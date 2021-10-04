URA launches residential sites at Jalan Tembusu and Lentor Hills Road for sale

URA announced on Thursday Sept 30 that they have launched residential sites at Jalan Tembusu and Lentor Hills Road (Parcels A and B) for sale. All three sites have a lease period of 99 years.

Location Jalan Tembusu Lentor Hills Road (Parcel A) Lentor Hills Road (Parcel B) Site area 19,567.4 m 2 17,136.9 m 2 10,821.9 m 2 Maximum gross floor area (GFA) 54,789 m 2 51,411 m 2 22,726 m 2 Maximum building height 70m to 75m SHD Low-rise zone: 8 storeys Low-rise zone: 8 storeys Mid-rise zone: 16 storeys High-rise zone: 19 storeys High-rise zone: 23 storeys Technical height: 120m SHD(2) Technical height: 110m SHD Estimated number of housing units 640 units 595 units 265 units

The Jalan Tembusu and Lentor Hills Road (Parcel A) sites are under the H2 2021 Confirmed List, while the Lentor Hills Road (Parcel B) site is under the Reserve List. While developers can apply for it, the government will only release it for sale when they receive an acceptable bidding price.

The tender for the Jalan Tembusu and Lentor Hills Road (Parcel A) land parcels will close on Jan 18, 2022 12pm.

We noted in our H2 2021 GLS sites analysis earlier that the Jalan Tembusu site was previously in the Reserve List for the H1 2021 GLS for two weeks, before being shifted to the H2 2021 GLS.

The main highlight of the site is its location in Tanjong Katong, with proximity to a number of popular schools, good food and East Coast Park.

Map of Jalan Tembusu site.

As for both the Lentor Hills Road sites, they’re located a little north in Yio Chu Kang. The main highlight of both sites is their proximity to the Lentor MRT and popular schools such as CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School.

Map of Lentor Hills Road Parcels A and B.

