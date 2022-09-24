Updated list of HDB maisonettes in 2022: How much have prices increased and where to find them

Back in February, we wrote about HDB maisonettes, where to find them, and their prices. With private home prices soaring, an increasing number of buyers are considering larger flats instead of condos:

And the first that come to mind will probably be double-storey maisonettes. Here’s a look at how prices have moved since our last look:

What are HDB maisonettes?

We have a detailed description in our previous article. For immediate reference, however, this refers to a flat type built between 1983 to 1995. Unit sizes average 1,540 sqft and are double-storey (you usually need to climb stairs to get to the bedrooms).

There are various sizes and types too, here are some floor plans to check out if you are considering an HDB maisonette.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see the split level, balcony, high-loft ceilings, and even unique touches like a curved void space really give you a lot of options to make the space your own.

We’ve also done several house tours of Executive Maisonettes if you want to see just how different each can be:

An Old 1986 Executive Maisonette In Hougang Gets A Cosy Transformation Into A Modern Farmhouse Look

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

How This Old Maisonette In Paya Lebar Was Transformed With A $110k Renovation Budget

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

An Old 1,560 Sqft Executive Maisonette In The East Gets A Dreamy Refresh Into A Laidback Retreat

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Prices and locations of HDB maisonettes today

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Executive Maisonette Price, Size & Age Map (2022)

Town No. of Tnx Price Average Price Age Size (SQM) Ang Mo Kio 1 $918,000 $918,000 26 148 Bedok 29 $650,000 – $950,000 $816,095 26 – 38 143 – 156 Bishan 40 $820,000 – $1,288,000 $1,032,225 30 – 37 143 – 199 Bukit Batok 35 $655,000 – $1,005,000 $776,643 25 – 38 143 – 165 Bukit Panjang 16 $680,000 – $950,000 $781,736 23 – 34 141 – 155 Bukit Timah 6 $1,070,000 – $1,280,000 $1,165,130 33 – 34 146 – 150 Choa Chu Kang 28 $660,000 – $850,000 $730,317 24 – 33 139 – 154 Clementi 10 $850,000 – $954,000 $895,450 37 – 38 147 – 161 Geylang 13 $745,000 – $990,000 $844,367 35 – 37 146 – 152 Hougang 62 $680,000 – $958,000 $811,878 25 – 38 139 – 160 Jurong East 21 $580,000 – $955,000 $742,709 24 – 38 140 – 155 Jurong West 43 $600,000 – $750,000 $669,779 25 – 37 143 – 159 Kallang/Whampoa 2 $900,000 – $950,000 $925,000 38 150 – 155 Pasir Ris 27 $680,000 – $1,138,888 $842,016 26 – 34 145 – 189 Queenstown 2 $1,180,000 – $1,288,000 $1,234,000 27 147 – 156 Sengkang 5 $775,000 – $900,000 $823,000 23 142 – 145 Serangoon 35 $745,000 – $1,088,000 $902,016 30 – 37 146 – 156 Tampines 91 $705,000 – $1,013,113 $839,079 25 – 38 141 – 157 Toa Payoh 13 $808,000 – $1,078,666 $938,581 33 – 38 146 – 161 Woodlands 23 $658,000 – $885,000 $726,348 23 – 34 141 – 146 Yishun 36 $640,000 – $838,888 $760,571 34 – 37 145 – 154

With one exception, prices of maisonettes have risen across the board. The most significant increases were in:

Serangoon (+10.5 per cent)

Pasir Ris (+9 per cent)

Yishun (+8.9 per cent)

Bukit Timah (+8.9 per cent), but note there were only six transactions

Toa Payoh (+8.3 per cent)

Here’s a look at the full comparison:

Towns 2021 2022 Price Change per cent Change Ang Mo Kio $928,600 $918,000 -$10,600 -1.1 per cent Bedok $804,672 $816,095 +$11,423 +1.4 per cent Bishan $996,915 $1,032,225 +$35,310 +3.5 per cent Bukit Batok $726,870 $776,643 +$49,773 +6.8 per cent Bukit Panjang $734,969 $781,736 +$46,767 +6.4 per cent Bukit Timah $1,069,782 $1,165,130 +$95,347 +8.9 per cent Choa Chu Kang $687,060 $730,317 +$43,257 +6.3 per cent Clementi $859,746 $895,450 +$35,704 +4.2 per cent Geylang $817,096 $844,367 +$27,271 +3.3 per cent Hougang $773,284 $811,878 +$38,594 +5.0 per cent Jurong East $718,968 $742,709 +$23,741 +3.3 per cent Jurong West $644,726 $669,779 +$25,053 +3.9 per cent Kallang/Whampoa $857,143 $925,000 +$67,857 +7.9 per cent Pasir Ris $772,672 $842,016 +$69,344 +9.0 per cent Queenstown $1,164,200 $1,234,000 +$69,800 +6.0 per cent Sembawang $680,000 None Sengkang $744,526 $823,000 +$78,474 +10.5 per cent Serangoon $841,757 $902,016 +$60,259 +7.2 per cent Tampines $786,424 $839,079 +$52,655 +6.7 per cent Toa Payoh $866,441 $938,581 +$72,140 +8.3 per cent Woodlands $682,170 $726,348 +$44,177 +6.5 per cent Yishun $698,723 $760,571 +$61,848 +8.9 per cent

Ang Mo Kio was the only town where the price dipped, but we can broadly discount this as there was only a single transaction.

In terms of transaction volume, Tampines led the list, with a whopping 91 transactions. Hougang was second with 62 transactions, while Bishan saw 40 transactions.

What’s driving the price increases?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most realtors we spoke to said EM prices were rising for the same reason resale flat prices are rising: high demand, coupled with limited supply.

As of August this year, resale flat prices have risen for 26 straight months. A blend of different factors, from Work From Home arrangements to some buyers being priced out of the private market, have maintained upward pressure on resale flat prices.

One realtor noted that HDB’s plans to cope, by ramping up flat production by 35 per cent, also happens to underline the scarcity value of older flats. She noted that the newer flats would never have the same size and features of maisonettes and jumbo flats.

She opines: “Even if HDB doubles or triples the new supply, the new flats will not be as spacious or luxurious as a maisonette. So maisonettes can keep appreciating even when the lease is quite stretched, even when the supply of flats keeps going up; higher supply doesn’t alter their perceived value in the eyes of buyers.”

Another possible reason comes from the demographic that purchases maisonettes:

“Maisonettes are older flats, so it’s usually older buyers who target them. I usually see buyers who have accumulated high savings into their 40s or 50’s, or sometimes they are private property owners who are right-sizing.

Actually, these buyers can even afford a condo if they want, so a million dollars for a flat is not unmanageable.”

However, rising interest rates could impact maisonettes more than most other flat types

One mortgage broker we spoke to warned that, when it comes to pricey and exotic flats like DBSS flats or maisonettes, rising interest rates could have an impact.

The broker noted that, for these types of properties, buyers may be told to use a bank loan instead of an HDB loan. This could be due to buyers of these flat types having a much higher income, compared to the average Singaporean (unlike BTO flats, there is no income ceiling for resale flats).

If a bank loan is to be used, then rising interest rates may be an increasing concern. At the time of writing, fixed rate home loans are inching toward three per cent per annum, while many home loan packages have reached 2.75 per cent.

This is now higher than the 2.6 per cent charged by HDB loans; so if you buy a maisonette, DBSS, jumbo flat, etc., with the bank, take note that you may be paying more interest.

The new PLH model may also cause a bump in maisonette prices

Under the Prime Location Housing (PLH) model, new flats in prime regions will come with a Minimum Occupancy Period of 10 years, and a Subsidy Recovery (SR), or a clawback upon resale, for the first batch of buyers.

However, there are flats with locations near or comparable to PLH housing, but which don’t have PLH restrictions. These properties are likely to see a bump in value, as they have the same advantages with none of the drawbacks.

Given that most maisonettes are around 30 years old this year, many are likely to be located in precisely these mature areas. As resale prices in these areas rise, maisonettes are likely to ride the same wave.

Overall, we’d raise the same caution for buyers that we did earlier in the year: while maisonettes are unique and luxurious, keep in mind the effects of lease decay. Most younger Singaporeans are better off with newer flats. And as for older Singaporeans, think hard about whether you want to climb those steps, in your twilight years.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.