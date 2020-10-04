Unit analysis for Parc Residences @ Tengah (August 2020 BTO)

Parc Residences @ Tengah was launched during the August 2020 BTO sales exercise. It is the first BTO development launched in Park district, one of the 5 housing districts in Tengah new town.

We look at what to expect in this site and see the units you should go for if you balloted for a unit here.

Parc Residences @ Tengah overview

PHOTO: HDB

Parc Residences @ Tengah is located in Tengah’s Park district. One of the highlights of the Park district is the car-free town centre that will have roads and vehicles running underground.

Comprising a total of 7,200 units, the district will feature landscaped pathways connecting to the town centre and a rainforest walk — a 1.5-km long green space that will be woven through the various housing estates.

Located next to Tengah MRT station (scheduled for completion in 2026) along the future Jurong Region Line (JRL), the town centre is quite some distance from Parc Residences. By our estimates, it will take approximately 15 to 20 mins to reach the town centre by foot from the BTO.

This is probably why within the BTO site itself, there is a neighbourhood centre. This 3-storey neighbourhood centre will be integrated with a polyclinic and will comprise a number of retail options.

PHOTO: HDB

The nearest MRT stations for Parc Residences @ Tengah are Tengah Plantation and Tengah Park MRT stations, both of which are on the JRL. These stations are scheduled for completion in 2027 as part of the JRL’s second stage of progress.

There will also be new bus stops constructed along Bukit Batok Road and the upcoming Tengah Drive to service the residents here.

Unit Analysis for Parc Residences @ Tengah

1. Traffic noise

PHOTO: HDB

Avoid stacks facing Bukit Batok Road if you don’t want to live with constant noise pollution from the ongoing traffic. The road is a busy one, in all times of the day, and leads into the entrance of the PIE while also servicing several schools in the area.

However, the map indicates a park buffer zone between the BTO site and Bukit Batok Road that will help alleviate some traffic noise.

The rest of the roads surrounding Parc Residences aren’t constructed yet, so we can’t know for sure. Part of Tengah Park Avenue will be a transit priority corridor, which will likely be dedicated walking and cycling lanes or dedicated bus lanes. It will thus be a relatively busy road as well.

Moreover, this road leads into the neighbourhood centre within the site, so it is expected to be a flurry of activity.

For Tengah Drive, the other road bordering Parc Residences, it will likely be the main entrance into the BTO from Bukit Batok Road. As such, we can expect traffic to be relatively heavy on this road as well.

To avoid being affected by traffic noise, steer clear of these stacks:

300A : 104, 106, 108, 110 301A : 158, 160, 162, 164 301B : 174, 176, 178, 180 301C : 186, 188, 190, 192 301D : 202, 204, 206, 208 302A : 107, 109, 111, 113, 115, 117, 119, 121

2. Privacy

PHOTO: HDB

Want to maintain the privacy in your home without having neighbours peering in while they walk by? These corner units away from the lifts are your best bet:

300C : 130, 132 300D : 150 301A : 164, 166 301B : 172, 174 301D : 202, 204 302A : 107, 109 302C : 137, 139 302D : 153, 155

3. Western sun

PHOTO: HDB

In Singapore, the western sun (afternoon sun) comes in two directions: north-west or south-west, depending on the time of the year. Avoid stacks with main rooms facing in those two directions. Instead, pick units from these cooler stacks instead:

300A : 100, 102, 112 300B : 114, 124, 126 300D : 148 301A : 168 301C : 186 301D : 202 302C : 145 302D : 147, 159

Other considerations:

There are places within Parc Residences that are high human activity zones, which can get quite noisy especially during the day. These include the places near the neighbourhood centre/polyclinic, the retail areas and education centre located at the north-west of the site, the common green, and the carpark, which has a number of playgrounds and fitness centres at the top. Don’t go for these stacks if you spend a lot of time at home during the day and want to avoid the noise.

There are some units that are facing the rubbish chute areas directly (marked by small little red squares on the map). Avoid those stacks if you don’t want to be pervaded by garbage smells or having everyone looking into your unit whenever they throw out their rubbish.

This article was first published in Renonation.