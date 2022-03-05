Want to buy a HDB on a long remaining lease? 7 MOP-ed resale HDBs to consider in 2022

Are you on the lookout for a new home in 2022? Consider an HDB resale flat with a long remaining lease that has just hit its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP). Keen? Well, here are 7 resale HDBs that are about to be fresh off their MOP period in 2022 for potential homeowners who are looking out for one.

PSA: We also added a bonus tip on how you can reduce the cost of your home ownership. Hint: It has to do with the financing option for your next home.

7 resale HDBs that MOP in 2022 to consider

1. Telok Blangah ParcView

Address: 88 to 93 Telok Blangah Street 31 Nearest MRT: Labrador Park (Circle Line) Valuation: $658k to $950k

Why you want to consider this property:

Telok Blangah is one of those city fringe areas that has great connectivity to the city centre. What’s more, with the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront development in the Harbourfront/Telok Blangah area, it is an area that has significant potential for growth for new amenities.

The popular VivoCity is easily accessible by public transport. You can get there within 15 minutes by bus or MRT, the choice depends on how much walking you want to do. You can even practice for your IPPT by making the 2.4km journey from your home all the way to VivoCity.

For those who love nature, this HDB project is right next to the Southern Ridges. This means that you get to enjoy the four connected parks: Kent Ridge Park, HortPark, Southern Ridges, and Mount Faber Park.

The area is also suitable for families with primary schools like Blangah Rise Primary School, Gan Eng Seng Primary School, Henderson Secondary School, CHIJ St. Theresa’s Convent and Radin Mas Primary School within the area.

2. Teck Ghee Parkview

Address: 455 Ang Mo Kio Street 44 Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio MRT (North-South Line) Valuation: $568k to $1.2 million.

Why you want to consider this property:

Ang Mo Kio is one of the older estates in Singapore. This means that the estate is well developed and has many ready-to-use amenities that you can enjoy once you move in. Being an older estate also means most HDBs in this area have shorter remaining leases.

But being a newly MOP-ed project, Teck Ghee Parkview has more than 90 years of lease remaining, which will ensure you can live in the property till your silver years.

The close proximity of Teck Ghee Parkview to Ang Mo Kio MRT and AMK Hub brings about a great level of convenience for homeowners. You can also find multiple green spaces and affordable hawker centres in the vicinity of Teck Ghee Parkview, which makes it a great place for everyday living.

3. Ghim Moh Edge

Address: 29 to 33 Ghim Moh Link Nearest MRT: Buona Vista MRT / Dover MRT (East-West Line / Circle Line) Valuation: $599k to $998k

Why you want to consider this property:

When Ghim Moh Edge meets its 5-year MOP this year, it is bound to attract lots of attention from potential homeowners who are looking to move to Buona Vista.

Its location in Buona Vista is highly strategic. It is near to top educational institutions in the Dover/Buona Vista area such as Singapore Polytechnic, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Anglo-Chinese Junior College, and the Fairfield Methodist Schools (Primary and Secondary).

It is also just one MRT station away from the innovation district in One-North, which is home to MNCs and startups.

There are also lots of amenities in the area, including the famous Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre. If you are looking for more hipster dining experience, you can also find lots of happening events taking place at Rochester Park, The Star Vista and Holland Village.

4. Matilda Court / The Verandah @ Matilda

Address: 226 to 234 Sumang Lane Nearest MRT: Punggol MRT (North-East Line) Valuation: $520k to $700k

Why you want to consider this property:

Matilda Court and The Verandah @ Matilda are two BTO projects in the Punggol estate that are about to meet its 5-year MOP. Long gone are the days when Punggol was considered a new developing town. Today, Punggol has grown so much since its early days. You can find all the necessary amenities in the estate, from shopping malls to schools to polyclinic and hospital.

What’s more, the upcoming Punggol Digital District is expected to drive the growth of Punggol estate as a sub-regional commercial centre. The migration of Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and the new JTC Business Park in Punggol North is set to create more demand for housing in the area.

5. Toa Payoh Crest

Address: 130 to 131 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh Nearest MRT: Caldecott MRT / Braddell (Circle Line / Thomson-East Coast Line / North-South Line) Valuation: $950k to $1 million

Why you want to consider this property:

Toa Payoh Crest is located in the oldest estate in Singapore. So it is a rare sight to see an HDB with a fresh lease in Toa Payoh. With over 40 storeys, the development not only comes with great height and view, it also comes with lots of supply (1,007 units in all) to those who are interested in buying a unit to live in Toa Payoh.

Childcare centres, education centres and Senior Activity Centres are some of the amenities you can easily find in the vicinity of Toa Payoh Crest. This makes it suitable for a multi-generational family. In addition, there are also lots of good schools nearby such as CHIJ Toa Payoh Primary/Secondary, SJI International School, Marymount Convent, Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary), Beatty Secondary School and Pei Chun Public School.

Furthermore, there are plenty of developments in the area like the expansion of the Thomson-East Coast Line that will further drive the desirability of being a Toa Payoh resident.

6. SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok

Address: 292 to 293 Bukit Batok Street 21 Nearest MRT: Bukit Batok MRT (North-South Line) Valuation: $600k to $700k

Why you want to consider this property:

In 2022 alone, there will be close to 3,000 HDB units in Bukit Batok that will be hitting its five-year MOP. This includes HDB projects such SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok, Skyline II @ Bukit Batok, West Crest @ Bukit Batok and Bukit Gombak Vista. Among these HDB projects, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is the one that caught our attention because of its location.

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok sits in the middle of three schools: Keming Primary School, Bukit View Primary and Secondary School. It is also two streets away from the neighbourhood park spaces near Bukit Batok MRT. Bukit Batok MRT station and West Mall are also a short bus ride away from SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok.

Most notably, there will be more than 1,400 units that qualify as resale flats available at SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok. This means that homebuyers will have plenty of choices to pick from.

7. EastCrown @ Canberra

Address: 128 to 130 Canberra Street Nearest MRT: Canberra MRT (North-South Line) Valuation: $638k to $723k

Why you want to consider this property:

It wasn’t that long ago that Canberra was just a barren piece of land beside Sembawang. Fast forward to today, it is now one of the fastest growing estates in Singapore. The area around Canberra has been filled with new condo developments and amenities like Canberra Plaza and Bukit Canberra.

EastCrown @ Canberra is one of the HDB projects in Canberra that is within walking distance from Canberra MRT. It is also very close to Bukit Canberra, a multi-purpose building that combines sports, nature, food, eldercare and healthcare under one roof.

In time to come, Canberra residents will also get another expressway to link Canberra to the Central Business District (CBD) via the North-South Corridor. This will shorten travelling time from the North to the CBD. The North-South Corridor will also come with its own cycling route, giving residents various transport options to travel downtown.

Bonus: Finance your HDB resale flat with a bank loan instead of HDB loan

HDB loan is generally the first thing that comes to mind when you are thinking about financing your HDB flat. However, when it comes to resale HDB flats, it is perhaps wise to consider a bank loan instead of an HDB loan.

That’s because bank loans are much lower in interest rate than HDB loan. The bank loan interest rate is around 50per cent (or more) lower than the rate that HDB loan is offering (i.e. 2.5 per cent based on CPF OA rate). Financing with a bank loan instead will help you save a significant amount on the interest payment.

In addition, you can also refinance to the cheaper bank loan options whenever your lock-in period is up. All of these will eventually help you to reduce the cost of home ownership by minimising on the interest payment for your home mortgage.

This article was first published in Mortgage Master.