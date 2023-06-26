We make $28k per month and own a 4-room HDB unit: Should we buy a new launch or just rent to be near Henry Park Primary?

Hello!

First of all, thank you so much for all the neutral and highly informative articles on the Singapore property market. They have been of great help for us to understand the market, especially the amount of data analysis you do!

We have been staying in a four room HDB for close to 10 years now, and need a bigger space now for a growing family. Ideally a four bedroom and >1,400 sq ft of space.

For the next five-10 years, we are looking to stay near Henry Park Primary and are now evaluating the below options:

1. Buying a new launch four bedroom apartment near Henry Park, selling current HDB

2. Renting a four bedroom apartment near Henry Park and Buying one (or two) new launch elsewhere for investment, selling current HDB

3. Rent a four bedroom apartment near Henry Park and rent out current HDB

Hope to get your expert advice on the better path to take considering costs and maximum capital gains.

Here are some further details:

HDB estimated Sale Price $850,000 (reference X value from SRX) Mortgage loan balance of $320,000 CPF Used $290,000 evenly split Accrued Interest $40,000 evenly split

Thank you!

Hello,

Thanks for writing in and we're happy to hear our work has been of help to you!

As frequent readers of our Q&A articles may already know, understanding your desired holding period is a vital aspect when contemplating various housing options, so it's helpful that you have already determined your preferred timeframe. Before delving into the specific options you are considering, let's begin by evaluating your affordability.

Affordability

Selling the current HDB

Description Amount Estimated sale price $850,000 Outstanding loan $320,000 CPF used plus accrued interest to be refunded into OA $330,000 Cash proceeds $200,000

Combined affordability after selling HDB

Description Amount Maximum loan based on ages of 38 and fixed monthly combined income of $28k, with a 4.6 per cent interest $2,854,386 (27 years tenure) CPF funds $610,000 Cash $500,000 Total loan + CPF + Cash $3,964,386 BSD based on $3,964,386 $177,463 Estimated affordability $3,786,923

Husband’s affordability

Description Amount Maximum loan based on age of 38 and fixed monthly income of $14k, with a 4.6 per cent interest $1,427,193 (27 years tenure) CPF funds $355,000 Cash ($500,000 split evenly) $250,000 Total loan + CPF + Cash $2,032,193 BSD based on $2,032,193 $71,209 Estimated affordability $1,960,984

Wife's affordability

Description Amount Maximum loan based on age of 38 and fixed monthly income of $14k, with a 4.6per cent interest $1,427,193 (27 years tenure) CPF funds $255,000 Cash ($500,000 split evenly) $250,000 Total loan + CPF + Cash $1,932,193 BSD based on $1,932,193 $66,209 Estimated affordability $1,865,984

Now that we have a better understanding of your affordability, let’s look into the options you’re considering.

Options

Option 1: Selling current HDB and buying a new launch 4 bedroom apartment near Henry Park

Here is what we do know.

The estimated breakeven for the development is at $2,248 psf ppr.

Assuming that developers' profit margins range from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, with an average of 17.5 per cent, you would typically be looking at a potential launch price for Pinetree Hill at an average of around $2,641 psf.

However, given Pinetree Hill is about to launch, we have heard word on the ground that the starting $PSF would be set at $2,350 psf. As such, let's just assume the four-bedroom would be priced at $2,350 psf.

All 4-bedders at Pinetree Hill come equipped with a private lift. The 4 Bedroom Deluxe units range in size from 1,292 to 1,485 sq ft, while the 4 Bedroom Premium units span from 1,464 to 1,668 sq ft. Based on your requirement of at least 1,400 sq ft, you would need to consider the four Bedroom Premium units, as the 1,485 sq ft Deluxe units include the strata void above the living and dining area, resulting in a liveable space of approximately 1,292 sq ft

Assuming a price psf of $2,350 and a size of 1,464 sq ft, this will amount to $3,440,400 which is well within your budget of $3,786,923. However, please note that this is an estimated price and the actual price could be higher or lower.

You could also consider looking at resale options but your choices may be limited as a majority of developments in the area are priced beyond your budget due to their larger floor plates, particularly those with a freehold/999-year leasehold tenure.

For instance, these are some of the latest transactions for newer freehold/999-year leasehold four-bedders in the vicinity of Henry Park:

Date Project Tenure Completion year Size (sqft) PSF Price Jan 2023 The Trizon Freehold 2012 2,099 $2,025 $4,250,000 Jul 2022 Glentrees Freehold 2006 2,626 $1,523 $4,000,000

These are some units that are currently available on the market that fall within your affordability:

Project Tenure Completion year Size (sqft) PSF Price Pandan Valley Freehold 1979 1,668 $1,948 $3,250,000 Pine Grove 99-years 1984 1,755 $1,133 $1,990,000 The Serenade @ Holland 99-years 2004 1,904 $1,733 Starting from $3,300,000 Quinterra 99-years 2009 1,787 $1,863 $3,330,000

Do note that these developments are picked out purely because they match your budget and requirements. You definitely need to do more research to see if they are suitable for your needs/timeline.

We can observe from the table that older freehold projects are priced comparably to newer 99-year leasehold developments and potentially Pinetree Hill. In this regard, these older properties hold an advantage for buyers with long-term plans.

For a similar price range, they may opt for a larger, older freehold/999-year leasehold property over a newer, but smaller, 99-year leasehold development. However, individual preferences can vary, so this is a general rational perspective.

Considering that Pinetree Hill is projected to obtain its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2027, and assuming you don't have alternative accommodation, you will need to rent a place in the meantime.

Since we are unaware of your child's age and when you require the address for primary school registration, we will assume you need it as soon as possible. As such, you will need to find a rental property within a one kilometre radius of Henry Park Primary School.

A quick search on PropertyGuru reveals that currently, the most affordable four-bedroom rental option within one kilometre of Henry Park Primary School is available at The Serenade @ Holland, with an asking price of $7,000 per month. Based on URA records, the latest rental transaction for a 1,500 - 1,600 sq ft unit in the development was in January this year at $6,000. Let's say you were to rent this at $6,000/month while waiting for the new launch to be built.

Now, let's calculate the accumulated cost over 10 years if you were to purchase a 4-bedder at Pinetree Hill, assuming it falls exactly within your budget of $3.7 million.

Description Amount Purchase price $3,700,000 BSD $161,600 Total CPF funds and cash $1,110,000 Loan required after deducting CPF funds and cash $2,751,600

Booking fee (5per cent cash) $185,000 Completion (15per cent cash/CPF) $555,000 Foundation stage (5per cent cash/CPF) $185,000 Total downpayment $925,000

The following is the progressive payment plan. We are using an interest rate of 4.6per cent and the longest duration for each stage.

Stage per cent of purchase price Disbursement amount Monthly estimated payment Monthly estimated interest Monthly estimated principal Duration Total interest cost Completion of foundation 5per cent $148,000 $798 $567 $231 6-9 months (from launch) $5,103 Completion of reinforced concrete 10per cent $370,000 $2,795 $1,986 $809 6-9 months $17,874 Completion of brick wall 5per cent $185,000 $3,793 $2,695 $1,098 3-6 months $16,170 Completion of ceiling/roofing 5per cent $185,000 $4,791 $3,404 $1,387 3-6 months $20,424 Completion of electrical wiring/plumbing 5per cent $185,000 $5,789 $4,113 $1,676 3-6 months $24,678 Completion of roads/car parks/drainage 5per cent $185,000 $6,787 $4,822 $1,965 3-6 months $28,932 Issuance of TOP 25per cent $925,000 $11,778 $8,368 $3,410 Usually a year before CSC $100,416 Certificate of Statutory Completion (CSC) 15per cent $555,000 $14,772 $10,496 $4,276 Monthly repayment until property is sold $692,736

All amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar

Costs incurred after 10 years if you were to buy a new launch near Henry Park

Description Amount Rent for 4.5 years at $6,000/month $324,000 BSD $167,600 Interest expense $906,333 Maintenance fee (assuming $500/month) and property tax – payable for 78 months after TOP $146,991 Total cost $1,544,924

Let’s also look at the costs incurred if you were to purchase a resale property near Henry Park instead. We will assume you purchase the unit at Pandan Valley for $3,250,000.

Description Amount Purchase price $3,250,000 BSD $134,600 Total CPF funds and cash $1,110,000 Loan required after deducting CPF funds and cash $2,274,600

Costs incurred after 10 years if you were to buy a resale property near Henry Park

Description Amount BSD $134,600 Interest expense (with 4.6per cent interest and 27 year tenure) $932,618 Maintenance fee (assuming $500/month) and property tax – payable for 78 months after TOP $173,300 Total cost $1,240,518

With the considerable expense of rental costs, opting to purchase a resale property would allow you to save a minimum of $378,000 that would have been spent on rent.

However, when considering the purchase of an older development such as Pandan Valley, it is important to factor in the potential renovation costs. The extent of renovation work required will vary depending on the specific unit. But for the sake of giving you some estimates, if you were to undertake a complete overhaul of the property (assuming an estimated renovation cost of $120 psf) for a unit spanning 1,668 sq ft, the total amount would reach $200,160.

Option 2: Selling your current HDB and renting a 4 bedroom apartment near Henry Park while buying one (or two) new launches elsewhere for investment

It's a common sales pitch that you might have come across, that buying a new launch property will always yield higher profits compared to a resale property. However, this is not always the case. While the progressive payment scheme can alleviate the financial burden in the initial years, it really is very dependent on the new launch that you pick (entry price, surrounding price support, etc etc).

On the other hand, if you opt for a resale property, you can immediately rent out the unit, and the rental income can help partially offset the loan repayments.

You have a healthy budget considering your individual affordability of $1.8 million and $1.9 million. Let's consider three scenarios: purchasing two new launches, purchasing two resale properties, and purchasing one new launch and one resale property.

We will focus our attention on two-bedroom units as they generally offer greater resale potential compared to 1-bedroom units.

These are some new launches that currently fall within your affordability:

Project Tenure Completion year Type Size (sq ft) Level Price The Continuum Freehold 2027 2b2b 646 #05 $1,748,000 The Botany @ Dairy Farm 99-years 2027 2b2b 829 #13 $1,620,000 Terra Hill Freehold 2026 2b2b 678 #03 $1,861,000 Claydence Freehold 2026 2b2b 786 #05 $1,847,100

There are also some three-bedroom compact new launch units that fall within your affordability which you can consider as an investment. Three-bedders tend to cater to families and less to investors which results in better price stickiness. Its practical but compact layout caters to families on a budget looking for a condo.

Project Tenure Completion year Type Size (sq ft) Level Price The Botany at Dairy Farm 99-years 2027 3b2b 926 #03 $1,898,000 Sceneca Residence 99-years 2027 3b2b 904 #03 $1,864,000 Royal Hallmark Freehold 2025 3b2b 797 #03 $1,830,000 Zyanya Freehold 2025 3b2b 893 #06 $1,780,800

And these are some resale units on the market within your affordability with decent rental yields:

Project Tenure Completion year Type Size (sqft) Asking price Avg 2 bedder rent (Mar – May) Rental yield Whistler Grand 99-years 2022 2b1b 614 $1,220,000 $4,250 4.18per cent Principal Garden 99-years 2019 2b2b 764 $1,605,000 $5,373 4.02per cent Sol Acres 99-years 2019 2b2b 710 $1,050,000 $3,700 4.23per cent Kingsford Waterbay 99-years 2018 2b2b 689 $1,020,000 $3,609 4.25per cent

As before, these developments are simply picked out purely because they match your budget and requirements. There could be better resale alternatives out there.

Scenario 1: Purchasing two new launches

Let's say your wife was to purchase a unit at The Continuum for $1,748,000 and you purchase a unit at Terra Hill for $1,861,000, renting them out after TOP. We will assume a rental yield of three per cent interest rate of 4.6 per cent and the longest duration for each stage of the progressive payment plan.

Similarly, we will calculate the cost accumulated in 10 years.

The Continuum

Description Amount Purchase price $1,748,000 BSD $57,000 Total CPF funds and cash $505,000 Loan required after deducting CPF funds and cash $1,300,000

Description Amount BSD $57,000 Interest expense $428,130 Maintenance fee (assuming $300/month) and property tax – payable for 78 months from TOP $79,839.50 Rental income (assuming 3per cent yield and no vacancy periods) $340,860 Agency fee payable once every 2 years $14,160 Total cost incurred in 10 years $238,270

Terra Hill

Description Amount Purchase price $1,861,000 BSD $62,650 Total CPF funds and cash $605,000 Loan required after deducting CPF funds and cash $1,318,650

Description Amount BSD $62,650 Interest expense $421,629 Maintenance fee (assuming $300/month) and property tax – payable for 78 months from TOP $86,008 Rental income (assuming 3per cent yield and no vacancy periods) $362,934 Agency fee payable once every 2 years $15,075 Total cost incurred in 10 years $222,428

Cost incurred after 10 years if you were to purchase two new launches while renting

Description Amount Rent for 10 years at $6,000/month $720,000 Cost for The Continuum $238,270 Cost for Terra Hill $222,428 Total cost $1,180,698

Scenario 2: Purchasing two resale properties

Now let's say your wife was to purchase a unit at Kingsford Waterbay for $1,020,000 and you purchase a unit at Sol Acres for $1,050,000, renting them out immediately. We will use the average rent of $3,609 and $3,700 respectively and an interest rate of 4.6 per cent.

Kingsford Waterbay

Description Amount Purchase price $1,020,000 BSD $25,400 Total CPF funds and cash $505,000 Loan required after deducting CPF funds and cash $540,400

Description Amount BSD $25,400 Interest expense $221,572 Maintenance fee ($290/month) and property tax – payable for 10 years $97,420 Rental income (assuming no vacancy periods) $433,080 Agency fee payable once every 2 years $19,490 Total profits made in 10 years $69,198

Sol Acres

Description Amount Purchase price $1,050,000 BSD $26,600 Total CPF funds and cash $605,000 Loan required after deducting CPF funds and cash $471,600

Description Amount BSD $26,600 Interest expense $193,363 Maintenance fee ($230/month) and property tax – payable for 10 years $92,400 Rental income (assuming no vacancy periods) $444,000 Agency fee payable once every 2 years $19,980 Total profits made in 10 years $111,657

Cost incurred after 10 years if you were to purchase two resale properties while renting

Description Amount Rent for 10 years at $6,000/month $720,000 Profits for Kingsford Waterbay $69,198 Profits for Sol Acres $111,657 Total cost $539,145

Scenario 3: Purchasing one new launch and one resale property

So let’s say your wife was to purchase Kingsford Waterbay and you purchase Terra Hill.

Cost incurred after 10 years if you were to purchase one new launch and one resale property while renting

Description Amount Rent for 10 years at $6,000/month $720,000 Profits for Kingsford Waterbay $69,198 Cost for Terra Hill $222,428 Total cost $873,230

Putting capital appreciation aside, when considering costs alone, purchasing two resale properties while renting would result in the lowest expenditure over a span of 10 years. The next option, in terms of cost, would be to purchase one new launch and one resale property. Finally, the most expensive option would be to buy two new launches.

The difference in costs between acquiring two resale properties and two new launches is over half a million which is a considerable sum. By being able to promptly rent out the properties, it significantly offsets the expenses incurred.

Option 3: Rent a 4 bedroom apartment near Henry Park and rent out current HDB

Without the specific address of your HDB, we are unable to provide a detailed analysis. However, based on the estimated selling price of $850,000 for a four-room flat, we can infer that it is probably situated in the central region or could be a newer flat located in the city fringe.

HDB towns Avg 4-room rent (Q1 2023) Ang Mo Kio $3,200 Bishan $3,200 Bukit Merah $3,630 Central $3,650 Kallang/Whampoa $3,300 Queenstown $3,800 Toa Payoh $3,350 Average rent $3,447

Considering the general trend of 99-year leasehold properties, their prices typically decline as the remaining lease diminishes. If your HDB flat is relatively older, holding onto it for another 10 years may not be the most ideal option, despite the favourable rental yields associated with HDB flats due to their more affordable price range.

Additionally, if your HDB flat is located in an area where numerous new HDB clusters are being developed, this could potentially negatively impact its demand and consequently its price, even if it happens to be a relatively young block.

Cost incurred after 10 years if you were to rent a 4 bedroom apartment near Henry Park while renting out your HDB

Description Amount Rent for 10 years at $6,000/month $720,000 Interest expense (assuming you took a HDB loan (2.6per cent interest) with the maximum tenure of 25 years 10 years ago) $3,456 Rental income from HDB (assuming the average rent of $3,447 and no vacancy period) $413,640 Town council service and conservancy fee ($68/month) and property tax – payable for 10 years $66,890 Agency fee payable once every 2 years $18,615 Total cost $395,321

So what should you do?

When solely considering costs, the option of renting out your current HDB while renting a four-bedroom condominium near Henry Park Primary School would result in the least financial burden.

However, if we take into account the potential for appreciation, this option may not be the most suitable depending on the age and location of your HDB, as discussed earlier.

Even though holding two resale private properties and renting for a duration of 10 years would incur approximately $144,000 more in expenses compared to renting a four-bedroom condo near Henry Park while renting out your HDB, the former option could be more favourable. This is because investing in multiple properties diversifies your risk, and depending on the specific developments you purchase, their potential for appreciation could be greater than that of an HDB.

Year Private non-landed (resale) YoY HDB (resale) YoY 2014 $1,190 – $441 – 2015 $1,191 0.08per cent $423 -4.08per cent 2016 $1,248 4.79per cent $424 0.24per cent 2017 $1,292 3.53per cent $425 0.24per cent 2018 $1,324 2.48per cent $419 -1.41per cent 2019 $1,344 1.51per cent $416 -0.72per cent 2020 $1,294 -3.72per cent $431 3.61per cent 2021 $1,345 3.94per cent $488 13.23per cent 2022 $1,455 8.18per cent $532 9.02per cent Annualised – 2.55per cent – 2.37per cent

The graph and table above illustrate that prior to the pandemic, while there was a noticeable growth in prices for private non-landed properties, HDB prices remained relatively stagnant. Looking ahead, as HDB increases the supply of new flats with reduced waiting times in the upcoming years, this is expected to alleviate the demand for resale flats. Consequently, it is likely that HDB prices will not experience a significant upswing similar to what occurred during and after the pandemic.

When comparing the expenses associated with purchasing a four-bedroom property near Henry Park Primary School versus acquiring two investment properties while renting in the vicinity of the school, it becomes clear that the former option, especially if considering a new launch, would result in the highest costs over a span of 10 years.

As mentioned earlier, while holding two investment properties offers the benefit of risk diversification, it also entails trading off the opportunity to reside in a customised home that aligns with your unique lifestyle and preferences, as you won't have the freedom to renovate it according to your liking. For many individuals, the duration of 10 years is significant, and having a place that is tailored to their living preferences might hold great importance.

Year Pandan Valley YoY Ridgewood Condominium YoY The Serenade @ Holland YoY Pine Grove YoY Quinterra YoY All SGP non-landed (resale) YoY 2014 $1,011 – $1,206 – $1,278 – $924 – $1,238 – $1,190 – 2015 $970 -4.06per cent $1,195 -0.91per cent $1,204 -5.79per cent $902 -2.38per cent $1,211 -2.18per cent $1,191 0.08per cent 2016 $950 -2.06per cent $1,220 2.09per cent $1,161 -3.57per cent $812 -9.98per cent $1,203 -0.66per cent $1,248 4.79per cent 2017 $943 -0.74per cent $1,139 -6.64per cent – – $917 12.93per cent $1,175 -2.33per cent $1,292 3.53per cent 2018 $1,162 23.22per cent $1,267 11.24per cent $1,210 – $949 3.49per cent $1,260 7.23per cent $1,324 2.48per cent 2019 $1,284 10.50per cent $1,218 -3.87per cent $1,226 1.32per cent $1,085 14.33per cent $1,365 8.33per cent $1,344 1.51per cent 2020 $1,113 -13.32per cent $1,323 8.62per cent $1,195 -2.53per cent $973 -10.32per cent $1,363 -0.15per cent $1,294 -3.72per cent 2021 $1,223 9.88per cent $1,416 7.03per cent $1,287 7.70per cent $1,103 13.36per cent $1,463 7.34per cent $1,345 3.94per cent 2022 $1,389 13.57per cent $1,552 9.60per cent $1,398 8.62per cent $1,182 7.16per cent $1,522 4.03per cent $1,455 8.18per cent Annualised – 4.05per cent – 3.20per cent – 1.13per cent – 3.13per cent – 2.62per cent – 2.55per cent

Looking at the performance of various developments situated within a one kilometre radius of Henry Park Primary School that offer four-bedroom units within your budget, it is apparent that the majority of these developments have shown a more robust annualised growth rate when compared to the overall private non-landed market with the exception of The Serenade @ Holland.

It is worth noting that Pine Grove, a 99-year leasehold project completed in 1984, continues to demonstrate strong growth despite its age. This indicates a healthy demand for properties in this particular area. While we cannot currently provide an extensive analysis of Pinetree Hill, considering the performance of similarly sized projects in the vicinity, and the future of more residential plots in the area, it is likely to be a reliable store of value.

So if you are comfortable with the prospect of residing in a rented home for the next 10 years, opting to buy two investment properties while renting in the vicinity of Henry Park would seem to be an optimal choice. The decision of whether to purchase two newly launched properties, two resale properties, or a combination of both would also hinge upon your risk tolerance.

As demonstrated in the calculations, the ability to promptly rent out the properties would substantially diminish the expenses involved. Furthermore, the potential appreciation of a resale property could possibly be on par with that of a new launch, depending on the specific project you acquire.

And obviously, buying two properties is a lot more stressful than just owning one from a financial and logistical standpoint.

We have previously written a piece discussing if new launches are a sure win, and our analysis revealed that on average, the variance in capital appreciation between new launches and resale properties is not significant.

However, it is worth noting that new launches offer the advantage of more readily identifying opportunities compared to sporadic resale listings, which are influenced by market conditions rather than direct developer pricing. Nevertheless, as always, the potential for appreciation ultimately depends on the specific project chosen.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.