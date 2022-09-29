Updated list of HDB Executive Apartments in 2022: How much are they and where can you find them?

With private housing prices at a new peak, HDB upgraders may find that condos are currently out of reach. The next best alternative might be the spacious Executive Apartments (EAs), which go up to a whopping 1,600+ sq ft in some areas.

At around half the price of a typical new launch condo today and minus the high maintenance fees, EAs are increasingly on the shortlist of home buyers. Here’s how their prices have moved since last year.

What are HDB Executive Apartments?

We have a more detailed description in our previous piece. But in short, the first Executive Apartment came about in 1984.

Unlike their Executive Maisonette (EM) counterparts which have two storeys, EAs are set over just one floor but were still among the largest flats built by HDB. At the time, they ranged between 141 to 156 sqm.

Executive Apartments have certain features that you won’t find in many other flats. The main ones are balconies and study rooms (which can be easily reconfigured to other purposes).

Here are some of the various floor plans you can check out too, if you are looking for an HDB Executive Apartment.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We’ve also done several house tours of Executive Apartments if you want to see just how different each can be:

Current EA prices and locations

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

HDB EA No. of Tnx Price Average Price Age Size Ang Mo Kio 7 $800,000 – $1,120,000 $948,571 26 – 26 146 – 156 Bedok 22 $690,000 – $980,000 $852,626 26 – 38 141 – 158 Bishan 3 $870,000 – $1,180,000 $1,059,333 30 – 35 141 – 142 Bukit Batok 29 $640,000 – $900,000 $773,151 24 – 38 140 – 152 Bukit Panjang 37 $500,000 – $960,800 $680,756 19 – 34 124 – 145 Chua Chu Kang 50 $580,000 – $880,000 $679,833 19 – 33 125 – 151 Clementi 1 $890,000 – $890,000 $890,000 37 – 37 149 – 149 Geylang 6 $815,000 – $965,000 $915,167 35 – 37 142 – 160 Hougang 28 $618,000 – $1,072,888 $771,587 23 – 38 136 – 149 Jurong East 15 $620,000 – $960,000 $844,333 24 – 36 142 – 147 Jurong West 89 $503,000 – $750,000 $648,424 20 – 33 125 – 154 Kallang/Whampoa 5 $800,000 – $1,095,000 $954,600 28 – 36 141 – 147 Pasir Ris 130 $635,000 – $928,000 $749,057 26 – 30 143 – 161 Punggol 21 $605,000 – $750,000 $655,411 18 – 19 128 – 130 Queenstown 4 $1,046,000 – $1,130,000 $1,089,000 27 – 27 142 – 149 Sembawang 47 $560,000 – $670,888 $614,767 20 – 24 125 – 142 Sengkang 84 $567,000 – $828,000 $678,175 19 – 24 125 – 144 Serangoon 12 $765,000 – $1,150,000 $903,083 24 – 36 140 – 150 Tampines 61 $670,000 – $950,000 $793,453 25 – 38 137 – 159 Toa Payoh 2 $908,000 – $950,000 $929,000 29 – 29 142 – 145 Woodlands 118 $600,000 – $1,040,000 $779,457 21 – 36 130 – 192 Yishun 31 $660,000 – $1,038,000 $802,941 30 – 36 142 – 187

Most notable price movements since last year

The biggest price increases happened in the following neighbourhoods:

Yishun (+10.6 per cent)

Kallang / Whampoa (+9.5 per cent)

Bishan (+9.5 per cent)

Chua Chu Kang (+7.7 per cent)

Tampines (+7.1 per cent)

HDB EA 2021 2022 Price Change per cent Change Ang Mo Kio $910,793 $948,571 +$37,779 +4.1 per cent Bedok $797,940 $852,626 +$54,686 +6.9 per cent Bishan $967,600 $1,059,333 +$91,733 +9.5 per cent Bukit Batok $730,566 $773,151 +$42,585 +5.8 per cent Bukit Panjang $680,259 $680,756 +$497 +0.1 per cent Bukit Timah $1,027,500 None Chua Chu Kang $631,087 $679,833 +$48,746 +7.7 per cent Clementi $879,000 $890,000 +$11,000 +1.3 per cent Geylang $910,444 $915,167 +$4,722 +0.5 per cent Hougang $736,876 $771,587 +$34,712 +4.7 per cent Jurong East $810,707 $844,333 +$33,626 +4.1 per cent Jurong West $619,548 $648,424 +$28,875 +4.7 per cent Kallang/Whampoa $871,438 $954,600 +$83,163 +9.5 per cent Pasir Ris $705,905 $749,057 +$43,153 +6.1 per cent Punggol $615,151 $655,411 +$40,260 +6.5 per cent Queenstown $1,089,333 $1,089,000 -$333 -0.0 per cent Sembawang $581,541 $614,767 +$33,226 +5.7 per cent Sengkang $638,940 $678,175 +$39,234 +6.1 per cent Serangoon $860,842 $903,083 +$42,241 +4.9 per cent Tampines $740,730 $793,453 +$52,723 +7.1 per cent Toa Payoh $941,225 $929,000 -$12,225 -1.3 per cent Woodlands $728,886 $779,457 +$50,571 +6.9 per cent Yishun $725,987 $802,941 +$76,954 +10.6 per cent

Note that for Geylang, Queenstown and Toa Payoh, the transaction volumes were very low; this would account for the price movement being mainly flat or showing a slight dip.

The real eye-opener this year has been Yishun, with the average quantum for EAs in this estate now $802,941. This may be due in part to the following three transactions this year:

Month Address Storey Range Size (Sqm) Type Lease Commencement Lease Remaining Price Age 2022-06 608 YISHUN ST 61 01 TO 03 164 Apartment 1992 68 years 11 months $1,000,000 30 2022-05 664 YISHUN AVE 4 07 TO 09 181 Apartment 1992 69 years 02 months $1,000,888 30 2022-02 652 YISHUN AVE 4 04 TO 06 187 Apartment 1992 69 years 04 months $1,038,000 30

In any case, the average EA price in Yishun is now surprisingly higher than the average in Tampines ($793,453) – this is despite Tampines being a mature estate and the regional centre of the east!

Chua Chu Kang is another non-mature area with a notable price jump. The causes are less apparent but one realtor mentioned the August 2022 BTO launch exercise. He said that those who fail to obtain a BTO flat but are insistent on the location, sometimes turn to nearby resale options.

The realtor also noted that Chua Chu Kang will see improved connectivity with the Jurong Region Line, for which Chua Chu Kang MRT station will be an interchange. This improved accessibility will take the estate one step further from its current 'ulu' status.

The rising prices in Kallang/Whampoa, Bishan and Tampines should come as no surprise: resale flat prices are at a new peak in Singapore and these mature estates are long-time favourites. Do note, however, that Tampines seems on average the cheapest among these hotspots.

A quick note on Tampines

One realtor we spoke to had an opinion about Tampines showing the lowest average EA price.

She noted that recent EA listings in Tampines have been in locations such as Tampines Street 32 to Street 45. These EAs are close to Tampines East MRT station (Downtown Line), but this is not the part of Tampines that most people are attracted to.

The “hot spot” for Tampines is the cluster of three malls (Tampines Mall, Tampines 1 and Century Square) and the Tampines MRT station (East-West Line).

She noted that, if you look for EAs along Tampines Avenue 5 – which is within a five to seven minutes walk of Tampines MRT, there are few listings that will go below $980,000.

Tampines is a rather large estate, so be aware that prices can diverge significantly as you get closer to Tampines MRT.

EA prices still have room to rise

EA prices are benefitting from a number of factors, similar to the ones we highlighted for Maisonettes. It’s a combination of high demand from the aftermath of Covid-19 and limited supply (even with ramped up production, HDB needs four to five years to build a BTO development).

Another factor is the high prices in the private property market – we’ve seen new launches like AMO Residence and Lentor Modern hit $2 million for three-bedder units.

In light of a pricey private home market, HDB upgraders may set their sights on a larger flat instead; especially with home loan rates climbing (depending on their income level, many EA buyers may be told to get a bank loan instead of an HDB loan).

Barring a drastic change, such as new policy measures to curb Cash Over Valuation (COV), there doesn’t seem to be much reason for EA prices to fall anytime soon.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.