Warren Buffett on investing, bubbles, crashes, and more

They were trying to - and proclaiming that they could increase earnings per share in some low double-digit range or something of the sort. And any time a large financial institution starts promising regular earnings increases, you're going to have trouble, you know?

I mean, it isn't given to man to be able to run a financial institution where different interest-rate scenarios will prevail on all of that so as to produce kind of smooth, regular earnings from a very large base to start with; and so if people are thinking that way, they are going to do things, maybe in accounting - as it turns out to be the case in both Freddie and Fannie - but also in operations that I would regard as unsound."

THERE'S NEVER JUST ONE PROBLEM:

"And, you know, there is seldom just one cockroach in the kitchen. You know, you turn on the light and, all of sudden, they all start scurrying around. And I wasn't - I couldn't find the light switch, but I had seen one."

HAVING FAITH IN THE SYSTEM:

"I was, in my own mind, I - there was only way both the financial world and the economy was going to come out of this situation of paralysis in September of 2008, and that was - I made the fundamental decision that we had really the right people in Bernanke and Paulson in there, where the President would back them up.

That we had a government that would take the action and only the government could take the action to get an economic machine that had become stalled, basically, back into action.

And I didn't know what they would do. I didn't know what Congress would go - it really didn't make much difference. The important thing was that the American public would come to believe that our government would do whatever it took. And I felt it would - it would have been suicide not to, but it hadn't been done in the early '30s.

And therefore, I felt companies like General Electric or Goldman Sachs were going to be fine over time. But it was a bet essentially on the fact that the government would not really shirk its responsibility at the time like that, to leverage up when the rest of the world was trying to de-leverage and panicked."

UNDERSTANDING MORAL HAZARD:

Question to Buffett: "Would the American economy have been better off in the long run if there had been no exceptional government assistance to financial institutions? In other words, do you think we've increased the likelihood of moral hazard in the long run?"

Buffett's response: "No, I think the moral hazard has been misunderstood in a big way. There is no moral hazard existing with shareholders of Citigroup, with Freddie Mac, with Fannie Mae, with WaMu, with Wachovia - you just go up and down the line. I mean, those people lost anywhere from 90 per cent to 100 per cent of their money, and the idea that they will walk away and think, "Ah, I've been saved by the federal government."

I think just the companies that I've named there's at least a half a trillion dollars of loss to common shareholders. Now, there's another question with management, which we might get into later, but in terms of moral hazard, I don't even understand why people talk about that in terms of equity holders."

