The ultimate guide: Starting salary for fresh university graduates 2022 edition

Cherie Tan
Seedly
PHOTO: Pexels

Although the Covid-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on fresh university graduates' employment prospects in 2020 and 2021, has not been eliminated - things are looking up for the class of 2021.

This is according to the latest 2021 Graduate Employment Survey (GES), jointly conducted by the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Do note that the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are still conducting their graduate salary surveys. We will update this article when the information is released.

The survey, which was published today (Feb 16, 2022), polled 11,200 fresh graduates enrolled in full-time university degrees from NUS, NTU, SMU and SUSS to gather information about their employment status and salaries as of Nov 1, 2021.

The results from the GES indicated that the proportion of fresh graduates who found permanent full-time jobs increased to 84 per cent in 2021 - up 14.2 per cent from 69.8 per cent in 2020.

However, the median gross monthly income for graduates who found permanent full-time jobs only increased marginally to $3,800 last year, up from $3,700 in 2020.

If you are a fresh uni graduate, pay attention now.

This article will help you:

  • Choosing your university course (pay is one of many factors to consider)
  • Provide information about how your peers are doing
  • Negotiate your salary when you are finding a job
  • Help you RECOGNISE YOUR WORTH.
PHOTO: Tenor

TL;DR: Singapore fresh graduate salary 2022 guide based on graduate employment survey 2021

Percentage of graduates in the labour force who were:  Employed (per cent) In full-time permanent employment (per cent) Median gross monthly salary (full-time permanent employment) 
Course Group 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021
Arts, Design and Media 87.3 92.3 92.6 62.4 50.1 69.3 $3,200 $3,300 $3,500
Built Environment 92.6 93.9 94.5 87.3 72.5 88.9 $3,500 $3,500 $3,600
Business 94.6 95.3 97 88.8 76 88.7 $3,500 $3,500 $3,723
Engineering 88.4 93.6 94 83.3 71.6 86.9 $3,750 $3,900 $3,900
Health Sciences 97.1 97.4 95.7 88.4 83.3 85.9 $3,500 $3,500 $3,635
Humanities and Social Sciences 88 92.1 91.2 74.5 61.8 75.6 $3,500 $3,500 $3,550
Information and Digital Technologies 95.4 94.8 97.8 92.7 87.3 93.7 $4,400 $4,760 $5,000
Sciences 86.9 91.6 91.7 71.5 55.4 75.8 $3,500 $3,500 $3,600
Overall 90.7 93.6 94.4 81.7 69.8 84 $3,600 $3,700 $3,800

Source: Graduate Employment Survey jointly conducted by NUS, NTU, SMU, SUTD, SIT and SUSS (Published in February 2022). Note that the salary figures might not tally due to rounding.

Also, the data presented here refer to the basic salary. Basic salary refers to only full-time permanently employed graduates, and it comprises of the pay before deduction of employee's CPF contributions and personal income tax.

Income such as Employer's CPF contributions, bonuses, stock options, overtime payments, commissions, fixed allowances, other regular cash payments, lump-sum payments, and payments-in-kind are all excluded.

An important thing to note is that this guide is not a super exact be-all and end-all of what kind of salary a fresh graduate should get. But, it should still prove very helpful in negotiating your salary and help in your decision making when it comes to your studies and career.

Singapore fresh graduates starting salary

Figures are taken from graduates who have completed the latest GES.

Don't worry if it has been a while since you have graduated, we have also compiled a salary guide for you to refer to as well!

Which university did you graduate from?

Click to Teleport:

Singapore fresh graduate employment numbers

For context, here are the employment numbers for fresh university graduates:

Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were: 2019 2020 2021
Employed 90.70 per cent 93.60 per cent 94.40 per cent
In full-time permanent employment  82 per cent 69.80 per cent 84 per cent
Freelancing Two per cent 1.50 per cent 1.70 per cent
In part-time/temporary employment  Seven per cent 22.3 per cent* 8.7 per cent*
Voluntary 4.60 per cent 11 per cent 5.70 per cent
Involuntary 2.40 per cent 11.30 per cent Three per cent
Unemployed 9.30 per cent 6.40 per cent 5.60 per cent
Unemployed but starting work soon  2.90 per cent 2.50 per cent 2.40 per cent
Unemployed and still looking for a job 6.40 per cent 3.90 per cent 3.20 per cent
Median gross monthly salary (full-time permanent employment) $3,600 $3,700 $3,800

Source: Graduate Employment Survey jointly conducted by NUS, NTU, SMU, SUTD, SIT and SUSS (Published in February 2022) Note that the employment figures might not tally due to rounding.

*This figure is inclusive of the graduates who are employed under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme (2020: 16.9 per cent and 2021: 3.6 per cent).

Why did the surveyors use median salary?

In case you would like to know why the surveyors are using the median salary:

  • Mean: An average of the salaries
  • Median: The 50th percentile, meaning the "central" graduate amongst everyone.

Median is a more accurate reference as data of the salaries received are not symmetrically distributed.

National University of Singapore fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)

PHOTO: Seedly

A total of 6,897 fresh graduates and 830 follow-up graduates from NUS were surveyed in November 2021. The overall response rates obtained were 74.6 per cent and 69.4 per cent respectively.

  Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were: Basic monthly salary Gross monthly salary
Degree Employed

In full-time permanent employment

 Mean Median Mean Median 25th
percentile		 75th
percentile
Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences
Bachelor of Arts 91.40 per cent 70.00 per cent $3,405 $3,200 $3,600 $3,200 $2,850 $4,100
Bachelor of Arts (Hons) 88.80 per cent 68.30 per cent $3,619 $3,500 $3,731 $3,650 $3,400 $3,983
Bachelor of Social Sciences 92.50 per cent 78.20 per cent $3,757 $3,531 $3,850 $3,600 $3,400 $4,100
Faculty of Dentistry
Bachelor of Dental Surgery 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $4,256 $4,200 $4,286 $4,200 $4,200 $4,600
Faculty of Engineering
Bachelor of Engineering (Biomedical
Engineering)		 94.40 per cent 83.30 per cent $3,610 $3,500 $3,732 $3,600 $3,300 $4,000
Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical
Engineering)		 91.40 per cent 84.80 per cent $3,793 $3,700 $4,023 $3,800 $3,600 $4,300
Bachelor of Engineering (Civil
Engineering)		 97.30 per cent 97.30 per cent $3,780 $3,700 $3,897 $3,700 $3,500 $4,100
Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical
Engineering)		 95.10 per cent 93.00 per cent $4,251 $4,000 $4,377 $4,150 $3,900 $4,550
Bachelor of Engineering (Engineering
Science)		 89.50 per cent 68.40 per cent $4,189 $4,500 $4,399 $4,500 $4,000 $4,900
Bachelor of Engineering
(Environmental Engineering)		 97.10 per cent 88.60 per cent $3,572 $3,500 $3,607 $3,500 $3,300 $3,900
Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial
and Systems Engineering)		 96.70 per cent 91.80 per cent $4,237 $4,150 $4,417 $4,500 $4,000 $4,900
Bachelor of Engineering (Materials
Science and Engineering)		 91.70 per cent 87.50 per cent $3,899 $3,775 $4,020 $3,896 $3,600 $4,200
Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical
Engineering)		 94.50 per cent 89.50 per cent $3,965 $3,800 $4,115 $3,875 $3,500 $4,550
Faculty of Law
Bachelor of Laws 96.50 per cent 93.50 per cent $5,398 $5,150 $5,627 $5,600 $4,500 $6,000
Faculty of Science
Bachelor of Science 82.40 per cent 56.90 per cent $3,446 $3,300 $3,627 $3,527 $3,100 $4,000
Bachelor of Science (Hons) 92.20 per cent 76.50 per cent $3,665 $3,500 $3,767 $3,600 $3,400 $4,000
Bachelor of Science (Computational
Biology)		 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $4,655 $4,500 $4,677 $4,500 $4,000 $5,000
Bachelor of Science (Pharmacy) 95.90 per cent 91.90 per cent $3,773 $3,760 $3,923 $3,915 $3,636 $4,200
Bachelor of Science (Data Science
and Analytics)		 97.70 per cent 95.30 per cent $4,819 $4,500 $4,981 $4,800 $4,200 $5,400
NUS Business School
Bachelor of Business Administration 94.70 per cent 81.60 per cent $5,199 $3,550 $5,567 $3,700 $3,125 $7,625
Bachelor of Business Administration
(Hons)		 98.10 per cent 93.50 per cent $4,828 $4,200 $4,950 $4,347 $3,700 $5,200
Bachelor of Business Administration
(Accountancy)		 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $3,380 $3,300 $3,515 $3,400 $3,013 $3,750
Bachelor of Business Administration
(Accountancy) (Hons)		 97.00 per cent 96.30 per cent $4,124 $3,430 $4,194 $3,500 $3,200 $4,600
School of Computing
Bachelor of Computing (Computer
Science)		 99.10 per cent 96.40 per cent $5,898 $5,800 $6,002 $6,000 $5,000 $6,900
Bachelor of Computing (Information
Security)*		 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $4,992 $5,000 $5,095 $5,400 $4,305 $5,500
Bachelor of Computing (Information
Systems)		 97.50 per cent 96.20 per cent $5,087 $5,000 $5,217 $5,000 $4,500 $5,400
Bachelor of Science (Business
Analytics)		 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $5,437 $5,050 $5,603 $5,400 $4,800 $6,125
School of Design & Environment
Bachelor of Arts (Architecture) 97.70 per cent 96.60 per cent $4,090 $4,000 $4,139 $4,000 $3,600 $4,440
Bachelor of Arts (Industrial Design) 87.50 per cent 75.00 per cent $4,146 $3,825 $4,178 $3,825 $3,200 $4,250
Bachelor of Science (Project and
Facilities Management)		 93.10 per cent 92.10 per cent $3,424 $3,450 $3,560 $3,500 $3,200 $3,700
Bachelor of Science (Real Estate) 94.50 per cent 82.40 per cent $3,692 $3,575 $3,863 $3,700 $3,400 $4,000
Yong Loo Lin School (Medicine)
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of
Surgery		 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
Bachelor of Science (Nursing) 96.20 per cent 93.30 per cent $3,300 $3,350 $3,530 $3,550 $3,350 $3,750
Bachelor of Science (Nursing) (Hons) 97.90 per cent 96.80 per cent $3,482 $3,500 $3,750 $3,750 $3,550 $3,950
YST Conservatory of Music
Bachelor of Music 82.40 per cent 35.30 per cent $3,136 $2,958 $3,203 $3,100 $2,915 $3,600
Yale-NUS College
Bachelor of Arts with Honours 88.30 per cent 70.80 per cent $4,344 $4,000 $4,453 $4,000 $3,500 $5,000
Bachelor of Science with Honours 94.60 per cent 83.80 per cent $4,779 $4,500 $4,952 $4,500 $3,800 $5,650
Multi-Disciplinary Programmes
Bachelor of Engineering (Computer
Engineering)		 97.40 per cent 91.20 per cent $5,345 $5,000 $5,473 $5,400 $4,500 $6,200
Bachelor of Environmental Studies 97.40 per cent 81.60 per cent $3,544 $3,500 $3,658 $3,650 $3,100 $3,996

Source: NUS 2021 graduate employment survey 

PHOTO: Seedly

Nanyang Technological University fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)

A total of 5,599 fresh graduates and 114 follow-up graduates from NTU were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rates obtained were 75.1 per cent and 78.1 per cent respectively.

  Proportion of graduates in the
labour force who were:		 Basic monthly salary Gross monthly salary
Degree Employed In full-time permanent employment Mean Median Mean Median 25th percentile 75th percentile
College of Business (Nanyang Business School)
Accountancy 97.7 per cent 93.0 per cent $3,505 $3,300 $3,539 $3,400 $3,100 $3,500
Accountancy and Business 99.2 per cent 96.2 per cent $5,018 $4,500 $5,173 $4,500 $3,700 $5,858
Business 96.2 per cent 85.2 per cent $4,211 $4,000 $4,362 $4,000 $3,500 $4,800
Double Degree in Business and Computer
Engineering/Computing		 93.8 per cent 87.5 per cent $6,418 $6,300 $6,578 $6,300 $5,250 $8,225
College of Engineering
Aerospace Engineering 94.4 per cent 87.3 per cent $4,250 $4,250 $4,321 $4,471 $3,792 $5,000
Bioengineering 90.9 per cent 75.8 per cent $3,480 $3,483 $3,654 $3,500 $3,300 $3,850
Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering 91.1 per cent 84.8 per cent $3,784 $3,600 $3,959 $3,740 $3,600 $4,300
Civil Engineering 97.7 per cent 92.0 per cent $3,596 $3,500 $3,664 $3,540 $3,400 $3,800
Computer Engineering 95.8 per cent 89.6 per cent $4,649 $4,500 $4,847 $4,500 $4,000 $5,000
Computer Science 97.0 per cent 91.0 per cent $4,871 $4,800 $4,924 $4,800 $4,200 $5,450
Double Degree in Engineering and
Economics		 90.9 per cent 90.9 per cent $4,485 $4,580 $4,566 $4,583 $4,530 $4,900
Electrical and Electronic Engineering 93.9 per cent 88.6 per cent $3,978 $3,900 $4,069 $4,000 $3,600 $4,400
Environmental Engineering 96.6 per cent 86.2 per cent $3,422 $3,500 $3,487 $3,500 $3,200 $3,600
Information Engineering and Media 95.7 per cent 88.6 per cent $4,247 $4,200 $4,325 $4,200 $3,900 $4,800
Maritime Studies 98.4 per cent 95.2 per cent $3,697 $3,500 $3,763 $3,500 $3,500 $4,000
Materials Engineering 96.3 per cent 83.0 per cent $3,701 $3,600 $3,801 $3,650 $3,500 $4,000
Mechanical Engineering 94.0 per cent 86.1 per cent $3,845 $3,700 $4,006 $3,800 $3,570 $4,400
College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences
Art, Design and Media 86.2 per cent 46.6 per cent $3,146 $3,000 $3,182 $3,000 $2,650 $3,675
Chinese 87.0 per cent 72.5 per cent $3,376 $3,250 $3,483 $3,300 $3,053 $3,650
Communication Studies 96.9 per cent 80.8 per cent $3,463 $3,375 $3,548 $3,500 $3,000 $3,943
Economics 93.5 per cent 88.3 per cent $3,658 $3,500 $3,720 $3,650 $3,300 $4,000
English 95.5 per cent 64.2 per cent $3,254 $3,300 $3,354 $3,500 $3,000 $3,600
History 82.2 per cent 66.7 per cent $3,724 $3,675 $3,800 $3,675 $3,500 $4,000
Inter-Disciplinary Double Major 92.9 per cent 75.0 per cent $3,794 $3,650 $3,822 $3,650 $3,450 $4,180
Linguistics and Multilingual Studies 87.2 per cent 70.2 per cent $3,351 $3,300 $3,398 $3,300 $3,000 $3,850
Philosophy 88.5 per cent 57.7 per cent $3,394 $3,400 $3,502 $3,400 $2,915 $4,480
Psychology 91.8 per cent 71.8 per cent $3,342 $3,300 $3,362 $3,350 $3,000 $3,500
Public Policy and Global Affairs 83.3 per cent 77.1 per cent $4,024 $3,778 $4,105 $3,804 $3,500 $4,524
Sociology 91.3 per cent 69.6 per cent $3,509 $3,475 $3,567 $3,500 $3,200 $3,940
College of Science
Biological Sciences / Biomedical Sciences 96.8 per cent 81.7 per cent $3,470 $3,400 $3,569 $3,500 $3,260 $3,800
Biomedical Sciences and Chinese
Medicine		 90.9 per cent 77.3 per cent $3,023 $3,100 $3,119 $3,100 $2,890 $3,300
Chemistry and Biological Chemistry 90.2 per cent 74.4 per cent $3,367 $3,400 $3,501 $3,400 $3,100 $3,700
Environmental Earth Systems Sciences 100.0 per cent 91.3 per cent $3,810 $3,892 $3,888 $3,950 $3,500 $4,300
Mathematical Sciences / Mathematical
Sciences and Economics		 91.0 per cent 75.6 per cent $3,939 $3,750 $4,039 $3,806 $3,500 $4,500
Physics and Applied Physics 84.5 per cent 69.0 per cent $3,710 $3,570 $3,793 $3,600 $3,384 $4,000
Sports Science and Management
Sports Science and Management 86.2 per cent 55.4 per cent $3,292 $3,300 $3,438 $3,300 $3,100 $3,620
National Institute of Education (NIE)
Arts (with Education) 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent $3,563 $3,754 $3,718 $3,780 $3,700 $3,900
Science (with Education) 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent $3,578 $3,776 $3,796 $3,904 $3,727 $4,000
Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine
Medicine 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent $4,702 $4,700 $5,404 $5,500 $5,200 $5,800

Source: NTU 2021 graduate employment survey

Singapore Management University (SMU) fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)

A total of 1,914 fresh graduates and 156 follow-up graduates from SMU were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rates obtained were 76.3 per cent and 78.8 per cent respectively.

  Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were: Basic monthly salary Gross monthly salary
Degree Employed In full-time permanent
employment		 Mean Median Mean Median 25th percentile 75th percentile
School of Accountancy (four-year programme)
Accountancy 98.7 per cent 93.0 per cent $3,751 $3,400 $3,814 $3,400 $3,200 $4,000
Cum Laude and above 97.9 per cent 92.6 per cent $4,161 $3,700 $4,213 $3,850 $3,300 $4,600
School of Business (four-year programme)
Business Management 96.6 per cent 86.0 per cent $4,229 $4,000 $4,371 $4,000 $3,500 $4,650
Cum Laude and above 96.6 per cent 90.3 per cent $4,705 $4,333 $4,855 $4,480 $3,800 $5,043
School of Economics (four-year programme)
Economics 91.8 per cent 83.5 per cent $4,641 $4,275 $4,777 $4,435 $3,800 $5,250
Cum Laude and above 94.1 per cent 91.2 per cent $5,209 $4,750 $5,310 $4,900 $4,191 $5,810
School of Information Systems (four-year programme)
Information Systems 98.2 per cent 94.6 per cent $4,774 $4,860 $4,906 $5,000 $4,200 $5,350
Cum Laude and above 97.4 per cent 93.6 per cent $5,317 $5,050 $5,499 $5,350 $5,000 $5,833
School of Social Sciences (four-year programme)
Social Sciences 94.1 per cent 77.1 per cent $3,656 $3,465 $3,836 $3,600 $3,200 $4,010
Cum Laude and above 96.9 per cent 86.2 per cent $3,856 $3,500 $4,063 $3,763 $3,350 $4,500
School of Law (four-year programme)
Law 100.0 per cent 98.3 per cent $5,319 $5,500 $5,433 $5,600 $4,500 $6,000
Cum Laude and above 100.0 per cent 98.8 per cent $5,613 $5,600 $5,754 $5,800 $5,025 $6,000

Source: SMU 2021 graduate employment survey

Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)

A total of 511 fresh graduates from SUSS were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rate obtained was 81.0 per cent.

PHOTO: Seedly
  Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were: Basic monthly salary Gross monthly dalary
Degree Employed In full-time permanent
employment		 Mean Median Mean Median 25th percentile 75th percentile
S R Nathan School of Human Development
Bachelor of Early Childhood Education 93.0 per cent 88.4 per cent $2,949 $3,000 $2,963 $3,000 $2,800 $3,100
Bachelor of Human Resource
Management		 95.6 per cent 80.9 per cent $3,249 $3,200 $3,412 $3,200 $3,000 $3,500
Bachelor of Social Work 94.7 per cent 86.8 per cent $3,432 $3,530 $3,461 $3,530 $3,400 $3,580
School of Business
Bachelor of Accountancy 98.6 per cent 89.0 per cent $3,199 $3,200 $3,231 $3,200 $3,000 $3,400
Bachelor of Science in Business
Analytics		 93.5 per cent 83.9 per cent $4,218 $3,800 $4,372 $3,800 $3,350 $4,900
Bachelor of Science in Finance 84.4 per cent 56.3 per cent $3,856 $3,500 $3,862 $3,500 $3,300 $4,350
Bachelor of Science in Marketing 92.4 per cent 63.6 per cent $3,303 $3,200 $3,411 $3,275 $2,820 $3,600
Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain
Management		 97.4 per cent 79.5 per cent $3,245 $3,200 $3,381 $3,300 $3,025 $3,500

Source: SUSS 2021 graduate employment survey

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) fresh graduate salary 2021 (surveyed in 202)

PHOTO: Seedly
Degree Median salary Employed Full-time permanent employment rate
DigiPen Institute of Technology
Bachelor of Arts in Game Design * $3,120 83.3 per cent 79.2 per cent
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Art and Animation $3,150 81.3 per cent 50.0 per cent
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Game Design * $3,800 91.3 per cent 87.0 per cent
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation $4,400 100.0 per cent 94.9 per cent
Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT)
Bachelor of Accountancy with Honours $3,100 93.7 per cent 89.2 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Information Security) $4,000 97.5 per cent 95.0 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Software Engineering) $4,034 100.0 per cent 97.4 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Pharmaceutical Engineering $3,162 92.2 per cent 90.6 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Building Services) $3,360 92.5 per cent 92.5 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Land) $3,800 93.8 per cent 90.6 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Telematics (Intelligent Transportation Systems Engineering) $3,750 100.0 per cent 97.0 per cent
Bachelor of Hospitality Business with Honours $2,800 89.1 per cent 74.6 per cent
SIT-DigiPen Institute of Technology
Bachelor of Engineering in Systems Engineering (ElectroMechanical Systems) * $3,921 95.2 per cent 90.5 per cent
SIT-Massey University
Bachelor of Food Technology with Honours $2,975 93.0 per cent 88.4 per cent
SIT-Newcastle University
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Chemical Engineering $3,200 82.2 per cent 73.3 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electrical Power Engineering * $3,400 91.3 per cent 82.6 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Marine Engineering * $3,300 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design and Manufacturing Engineering * $3,100 80.0 per cent 66.7 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Naval Architecture ** NA NA NA
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Offshore Engineering ** NA NA NA
SIT-Trinity College Dublin / Trinity College Dublin
Bachelor in Science (Diagnostic Radiography) ** NA NA NA
Bachelor in Science (Occupational Therapy) $3,400 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent
Bachelor in Science (Physiotherapy) $3,400 98.3 per cent 98.3 per cent
Bachelor in Science (Radiation Therapy) ** NA NA NA
SIT-University of Glasgow
Bachelor of Science with Honours in Nursing $3,500 100.0 per cent 95.8 per cent
Technische Universität München
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering $3,100 81.8 per cent 77.3 per cent
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
& Information Technology **		 NA NA NA
The Culinary Institute of America
Bachelor of Business Administration in Food Business Management * $2,350 81.0 per cent 61.9 per cent
The Glasgow School of Art
Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Communication Design $2,800 78.7 per cent 55.3 per cent
Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Interior Design $2,700 87.1 per cent 80.6 per cent
University of Glasgow
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aeronautical Engineering $3,500 77.1 per cent 64.6 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aerospace Systems $3,550 82.4 per cent 67.6 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design Engineering $3,500 97.0 per cent 93.9 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechatronics $3,600 93.2 per cent 83.1 per cent
Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computing Science $4,000 92.3 per cent 89.2 per cent
University of Liverpool
Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Criminology and Security $3,526 80.2 per cent 70.4 per cent

Source: SIT 2019 graduate employment survey by the Ministry of Education (MOE)

1,809 full-time graduates from SIT were surveyed in March 2020 and the overall response rate obtained was 83.3 per cent.

PHOTO: Seedly

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) fres graduate salary 2021 (surveyed in 2020)

Degree from SIT Median salary Employed In full-time
permanent
employment
Bachelor of Engineering
(Engineering Product Development)		 $3,900 84.2 per cent 80.2 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering
(Information Systems Technology and Design)		 $4,400 88.8 per cent 85.7 per cent
Bachelor of Engineering
(Engineering Systems and Design)		 $3,800 89.9 per cent 87.3 per cent
Bachelor of Science
(Architecture and Sustainable Design)		 $3,897 100.0 per cent 91.8 per cent

Source: SUTD 2019 graduate employment survey by the Ministry of Education (MOE)

431 full-time and 62 follow-up graduates from SUTD were surveyed in February 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 85.8 per cent and 80.6 per cent respectively.

This article was first published in Seedly.

#Universities - Singapore #salaries #Students #jobs