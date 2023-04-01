The ultimate list of 220 condos with sea/waterfront views

For some buyers, a condo just doesn't feel like a luxury unless you're overlooking the water.

Unfortunately, greenery or low-density housing is much easier to promise than a lasting sea view in Singapore — due to our limited land space, there's always the threat that new developments may impede such a view.

Nonetheless, we've collated an ultimate list where the condos either have or could potentially have a good sea view.

*Do note that certain developments could have been missed out on the account of too few units just having pocket sea views, or perhaps only the top few floors having water views of any sort. Some may also have water views technically (but it's a very thin sliver of a canal view), so we've decided to omit those as well.

Full list of condos in Singapore with a water view:

Project Tenure No. Of Units $PSF Casa Pasir Ris 946 yrs from 01/01/1938 58 $799 Summer gardens 99 yrs from 23/06/1995 86 $816 The SpringField 99 yrs from 22/06/1995 111 $845 Lakepoint Condominium 99 yrs from 01/10/1983 304 $849 Stratford CCourt 99 yrs from 23/06/1995 268 $868 Evergreen Park 99 yrs from 01/10/1995 394 $906 Eastvale 99 yrs from 26/06/1996 312 $925 Seletar Springs Condominium 99 yrs from 12/08/1997 364 $926 Regent Heights 99 yrs from 07/11/1995 645 $942 Braddell View 103 yrs from 03/02/1975 438 $984 The Rivervale 99 yrs from 18/12/1997 671 $988 Park Green 99 yrs from 17/08/2001 391 $989 Parc Vista 99 yrs from 01/03/1995 638 $996 Lakeview Estate 99 yrs from 01/06/1977 240 $996 Ivory Heights 100 yrs from 01/02/1986 654 $1,014 Neptune Court 99 yrs from 01/09/1976 752 $1,016 Guilin View 99 yrs from 24/04/1996 655 $1,021 The Mayfair 99 yrs from 04/12/1996 452 $1,058 Rio Vista 99 yrs from 02/01/2001 716 $1,067 Watercolours 99 yrs from 10/01/2012 416 $1,069 Belysa 99 yrs from 24/01/2011 315 $1,074 Parc Oasis 99 yrs from 01/12/1991 950 $1,074 Aquarius by the park 99 yrs from 12/06/1996 720 $1,112 Faber Crest 99 yrs from 12/06/1996 360 $1,115 Livia 99 yrs from 07/01/2008 724 $1,116 The Tropica 99 yrs from 04/12/1996 537 $1,118 Riz Haven 946 yrs from 01/01/1938 33 $1,124 Austville Residences 99 yrs from 24/08/2010 540 $1,126 Lakeholmz 99 yrs from 29/10/2001 369 $1,138 Heron Bay 99 yrs from 04/06/2012 394 $1,142 Sea Horizon 99 yrs from 25/02/2013 495 $1,145 Lagoon View 99 yrs from 15/11/1977 480 $1,155 Signature at Yishun 99 yrs from 25/08/2014 525 $1,161 Bluwaters* 946 yrs from 23/06/1938 45 $1,161 Riverparc Residence 99 yrs from 27/12/2010 504 $1,167 Waterview 99 yrs from 16/06/2010 696 $1,167 The Miltonia Residences 99 yrs from 30/11/2010 410 $1,170 Waterwoods 99 yrs from 11/03/2013 373 $1,172 Laguna Park 99 yrs from 24/08/1977 516 $1,173 Baywater 99 yrs from 19/03/2001 232 $1,188 Rivercove Residences* 99 yrs from 05/12/2016 628 $1,189 Flo Residence 99 yrs from 05/12/2011 530 $1,191 The Clearwater 99 yrs from 18/07/1997 420 $1,194 The Bayshore 99 yrs from 31/05/1993 1038 $1,195 International Plaza 99 yrs from 02/06/1970 210 $1,199 Lake Life 99 yrs from 30/10/2013 546 $1,201 Skies Miltonia 99 yrs from 20/02/2012 420 $1,201 Ris Grandeur Freehold 453 $1,203 Parc Vera 99 yrs from 20/12/2010 452 $1,212 Riversound Residence 99 yrs from 26/08/2011 590 $1,212 Jervois Jade* 99 yrs from 09/04/1998 45 $1,222 Moonstone Residences* Freehold 76 $1,228 The Terrace 99 yrs from 30/10/2013 747 $1,231 Bayshore Park 99 yrs from 17/03/1982 1093 $1,236 The Lakeshore 99 yrs from 22/11/2002 848 $1,242 Mandarin Gardens 99 yrs from 08/03/1982 1000 $1,243 Sea Esta 99 yrs from 09/01/2012 376 $1,243 The Riverina 99 yrs from 26/06/1996 215 $1,245 Riversails 99 yrs from 07/12/2011 920 $1,262 The Aberdeen Freehold 132 $1,273 Ripple Bay 99 yrs from 10/08/2011 679 $1,274 Blue Horizon 99 yrs from 14/08/2000 616 $1,276 Riverbank @ Fernvale 99 yrs from 10/07/2013 555 $1,276 H2O Residences 99 yrs from 10/05/2010 521 $1,278 Q Bay Residences 99 yrs from 21/08/2012 630 $1,279 Citylife@Tampines 99 yrs from 13/08/2012 514 $1,280 Park View Mansion* 99 yrs from 01/10/1976 160 $1,282 The Peak Freehold 20 $1,285 Sunville Freehold 147 $1,294 Thomson View Condominium 99 yrs from 07/04/1975 206 $1,302 The Santorini 99 yrs from 16/10/2013 597 $1,312 Island View Freehold 72 $1,315 Tree House 99 yrs from 23/11/2009 429 $1,324 Moonstone View Freehold 76 $1,324 Caspian 99 yrs from 17/03/2008 712 $1,324 M66 Freehold 70 $1,326 Archipelago 99 yrs from 01/06/2011 577 $1,329 Rio Gardens* Freehold 54 $1,335 The Tampines Trilliant 99 yrs from 13/07/2011 670 $1,339 Rivertrees Residences 99 yrs from 28/08/2013 495 $1,340 St Michael Regency* Freehold 49 $1,345 Foresque Residences 99 yrs from 10/01/2011 496 $1,347 Kingsford Waterbay 99 yrs from 03/03/2014 1165 $1,349 Piermont Grand 99 yrs from 04/06/2018 820 $1,350 The Alps Residences 99 yrs from 03/08/2015 626 $1,350 Tanjong Ria Condominium 99 yrs from 31/05/1993 168 $1,402 Waterfront Waves 99 yrs from 31/10/2007 405 $1,406 Waterfront Key 99 yrs from 31/10/2007 437 $1,412 The Lakefront Residences 99 yrs from 03/08/2010 629 $1,414 Waterfront Isle 99 yrs from 26/11/2009 561 $1,421 Waterfront Gold 99 yrs from 26/11/2009 362 $1,422 Casuarina Cove 99 yrs from 20/10/1993 160 $1,427 Ventana Freehold 39 $1,433 Costa Rhu 99 yrs from 30/05/1994 737 $1,443 D’Mira Freehold 65 $1,455 Waterfront @ Faber 99 yrs from 17/09/2013 210 $1,458 Seahill 99 yrs from 26/09/2011 478 $1,464 Botannia 956 yrs from 27/05/1928 493 $1,470 Riviera 38 999 yrs from 02/06/1882 102 $1,476 The Interlace 99 yrs from 11/02/2009 1040 $1,477 Riverside Melodies Freehold 41 $1,486 Casa Fortuna Freehold 106 $1,491 Thomson Grand 99 yrs from 08/02/2010 361 $1,498 The Peak@Balmeg Freehold 180 $1,514 Turquoise 99 yrs from 12/03/2007 91 $1,516 The Vision 99 yrs from 25/06/2008 295 $1,523 Lakeville 99 yrs from 30/04/2013 696 $1,523 Mount Faber Lodge Freehold 84 $1,526 Parc Riviera 99 yrs from 11/11/2015 752 $1,528 Airstream Freehold 70 $1,530 Sanctuary Green 99 yrs from 17/03/1997 522 $1,542 Riverfront Residences 99 yrs from 31/05/2018 1472 $1,551 Riverwalk Apartments 99 yrs from 15/12/1980 94 $1,552 Riverbay 999 yrs from 02/06/1882 147 $1,552 One St Michael’s* Freehold 131 $1,558 Monterey Park Condominium 999 yrs from 21/02/1885 280 $1,566 Water Place 99 yrs from 02/03/1998 437 $1,586 Watertown 99 yrs from 18/05/2011 992 $1,589 De Royale Freehold 204 $1,593 Tanglin View 99 yrs from 17/05/1997 384 $1,610 The Berth by the cove 99 yrs from 18/03/2004 200 $1,613 The Tapestry 99 yrs from 31/07/2017 861 $1,615 Marina Collection 99 yrs from 03/01/2007 124 $1,621 Riveredge 99 yrs from 26/02/2004 135 $1,623 Cote D’Azur 99 yrs from 25/07/2001 612 $1,635 Seaview Point Freehold 34 $1,642 Eight Riversuites 99 yrs from 11/07/2011 862 $1,643 Lake Grande 99 yrs from 09/06/2015 710 $1,652 River Place 99 yrs from 07/11/1995 509 $1,657 The Quayside 99 yrs from 03/02/1994 79 $1,661 Sky Green Freehold 176 $1,662 Flame Tree Park Freehold 160 $1,663 Citylights 99 yrs from 05/01/2004 600 $1,672 Costa Del Sol 99 yrs from 05/05/1997 906 $1,678 Camelot by-the-water 99 yrs from 07/06/1996 99 $1,714 Twin Vew 99 yrs from 15/05/2017 520 $1,714 Domain 21 99 yrs from 02/07/2004 141 $1,722 Pebble Bay 99 yrs from 09/03/1994 510 $1,737 The Waterside Freehold 502 $1,784 Whistler Grand 99 yrs from 07/05/2018 716 $1,790 The Azure* 99 yrs from 03/01/2005 116 $1,790 Hawaii tower Freehold 135 $1,800 The Oceanfront @ Sentosa Cove 99 yrs from 10/08/2005 264 $1,804 Caribbean at Keppel Bay 99 yrs from 16/08/1999 969 $1,805 The Coast at Sentosa Cove 99 yrs from 11/04/2006 249 $1,810 11 Amber Road* Freehold 40 $1,812 J Gateway 99 yrs from 28/08/2012 738 $1,824 Trellis Towers Freehold 384 $1,830 Vista Residences Freehold 280 $1,844 Zenith 999 yrs from 21/06/1877 85 $1,848 Reflections at Keppel Bay 99 yrs from 15/03/2006 1129 $1,860 Adana @ Thomson* Freehold 74 $1,860 Thomson 800 Freehold 390 $1,871 Southbank 99 yrs from 27/01/2006 197 $1,875 The Makena Freehold 504 $1,878 The Tre Ver 99 yrs from 27/03/2018 729 $1,885 The Seafront On Meyer Freehold 327 $1,885 Marina Bay Suites 99 yrs from 08/03/2007 221 $1,909 76 Shenton 99 yrs from 12/04/2007 202 $1,925 City Gate 99 yrs from 15/04/2014 311 $1,950 Altez 99 yrs from 06/02/2008 280 $1,954 The Crest 99 yrs from 21/12/2012 469 $1,963 The Riverine By The Park Freehold 96 $1,968 The Atria At Meyer* Freehold 157 $1,970 Silversea 99 yrs from 20/07/2007 383 $1,980 The Sail @ Marina Bay 99 yrs from 12/08/2002 1111 $1,996 One Jervois Freehold 275 $2,029 Seascape 99 yrs from 09/06/2007 151 $2,042 Principal Garden 99 yrs from 21/07/2014 663 $2,067 Spottiswoode 18 Freehold 251 $2,069 Sky@Eleven Freehold 273 $2,098 Fulcrum Freehold 128 $2,101 Watermark Robertson Quay Freehold 206 $2,119 NYON Freehold 92 $2,124 Skysuites@Anson 99 yrs from 18/02/2008 360 $2,138 Seaside Residences 99 yrs from 18/04/2016 841 $2,146 Valley Park 999 yrs from 21/06/1877 728 $2,149 Meyer Residence* Freehold 68 $2,171 The Belvedere Freehold 167 $2,177 Robertson Blue Freehold 36 $2,181 Mirage Tower Freehold 248 $2,194 Spottiswoode Residences Freehold 351 $2,196 Cape Royale 99 yrs from 07/04/2008 302 $2,212 The Sea View Freehold 546 $2,216 Skyline Residences Freehold 283 $2,245 The Meyerise Freehold 239 $2,254 The Pier at Robertson Freehold 201 $2,256 Duo Residences 99 yrs from 01/07/2011 660 $2,266 Aalto Freehold 196 $2,269 The Line @ Tanjong Rhu Freehold 130 $2,275 Tribeca Freehold 175 $2,278 Amber Skye Freehold 109 $2,280 Marina One Residences 99 yrs from 01/07/2011 1042 $2,281 Marina Bay Residences 99 yrs from 11/10/2005 428 $2,292 Spottiswoode Suites Freehold 183 $2,295 8 Rodyk Freehold 50 $2,347 Corals at Keppel Bay 99 yrs from 26/02/2007 366 $2,405 Kallang Riverside Freehold 212 $2,660 Meyer Park Freehold 60 $2,707 Rivergate Freehold 545 $2,785 Coastline Residences* Freehold 144 $2,880 Centennia Suites Freehold 97 $2,936 Riviere 99 yrs from 07/03/2018 455 $3,012 Wallich Residence 99 yrs from 21/02/2011 181 $3,685 South Beach Residences 99 yrs from 10/12/2007 190 $4,410 Seven Palms Sentosa Cove 99 yrs from 27/10/2007 41 No Records The View @ Meyer Freehold 45 No Records Onze @ Tanjong Pagar Freehold 56 No Records Bluwaters 2 946 yrs from 01/01/1938 71 No Records Watercove Ville Freehold 80 No Records Amber Point Freehold 100 No Records Boon Teck Tower Freehold 78 No Records Golden Mile Complex 99 yrs from 04/08/1969 68 No Records Harbour View Towers 99 yrs from 01/06/1990 154 No Records Kentview Park Freehold 48 No Records Laguna 88 99 yrs from 06/11/1995 88 No Records Parkshore Freehold 152 No Records Peach Garden Freehold 41 No Records The Sovereign Freehold 87 No Records Fortuna Court Freehold 10 No Records Lakeside Tower 99 yrs from 01/11/1975 144 No Records

Source: URA. $PSF data from September 2022 to Mach 2023.

*Data from March 2022 to August 2022 due to lack of recent data.

For those looking at sea/water view condos, here are a few notable ones that we’ve highlighted:

1. The East Coast Condos

We'll begin with the most obvious choices: condos situated along the East Coast stretch. The older resale options are along the Bayshore Road cluster (consisting of The Bayshore, Bayshore Park, and Costa Del Sol); these don't just have a good view of the sea, they're physically close and provide access (e.g., Costa Del Sol has an underpass to East Coast Beach, and it's just a five-minute walk).

This cluster of condos will have improved accessibility with Bayshore MRT (TEL), once it's up in 2024; but for now, they're quite hard to get to via public transport.

An oft-overlooked condo here is The Meyerise, near the Tanjong Katong area. This freehold condo was built in 2014 and has recently come on the radar again.

Not only does Meyerise have a sea view, but it will also have the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT (TEL) within walking distance — this is due later this year. Meyerise combines its sea view with low-density residential nearby, so there could be greater demand here very soon.

The newest East Coast condo with a great sea view, however, is Seaside Residences at the time of writing; it was recently completed in 2021. This was one of the first sea view projects to be built along the ECP in almost 15 years, and as a bonus, it's near the upcoming Siglap MRT station (TEL).

The station should be ready later in the year. Take note, however, that most but not all of the units here have a sea view (during sales, it was advertised that 70 per cent of units had an unblocked sea view).

An important note on the Long Island Project

We have more information on the Long Island Project in this article. At this time, we cannot yet confirm which exact projects will or won't lose their sea view; but it's almost certain that multiple East Coast condos will be affected if the initiative goes through. This is something to bear in mind for the long term, as it could impact resale value.

Project Lease TOP Unit Count Average Price PSF The Bayshore 99-years 1996 1,036 $1,200 Bayshore Park 99-years 1986 1,083 $1,236 Costa Del Sol 99-years 2004 906 $1,653 The Meyerise Freehold 2014 239 $2,206 Seaside Residences 99-years 2021 841 $2,146

2. Kallang Riverside Condos

The first condo to come to mind here is Kallang Riverside itself (that's the actual name of the condo). Completed recently in 2018, this small (212 units) resale condo has one of, if not the best views of the Kallang River.

One of its main selling points is that the project is mixed-use, so residents in the 30-storey tower can find shops and eateries on the ground floor.

Also within the vicinity are CitylLights and Southbank, which provide good access to Lavender MRT (EWL), while still having good river views. One other condo that bears mention, despite its small size (just 96 units) is The Riverine by the Park. This project is right on the bank of the Kallang River, and is just next to the Kallang Riverside Park.

Riverine is a tough location for families though, as it's one of the rare condos with absolutely no schools in a one-kilometre radius.

Project Lease TOP Unit Count Average Price PSF Kallang Riverside Freehold 2018 212 $2,660 Citylights 99-years 2007 600 $1,627 Southbank 99-years 2010 197 $1,875 The Riverine by the Park Freehold 2010 96 $1,993

3. The Future Residential areas around Penjuru Road

Right now, the areas around Penjuru Road are industrial, for those less familiar with the area. However, take a look at the zoning on URA SPACE:

Notice the large chunks of land-coloured beige, which are both facing bodies of water. This is the colour code for residential development. This means that, when the industrial properties here come to the end of their lease, the projects replacing them will be new homes; not new factories.

The stretch along Penjuru Road stands out because it's facing bodies of water on both sides, and that provides excellent waterfront opportunities for any condos that are built there.

We'd keep an eye on this area over the coming years, as redevelopment could provide some well-situated future condos.

4. Areas near the Jurong Lake Garden

The Jurong Lake Garden is unlikely to end up blocked or demolished under the Master Plan. We doubt the government went through all the trouble of transforming and upgrading the Jurong Lake District just to have that happen; so for those who don't want a Long Island situation (see above), this area may be preferable.

The upcoming Lake Garden Residences, as the name implies, is a project specifically built to take advantage of the Jurong Lake view. Besides an unimpeded view, the project has direct access to the adjoining park of the same name.

This is a designated green space with hiking trails, bike trails, a Forest Ramble, etc. While it isn't close to any MRT stations, this condo provides a strong Bukit-Timah vibe, but without the prime region pricing.

For those who want a resale alternative, and a lower cost, Lakeside Tower is relatively close. It offers a comparable view and huge units (up to 3,874 square feet), as is typical of '80s-era condos. The lease decay might worry some buyers though.

Project Lease TOP Unit Count Average Price PSF The Lake Garden Residences 99-years 2026 306 TBD Lakeside Tower 99-years 1981 144 Limited/unreliable transaction data; two transactions in 2022 averaged $644 psf

5. Marina One Residences

We couldn't get away without mentioning Marina One Residences, which is famous for its sea view among other qualities.

However, it's also useful as an example of a potential hazard:

Note the white spaces that surround Marina One on all sides.

These white spaces can have a variety of uses; these include commercial, hospitality, sports, and recreational activities, and, yes, future residential developments.

The hazard is that equally tall — if not taller — future developments may be interspersed between Marina One and Marina Bay. If so, it's likely that at least some of the units can lose their waterfront view, or have it partially impeded.

This is one of the more common drawbacks of prime region properties; because the area is so packed and so important, the surroundings can change very quickly.

Project Lease TOP Unit Count Average Price PSF Marina One Residences 99-years 2017 1,042 $2,267

It's ironic that, despite living on an island, most Singaporeans don't get the privilege of a waterfront view. Our land scarcity and speed of urban redevelopment also mean that, even if you have one now, you can't count on it to last.

