 per cent 88.4 per cent SIT-Newcastle University Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Chemical Engineering $3,200 82.2 per cent 73.3 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electrical Power Engineering * $3,400 91.3 per cent 82.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Marine Engineering * $3,300 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design and Manufacturing Engineering * $3,100 80.0 per cent 66.7 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Naval Architecture ** N.A. N.A. N.A. Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Offshore Engineering ** N.A. N.A. N.A. SIT-Trinity College Dublin / Trinity College Dublin Bachelor in Science (Diagnostic Radiography) ** N.A. N.A. N.A. Bachelor in Science (Occupational Therapy) $3,400 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent Bachelor in Science (Physiotherapy) $3,400 98.3 per cent 98.3 per cent Bachelor in Science (Radiation Therapy) ** N.A. N.A. N.A. SIT-University of Glasgow Bachelor of Science with Honours in Nursing $3,500 100.0 per cent 95.8 per cent Technische Universität München Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering $3,100 81.8 per cent 77.3 per cent Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

& Information Technology ** N.A. N.A. N.A. The Culinary Institute of America Bachelor of Business Administration in Food Business Management * $2,350 81.0 per cent 61.9 per cent The Glasgow School of Art Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Communication Design $2,800 78.7 per cent 55.3 per cent Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Interior Design $2,700 87.1 per cent 80.6 per cent University of Glasgow Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aeronautical Engineering $3,500 77.1 per cent 64.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aerospace Systems $3,550 82.4 per cent 67.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design Engineering $3,500 97.0 per cent 93.9 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechatronics $3,600 93.2 per cent 83.1 per cent Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computing Science $4,000 92.3 per cent 89.2 per cent University of Liverpool Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Criminology and Security $3,526 80.2 per cent 70.4 per cent

Source: SIT 2019 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education

1,809 full-time graduates from SIT were surveyed in March 2020 and the overall response rate obtained was 83.3 per cent.

Basic salary of graduates from Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) based on SUTD graduate employment survey 2020 (Published in 2021)

Degree From SIT Median Salary Employed In Full-Time

Permanent

Employment Bachelor of Engineering

(Engineering Product Development) $3,900 84.2 per cent 80.2 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Information Systems Technology and Design) $4,400 88.8 per cent 85.7 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Engineering Systems and Design) $3,800 89.9 per cent 87.3 per cent Bachelor of Science

(Architecture and Sustainable Design) $3,897 100.0 per cent 91.8 per cent

Source: SUTD 2019 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education

431 full-time and 62 follow-up graduates from SUTD were surveyed in February 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 85.8 per cent and 80.6 per cent respectively.

Basic salary of graduates from Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) based on SUSS graduate employment survey 2019 (Published in 2020)

Degree from SUSS Median Salary Employed In Full-Time

Permanent

Employment School of Business Bachelor of Accountancy $3,000 94.6 per cent 81.7 per cent Bachelor of Science in Finance $3,163 100.0 per cent 50.0 per cent Bachelor of Science in Marketing $2,900 92.1 per cent 51.3 per cent Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain

Management $3,125 88.0 per cent 36.0 per cent S R Nathan School of Human Development Bachelor of Early Childhood Education $3,000 100.0 per cent 88.2 per cent Bachelor of Human Resource

Management $2,750 90.6 per cent 22.6 per cent Bachelor of Social Work $3,500 97.3 per cent 89.2 per cent

Source: SUSS 2020 Graduate Employment Survey by the Ministry of Education

370 fresh graduates from SUSS were surveyed in November 2020 and the overall response rate obtained was 88.6per cent.

Our community shared their personal experiences

They shared about their starting salary during their time and many spoke up about their personal experiences.

So it is time to see if the starting salary of a degree graduate that we all have been receiving over the years has gradually increased.

This is the MEDIAN salary of our community members across industries over the years:

Year Median Salary (S$) 1996 2,500 1997 2,300 2003 1,800 2004 3,100 2005 2,400 2006 1,800 2007 2,400 2008 2,400 2009 2,250 2010 3,275 2012 2,750 2013 2,300 2014 2,800 2015 3,300 2016 2,900 2017 3,500 2018 3,400 2019 3,600

If you read through the conversation, you might realise that not every industry had increased the graduates’ salary even from 14 years back!

This is an important finding to realise that wages ARE STICKY and we should manage our expectations when it comes to negotiating your pay with HR.

Covid-19 Pandemic and the job market

We are currently facing a different type of crisis and with Covid-19 Pandemic, and the labour market numbers look depressing as of Q2 2020.

Hence, is important that we manage our expectation when it comes to our salary.

There are two schools of thought when it comes to accepting a lower starting salary or wait for the perfect job.

But we recommend taking up a different approach this year.

Last year and the start of 2021 is all about surviving.

It is important to accumulate relevant experience and put yourself in the perfect position when the job market recovers.

Why do we use median salary?

In case you would like to know why we are using the median salary,

Mean: An average of the salaries

Median: The 50th Percentile, meaning the “central” graduate amongst everyone.

Median is a more accurate reference as data of the salaries received are not symmetrically distributed.

