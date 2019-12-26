Warren Buffett's 'stupidity' and the opportunity loss

Read also

This royalty business was essentially pure profit.

2) Software business: The second key revenue stream is its software business. It consists of businesses or individuals buying office productivity software, educational or entertainment software.

This is akin to the analogy of a PC being the razor that needs blades, and they are the provider of the blades, which if you don't already know, is a huge recurring revenue source, just like the Gillette business model.

Again, similar to its royalty business, this software business could achieve a large amount of sales volume with a very low amount of operating expenses.

WHY DIDN'T BUFFETT INVEST?

Besides "stupidity", which Buffett admitted, the key reason why Buffett did not pull the trigger at that time wasn't because of valuation (in fact, there was no mention of valuation anywhere in the email correspondence), but because he did not understand the technology business enough, including their pricing power.

The lack of this understanding stopped him from pulling the trigger as he wishes to only pitch when he knows it is a "0.400 ball".

Unlike in baseball where one might be hardpressed to make a pitch, in the investing world, there will always be new pitches coming your way, no matter how many balls go by.

If one is very patient and disciplined, one will find that the market is filled with many opportunities to make profitable, low-risk investments.

So Buffett missed this "pitch", but he made plenty of near 0.400 pitch that led him to where he is today: the greatest fundamental investor of all time.

THE 4 KEY TENETS OF A GREAT BUSINESS

In his article, John Huber identified 4 key advantages that the 5 largest companies (Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook) in the S&P500 possess.