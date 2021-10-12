URA awards 2 GLS sites at Slim Barracks Rise

URA has announced on Monday (Oct 11) that it has awarded two government land sales (GLS) sites at Slim Barracks Rise (Parcels A and B). Both are residential sites with commercial on the first storey.
Parcel A was awarded to EL Development, while Parcel B was awarded to Gao Xiuhua, who is one of the owners of Kingsford Development. Both have submitted the top bids for the respective sites, with EL Development submitting a bidding price of $320.1 million for Parcel A and Gao Xiuhua submitting a bidding price of $162.388 million for Parcel B.
Notably, Gao Xiuhua had the second-highest bidding price for Parcel A at $316.1 million. Overall, both sites garnered 10 bids each.
The 99-year leasehold sites were first launched on June 15 as part of the H1 2021 GLS Programme, and closed on Sept 28.
|Location
|Slim Barracks Rise (Parcel A)
|Slim Barracks Rise (Parcel B)
|Site area
|7,957.3 sqm
|5,936.6 sqm
|Maximum gross floor area (GFA)
|23,872 sqm
|12,467 sqm
|Estimated number of housing units
|265
|140
Given their location in one-north and proximity to Buona Vista MRT and one-north MRT, both sites will provide more housing options for those working in the biomedical and technology hub.
This article was first published in 99.co.