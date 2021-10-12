URA awards 2 GLS sites at Slim Barracks Rise

URA has announced on Monday (Oct 11) that it has awarded two government land sales (GLS) sites at Slim Barracks Rise (Parcels A and B). Both are residential sites with commercial on the first storey.

Parcel A was awarded to EL Development, while Parcel B was awarded to Gao Xiuhua, who is one of the owners of Kingsford Development. Both have submitted the top bids for the respective sites, with EL Development submitting a bidding price of $320.1 million for Parcel A and Gao Xiuhua submitting a bidding price of $162.388 million for Parcel B.

Notably, Gao Xiuhua had the second-highest bidding price for Parcel A at $316.1 million. Overall, both sites garnered 10 bids each.

Location of Slim Barracks Rise Parcels A and B.

PHOTO: URA

The 99-year leasehold sites were first launched on June 15 as part of the H1 2021 GLS Programme, and closed on Sept 28.

Location Slim Barracks Rise (Parcel A) Slim Barracks Rise (Parcel B) Site area 7,957.3 sqm 5,936.6 sqm Maximum gross floor area (GFA) 23,872 sqm 12,467 sqm Estimated number of housing units 265 140

Given their location in one-north and proximity to Buona Vista MRT and one-north MRT, both sites will provide more housing options for those working in the biomedical and technology hub.

This article was first published in 99.co.