Upcoming Executive Condo sites in 2022 to 2024: Which EC should you go for?

Executive condominiums (ECs) are pretty popular right now, but there are not many unsold units in the market.

Currently, new ECs that have been launched are: Ola, North Gaia, Parc Canberra, Parc Central Residences, Parc Greenwich, Piermont Grand, Provence Residence.

We did a quick check on URA Realis and found that out of these new launch ECs, as of July 2022, Parc Canberra, Parc Greenwich and Piermont Grand only have one unsold unit each. The other ECs with unsold units are Provence Residence with three units and North Gaia (which was just launched in April) with 166 units.

PHOTO: URA

As of last month, only 456 unsold units are left on the market. So there’s not a lot of options left.

Fret not, if the units in these ECs are not to your liking. There are five upcoming ECs to look forward to in these three years. They are Copen Grand, Tenet, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Tengah Plantation Loop.

Copen Grand and Tenet are expected to launch this year.

Copen Grand

Address: Tengah Garden Walk

Number of units: 620

Nearest MRT: Tengah MRT

Estimated TOP: 2026

Being the first EC to be launched in Tengah, Copen Grand is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated ECs. During the land sale tender last year, it set a record bid for an EC site at the time at $603 psf ppr.

As mentioned in our GLS analysis on the site, owners of Copen Grand will enjoy a first-mover advantage. Prices will appreciate further as Tengah gets more developed.

Tengah is also slated to be an eco-friendly town with a car-free town centre, so we can expect more sustainable features to be incorporated within the development. This can include smart energy management and smart-enabled units.

More importantly, what we like about this EC is that it’s one of the few ECs in Singapore that’s actually near an MRT! It will be located around a five-minute walk to Tengah MRT (expected to be ready in 2027) and the Tengah town centre. So if you’re not looking to own a car, this is the EC to go for.

But the downside is that the area is still getting built up, so buyers won’t be able to visit the site now to get a feel of the area.

What’s more, Tengah’s development as a new housing estate will take some time. So in the meantime, you may need to head to nearby towns like Jurong and Bukit Batok for certain amenities.

Based on the 2019 URA Master Plan, two school plots have been designated to be within walking distance of the EC. However, we don’t have any more details on these sites.

There are two land plots designated for schools near Copen Grand.

PHOTO: URA

Currently, only one primary school – Pioneer Primary – is set to be located in Tengah from 2025 onwards, as it will move from its current location.

Nearby new launches

Currently, there’s a lack of new launches here. So we expect a high take-up rate here, especially since it’s the first EC in Tengah.

Other upcoming ECs nearby are located at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 that will probably launch next year, as well as Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Tengah Plantation Loop launching in 2024.

It will also take one to two years before we see new launches in Jurong, given that Lakeside Apartments and Park View Mansions were only sold this year.

Tenet

Address: Tampines St 62 (Parcel A)

Number of units: 618

Nearest MRT: Tampines North MRT

Estimated TOP: 2026

Tenet EC is another EC to look out for, as its land sale of $659 psf ppr broke the record set by the land sale for Copen Grand.

We also want to point out that this is another EC that’s close to the MRT. In fact, it’s within a 10-minute walk of the upcoming Tampines North MRT on the Cross Island Line. On the other hand, it will only open in 2030, four years after the expected TOP of the EC. So in the meantime, you’ll have to rely on the bus or car.

Another thing about Tenet EC (we don’t want Google to confuse it with the movie) is that it’s located along Tampines Expressway, which is both a boon and a bane. As a driver, you enjoy easier connectivity to the rest of the island. But it can also be noisy if your unit faces the TPE.

Other than Tampines North MRT, the closest MRT will be Pasir Ris MRT and Tampines MRT. Both are around a 20-minute bus ride away.

Here’s also where you’ll be spoiled for retail options, with White Sands at Pasir Ris, and Tampines One, Tampines Mall and Century Square at Tampines. Plus, IKEA Tampines, Giant and Courts are a bus ride away.

We also like that there’s a good choice of recreational options in the area, such as Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Eco Green Park and Downtown East.

For parents with school-going kids, take note that there are two primary schools within 1km:

Elias Primary

Tampines North Primary

Other schools in the area include:

Poi Ching School

Gong Shang Primary

Meridian Secondary

Tampines Meridian Junior College

United World College (East Campus)

Nearby new launches

Right now, the only other new launch condo on the market in the district is Pasir Ris 8, which is 90per cent sold as of July 2022. Likewise, the last EC in Tampines, Parc Central Residences that was launched last year, has already sold out.

There’s an upcoming GLS for an integrated development site at Tampines Avenue 11, but it will only be open for tender in December.

So in the meantime, this EC will be the only other choice besides Pasir Ris 8.

Parcel B that is next to Tenet is currently on the Reserve List of the GLS.

PHOTO: URA

We note that there’s another EC site next to Tenet, currently called Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B). It’s been on the Reserve List of the GLS since H1 2021. So depending on the demand for Tenet, we may see this site get sold and redeveloped into another EC in future.

Bukit Batok West Avenue 8

Number of units: 375

Nearest MRT: Bukit Gombak MRT, Tengah Park MRT

Estimated TOP: 2027

This Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 EC site currently holds the record bid for an EC, as it was sold for $662 psf ppr.

Like most ECs, this EC site is around a 10-minute bus ride to the nearest MRT, Bukit Gombak MRT and Tengah Park MRT.

But the good thing is that it’s just around a six-minute walk to Le Quest, where there’s Fairprice Finest, McDonald’s, KFC and a few other F&B outlets.

There are currently two primary schools within 1km:

Dazhong Primary

St Anthony’s Primary

Other schools nearby include

Princess Elizabeth Primary

Dunearn Secondary

Swiss Cottage Secondary

Bukit Batok Secondary

Millennia Institute

What stands out to us about this EC is that there’s a few nature spots to choose from in the vicinity.

For instance, Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park is just across the road. Meanwhile, Little Guilin and Bukit Batok Nature Park are around a 20-minute bus ride away. Depending on the stack placement, you might be able to get a view of these nature parks.

Nearby new launches

There’s a few new launches in District 23, but they’re mostly a little north at Bukit Panjang: The Arden, Phoenix Residences, The Botany at Dairy Farm, Dairy Farm Residences and Mont Botanik Residence.

So if you’re looking for a condo with a more affordable price point, you may consider this EC. It’s also the first EC in the area in almost 20 years, with the last one being The Dew launched in 2003.

On the other hand, there’s another upcoming EC right next to it, and another one at Tengah Plantation Loop. So there’s a few EC options in the area in the next couple of years.

Since it will be the first EC in almost 20 years, we expect to see some demand for this EC. People may want to secure a unit here as they expect prices will be higher for the next EC launches in the area.

Bukit Batok West Avenue 5

Number of units: 495

Nearest MRT: Bukit Gombak MRT, Tengah Park MRT

Estimated TOP: TBC

The tender for this site was just launched in late June and will close on 13 September.

As mentioned earlier, it’s located right next to the Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 EC. The bid price will probably be in the same range, given the similar locational attributes.

Both Bukit Batok West EC plots are next to each other.

PHOTO: URA

The major difference is that the land plot is slightly bigger here, so it’s estimated to have around 100 more units. Given the larger land plot, we may also have one or two more facilities.

Although it’s too early to tell, we think the selling price here may be a little higher due to the higher material and construction costs.

Tengah Plantation Loop

Number of units: 495

Nearest MRT: Tengah Park MRT

Estimated TOP: TBC

This Tengah Plantation Loop site will be launched for tender later in December. It will be the second EC in Tengah after Copen Grand.

In terms of bidding price, it may be a little higher than the Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 EC given its proximity to Jurong East.

Talking about its proximity to Jurong, the good thing about this EC is that residents can easily head there for daily needs or other amenities like healthcare. It’s more convenient than living closer to the heart of Tengah, since it will take some time before the town is more developed and more amenities are available.

Tengah Plantation Loop EC is located near Bukit Batok and Jurong.

PHOTO: URA

Right now, based on Google Maps estimates, it takes around a 20-minute bus ride to reach Jurong East MRT (where there’s JEM, Westgate and IMM) and Bukit Batok MRT (where there’s West Mall).

This also means that this EC is pretty close to Jurong Lake Gardens and Jurong Lake District, which is expected to bring in around 100,000 jobs (and some rental opportunities).

Tengah Plantation Loop EC will also be one of the few ECs that’s within walking distance to an MRT, with Tengah Park MRT just around a five-minute walk away.

But take note of the noise pollution here. Since the Jurong Region Line (JRL) runs on an elevated track and stretches along Bukit Batok Road, residents closer to the track will have to be prepared to contend with the noise.

As for school choices, residents here enjoy more options than Copen Grand.

Primary schools within 1km include:

Princess Elizabeth Primary

Jurong Primary

Yuhua Primary

Other schools include:

Bukit Batok Secondary

Crest Secondary

Millennia Institute

Dulwich College

Nearby new launches

Currently, the new ECs in the area are Copen Grand, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 and Avenue 5, which will all be launched before this EC.

Other options are at the en bloc sites of Lakeside Apartments and Park View Mansions, both of which are next to Jurong Lake Gardens.

If you’re looking for a new launch condo in Jurong at a more affordable price point, this EC might just be the one for you.

