Want to save more in 2020? 5 ways to resist consumerism and spend less

Living in Singapore, you're constantly bombarded by advertisements, from bus stops, MRT to shopping centres in every district. It can be pretty tempting to needlessly spend in a capitalistic society but consumerism isn't impossible to resist. Here's how.

We live in a culture of consumerism. Advertising has long proven to be effective in persuading consumers to buy products in increasing amounts by appealing to their social, emotional and functional needs. Unfortunately, rampant consumerism fueled by constant advertising impacts more than our shopping habits.

Consumerism has led to a "throwaway culture" that wreaks financial havoc on individuals and leads to negative environmental impacts. However, research suggests that "consumers are not always open to advertising".

As consumer behaviour evolves and mindful spending gains popularity, people have started to favour methods of avoiding advertisements like skipping ads on YouTube or installing ad blockers on their browsers. If you're looking for more ways to cut down on mindless consumption and save money, we outline 5 methods below.

1. DON'T CAVE IN TO ADVERTISING

It's impossible to be completely immune to advertising unless you're living off the grid without access to any form of media. People feel compelled to spend for various reasons. Besides, sensory marketing is made to appeal to your five senses, making you act on your emotional impulses rather than rationality.

For instance, the distinct smell of food from a popular fast food chain that you associate with your childhood, the music played in certain stores, and the use of the colour red that's associated with excitement are a few factors that lead you to spending, even if you don't need to.

Every time you see a commercial, hear a jingle, or see an ad, learn to recognise the tactics the establishments are using to appeal to you. Furthermore, you should adapt a "buy only what you need, not what you want" mantra to remind yourself of what is truly important to your needs.

While retail therapy makes you feel good, ask yourself "how often will I use or wear this item?" before purchasing it to avoid frivolous purchases.