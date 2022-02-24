The ultimate guide: Starting salary for fresh university graduates 2022 edition

Although the Covid-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on fresh university graduates' employment prospects in 2020 and 2021, has not been eliminated - things are looking up for the class of 2021.

This is according to the latest 2021 Graduate Employment Survey (GES), jointly conducted by the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Do note that the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are still conducting their graduate salary surveys. We will update this article when the information is released.

The survey, which was published today (Feb 16, 2022), polled 11,200 fresh graduates enrolled in full-time university degrees from NUS, NTU, SMU and SUSS to gather information about their employment status and salaries as of Nov 1, 2021.

The results from the GES indicated that the proportion of fresh graduates who found permanent full-time jobs increased to 84 per cent in 2021 - up 14.2 per cent from 69.8 per cent in 2020.

However, the median gross monthly income for graduates who found permanent full-time jobs only increased marginally to $3,800 last year, up from $3,700 in 2020.

TL;DR: Singapore fresh graduate salary 2022 guide based on graduate employment survey 2021

Percentage of graduates in the labour force who were: Employed (per cent) In full-time permanent employment (per cent) Median gross monthly salary (full-time permanent employment) Course Group 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 Arts, Design and Media 87.3 92.3 92.6 62.4 50.1 69.3 $3,200 $3,300 $3,500 Built Environment 92.6 93.9 94.5 87.3 72.5 88.9 $3,500 $3,500 $3,600 Business 94.6 95.3 97 88.8 76 88.7 $3,500 $3,500 $3,723 Engineering 88.4 93.6 94 83.3 71.6 86.9 $3,750 $3,900 $3,900 Health Sciences 97.1 97.4 95.7 88.4 83.3 85.9 $3,500 $3,500 $3,635 Humanities and Social Sciences 88 92.1 91.2 74.5 61.8 75.6 $3,500 $3,500 $3,550 Information and Digital Technologies 95.4 94.8 97.8 92.7 87.3 93.7 $4,400 $4,760 $5,000 Sciences 86.9 91.6 91.7 71.5 55.4 75.8 $3,500 $3,500 $3,600 Overall 90.7 93.6 94.4 81.7 69.8 84 $3,600 $3,700 $3,800

Source: Graduate Employment Survey jointly conducted by NUS, NTU, SMU, SUTD, SIT and SUSS (Published in February 2022). Note that the salary figures might not tally due to rounding.

Also, the data presented here refer to the basic salary. Basic salary refers to only full-time permanently employed graduates, and it comprises of the pay before deduction of employee's CPF contributions and personal income tax.

Income such as Employer's CPF contributions, bonuses, stock options, overtime payments, commissions, fixed allowances, other regular cash payments, lump-sum payments, and payments-in-kind are all excluded.

An important thing to note is that this guide is not a super exact be-all and end-all of what kind of salary a fresh graduate should get. But, it should still prove very helpful in negotiating your salary and help in your decision making when it comes to your studies and career.

Singapore fresh graduates starting salary

Figures are taken from graduates who have completed the latest GES.

Don't worry if it has been a while since you have graduated, we have also compiled a salary guide for you to refer to as well!

Which university did you graduate from?

Singapore fresh graduate employment numbers

For context, here are the employment numbers for fresh university graduates:

Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were: 2019 2020 2021 Employed 90.70 per cent 93.60 per cent 94.40 per cent In full-time permanent employment 82 per cent 69.80 per cent 84 per cent Freelancing Two per cent 1.50 per cent 1.70 per cent In part-time/temporary employment Seven per cent 22.3 per cent* 8.7 per cent* Voluntary 4.60 per cent 11 per cent 5.70 per cent Involuntary 2.40 per cent 11.30 per cent Three per cent Unemployed 9.30 per cent 6.40 per cent 5.60 per cent Unemployed but starting work soon 2.90 per cent 2.50 per cent 2.40 per cent Unemployed and still looking for a job 6.40 per cent 3.90 per cent 3.20 per cent Median gross monthly salary (full-time permanent employment) $3,600 $3,700 $3,800

Source: Graduate Employment Survey jointly conducted by NUS, NTU, SMU, SUTD, SIT and SUSS (Published in February 2022) Note that the employment figures might not tally due to rounding.

*This figure is inclusive of the graduates who are employed under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme (2020: 16.9 per cent and 2021: 3.6 per cent).

Why did the surveyors use median salary?

In case you would like to know why the surveyors are using the median salary:

Mean: An average of the salaries

Median: The 50th percentile, meaning the "central" graduate amongst everyone.

Median is a more accurate reference as data of the salaries received are not symmetrically distributed.

National University of Singapore fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)

A total of 6,897 fresh graduates and 830 follow-up graduates from NUS were surveyed in November 2021. The overall response rates obtained were 74.6 per cent and 69.4 per cent respectively.

Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were: Basic monthly salary Gross monthly salary Degree Employed In full-time permanent employment Mean Median Mean Median 25th

percentile 75th

percentile Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences Bachelor of Arts 91.40 per cent 70.00 per cent $3,405 $3,200 $3,600 $3,200 $2,850 $4,100 Bachelor of Arts (Hons) 88.80 per cent 68.30 per cent $3,619 $3,500 $3,731 $3,650 $3,400 $3,983 Bachelor of Social Sciences 92.50 per cent 78.20 per cent $3,757 $3,531 $3,850 $3,600 $3,400 $4,100 Faculty of Dentistry Bachelor of Dental Surgery 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $4,256 $4,200 $4,286 $4,200 $4,200 $4,600 Faculty of Engineering Bachelor of Engineering (Biomedical

Engineering) 94.40 per cent 83.30 per cent $3,610 $3,500 $3,732 $3,600 $3,300 $4,000 Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical

Engineering) 91.40 per cent 84.80 per cent $3,793 $3,700 $4,023 $3,800 $3,600 $4,300 Bachelor of Engineering (Civil

Engineering) 97.30 per cent 97.30 per cent $3,780 $3,700 $3,897 $3,700 $3,500 $4,100 Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical

Engineering) 95.10 per cent 93.00 per cent $4,251 $4,000 $4,377 $4,150 $3,900 $4,550 Bachelor of Engineering (Engineering

Science) 89.50 per cent 68.40 per cent $4,189 $4,500 $4,399 $4,500 $4,000 $4,900 Bachelor of Engineering

(Environmental Engineering) 97.10 per cent 88.60 per cent $3,572 $3,500 $3,607 $3,500 $3,300 $3,900 Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial

and Systems Engineering) 96.70 per cent 91.80 per cent $4,237 $4,150 $4,417 $4,500 $4,000 $4,900 Bachelor of Engineering (Materials

Science and Engineering) 91.70 per cent 87.50 per cent $3,899 $3,775 $4,020 $3,896 $3,600 $4,200 Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical

Engineering) 94.50 per cent 89.50 per cent $3,965 $3,800 $4,115 $3,875 $3,500 $4,550 Faculty of Law Bachelor of Laws 96.50 per cent 93.50 per cent $5,398 $5,150 $5,627 $5,600 $4,500 $6,000 Faculty of Science Bachelor of Science 82.40 per cent 56.90 per cent $3,446 $3,300 $3,627 $3,527 $3,100 $4,000 Bachelor of Science (Hons) 92.20 per cent 76.50 per cent $3,665 $3,500 $3,767 $3,600 $3,400 $4,000 Bachelor of Science (Computational

Biology) 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $4,655 $4,500 $4,677 $4,500 $4,000 $5,000 Bachelor of Science (Pharmacy) 95.90 per cent 91.90 per cent $3,773 $3,760 $3,923 $3,915 $3,636 $4,200 Bachelor of Science (Data Science

and Analytics) 97.70 per cent 95.30 per cent $4,819 $4,500 $4,981 $4,800 $4,200 $5,400 NUS Business School Bachelor of Business Administration 94.70 per cent 81.60 per cent $5,199 $3,550 $5,567 $3,700 $3,125 $7,625 Bachelor of Business Administration

(Hons) 98.10 per cent 93.50 per cent $4,828 $4,200 $4,950 $4,347 $3,700 $5,200 Bachelor of Business Administration

(Accountancy) 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $3,380 $3,300 $3,515 $3,400 $3,013 $3,750 Bachelor of Business Administration

(Accountancy) (Hons) 97.00 per cent 96.30 per cent $4,124 $3,430 $4,194 $3,500 $3,200 $4,600 School of Computing Bachelor of Computing (Computer

Science) 99.10 per cent 96.40 per cent $5,898 $5,800 $6,002 $6,000 $5,000 $6,900 Bachelor of Computing (Information

Security)* 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $4,992 $5,000 $5,095 $5,400 $4,305 $5,500 Bachelor of Computing (Information

Systems) 97.50 per cent 96.20 per cent $5,087 $5,000 $5,217 $5,000 $4,500 $5,400 Bachelor of Science (Business

Analytics) 100.00 per cent 100.00 per cent $5,437 $5,050 $5,603 $5,400 $4,800 $6,125 School of Design & Environment Bachelor of Arts (Architecture) 97.70 per cent 96.60 per cent $4,090 $4,000 $4,139 $4,000 $3,600 $4,440 Bachelor of Arts (Industrial Design) 87.50 per cent 75.00 per cent $4,146 $3,825 $4,178 $3,825 $3,200 $4,250 Bachelor of Science (Project and

Facilities Management) 93.10 per cent 92.10 per cent $3,424 $3,450 $3,560 $3,500 $3,200 $3,700 Bachelor of Science (Real Estate) 94.50 per cent 82.40 per cent $3,692 $3,575 $3,863 $3,700 $3,400 $4,000 Yong Loo Lin School (Medicine) Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of

Surgery N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Bachelor of Science (Nursing) 96.20 per cent 93.30 per cent $3,300 $3,350 $3,530 $3,550 $3,350 $3,750 Bachelor of Science (Nursing) (Hons) 97.90 per cent 96.80 per cent $3,482 $3,500 $3,750 $3,750 $3,550 $3,950 YST Conservatory of Music Bachelor of Music 82.40 per cent 35.30 per cent $3,136 $2,958 $3,203 $3,100 $2,915 $3,600 Yale-NUS College Bachelor of Arts with Honours 88.30 per cent 70.80 per cent $4,344 $4,000 $4,453 $4,000 $3,500 $5,000 Bachelor of Science with Honours 94.60 per cent 83.80 per cent $4,779 $4,500 $4,952 $4,500 $3,800 $5,650 Multi-Disciplinary Programmes Bachelor of Engineering (Computer

Engineering) 97.40 per cent 91.20 per cent $5,345 $5,000 $5,473 $5,400 $4,500 $6,200 Bachelor of Environmental Studies 97.40 per cent 81.60 per cent $3,544 $3,500 $3,658 $3,650 $3,100 $3,996

Source: NUS 2021 graduate employment survey

Nanyang Technological University fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)

A total of 5,599 fresh graduates and 114 follow-up graduates from NTU were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rates obtained were 75.1 per cent and 78.1 per cent respectively.

Proportion of graduates in the

labour force who were: Basic monthly salary Gross monthly salary Degree Employed In full-time permanent employment Mean Median Mean Median 25th percentile 75th percentile College of Business (Nanyang Business School) Accountancy 97.7 per cent 93.0 per cent $3,505 $3,300 $3,539 $3,400 $3,100 $3,500 Accountancy and Business 99.2 per cent 96.2 per cent $5,018 $4,500 $5,173 $4,500 $3,700 $5,858 Business 96.2 per cent 85.2 per cent $4,211 $4,000 $4,362 $4,000 $3,500 $4,800 Double Degree in Business and Computer

Engineering/Computing 93.8 per cent 87.5 per cent $6,418 $6,300 $6,578 $6,300 $5,250 $8,225 College of Engineering Aerospace Engineering 94.4 per cent 87.3 per cent $4,250 $4,250 $4,321 $4,471 $3,792 $5,000 Bioengineering 90.9 per cent 75.8 per cent $3,480 $3,483 $3,654 $3,500 $3,300 $3,850 Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering 91.1 per cent 84.8 per cent $3,784 $3,600 $3,959 $3,740 $3,600 $4,300 Civil Engineering 97.7 per cent 92.0 per cent $3,596 $3,500 $3,664 $3,540 $3,400 $3,800 Computer Engineering 95.8 per cent 89.6 per cent $4,649 $4,500 $4,847 $4,500 $4,000 $5,000 Computer Science 97.0 per cent 91.0 per cent $4,871 $4,800 $4,924 $4,800 $4,200 $5,450 Double Degree in Engineering and

Economics 90.9 per cent 90.9 per cent $4,485 $4,580 $4,566 $4,583 $4,530 $4,900 Electrical and Electronic Engineering 93.9 per cent 88.6 per cent $3,978 $3,900 $4,069 $4,000 $3,600 $4,400 Environmental Engineering 96.6 per cent 86.2 per cent $3,422 $3,500 $3,487 $3,500 $3,200 $3,600 Information Engineering and Media 95.7 per cent 88.6 per cent $4,247 $4,200 $4,325 $4,200 $3,900 $4,800 Maritime Studies 98.4 per cent 95.2 per cent $3,697 $3,500 $3,763 $3,500 $3,500 $4,000 Materials Engineering 96.3 per cent 83.0 per cent $3,701 $3,600 $3,801 $3,650 $3,500 $4,000 Mechanical Engineering 94.0 per cent 86.1 per cent $3,845 $3,700 $4,006 $3,800 $3,570 $4,400 College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences Art, Design and Media 86.2 per cent 46.6 per cent $3,146 $3,000 $3,182 $3,000 $2,650 $3,675 Chinese 87.0 per cent 72.5 per cent $3,376 $3,250 $3,483 $3,300 $3,053 $3,650 Communication Studies 96.9 per cent 80.8 per cent $3,463 $3,375 $3,548 $3,500 $3,000 $3,943 Economics 93.5 per cent 88.3 per cent $3,658 $3,500 $3,720 $3,650 $3,300 $4,000 English 95.5 per cent 64.2 per cent $3,254 $3,300 $3,354 $3,500 $3,000 $3,600 History 82.2 per cent 66.7 per cent $3,724 $3,675 $3,800 $3,675 $3,500 $4,000 Inter-Disciplinary Double Major 92.9 per cent 75.0 per cent $3,794 $3,650 $3,822 $3,650 $3,450 $4,180 Linguistics and Multilingual Studies 87.2 per cent 70.2 per cent $3,351 $3,300 $3,398 $3,300 $3,000 $3,850 Philosophy 88.5 per cent 57.7 per cent $3,394 $3,400 $3,502 $3,400 $2,915 $4,480 Psychology 91.8 per cent 71.8 per cent $3,342 $3,300 $3,362 $3,350 $3,000 $3,500 Public Policy and Global Affairs 83.3 per cent 77.1 per cent $4,024 $3,778 $4,105 $3,804 $3,500 $4,524 Sociology 91.3 per cent 69.6 per cent $3,509 $3,475 $3,567 $3,500 $3,200 $3,940 College of Science Biological Sciences / Biomedical Sciences 96.8 per cent 81.7 per cent $3,470 $3,400 $3,569 $3,500 $3,260 $3,800 Biomedical Sciences and Chinese

Medicine 90.9 per cent 77.3 per cent $3,023 $3,100 $3,119 $3,100 $2,890 $3,300 Chemistry and Biological Chemistry 90.2 per cent 74.4 per cent $3,367 $3,400 $3,501 $3,400 $3,100 $3,700 Environmental Earth Systems Sciences 100.0 per cent 91.3 per cent $3,810 $3,892 $3,888 $3,950 $3,500 $4,300 Mathematical Sciences / Mathematical

Sciences and Economics 91.0 per cent 75.6 per cent $3,939 $3,750 $4,039 $3,806 $3,500 $4,500 Physics and Applied Physics 84.5 per cent 69.0 per cent $3,710 $3,570 $3,793 $3,600 $3,384 $4,000 Sports Science and Management Sports Science and Management 86.2 per cent 55.4 per cent $3,292 $3,300 $3,438 $3,300 $3,100 $3,620 National Institute of Education (NIE) Arts (with Education) 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent $3,563 $3,754 $3,718 $3,780 $3,700 $3,900 Science (with Education) 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent $3,578 $3,776 $3,796 $3,904 $3,727 $4,000 Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine Medicine 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent $4,702 $4,700 $5,404 $5,500 $5,200 $5,800

Source: NTU 2021 graduate employment survey

Singapore Management University (SMU) fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)

A total of 1,914 fresh graduates and 156 follow-up graduates from SMU were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rates obtained were 76.3 per cent and 78.8 per cent respectively.

Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were: Basic monthly salary Gross monthly salary Degree Employed In full-time permanent

employment Mean Median Mean Median 25th percentile 75th percentile School of Accountancy (four-year programme) Accountancy 98.7 per cent 93.0 per cent $3,751 $3,400 $3,814 $3,400 $3,200 $4,000 Cum Laude and above 97.9 per cent 92.6 per cent $4,161 $3,700 $4,213 $3,850 $3,300 $4,600 School of Business (four-year programme) Business Management 96.6 per cent 86.0 per cent $4,229 $4,000 $4,371 $4,000 $3,500 $4,650 Cum Laude and above 96.6 per cent 90.3 per cent $4,705 $4,333 $4,855 $4,480 $3,800 $5,043 School of Economics (four-year programme) Economics 91.8 per cent 83.5 per cent $4,641 $4,275 $4,777 $4,435 $3,800 $5,250 Cum Laude and above 94.1 per cent 91.2 per cent $5,209 $4,750 $5,310 $4,900 $4,191 $5,810 School of Information Systems (four-year programme) Information Systems 98.2 per cent 94.6 per cent $4,774 $4,860 $4,906 $5,000 $4,200 $5,350 Cum Laude and above 97.4 per cent 93.6 per cent $5,317 $5,050 $5,499 $5,350 $5,000 $5,833 School of Social Sciences (four-year programme) Social Sciences 94.1 per cent 77.1 per cent $3,656 $3,465 $3,836 $3,600 $3,200 $4,010 Cum Laude and above 96.9 per cent 86.2 per cent $3,856 $3,500 $4,063 $3,763 $3,350 $4,500 School of Law (four-year programme) Law 100.0 per cent 98.3 per cent $5,319 $5,500 $5,433 $5,600 $4,500 $6,000 Cum Laude and above 100.0 per cent 98.8 per cent $5,613 $5,600 $5,754 $5,800 $5,025 $6,000

Source: SMU 2021 graduate employment survey

Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)

A total of 511 fresh graduates from SUSS were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rate obtained was 81.0 per cent.

Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were: Basic monthly salary Gross monthly dalary Degree Employed In full-time permanent

employment Mean Median Mean Median 25th percentile 75th percentile S R Nathan School of Human Development Bachelor of Early Childhood Education 93.0 per cent 88.4 per cent $2,949 $3,000 $2,963 $3,000 $2,800 $3,100 Bachelor of Human Resource

Management 95.6 per cent 80.9 per cent $3,249 $3,200 $3,412 $3,200 $3,000 $3,500 Bachelor of Social Work 94.7 per cent 86.8 per cent $3,432 $3,530 $3,461 $3,530 $3,400 $3,580 School of Business Bachelor of Accountancy 98.6 per cent 89.0 per cent $3,199 $3,200 $3,231 $3,200 $3,000 $3,400 Bachelor of Science in Business

Analytics 93.5 per cent 83.9 per cent $4,218 $3,800 $4,372 $3,800 $3,350 $4,900 Bachelor of Science in Finance 84.4 per cent 56.3 per cent $3,856 $3,500 $3,862 $3,500 $3,300 $4,350 Bachelor of Science in Marketing 92.4 per cent 63.6 per cent $3,303 $3,200 $3,411 $3,275 $2,820 $3,600 Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain

Management 97.4 per cent 79.5 per cent $3,245 $3,200 $3,381 $3,300 $3,025 $3,500

Source: SUSS 2021 graduate employment survey

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) fresh graduate salary 2021 (surveyed in 202)

Degree Median salary Employed Full-time permanent employment rate DigiPen Institute of Technology Bachelor of Arts in Game Design * $3,120 83.3 per cent 79.2 per cent Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Art and Animation $3,150 81.3 per cent 50.0 per cent Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Game Design * $3,800 91.3 per cent 87.0 per cent Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation $4,400 100.0 per cent 94.9 per cent Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) Bachelor of Accountancy with Honours $3,100 93.7 per cent 89.2 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Information Security) $4,000 97.5 per cent 95.0 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Software Engineering) $4,034 100.0 per cent 97.4 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Pharmaceutical Engineering $3,162 92.2 per cent 90.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Building Services) $3,360 92.5 per cent 92.5 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Land) $3,800 93.8 per cent 90.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Telematics (Intelligent Transportation Systems Engineering) $3,750 100.0 per cent 97.0 per cent Bachelor of Hospitality Business with Honours $2,800 89.1 per cent 74.6 per cent SIT-DigiPen Institute of Technology Bachelor of Engineering in Systems Engineering (ElectroMechanical Systems) * $3,921 95.2 per cent 90.5 per cent SIT-Massey University Bachelor of Food Technology with Honours $2,975 93.0 per cent 88.4 per cent SIT-Newcastle University Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Chemical Engineering $3,200 82.2 per cent 73.3 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electrical Power Engineering * $3,400 91.3 per cent 82.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Marine Engineering * $3,300 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design and Manufacturing Engineering * $3,100 80.0 per cent 66.7 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Naval Architecture ** NA NA NA Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Offshore Engineering ** NA NA NA SIT-Trinity College Dublin / Trinity College Dublin Bachelor in Science (Diagnostic Radiography) ** NA NA NA Bachelor in Science (Occupational Therapy) $3,400 100.0 per cent 100.0 per cent Bachelor in Science (Physiotherapy) $3,400 98.3 per cent 98.3 per cent Bachelor in Science (Radiation Therapy) ** NA NA NA SIT-University of Glasgow Bachelor of Science with Honours in Nursing $3,500 100.0 per cent 95.8 per cent Technische Universität München Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering $3,100 81.8 per cent 77.3 per cent Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

& Information Technology ** NA NA NA The Culinary Institute of America Bachelor of Business Administration in Food Business Management * $2,350 81.0 per cent 61.9 per cent The Glasgow School of Art Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Communication Design $2,800 78.7 per cent 55.3 per cent Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Interior Design $2,700 87.1 per cent 80.6 per cent University of Glasgow Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aeronautical Engineering $3,500 77.1 per cent 64.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aerospace Systems $3,550 82.4 per cent 67.6 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design Engineering $3,500 97.0 per cent 93.9 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechatronics $3,600 93.2 per cent 83.1 per cent Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computing Science $4,000 92.3 per cent 89.2 per cent University of Liverpool Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Criminology and Security $3,526 80.2 per cent 70.4 per cent

Source: SIT 2019 graduate employment survey by the Ministry of Education (MOE)

1,809 full-time graduates from SIT were surveyed in March 2020 and the overall response rate obtained was 83.3 per cent.

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) fres graduate salary 2021 (surveyed in 2020)

Degree from SIT Median salary Employed In full-time

permanent

employment Bachelor of Engineering

(Engineering Product Development) $3,900 84.2 per cent 80.2 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Information Systems Technology and Design) $4,400 88.8 per cent 85.7 per cent Bachelor of Engineering

(Engineering Systems and Design) $3,800 89.9 per cent 87.3 per cent Bachelor of Science

(Architecture and Sustainable Design) $3,897 100.0 per cent 91.8 per cent

Source: SUTD 2019 graduate employment survey by the Ministry of Education (MOE)

431 full-time and 62 follow-up graduates from SUTD were surveyed in February 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 85.8 per cent and 80.6 per cent respectively.

