Watch out for these 5 key red flags to avoid shocks like AirAsia

Recently shareholders of AirAsia Group Bhd and Atta Global were shocked to learn that key executives in their respect companies were caught up in claims of severe misconduct.

Last week, AirAsia's name came up in a UK court judgement for a corruption trial involving aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE, in which Airbus allegedly bribed two unnamed executives - dubbed as "key decision makers" at AirAsia, by providing some US$50 million (S$69.5 million) in the form of a sponsorship for a sports team owned by the two executives, in exchange for purchasing Airbus aircraft.

Shares of AirAsia Group and its sister company AirAsia X slumped after the news broke. Co-founders Tan Sir Tony Fernandes and Datuk Kamarudin Meranum have since relinquished their executive roles while authorities probe the bribery claims.

Separately, Atta Global has suspended executive chairman Ooi Chieng Sim, after he was among eight men charged with drug trafficking at the Magistrate's Court in Bukit Mertajam.

These eight men were accused of trafficking 4,980 grams of methamphetamine at a warehouse by the side of Atta Global's premises in Perai Industrial Estate. Police seized several of Atta Global's properties in Penang and luxury cars in connection with its investigations.

Shares of Atta Global and Heng Huat Resource (where Ooi is also executive chairman) were suspended since Jan 16.

Accusations aside, the two incidents highlight the importance of having a good understanding of the people running the business, before you buy shares of any company. This is especially crucial in Asia where the majority of listed companies are owner-operated.

Managers that are dishonest and incompetent can cause a business to lose value over time, and as investors, you would have suffered massive losses and opportunity costs if you had invested in such companies. How can we then avoid such mistakes?

Well, below are five examples of management actions that could potentially undermine a company, and in turn, your investment.

EXCESSIVE COMPENSATION PACKAGE