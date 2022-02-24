The ultimate guide: Starting salary for fresh university graduates 2022 edition

Although the Covid-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on fresh university graduates' employment prospects in 2020 and 2021, has not been eliminated - things are looking up for the class of 2021.
This is according to the latest 2021 Graduate Employment Survey (GES), jointly conducted by the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).
Do note that the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are still conducting their graduate salary surveys. We will update this article when the information is released.
The survey, which was published today (Feb 16, 2022), polled 11,200 fresh graduates enrolled in full-time university degrees from NUS, NTU, SMU and SUSS to gather information about their employment status and salaries as of Nov 1, 2021.
The results from the GES indicated that the proportion of fresh graduates who found permanent full-time jobs increased to 84 per cent in 2021 - up 14.2 per cent from 69.8 per cent in 2020.
However, the median gross monthly income for graduates who found permanent full-time jobs only increased marginally to $3,800 last year, up from $3,700 in 2020.
If you are a fresh uni graduate, pay attention now.
This article will help you:
- Choosing your university course (pay is one of many factors to consider)
- Provide information about how your peers are doing
- Negotiate your salary when you are finding a job
- Help you RECOGNISE YOUR WORTH.
TL;DR: Singapore fresh graduate salary 2022 guide based on graduate employment survey 2021
|Percentage of graduates in the labour force who were:
|Employed (per cent)
|In full-time permanent employment (per cent)
|Median gross monthly salary (full-time permanent employment)
|Course Group
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Arts, Design and Media
|87.3
|92.3
|92.6
|62.4
|50.1
|69.3
|$3,200
|$3,300
|$3,500
|Built Environment
|92.6
|93.9
|94.5
|87.3
|72.5
|88.9
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$3,600
|Business
|94.6
|95.3
|97
|88.8
|76
|88.7
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$3,723
|Engineering
|88.4
|93.6
|94
|83.3
|71.6
|86.9
|$3,750
|$3,900
|$3,900
|Health Sciences
|97.1
|97.4
|95.7
|88.4
|83.3
|85.9
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$3,635
|Humanities and Social Sciences
|88
|92.1
|91.2
|74.5
|61.8
|75.6
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$3,550
|Information and Digital Technologies
|95.4
|94.8
|97.8
|92.7
|87.3
|93.7
|$4,400
|$4,760
|$5,000
|Sciences
|86.9
|91.6
|91.7
|71.5
|55.4
|75.8
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$3,600
|Overall
|90.7
|93.6
|94.4
|81.7
|69.8
|84
|$3,600
|$3,700
|$3,800
Source: Graduate Employment Survey jointly conducted by NUS, NTU, SMU, SUTD, SIT and SUSS (Published in February 2022). Note that the salary figures might not tally due to rounding.
Also, the data presented here refer to the basic salary. Basic salary refers to only full-time permanently employed graduates, and it comprises of the pay before deduction of employee's CPF contributions and personal income tax.
Income such as Employer's CPF contributions, bonuses, stock options, overtime payments, commissions, fixed allowances, other regular cash payments, lump-sum payments, and payments-in-kind are all excluded.
An important thing to note is that this guide is not a super exact be-all and end-all of what kind of salary a fresh graduate should get. But, it should still prove very helpful in negotiating your salary and help in your decision making when it comes to your studies and career.
Singapore fresh graduates starting salary
Figures are taken from graduates who have completed the latest GES.
Don't worry if it has been a while since you have graduated, we have also compiled a salary guide for you to refer to as well!
Which university did you graduate from?
Click to Teleport:
Singapore fresh graduate employment numbers
For context, here are the employment numbers for fresh university graduates:
|Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were:
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Employed
|90.70 per cent
|93.60 per cent
|94.40 per cent
|In full-time permanent employment
|82 per cent
|69.80 per cent
|84 per cent
|Freelancing
|Two per cent
|1.50 per cent
|1.70 per cent
|In part-time/temporary employment
|Seven per cent
|22.3 per cent*
|8.7 per cent*
|Voluntary
|4.60 per cent
|11 per cent
|5.70 per cent
|Involuntary
|2.40 per cent
|11.30 per cent
|Three per cent
|Unemployed
|9.30 per cent
|6.40 per cent
|5.60 per cent
|Unemployed but starting work soon
|2.90 per cent
|2.50 per cent
|2.40 per cent
|Unemployed and still looking for a job
|6.40 per cent
|3.90 per cent
|3.20 per cent
|Median gross monthly salary (full-time permanent employment)
|$3,600
|$3,700
|$3,800
Source: Graduate Employment Survey jointly conducted by NUS, NTU, SMU, SUTD, SIT and SUSS (Published in February 2022) Note that the employment figures might not tally due to rounding.
*This figure is inclusive of the graduates who are employed under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme (2020: 16.9 per cent and 2021: 3.6 per cent).
Why did the surveyors use median salary?
In case you would like to know why the surveyors are using the median salary:
- Mean: An average of the salaries
- Median: The 50th percentile, meaning the "central" graduate amongst everyone.
Median is a more accurate reference as data of the salaries received are not symmetrically distributed.
National University of Singapore fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)
A total of 6,897 fresh graduates and 830 follow-up graduates from NUS were surveyed in November 2021. The overall response rates obtained were 74.6 per cent and 69.4 per cent respectively.
|Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were:
|Basic monthly salary
|Gross monthly salary
|Degree
|Employed
|
In full-time permanent employment
|Mean
|Median
|Mean
|Median
|25th
percentile
|75th
percentile
|Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences
|Bachelor of Arts
|91.40 per cent
|70.00 per cent
|$3,405
|$3,200
|$3,600
|$3,200
|$2,850
|$4,100
|Bachelor of Arts (Hons)
|88.80 per cent
|68.30 per cent
|$3,619
|$3,500
|$3,731
|$3,650
|$3,400
|$3,983
|Bachelor of Social Sciences
|92.50 per cent
|78.20 per cent
|$3,757
|$3,531
|$3,850
|$3,600
|$3,400
|$4,100
|Faculty of Dentistry
|Bachelor of Dental Surgery
|100.00 per cent
|100.00 per cent
|$4,256
|$4,200
|$4,286
|$4,200
|$4,200
|$4,600
|Faculty of Engineering
|Bachelor of Engineering (Biomedical
Engineering)
|94.40 per cent
|83.30 per cent
|$3,610
|$3,500
|$3,732
|$3,600
|$3,300
|$4,000
|Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical
Engineering)
|91.40 per cent
|84.80 per cent
|$3,793
|$3,700
|$4,023
|$3,800
|$3,600
|$4,300
|Bachelor of Engineering (Civil
Engineering)
|97.30 per cent
|97.30 per cent
|$3,780
|$3,700
|$3,897
|$3,700
|$3,500
|$4,100
|Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical
Engineering)
|95.10 per cent
|93.00 per cent
|$4,251
|$4,000
|$4,377
|$4,150
|$3,900
|$4,550
|Bachelor of Engineering (Engineering
Science)
|89.50 per cent
|68.40 per cent
|$4,189
|$4,500
|$4,399
|$4,500
|$4,000
|$4,900
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Environmental Engineering)
|97.10 per cent
|88.60 per cent
|$3,572
|$3,500
|$3,607
|$3,500
|$3,300
|$3,900
|Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial
and Systems Engineering)
|96.70 per cent
|91.80 per cent
|$4,237
|$4,150
|$4,417
|$4,500
|$4,000
|$4,900
|Bachelor of Engineering (Materials
Science and Engineering)
|91.70 per cent
|87.50 per cent
|$3,899
|$3,775
|$4,020
|$3,896
|$3,600
|$4,200
|Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical
Engineering)
|94.50 per cent
|89.50 per cent
|$3,965
|$3,800
|$4,115
|$3,875
|$3,500
|$4,550
|Faculty of Law
|Bachelor of Laws
|96.50 per cent
|93.50 per cent
|$5,398
|$5,150
|$5,627
|$5,600
|$4,500
|$6,000
|Faculty of Science
|Bachelor of Science
|82.40 per cent
|56.90 per cent
|$3,446
|$3,300
|$3,627
|$3,527
|$3,100
|$4,000
|Bachelor of Science (Hons)
|92.20 per cent
|76.50 per cent
|$3,665
|$3,500
|$3,767
|$3,600
|$3,400
|$4,000
|Bachelor of Science (Computational
Biology)
|100.00 per cent
|100.00 per cent
|$4,655
|$4,500
|$4,677
|$4,500
|$4,000
|$5,000
|Bachelor of Science (Pharmacy)
|95.90 per cent
|91.90 per cent
|$3,773
|$3,760
|$3,923
|$3,915
|$3,636
|$4,200
|Bachelor of Science (Data Science
and Analytics)
|97.70 per cent
|95.30 per cent
|$4,819
|$4,500
|$4,981
|$4,800
|$4,200
|$5,400
|NUS Business School
|Bachelor of Business Administration
|94.70 per cent
|81.60 per cent
|$5,199
|$3,550
|$5,567
|$3,700
|$3,125
|$7,625
|Bachelor of Business Administration
(Hons)
|98.10 per cent
|93.50 per cent
|$4,828
|$4,200
|$4,950
|$4,347
|$3,700
|$5,200
|Bachelor of Business Administration
(Accountancy)
|100.00 per cent
|100.00 per cent
|$3,380
|$3,300
|$3,515
|$3,400
|$3,013
|$3,750
|Bachelor of Business Administration
(Accountancy) (Hons)
|97.00 per cent
|96.30 per cent
|$4,124
|$3,430
|$4,194
|$3,500
|$3,200
|$4,600
|School of Computing
|Bachelor of Computing (Computer
Science)
|99.10 per cent
|96.40 per cent
|$5,898
|$5,800
|$6,002
|$6,000
|$5,000
|$6,900
|Bachelor of Computing (Information
Security)*
|100.00 per cent
|100.00 per cent
|$4,992
|$5,000
|$5,095
|$5,400
|$4,305
|$5,500
|Bachelor of Computing (Information
Systems)
|97.50 per cent
|96.20 per cent
|$5,087
|$5,000
|$5,217
|$5,000
|$4,500
|$5,400
|Bachelor of Science (Business
Analytics)
|100.00 per cent
|100.00 per cent
|$5,437
|$5,050
|$5,603
|$5,400
|$4,800
|$6,125
|School of Design & Environment
|Bachelor of Arts (Architecture)
|97.70 per cent
|96.60 per cent
|$4,090
|$4,000
|$4,139
|$4,000
|$3,600
|$4,440
|Bachelor of Arts (Industrial Design)
|87.50 per cent
|75.00 per cent
|$4,146
|$3,825
|$4,178
|$3,825
|$3,200
|$4,250
|Bachelor of Science (Project and
Facilities Management)
|93.10 per cent
|92.10 per cent
|$3,424
|$3,450
|$3,560
|$3,500
|$3,200
|$3,700
|Bachelor of Science (Real Estate)
|94.50 per cent
|82.40 per cent
|$3,692
|$3,575
|$3,863
|$3,700
|$3,400
|$4,000
|Yong Loo Lin School (Medicine)
|Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of
Surgery
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Bachelor of Science (Nursing)
|96.20 per cent
|93.30 per cent
|$3,300
|$3,350
|$3,530
|$3,550
|$3,350
|$3,750
|Bachelor of Science (Nursing) (Hons)
|97.90 per cent
|96.80 per cent
|$3,482
|$3,500
|$3,750
|$3,750
|$3,550
|$3,950
|YST Conservatory of Music
|Bachelor of Music
|82.40 per cent
|35.30 per cent
|$3,136
|$2,958
|$3,203
|$3,100
|$2,915
|$3,600
|Yale-NUS College
|Bachelor of Arts with Honours
|88.30 per cent
|70.80 per cent
|$4,344
|$4,000
|$4,453
|$4,000
|$3,500
|$5,000
|Bachelor of Science with Honours
|94.60 per cent
|83.80 per cent
|$4,779
|$4,500
|$4,952
|$4,500
|$3,800
|$5,650
|Multi-Disciplinary Programmes
|Bachelor of Engineering (Computer
Engineering)
|97.40 per cent
|91.20 per cent
|$5,345
|$5,000
|$5,473
|$5,400
|$4,500
|$6,200
|Bachelor of Environmental Studies
|97.40 per cent
|81.60 per cent
|$3,544
|$3,500
|$3,658
|$3,650
|$3,100
|$3,996
Source: NUS 2021 graduate employment survey
Nanyang Technological University fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)
A total of 5,599 fresh graduates and 114 follow-up graduates from NTU were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rates obtained were 75.1 per cent and 78.1 per cent respectively.
|Proportion of graduates in the
labour force who were:
|Basic monthly salary
|Gross monthly salary
|Degree
|Employed
|In full-time permanent employment
|Mean
|Median
|Mean
|Median
|25th percentile
|75th percentile
|College of Business (Nanyang Business School)
|Accountancy
|97.7 per cent
|93.0 per cent
|$3,505
|$3,300
|$3,539
|$3,400
|$3,100
|$3,500
|Accountancy and Business
|99.2 per cent
|96.2 per cent
|$5,018
|$4,500
|$5,173
|$4,500
|$3,700
|$5,858
|Business
|96.2 per cent
|85.2 per cent
|$4,211
|$4,000
|$4,362
|$4,000
|$3,500
|$4,800
|Double Degree in Business and Computer
Engineering/Computing
|93.8 per cent
|87.5 per cent
|$6,418
|$6,300
|$6,578
|$6,300
|$5,250
|$8,225
|College of Engineering
|Aerospace Engineering
|94.4 per cent
|87.3 per cent
|$4,250
|$4,250
|$4,321
|$4,471
|$3,792
|$5,000
|Bioengineering
|90.9 per cent
|75.8 per cent
|$3,480
|$3,483
|$3,654
|$3,500
|$3,300
|$3,850
|Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
|91.1 per cent
|84.8 per cent
|$3,784
|$3,600
|$3,959
|$3,740
|$3,600
|$4,300
|Civil Engineering
|97.7 per cent
|92.0 per cent
|$3,596
|$3,500
|$3,664
|$3,540
|$3,400
|$3,800
|Computer Engineering
|95.8 per cent
|89.6 per cent
|$4,649
|$4,500
|$4,847
|$4,500
|$4,000
|$5,000
|Computer Science
|97.0 per cent
|91.0 per cent
|$4,871
|$4,800
|$4,924
|$4,800
|$4,200
|$5,450
|Double Degree in Engineering and
Economics
|90.9 per cent
|90.9 per cent
|$4,485
|$4,580
|$4,566
|$4,583
|$4,530
|$4,900
|Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|93.9 per cent
|88.6 per cent
|$3,978
|$3,900
|$4,069
|$4,000
|$3,600
|$4,400
|Environmental Engineering
|96.6 per cent
|86.2 per cent
|$3,422
|$3,500
|$3,487
|$3,500
|$3,200
|$3,600
|Information Engineering and Media
|95.7 per cent
|88.6 per cent
|$4,247
|$4,200
|$4,325
|$4,200
|$3,900
|$4,800
|Maritime Studies
|98.4 per cent
|95.2 per cent
|$3,697
|$3,500
|$3,763
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$4,000
|Materials Engineering
|96.3 per cent
|83.0 per cent
|$3,701
|$3,600
|$3,801
|$3,650
|$3,500
|$4,000
|Mechanical Engineering
|94.0 per cent
|86.1 per cent
|$3,845
|$3,700
|$4,006
|$3,800
|$3,570
|$4,400
|College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences
|Art, Design and Media
|86.2 per cent
|46.6 per cent
|$3,146
|$3,000
|$3,182
|$3,000
|$2,650
|$3,675
|Chinese
|87.0 per cent
|72.5 per cent
|$3,376
|$3,250
|$3,483
|$3,300
|$3,053
|$3,650
|Communication Studies
|96.9 per cent
|80.8 per cent
|$3,463
|$3,375
|$3,548
|$3,500
|$3,000
|$3,943
|Economics
|93.5 per cent
|88.3 per cent
|$3,658
|$3,500
|$3,720
|$3,650
|$3,300
|$4,000
|English
|95.5 per cent
|64.2 per cent
|$3,254
|$3,300
|$3,354
|$3,500
|$3,000
|$3,600
|History
|82.2 per cent
|66.7 per cent
|$3,724
|$3,675
|$3,800
|$3,675
|$3,500
|$4,000
|Inter-Disciplinary Double Major
|92.9 per cent
|75.0 per cent
|$3,794
|$3,650
|$3,822
|$3,650
|$3,450
|$4,180
|Linguistics and Multilingual Studies
|87.2 per cent
|70.2 per cent
|$3,351
|$3,300
|$3,398
|$3,300
|$3,000
|$3,850
|Philosophy
|88.5 per cent
|57.7 per cent
|$3,394
|$3,400
|$3,502
|$3,400
|$2,915
|$4,480
|Psychology
|91.8 per cent
|71.8 per cent
|$3,342
|$3,300
|$3,362
|$3,350
|$3,000
|$3,500
|Public Policy and Global Affairs
|83.3 per cent
|77.1 per cent
|$4,024
|$3,778
|$4,105
|$3,804
|$3,500
|$4,524
|Sociology
|91.3 per cent
|69.6 per cent
|$3,509
|$3,475
|$3,567
|$3,500
|$3,200
|$3,940
|College of Science
|Biological Sciences / Biomedical Sciences
|96.8 per cent
|81.7 per cent
|$3,470
|$3,400
|$3,569
|$3,500
|$3,260
|$3,800
|Biomedical Sciences and Chinese
Medicine
|90.9 per cent
|77.3 per cent
|$3,023
|$3,100
|$3,119
|$3,100
|$2,890
|$3,300
|Chemistry and Biological Chemistry
|90.2 per cent
|74.4 per cent
|$3,367
|$3,400
|$3,501
|$3,400
|$3,100
|$3,700
|Environmental Earth Systems Sciences
|100.0 per cent
|91.3 per cent
|$3,810
|$3,892
|$3,888
|$3,950
|$3,500
|$4,300
|Mathematical Sciences / Mathematical
Sciences and Economics
|91.0 per cent
|75.6 per cent
|$3,939
|$3,750
|$4,039
|$3,806
|$3,500
|$4,500
|Physics and Applied Physics
|84.5 per cent
|69.0 per cent
|$3,710
|$3,570
|$3,793
|$3,600
|$3,384
|$4,000
|Sports Science and Management
|Sports Science and Management
|86.2 per cent
|55.4 per cent
|$3,292
|$3,300
|$3,438
|$3,300
|$3,100
|$3,620
|National Institute of Education (NIE)
|Arts (with Education)
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
|$3,563
|$3,754
|$3,718
|$3,780
|$3,700
|$3,900
|Science (with Education)
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
|$3,578
|$3,776
|$3,796
|$3,904
|$3,727
|$4,000
|Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine
|Medicine
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
|$4,702
|$4,700
|$5,404
|$5,500
|$5,200
|$5,800
Source: NTU 2021 graduate employment survey
Singapore Management University (SMU) fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)
A total of 1,914 fresh graduates and 156 follow-up graduates from SMU were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rates obtained were 76.3 per cent and 78.8 per cent respectively.
|Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were:
|Basic monthly salary
|Gross monthly salary
|Degree
|Employed
|In full-time permanent
employment
|Mean
|Median
|Mean
|Median
|25th percentile
|75th percentile
|School of Accountancy (four-year programme)
|Accountancy
|98.7 per cent
|93.0 per cent
|$3,751
|$3,400
|$3,814
|$3,400
|$3,200
|$4,000
|Cum Laude and above
|97.9 per cent
|92.6 per cent
|$4,161
|$3,700
|$4,213
|$3,850
|$3,300
|$4,600
|School of Business (four-year programme)
|Business Management
|96.6 per cent
|86.0 per cent
|$4,229
|$4,000
|$4,371
|$4,000
|$3,500
|$4,650
|Cum Laude and above
|96.6 per cent
|90.3 per cent
|$4,705
|$4,333
|$4,855
|$4,480
|$3,800
|$5,043
|School of Economics (four-year programme)
|Economics
|91.8 per cent
|83.5 per cent
|$4,641
|$4,275
|$4,777
|$4,435
|$3,800
|$5,250
|Cum Laude and above
|94.1 per cent
|91.2 per cent
|$5,209
|$4,750
|$5,310
|$4,900
|$4,191
|$5,810
|School of Information Systems (four-year programme)
|Information Systems
|98.2 per cent
|94.6 per cent
|$4,774
|$4,860
|$4,906
|$5,000
|$4,200
|$5,350
|Cum Laude and above
|97.4 per cent
|93.6 per cent
|$5,317
|$5,050
|$5,499
|$5,350
|$5,000
|$5,833
|School of Social Sciences (four-year programme)
|Social Sciences
|94.1 per cent
|77.1 per cent
|$3,656
|$3,465
|$3,836
|$3,600
|$3,200
|$4,010
|Cum Laude and above
|96.9 per cent
|86.2 per cent
|$3,856
|$3,500
|$4,063
|$3,763
|$3,350
|$4,500
|School of Law (four-year programme)
|Law
|100.0 per cent
|98.3 per cent
|$5,319
|$5,500
|$5,433
|$5,600
|$4,500
|$6,000
|Cum Laude and above
|100.0 per cent
|98.8 per cent
|$5,613
|$5,600
|$5,754
|$5,800
|$5,025
|$6,000
Source: SMU 2021 graduate employment survey
Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) fresh graduate salary 2022 (surveyed in 2021)
A total of 511 fresh graduates from SUSS were surveyed in November 2021 and the overall response rate obtained was 81.0 per cent.
|Proportion of graduates in the labour force who were:
|Basic monthly salary
|Gross monthly dalary
|Degree
|Employed
|In full-time permanent
employment
|Mean
|Median
|Mean
|Median
|25th percentile
|75th percentile
|S R Nathan School of Human Development
|Bachelor of Early Childhood Education
|93.0 per cent
|88.4 per cent
|$2,949
|$3,000
|$2,963
|$3,000
|$2,800
|$3,100
|Bachelor of Human Resource
Management
|95.6 per cent
|80.9 per cent
|$3,249
|$3,200
|$3,412
|$3,200
|$3,000
|$3,500
|Bachelor of Social Work
|94.7 per cent
|86.8 per cent
|$3,432
|$3,530
|$3,461
|$3,530
|$3,400
|$3,580
|School of Business
|Bachelor of Accountancy
|98.6 per cent
|89.0 per cent
|$3,199
|$3,200
|$3,231
|$3,200
|$3,000
|$3,400
|Bachelor of Science in Business
Analytics
|93.5 per cent
|83.9 per cent
|$4,218
|$3,800
|$4,372
|$3,800
|$3,350
|$4,900
|Bachelor of Science in Finance
|84.4 per cent
|56.3 per cent
|$3,856
|$3,500
|$3,862
|$3,500
|$3,300
|$4,350
|Bachelor of Science in Marketing
|92.4 per cent
|63.6 per cent
|$3,303
|$3,200
|$3,411
|$3,275
|$2,820
|$3,600
|Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain
Management
|97.4 per cent
|79.5 per cent
|$3,245
|$3,200
|$3,381
|$3,300
|$3,025
|$3,500
Source: SUSS 2021 graduate employment survey
Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) fresh graduate salary 2021 (surveyed in 202)
|Degree
|Median salary
|Employed
|Full-time permanent employment rate
|DigiPen Institute of Technology
|Bachelor of Arts in Game Design *
|$3,120
|83.3 per cent
|79.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Art and Animation
|$3,150
|81.3 per cent
|50.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Game Design *
|$3,800
|91.3 per cent
|87.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation
|$4,400
|100.0 per cent
|94.9 per cent
|Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT)
|Bachelor of Accountancy with Honours
|$3,100
|93.7 per cent
|89.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Information Security)
|$4,000
|97.5 per cent
|95.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Information & Communications Technology (Software Engineering)
|$4,034
|100.0 per cent
|97.4 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Pharmaceutical Engineering
|$3,162
|92.2 per cent
|90.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Building Services)
|$3,360
|92.5 per cent
|92.5 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Land)
|$3,800
|93.8 per cent
|90.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Telematics (Intelligent Transportation Systems Engineering)
|$3,750
|100.0 per cent
|97.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Hospitality Business with Honours
|$2,800
|89.1 per cent
|74.6 per cent
|SIT-DigiPen Institute of Technology
|Bachelor of Engineering in Systems Engineering (ElectroMechanical Systems) *
|$3,921
|95.2 per cent
|90.5 per cent
|SIT-Massey University
|Bachelor of Food Technology with Honours
|$2,975
|93.0 per cent
|88.4 per cent
|SIT-Newcastle University
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Chemical Engineering
|$3,200
|82.2 per cent
|73.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electrical Power Engineering *
|$3,400
|91.3 per cent
|82.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Marine Engineering *
|$3,300
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design and Manufacturing Engineering *
|$3,100
|80.0 per cent
|66.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Naval Architecture **
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Offshore Engineering **
|NA
|NA
|NA
|SIT-Trinity College Dublin / Trinity College Dublin
|Bachelor in Science (Diagnostic Radiography) **
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Bachelor in Science (Occupational Therapy)
|$3,400
|100.0 per cent
|100.0 per cent
|Bachelor in Science (Physiotherapy)
|$3,400
|98.3 per cent
|98.3 per cent
|Bachelor in Science (Radiation Therapy) **
|NA
|NA
|NA
|SIT-University of Glasgow
|Bachelor of Science with Honours in Nursing
|$3,500
|100.0 per cent
|95.8 per cent
|Technische Universität München
|Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
|$3,100
|81.8 per cent
|77.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
& Information Technology **
|NA
|NA
|NA
|The Culinary Institute of America
|Bachelor of Business Administration in Food Business Management *
|$2,350
|81.0 per cent
|61.9 per cent
|The Glasgow School of Art
|Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Communication Design
|$2,800
|78.7 per cent
|55.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Interior Design
|$2,700
|87.1 per cent
|80.6 per cent
|University of Glasgow
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aeronautical Engineering
|$3,500
|77.1 per cent
|64.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aerospace Systems
|$3,550
|82.4 per cent
|67.6 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Design Engineering
|$3,500
|97.0 per cent
|93.9 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechatronics
|$3,600
|93.2 per cent
|83.1 per cent
|Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computing Science
|$4,000
|92.3 per cent
|89.2 per cent
|University of Liverpool
|Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Criminology and Security
|$3,526
|80.2 per cent
|70.4 per cent
Source: SIT 2019 graduate employment survey by the Ministry of Education (MOE)
1,809 full-time graduates from SIT were surveyed in March 2020 and the overall response rate obtained was 83.3 per cent.
Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) fres graduate salary 2021 (surveyed in 2020)
|Degree from SIT
|Median salary
|Employed
|In full-time
permanent
employment
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Engineering Product Development)
|$3,900
|84.2 per cent
|80.2 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Information Systems Technology and Design)
|$4,400
|88.8 per cent
|85.7 per cent
|Bachelor of Engineering
(Engineering Systems and Design)
|$3,800
|89.9 per cent
|87.3 per cent
|Bachelor of Science
(Architecture and Sustainable Design)
|$3,897
|100.0 per cent
|91.8 per cent
Source: SUTD 2019 graduate employment survey by the Ministry of Education (MOE)
431 full-time and 62 follow-up graduates from SUTD were surveyed in February 2020 and the overall response rates obtained were 85.8 per cent and 80.6 per cent respectively.
This article was first published in Seedly.