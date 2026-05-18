URA launches GLS sites at Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched two residential Government Land Sales (GLS) sites for tender. The sites are located at Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road, with both expected to draw interest from developers amid continued demand in the private housing market.

Tender submissions for the Berlayar Drive site will close at 12pm on Aug 4, 2026, while the New Upper Changi Road site will close at 12pm on Sept 1, 2026.

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Details of the two GLS sites

Berlayar Drive site sits within the Greater Southern Waterfront

Developers may show strong interest in Berlayar Drive

New Upper Changi Road site sits within an established Bedok neighbourhood

Strong connectivity could support demand for the New Upper Changi Road site

Details of the two GLS sites

The two sites can potentially yield around 1,425 private homes combined. In particular, the New Upper Changi Road parcel is expected to deliver more than 1,000 units, making it one of the larger residential GLS plots launched in recent years.

Together, the sites form part of the 4,575 residential units released under the Confirmed List for the 1H2026 GLS Programme. This supply is around 50 per cent higher than the average Confirmed List supply per GLS programme over the past decade.

Market watchers believe the latest GLS launch could continue to attract healthy participation from developers, especially as new launches this year have generally seen strong sales momentum. At the same time, underlying demand from HDB upgraders and improving buyer confidence are expected to support interest in well-located residential sites.

Berlayar Drive site sits within the Greater Southern Waterfront

Location Berlayar Drive Site Area 25,263.1 sqm Land Use Zoning / Allowable Development Residential Maximum Gross Floor Area 35,369 sqm Maximum Building Height 5 storeys Estimated Number of Housing Units 415 Project Completion Period 60 months Lease Period 99 years

The Berlayar Drive site forms part of the upcoming Berlayar estate in Bukit Merah, within the wider Greater Southern Waterfront transformation area. Over time, the precinct is expected to evolve into a mixed-use waterfront neighbourhood with both public and private housing, alongside lifestyle and community amenities.

The site is bordered by future green corridors, including the Henderson Corridor and Berlayar Corridor, which are planned to improve connectivity between nearby nature and recreational spaces.

Residents in the future development are also likely to benefit from convenient access to the city centre. The site is located near both Telok Blangah MRT station and Labrador Park MRT station, while the upcoming HarbourFront redevelopment area, Alexandra Retail Centre and VivoCity remain just a short distance away. That said, the current school options within 1km remain limited, with Blangah Rise Primary School being the main nearby primary school at present.

URA has also outlined plans for the estate to adopt a more pedestrian- and cycling-friendly environment. Covered walkways and cycling infrastructure are expected to be introduced progressively across the precinct as the area develops.

The future developments within Berlayar estate are also intended to blend more closely with the surrounding greenery and waterfront setting. Building heights across the precinct are planned to step down towards the waterfront and green spaces, creating a more layered skyline along the southern coast.

Developers may show strong interest in Berlayar Drive

The Berlayar Drive site is the second private residential GLS parcel to be launched within the Greater Southern Waterfront area.

The earlier Telok Blangah Road site launched in 2025 attracted three bids before being awarded at a land rate of S$1,326 psf ppr. Compared to that parcel, the Berlayar Drive site is smaller in scale, which could make it easier for developers to manage in terms of overall investment and execution.

Interest in the site may also be supported by improving sentiment in the new launch market. Several projects launched earlier this year recorded relatively strong sales performances, indicating that buyer demand for well-located homes has remained intact despite ongoing affordability concerns.

At the same time, the area has seen limited new private housing supply in recent years. The Reef at King's Dock, launched in 2021, was among the more notable nearby projects and has since been fully sold.

The future Berlayar Drive project could therefore attract buyers seeking newer city-fringe homes near established estates such as Bukit Merah and Queenstown. The location may also appeal to buyers looking for a balance between accessibility and lifestyle offerings, given its proximity to HarbourFront, VivoCity, and the wider Greater Southern Waterfront transformation.

Current market estimates suggest the site could attract between four and six bids, with top bids potentially coming in at around S$1,350 to S$1,450 psf ppr.

New Upper Changi Road site sits within an established Bedok neighbourhood

Location New Upper Changi Road Site Area 30,769.0 sqm Land Use Zoning / Allowable Development Residential Maximum Gross Floor Area 86,154 sqm Maximum Building Height 64m SHD, Low-rise Zone: 5 storeys Estimated Number of Housing Units 1,010 Project Completion Period 60 months Lease Period 99 years

The New Upper Changi Road parcel is located within the Bedok planning area, in a mature residential neighbourhood surrounded by a mix of landed homes, public housing, and industrial developments.

One of the site's key strengths is its accessibility. The future development will be located near Bedok MRT station, Bedok Integrated Transport Hub, Bedok Mall, and Bedok Town Centre, giving residents convenient access to transport links and daily amenities.

The area is also well connected by major roads such as New Upper Changi Road and Bedok South Road. Families may also find the location appealing due to the nearby schools within the vicinity, including Opera Estate Primary School, St. Stephen's School, and Fengshan Primary School.

With the site expected to yield around 1,010 homes, it could become one of the larger new residential projects in Bedok when completed.

Strong connectivity could support demand for the New Upper Changi Road site

The New Upper Changi Road GLS parcel is expected to draw attention from developers looking to tap demand in the mass-market segment.

The combination of MRT connectivity, nearby retail offerings, and an established residential catchment may support interest in the future project. At the same time, large suburban projects near transport nodes have generally continued to see healthy buyer demand, particularly among HDB upgraders.

That said, the sizeable nature of the site could influence how developers approach the tender. Given the large allowable gross floor area, the eventual land cost could be substantial, which may encourage joint bids or consortium participation.

The site may also stand out due to the relatively limited supply of new residential plots in the surrounding area. Nearby, the Bedok Rise GLS site launched in late 2025 drew strong developer participation, receiving 10 bids before being awarded at S$1,330 psf ppr. Recent launches in Bedok have also seen encouraging demand. Projects such as Sky Eden @ Bedok and Sceneca Residence were fully sold following their launches, reflecting continued interest in homes located near MRT stations and established amenities.

Looking ahead, the future development at New Upper Changi Road could appeal to a broad mix of buyers, including HDB upgraders in the East and homeowners looking to right-size while remaining within the area.

Based on current market expectations, the site may attract around two to four bids, with top bids potentially ranging from S$1,250 to S$1,350 psf ppr.

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