URA to launch 3 GLS sites in November, including a mixed-use plot near one-north MRT

Under the 2H2025 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, three sites from the Confirmed List will be released for sale by URA in November 2025. The plots are located at Dairy Farm Walk, Dover Road, and Tanjong Rhu Road. Collectively, these sites are expected to add around 1,650 private homes to the pipeline, alongside 3,000 sq m of commercial space reserved for the mixed-use plot at Dover Road.

This upcoming batch of GLS sites reflects the government's ongoing effort to balance housing supply across different regions — from tranquil residential enclaves in Bukit Panjang, to growth corridors like one-north, and established city-fringe districts near Kallang.

Dairy Farm Walk: Largest site in 2H2025 GLS Programme

The Dairy Farm Walk site spans approximately 3.06 hectares, making it the largest land parcel offered under the 2H2025 GLS Programme. With a gross plot ratio of 1.4, the future development is projected to yield around 500 residential units, likely catering to homebuyers who prefer a more serene, low-density environment surrounded by greenery.

This part of Bukit Panjang has seen strong buyer demand in recent years. The Botany at Dairy Farm, launched in 2023, sold nearly half of its 386 units during launch weekend and has since achieved a complete sellout.

The Dairy Farm area has also evolved into a new residential cluster anchored by Hillview MRT station on the Downtown Line. The most recent GLS site nearby, awarded in January 2025 at S$1,020 psf ppr, attracted two bidders and can yield about 540 units. That site sits adjacent to the Dairy Farm Walk plot, setting the stage for a complementary addition to the neighbourhood.

What to expect from the upcoming Dairy Farm condo

The upcoming Dairy Farm Walk condo offers a lifestyle steeped in nature, located near Hillview MRT and surrounded by lush greenery from Dairy Farm Nature Park and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. The enclave's calm, residential charm appeals to families and nature enthusiasts who appreciate a retreat-like setting while staying connected to urban conveniences.

Residents will have access to nearby amenities such as HillV2, Dairy Farm Mall, and The Rail Mall, offering supermarkets, dining options, and lifestyle services within minutes. For leisure and outdoor activities, the network of trails at Dairy Farm Nature Park and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve provides ample opportunities for hiking and cycling.

Families will also appreciate the area's proximity to some of Singapore's top schools. The site sits within convenient reach of CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bukit Panjang Primary School, and the Bukit Timah education belt, which includes Nanyang Primary School and Raffles Girls' Primary School.

Connectivity remains another draw. Hillview MRT offers quick access to Beauty World, Botanic Gardens, and the Downtown Core, while the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) connect drivers to major destinations islandwide. With its greenery, tranquillity, and accessibility, Dairy Farm Walk is well-positioned to attract both homeowners and long-term investors seeking a premium suburban setting.

Dover Road: Mixed-use development near one-north MRT

Among the sites unveiled in the 2H2025 GLS slate, Dover Road stands out with the highest estimated residential yield of approximately 625 units.

The future development will also be complemented by 3,000 sq m of retail space at the ground level. The Dover Road site was formerly part of the Selectively En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), encompassing blocks 30 to 32 and 34 to 39 of the old Dover Estate, which were cleared around 2018-2019.

Strategically positioned near one-north MRT station, the site sits on the doorstep of Singapore's research and innovation district — home to over 50,000 professionals across hubs like Fusionopolis, Biopolis, and Mediapolis. This proximity makes it a compelling choice for professionals working nearby, as well as families who value shorter commutes to key employment centres.

In the Draft Master Plan 2025, URA highlighted Dover-Medway as a key area for renewal under the Greater one-north transformation.

The precinct is envisioned to house around 6,000 new public and private homes, integrated with green spaces and community amenities. The November 2025 release of the Dover Road site aligns with this vision, setting the stage for the district's next phase of rejuvenation.

What to expect from the upcoming Dover Road condo

Residents of the future Dover Road condo can look forward to excellent transport connectivity. Besides one-north MRT, the Buona Vista MRT interchange nearby connects to both the Circle and East-West lines, offering seamless access to the CBD, Orchard Road, and the western employment corridors. The area is also well-served by major expressways like the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Education is another major advantage. The site is surrounded by highly regarded schools, all within short walking distance. These schools include Fairfield Methodist School (Primary and Secondary), Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Anglo-Chinese Junior College, United World College (Dover Campus), Dover Court International School, and the National University of Singapore (NUS) — making it ideal for families who value proximity to quality education.

For lifestyle and leisure, residents can explore Rochester Mall, The Star Vista, and Holland Village, known for their mix of restaurants, supermarkets, and retail options. Those seeking local favourites can visit Ghim Moh Market, a short drive away. Nearby parks such as one-north Park and Kent Ridge Park also provide green relief and outdoor recreation.

As the Dover Knowledge District expands, bringing new research facilities, community spaces, and housing, the upcoming Dover Road condo stands to benefit from strong rental demand and long-term capital appreciation. Its mix of residential and commercial elements gives it a distinct edge over fully residential developments in the same area.

Latest new launches nearby see robust take-up

One-north and the surrounding areas continue to see robust new launch performance. Located less than 2km from the upcoming Dover Road condo site, LyndenWoods made a strong debut in July 2025, selling 324 out of 343 units (94.5 per cent) during its launch weekend.

The project has since neared a full sellout, making it one of the top-performing launches of the year. Positioned within Singapore Science Park, just a short distance from one-north, LyndenWoods marks the first private residential project in the area and underscores the growing housing demand around the business and research district.

Although LyndenWoods is a purely residential development, it enjoys direct connectivity to the Geneo lifestyle hub through an underground walkway — providing residents with easy access to retail and dining options. In contrast, the upcoming mixed-use Dover Road project will integrate around 3,000 sq m of retail space within the development itself.

This feature could make it even more appealing to the same buyer demographic, or those who missed out on securing a unit at LyndenWoods.

Even closer to the Dover Road site, Bloomsbury Residences in Mediapolis launched in early 2025 and is now about 70 per cent sold. Like the Dover Road plot, it is a mixed-use development, but with a smaller retail space of around 400 sq m.

That said, the Dover Road condo is expected to offer a more substantial retail component, positioning it as a stronger value proposition for buyers seeking both convenience and investment potential within an integrated development.

Tanjong Rhu Road: First GLS launch in the area since 1997

The Tanjong Rhu Road site is set to yield about 525 private homes, spanning 1.23 hectares with a gross plot ratio of 3.7. This marks the first residential GLS plot in the area in nearly three decades, since 1997, making it a rare opportunity for developers to secure land in one of Singapore's most established city-fringe neighbourhoods.

Given its strong fundamentals and limited new supply, the site is expected to appeal to developers targeting upgraders and families drawn to the area's riverside charm, excellent connectivity, and close proximity to the city centre.

Likely to draw strong developers' interest

The Tanjong Rhu Road GLS plot is among the most anticipated in the 2H2025 GLS Programme, thanks to its combination of location, connectivity, and future growth potential. Firstly, the site has immediate access to Tanjong Rhu MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL). Its proximity to major amenities, particularly the Singapore Sports Hub, enhances its appeal further.

The entire Kallang precinct is undergoing a transformation under the Kallang Alive Master Plan, which envisions a vibrant sports, entertainment, and lifestyle district. This ongoing renewal is likely to uplift surrounding residential values and attract strong developer interest.

The site's fundamentals check all the right boxes: MRT accessibility, city-fringe location, and urban rejuvenation potential. Surrounded by established developments such as The Waterside, Sanctuary Green, and Tanjong Ria, the area has long been recognised for its strong residential appeal.

A new launch here would add to this well-regarded enclave's diversity, offering buyers a fresh lease and modern layouts that complement its existing charm and character.

What to expect from the upcoming Tanjong Rhu condo

For homebuyers, the standout feature of the upcoming Tanjong Rhu condo is its seamless public transport connectivity. Situated within a short walk to Tanjong Rhu MRT station on the TEL, residents can reach Marina Bay, Orchard Road, Shenton Way, and Upper Thomson directly - cutting travel times for residents who work or study across central Singapore.

Beyond MRT access, the area also offers excellent road connectivity. Major expressways such as the East Coast Parkway (ECP), Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) link residents effortlessly to the rest of Singapore. Whether heading downtown, to the east coast, or towards Bukit Timah, travel by car remains quick and direct.

Living at the upcoming Tanjong Rhu condo promises convenience and variety when it comes to shopping, dining, and leisure. Nearby malls such as Kallang Wave Mall, Leisure Park Kallang, Parkway Parade, and PLQ Mall cater to everyday essentials, fashion, and entertainment.

The area also stands out for its rich culinary landscape. The iconic Old Airport Road Food Centre is a few minutes away, offering beloved local hawker fare, while the cafes and restaurants along East Coast Road and Katong add a trendy and cosmopolitan edge to the dining scene. From local favourites to international cuisine, residents will have an abundance of options right at their doorstep.

The site's surroundings also provide a balance between urban lifestyle and family-oriented amenities. Dunman High School, the Singapore Swimming Club, and the Singapore Sports Hub are just minutes away. With URA's plans to shape this into a family-centric community, there will also be a mandatory childcare centre nearby to meet the needs of young families.

