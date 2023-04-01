The ultimate list of 220 condos with sea/waterfront views

For some buyers, a condo just doesn't feel like a luxury unless you're overlooking the water.
Unfortunately, greenery or low-density housing is much easier to promise than a lasting sea view in Singapore — due to our limited land space, there's always the threat that new developments may impede such a view.
Nonetheless, we've collated an ultimate list where the condos either have or could potentially have a good sea view.
*Do note that certain developments could have been missed out on the account of too few units just having pocket sea views, or perhaps only the top few floors having water views of any sort. Some may also have water views technically (but it's a very thin sliver of a canal view), so we've decided to omit those as well.
Full list of condos in Singapore with a water view:
|Project
|Tenure
|No. Of Units
|$PSF
|Casa Pasir Ris
|946 yrs from 01/01/1938
|58
|$799
|Summer gardens
|99 yrs from 23/06/1995
|86
|$816
|The SpringField
|99 yrs from 22/06/1995
|111
|$845
|Lakepoint Condominium
|99 yrs from 01/10/1983
|304
|$849
|Stratford CCourt
|99 yrs from 23/06/1995
|268
|$868
|Evergreen Park
|99 yrs from 01/10/1995
|394
|$906
|Eastvale
|99 yrs from 26/06/1996
|312
|$925
|Seletar Springs Condominium
|99 yrs from 12/08/1997
|364
|$926
|Regent Heights
|99 yrs from 07/11/1995
|645
|$942
|Braddell View
|103 yrs from 03/02/1975
|438
|$984
|The Rivervale
|99 yrs from 18/12/1997
|671
|$988
|Park Green
|99 yrs from 17/08/2001
|391
|$989
|Parc Vista
|99 yrs from 01/03/1995
|638
|$996
|Lakeview Estate
|99 yrs from 01/06/1977
|240
|$996
|Ivory Heights
|100 yrs from 01/02/1986
|654
|$1,014
|Neptune Court
|99 yrs from 01/09/1976
|752
|$1,016
|Guilin View
|99 yrs from 24/04/1996
|655
|$1,021
|The Mayfair
|99 yrs from 04/12/1996
|452
|$1,058
|Rio Vista
|99 yrs from 02/01/2001
|716
|$1,067
|Watercolours
|99 yrs from 10/01/2012
|416
|$1,069
|Belysa
|99 yrs from 24/01/2011
|315
|$1,074
|Parc Oasis
|99 yrs from 01/12/1991
|950
|$1,074
|Aquarius by the park
|99 yrs from 12/06/1996
|720
|$1,112
|Faber Crest
|99 yrs from 12/06/1996
|360
|$1,115
|Livia
|99 yrs from 07/01/2008
|724
|$1,116
|The Tropica
|99 yrs from 04/12/1996
|537
|$1,118
|Riz Haven
|946 yrs from 01/01/1938
|33
|$1,124
|Austville Residences
|99 yrs from 24/08/2010
|540
|$1,126
|Lakeholmz
|99 yrs from 29/10/2001
|369
|$1,138
|Heron Bay
|99 yrs from 04/06/2012
|394
|$1,142
|Sea Horizon
|99 yrs from 25/02/2013
|495
|$1,145
|Lagoon View
|99 yrs from 15/11/1977
|480
|$1,155
|Signature at Yishun
|99 yrs from 25/08/2014
|525
|$1,161
|Bluwaters*
|946 yrs from 23/06/1938
|45
|$1,161
|Riverparc Residence
|99 yrs from 27/12/2010
|504
|$1,167
|Waterview
|99 yrs from 16/06/2010
|696
|$1,167
|The Miltonia Residences
|99 yrs from 30/11/2010
|410
|$1,170
|Waterwoods
|99 yrs from 11/03/2013
|373
|$1,172
|Laguna Park
|99 yrs from 24/08/1977
|516
|$1,173
|Baywater
|99 yrs from 19/03/2001
|232
|$1,188
|Rivercove Residences*
|99 yrs from 05/12/2016
|628
|$1,189
|Flo Residence
|99 yrs from 05/12/2011
|530
|$1,191
|The Clearwater
|99 yrs from 18/07/1997
|420
|$1,194
|The Bayshore
|99 yrs from 31/05/1993
|1038
|$1,195
|International Plaza
|99 yrs from 02/06/1970
|210
|$1,199
|Lake Life
|99 yrs from 30/10/2013
|546
|$1,201
|Skies Miltonia
|99 yrs from 20/02/2012
|420
|$1,201
|Ris Grandeur
|Freehold
|453
|$1,203
|Parc Vera
|99 yrs from 20/12/2010
|452
|$1,212
|Riversound Residence
|99 yrs from 26/08/2011
|590
|$1,212
|Jervois Jade*
|99 yrs from 09/04/1998
|45
|$1,222
|Moonstone Residences*
|Freehold
|76
|$1,228
|The Terrace
|99 yrs from 30/10/2013
|747
|$1,231
|Bayshore Park
|99 yrs from 17/03/1982
|1093
|$1,236
|The Lakeshore
|99 yrs from 22/11/2002
|848
|$1,242
|Mandarin Gardens
|99 yrs from 08/03/1982
|1000
|$1,243
|Sea Esta
|99 yrs from 09/01/2012
|376
|$1,243
|The Riverina
|99 yrs from 26/06/1996
|215
|$1,245
|Riversails
|99 yrs from 07/12/2011
|920
|$1,262
|The Aberdeen
|Freehold
|132
|$1,273
|Ripple Bay
|99 yrs from 10/08/2011
|679
|$1,274
|Blue Horizon
|99 yrs from 14/08/2000
|616
|$1,276
|Riverbank @ Fernvale
|99 yrs from 10/07/2013
|555
|$1,276
|H2O Residences
|99 yrs from 10/05/2010
|521
|$1,278
|Q Bay Residences
|99 yrs from 21/08/2012
|630
|$1,279
|Citylife@Tampines
|99 yrs from 13/08/2012
|514
|$1,280
|Park View Mansion*
|99 yrs from 01/10/1976
|160
|$1,282
|The Peak
|Freehold
|20
|$1,285
|Sunville
|Freehold
|147
|$1,294
|Thomson View Condominium
|99 yrs from 07/04/1975
|206
|$1,302
|The Santorini
|99 yrs from 16/10/2013
|597
|$1,312
|Island View
|Freehold
|72
|$1,315
|Tree House
|99 yrs from 23/11/2009
|429
|$1,324
|Moonstone View
|Freehold
|76
|$1,324
|Caspian
|99 yrs from 17/03/2008
|712
|$1,324
|M66
|Freehold
|70
|$1,326
|Archipelago
|99 yrs from 01/06/2011
|577
|$1,329
|Rio Gardens*
|Freehold
|54
|$1,335
|The Tampines Trilliant
|99 yrs from 13/07/2011
|670
|$1,339
|Rivertrees Residences
|99 yrs from 28/08/2013
|495
|$1,340
|St Michael Regency*
|Freehold
|49
|$1,345
|Foresque Residences
|99 yrs from 10/01/2011
|496
|$1,347
|Kingsford Waterbay
|99 yrs from 03/03/2014
|1165
|$1,349
|Piermont Grand
|99 yrs from 04/06/2018
|820
|$1,350
|The Alps Residences
|99 yrs from 03/08/2015
|626
|$1,350
|Tanjong Ria Condominium
|99 yrs from 31/05/1993
|168
|$1,402
|Waterfront Waves
|99 yrs from 31/10/2007
|405
|$1,406
|Waterfront Key
|99 yrs from 31/10/2007
|437
|$1,412
|The Lakefront Residences
|99 yrs from 03/08/2010
|629
|$1,414
|Waterfront Isle
|99 yrs from 26/11/2009
|561
|$1,421
|Waterfront Gold
|99 yrs from 26/11/2009
|362
|$1,422
|Casuarina Cove
|99 yrs from 20/10/1993
|160
|$1,427
|Ventana
|Freehold
|39
|$1,433
|Costa Rhu
|99 yrs from 30/05/1994
|737
|$1,443
|D’Mira
|Freehold
|65
|$1,455
|Waterfront @ Faber
|99 yrs from 17/09/2013
|210
|$1,458
|Seahill
|99 yrs from 26/09/2011
|478
|$1,464
|Botannia
|956 yrs from 27/05/1928
|493
|$1,470
|Riviera 38
|999 yrs from 02/06/1882
|102
|$1,476
|The Interlace
|99 yrs from 11/02/2009
|1040
|$1,477
|Riverside Melodies
|Freehold
|41
|$1,486
|Casa Fortuna
|Freehold
|106
|$1,491
|Thomson Grand
|99 yrs from 08/02/2010
|361
|$1,498
|The Peak@Balmeg
|Freehold
|180
|$1,514
|Turquoise
|99 yrs from 12/03/2007
|91
|$1,516
|The Vision
|99 yrs from 25/06/2008
|295
|$1,523
|Lakeville
|99 yrs from 30/04/2013
|696
|$1,523
|Mount Faber Lodge
|Freehold
|84
|$1,526
|Parc Riviera
|99 yrs from 11/11/2015
|752
|$1,528
|Airstream
|Freehold
|70
|$1,530
|Sanctuary Green
|99 yrs from 17/03/1997
|522
|$1,542
|Riverfront Residences
|99 yrs from 31/05/2018
|1472
|$1,551
|Riverwalk Apartments
|99 yrs from 15/12/1980
|94
|$1,552
|Riverbay
|999 yrs from 02/06/1882
|147
|$1,552
|One St Michael’s*
|Freehold
|131
|$1,558
|Monterey Park Condominium
|999 yrs from 21/02/1885
|280
|$1,566
|Water Place
|99 yrs from 02/03/1998
|437
|$1,586
|Watertown
|99 yrs from 18/05/2011
|992
|$1,589
|De Royale
|Freehold
|204
|$1,593
|Tanglin View
|99 yrs from 17/05/1997
|384
|$1,610
|The Berth by the cove
|99 yrs from 18/03/2004
|200
|$1,613
|The Tapestry
|99 yrs from 31/07/2017
|861
|$1,615
|Marina Collection
|99 yrs from 03/01/2007
|124
|$1,621
|Riveredge
|99 yrs from 26/02/2004
|135
|$1,623
|Cote D’Azur
|99 yrs from 25/07/2001
|612
|$1,635
|Seaview Point
|Freehold
|34
|$1,642
|Eight Riversuites
|99 yrs from 11/07/2011
|862
|$1,643
|Lake Grande
|99 yrs from 09/06/2015
|710
|$1,652
|River Place
|99 yrs from 07/11/1995
|509
|$1,657
|The Quayside
|99 yrs from 03/02/1994
|79
|$1,661
|Sky Green
|Freehold
|176
|$1,662
|Flame Tree Park
|Freehold
|160
|$1,663
|Citylights
|99 yrs from 05/01/2004
|600
|$1,672
|Costa Del Sol
|99 yrs from 05/05/1997
|906
|$1,678
|Camelot by-the-water
|99 yrs from 07/06/1996
|99
|$1,714
|Twin Vew
|99 yrs from 15/05/2017
|520
|$1,714
|Domain 21
|99 yrs from 02/07/2004
|141
|$1,722
|Pebble Bay
|99 yrs from 09/03/1994
|510
|$1,737
|The Waterside
|Freehold
|502
|$1,784
|Whistler Grand
|99 yrs from 07/05/2018
|716
|$1,790
|The Azure*
|99 yrs from 03/01/2005
|116
|$1,790
|Hawaii tower
|Freehold
|135
|$1,800
|The Oceanfront @ Sentosa Cove
|99 yrs from 10/08/2005
|264
|$1,804
|Caribbean at Keppel Bay
|99 yrs from 16/08/1999
|969
|$1,805
|The Coast at Sentosa Cove
|99 yrs from 11/04/2006
|249
|$1,810
|11 Amber Road*
|Freehold
|40
|$1,812
|J Gateway
|99 yrs from 28/08/2012
|738
|$1,824
|Trellis Towers
|Freehold
|384
|$1,830
|Vista Residences
|Freehold
|280
|$1,844
|Zenith
|999 yrs from 21/06/1877
|85
|$1,848
|Reflections at Keppel Bay
|99 yrs from 15/03/2006
|1129
|$1,860
|Adana @ Thomson*
|Freehold
|74
|$1,860
|Thomson 800
|Freehold
|390
|$1,871
|Southbank
|99 yrs from 27/01/2006
|197
|$1,875
|The Makena
|Freehold
|504
|$1,878
|The Tre Ver
|99 yrs from 27/03/2018
|729
|$1,885
|The Seafront On Meyer
|Freehold
|327
|$1,885
|Marina Bay Suites
|99 yrs from 08/03/2007
|221
|$1,909
|76 Shenton
|99 yrs from 12/04/2007
|202
|$1,925
|City Gate
|99 yrs from 15/04/2014
|311
|$1,950
|Altez
|99 yrs from 06/02/2008
|280
|$1,954
|The Crest
|99 yrs from 21/12/2012
|469
|$1,963
|The Riverine By The Park
|Freehold
|96
|$1,968
|The Atria At Meyer*
|Freehold
|157
|$1,970
|Silversea
|99 yrs from 20/07/2007
|383
|$1,980
|The Sail @ Marina Bay
|99 yrs from 12/08/2002
|1111
|$1,996
|One Jervois
|Freehold
|275
|$2,029
|Seascape
|99 yrs from 09/06/2007
|151
|$2,042
|Principal Garden
|99 yrs from 21/07/2014
|663
|$2,067
|Spottiswoode 18
|Freehold
|251
|$2,069
|Sky@Eleven
|Freehold
|273
|$2,098
|Fulcrum
|Freehold
|128
|$2,101
|Watermark Robertson Quay
|Freehold
|206
|$2,119
|NYON
|Freehold
|92
|$2,124
|Skysuites@Anson
|99 yrs from 18/02/2008
|360
|$2,138
|Seaside Residences
|99 yrs from 18/04/2016
|841
|$2,146
|Valley Park
|999 yrs from 21/06/1877
|728
|$2,149
|Meyer Residence*
|Freehold
|68
|$2,171
|The Belvedere
|Freehold
|167
|$2,177
|Robertson Blue
|Freehold
|36
|$2,181
|Mirage Tower
|Freehold
|248
|$2,194
|Spottiswoode Residences
|Freehold
|351
|$2,196
|Cape Royale
|99 yrs from 07/04/2008
|302
|$2,212
|The Sea View
|Freehold
|546
|$2,216
|Skyline Residences
|Freehold
|283
|$2,245
|The Meyerise
|Freehold
|239
|$2,254
|The Pier at Robertson
|Freehold
|201
|$2,256
|Duo Residences
|99 yrs from 01/07/2011
|660
|$2,266
|Aalto
|Freehold
|196
|$2,269
|The Line @ Tanjong Rhu
|Freehold
|130
|$2,275
|Tribeca
|Freehold
|175
|$2,278
|Amber Skye
|Freehold
|109
|$2,280
|Marina One Residences
|99 yrs from 01/07/2011
|1042
|$2,281
|Marina Bay Residences
|99 yrs from 11/10/2005
|428
|$2,292
|Spottiswoode Suites
|Freehold
|183
|$2,295
|8 Rodyk
|Freehold
|50
|$2,347
|Corals at Keppel Bay
|99 yrs from 26/02/2007
|366
|$2,405
|Kallang Riverside
|Freehold
|212
|$2,660
|Meyer Park
|Freehold
|60
|$2,707
|Rivergate
|Freehold
|545
|$2,785
|Coastline Residences*
|Freehold
|144
|$2,880
|Centennia Suites
|Freehold
|97
|$2,936
|Riviere
|99 yrs from 07/03/2018
|455
|$3,012
|Wallich Residence
|99 yrs from 21/02/2011
|181
|$3,685
|South Beach Residences
|99 yrs from 10/12/2007
|190
|$4,410
|Seven Palms Sentosa Cove
|99 yrs from 27/10/2007
|41
|No Records
|The View @ Meyer
|Freehold
|45
|No Records
|Onze @ Tanjong Pagar
|Freehold
|56
|No Records
|Bluwaters 2
|946 yrs from 01/01/1938
|71
|No Records
|Watercove Ville
|Freehold
|80
|No Records
|Amber Point
|Freehold
|100
|No Records
|Boon Teck Tower
|Freehold
|78
|No Records
|Golden Mile Complex
|99 yrs from 04/08/1969
|68
|No Records
|Harbour View Towers
|99 yrs from 01/06/1990
|154
|No Records
|Kentview Park
|Freehold
|48
|No Records
|Laguna 88
|99 yrs from 06/11/1995
|88
|No Records
|Parkshore
|Freehold
|152
|No Records
|Peach Garden
|Freehold
|41
|No Records
|The Sovereign
|Freehold
|87
|No Records
|Fortuna Court
|Freehold
|10
|No Records
|Lakeside Tower
|99 yrs from 01/11/1975
|144
|No Records
Source: URA. $PSF data from September 2022 to Mach 2023.
*Data from March 2022 to August 2022 due to lack of recent data.
For those looking at sea/water view condos, here are a few notable ones that we’ve highlighted:
1. The East Coast Condos
We'll begin with the most obvious choices: condos situated along the East Coast stretch. The older resale options are along the Bayshore Road cluster (consisting of The Bayshore, Bayshore Park, and Costa Del Sol); these don't just have a good view of the sea, they're physically close and provide access (e.g., Costa Del Sol has an underpass to East Coast Beach, and it's just a five-minute walk).
This cluster of condos will have improved accessibility with Bayshore MRT (TEL), once it's up in 2024; but for now, they're quite hard to get to via public transport.
An oft-overlooked condo here is The Meyerise, near the Tanjong Katong area. This freehold condo was built in 2014 and has recently come on the radar again.
Not only does Meyerise have a sea view, but it will also have the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT (TEL) within walking distance — this is due later this year. Meyerise combines its sea view with low-density residential nearby, so there could be greater demand here very soon.
The newest East Coast condo with a great sea view, however, is Seaside Residences at the time of writing; it was recently completed in 2021. This was one of the first sea view projects to be built along the ECP in almost 15 years, and as a bonus, it's near the upcoming Siglap MRT station (TEL).
The station should be ready later in the year. Take note, however, that most but not all of the units here have a sea view (during sales, it was advertised that 70 per cent of units had an unblocked sea view).
An important note on the Long Island Project
We have more information on the Long Island Project in this article. At this time, we cannot yet confirm which exact projects will or won't lose their sea view; but it's almost certain that multiple East Coast condos will be affected if the initiative goes through. This is something to bear in mind for the long term, as it could impact resale value.
|Project
|Lease
|TOP
|Unit Count
|Average Price PSF
|The Bayshore
|99-years
|1996
|1,036
|$1,200
|Bayshore Park
|99-years
|1986
|1,083
|$1,236
|Costa Del Sol
|99-years
|2004
|906
|$1,653
|The Meyerise
|Freehold
|2014
|239
|$2,206
|Seaside Residences
|99-years
|2021
|841
|$2,146
2. Kallang Riverside Condos
The first condo to come to mind here is Kallang Riverside itself (that's the actual name of the condo). Completed recently in 2018, this small (212 units) resale condo has one of, if not the best views of the Kallang River.
One of its main selling points is that the project is mixed-use, so residents in the 30-storey tower can find shops and eateries on the ground floor.
Also within the vicinity are CitylLights and Southbank, which provide good access to Lavender MRT (EWL), while still having good river views. One other condo that bears mention, despite its small size (just 96 units) is The Riverine by the Park. This project is right on the bank of the Kallang River, and is just next to the Kallang Riverside Park.
Riverine is a tough location for families though, as it's one of the rare condos with absolutely no schools in a one-kilometre radius.
|Project
|Lease
|TOP
|Unit Count
|Average Price PSF
|Kallang Riverside
|Freehold
|2018
|212
|$2,660
|Citylights
|99-years
|2007
|600
|$1,627
|Southbank
|99-years
|2010
|197
|$1,875
|The Riverine by the Park
|Freehold
|2010
|96
|$1,993
3. The Future Residential areas around Penjuru Road
Right now, the areas around Penjuru Road are industrial, for those less familiar with the area. However, take a look at the zoning on URA SPACE:
Notice the large chunks of land-coloured beige, which are both facing bodies of water. This is the colour code for residential development. This means that, when the industrial properties here come to the end of their lease, the projects replacing them will be new homes; not new factories.
The stretch along Penjuru Road stands out because it's facing bodies of water on both sides, and that provides excellent waterfront opportunities for any condos that are built there.
We'd keep an eye on this area over the coming years, as redevelopment could provide some well-situated future condos.
4. Areas near the Jurong Lake Garden
The Jurong Lake Garden is unlikely to end up blocked or demolished under the Master Plan. We doubt the government went through all the trouble of transforming and upgrading the Jurong Lake District just to have that happen; so for those who don't want a Long Island situation (see above), this area may be preferable.
The upcoming Lake Garden Residences, as the name implies, is a project specifically built to take advantage of the Jurong Lake view. Besides an unimpeded view, the project has direct access to the adjoining park of the same name.
This is a designated green space with hiking trails, bike trails, a Forest Ramble, etc. While it isn't close to any MRT stations, this condo provides a strong Bukit-Timah vibe, but without the prime region pricing.
For those who want a resale alternative, and a lower cost, Lakeside Tower is relatively close. It offers a comparable view and huge units (up to 3,874 square feet), as is typical of '80s-era condos. The lease decay might worry some buyers though.
|Project
|Lease
|TOP
|Unit Count
|Average Price PSF
|The Lake Garden Residences
|99-years
|2026
|306
|TBD
|Lakeside Tower
|99-years
|1981
|144
|Limited/unreliable transaction data; two transactions in 2022 averaged $644 psf
5. Marina One Residences
We couldn't get away without mentioning Marina One Residences, which is famous for its sea view among other qualities.
However, it's also useful as an example of a potential hazard:
Note the white spaces that surround Marina One on all sides.
These white spaces can have a variety of uses; these include commercial, hospitality, sports, and recreational activities, and, yes, future residential developments.
The hazard is that equally tall — if not taller — future developments may be interspersed between Marina One and Marina Bay. If so, it's likely that at least some of the units can lose their waterfront view, or have it partially impeded.
This is one of the more common drawbacks of prime region properties; because the area is so packed and so important, the surroundings can change very quickly.
|Project
|Lease
|TOP
|Unit Count
|Average Price PSF
|Marina One Residences
|99-years
|2017
|1,042
|$2,267
It's ironic that, despite living on an island, most Singaporeans don't get the privilege of a waterfront view. Our land scarcity and speed of urban redevelopment also mean that, even if you have one now, you can't count on it to last.
