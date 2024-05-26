We own a 2-bedroom EC: Should we sell to buy a condo, a HDB flat or rent?

We bought a two-bedder at executive condominium The Vales in 2017 for $650,000. We have an outstanding loan of $400,000 at 1.5 per cent interest rate at a five-year fixed rate, which ends September 2025.

We now have a four-year-old daughter, and are thinking of our options and which may work best for us.

Sell The Vales and buy Foresque Residences. Two bedder. Continue to own a car at $20,000 depreciation, outstanding loan of $110,000. Sell The Vales and buy Hillion Residences at $1.27 million. Two bedder. Sell away car and no more outstanding loan of $110,000. Sell The Vales and buy Jelebu four-room HDB at $750,000. (Need HDB to waive off waiting period). Sell away car and no more outstanding loan of $110,000. Rent out the Vales and hope it continues to appreciate higher than three per cent. Then rent Hillion Residences or Jelebu HDB.

I am trying to strike a balance of:

Stay near parents at Bukit Panjang

Stay near MRT so don't need to drive

Capital gains > interest paid

Hi there,

Thanks for writing in, and that's an interesting situation that you have.

While it's not impossible, it can sometimes be challenging to find a property that checks all of your boxes. Even though the requirements you've laid out are not unattainable, the current interest rate environment might pose a hurdle.

The 10-year average growth rate for non-landed private properties is 2.9 per cent, while mortgage interest rates for some banks are at least 2.9 per cent for a two-year fixed-rate package. This means you would need to find a property performing better than the average growth rate.

Let's begin by making some comparisons to gain a clearer understanding of how executive condominiums (ECs) are faring in comparison to apartments and condominiums. This general analysis encompasses properties situated in all districts and of varying ages, so do note that the performance of individual products may differ.

All 99-year ECs VS All 99-year Apartments & Condominiums

Year All ECs (resale) YoY All Apts & Condos (resale) YoY 2013 $800 – $1,113 – 2014 $777 -2.88 per cent $1,064 -4.40 per cent 2015 $728 -6.31 per cent $1,073 0.85 per cent 2016 $709 -2.61per cent $1,168 8.85 per cent 2017 $710 0.14 per cent $1,146 -1.88 per cent 2018 $812 14.37 per cent $1,194 4.19 per cent 2019 $847 4.31 per cent $1,242 4.02 per cent 2020 $860 1.53 per cent $1,248 0.48 per cent 2021 $941 9.42 per cent $1,271 1.84 per cent 2022 $1,097 16.58 per cent $1,403 10.39 per cent 2023 $1,232 12.31 per cent $1,533 9.27 per cent Average – 4.69 per cent – 3.36 per cent

All 99-year EC 2-bedders VS All 99-year Apartment & Condominium two-bedders

*Here I've set two-bedders as units under 850 sq ft

Year All EC two-bedders (resale) YoY All Apt & Condo two-bedders (resale) YoY 2015 $785 – $1,383 – 2016 $825 5.10 per cent $1,672 20.90 per cent 2017 $874 5.94 per cent $1,503 -10.11 per cent 2018 $983 12.47 per cent $1,404 -6.59 per cent 2019 $1,006 2.34 per cent $1,423 1.35 per cent 2020 $984 -2.19 per cent $1,441 1.26 per cent 2021 $1,039 5.59 per cent $1,432 -0.62 per cent 2022 $1,177 13.28 per cent $1,534 7.12 per cent 2023 $1,340 13.85 per cent $1,693 10.37 per cent Average – 7.05 per cent – 2.96 per cent

*As older ECs do not have two-bedders, the first resale transaction done was in 2015.

All 99-year EC three-bedders VS All 99-year Apartment & Condominium three-bedders

*Here, I've set three-bedders as units under 1,250 sq ft

Year All EC three-bedders (resale) YoY All Apt & Condo three-bedders (resale) YoY 2013 $818 – $1,127 – 2014 $793 -3.06 per cent $1,073 -4.79 per cent 2015 $748 -5.67 per cent $1,081 0.75 per cent 2016 $733 -2.01 per cent $1,228 13.60 per cent 2017 $745 1.64 per cent $1,197 -2.52 per cent 2018 $860 15.44 per cent $1,202 0.42 per cent 2019 $900 4.65 per cent $1,245 3.58 per cent 2020 $898 -0.22 per cent $1,283 3.05 per cent 2021 $972 8.24 per cent $1,292 0.70 per cent 2022 $1,126 15.84 per cent $1,411 9.21 per cent 2023 $1,267 12.52 per cent $1,562 10.70 per cent Average – 4.74 per cent – 3.47 per cent

Reviewing the three comparisons provided, ECs have consistently surpassed apartments and condominiums. One reason could be due to the age, as out of the 76 ECs in Singapore, 63 commenced their leases after the year 2000, with 24 of them being less than a decade old.

Before delving into the particular developments you have in mind, let's assess the performance of The Vales.

Performance of The Vales

Year The Vales (resale) YoY D19 99y non-landed (resale) YoY All 99y non-landed (resale) YoY 2019 $912 – $1,025 – $1,178 – 2020 $948 3.95 per cent $1,027 0.20 per cent $1,173 -0.42 per cent 2021 $1,040 9.70 per cent $1,107 7.79 per cent $1,207 2.90 per cent 2022 $1,224 17.69 per cent $1,258 13.64 per cent $1,337 10.77 per cent 2023 $1,361 11.19 per cent $1,373 9.14 per cent $1,463 9.42 per cent Average – 10.63 per cent – 7.69 per cent – 5.67 per cent

As it was only completed in 2017, there is limited historical data available for The Vales. However, considering that it reached the minimum occupation period (MOP) recently in 2022, it's not unexpected that its growth rate surpasses that of 99-year leasehold non-landed private properties on average.

Near the project, there are three other ECs: OLA, Treasure Crest and Bellewaters. Among these, only OLA features 30 units of two-bedders, but it hasn't yet reached its MOP. However, the two projects closer to Sengkang MRT station, La Fiesta and The Luxurie, each offer over 200 units of two-bedders. Let's compare them against The Vales.

The Vales La Fiesta The Luxurie Lease start 2014 2012 2011 No. of units 517 810 622 Avg two-bedder price (in 2023) $1,076,439 $1,107,236 $1,142,432 Avg two-bedder PSF (in 2023) $1,389 $1,448 $1,381 Avg two-bedder size (sqft) 775 765 835

Here, you can see that the average price per square foot (psf) for the three developments is rather comparable, even though La Fiesta and The Luxurie are classified as condominiums. As such, it's likely that the demand for two-bedders at The Vales will remain strong especially since it currently stands as the youngest resale development in the area (prior to OLA reaching its MOP).

These are some of the recent two-bedroom transactions:

Date Size (sqft) PSF Price Level Apr 2024 753 $1,497 $1,128,000 #08 Mar 2024 764 $1,492 $1,140,000 #12 Mar 2024 764 $1,335 $1,020,000 #01

Assuming the average selling price of $1,096,000:

Selling price $1,096,000 Outstanding loan $400,000 Estimated sales proceeds (CPF + cash) $696,000

Now let's take a look at the options you’re considering.

Potential pathways

Option 1. Sell The Vales and buy Foresque Residences

Let's look at how Foresque Residences has been performing.

Year Foresque Residences (resale) YoY D23 99y non-landed (resale) YoY All 99y non-landed (resale) YoY 2015 $1,181 – $809 – $1,033 – 2016 $1,095 -7.28 per cent $785 -2.97 per cent $1,129 9.29 per cent 2017 $1,110 1.37 per cent $815 3.82 per cent $1,115 -1.24 per cent 2018 $1,160 4.50 per cent $876 7.48 per cent $1,153 3.41 per cent 2019 $1,177 1.47 per cent $898 2.51 per cent $1,178 2.17 per cent 2020 $1,178 0.08 per cent $936 4.23 per cent $1,173 -0.42 per cent 2021 $1,197 1.61 per cent $1,001 6.94 per cent $1,207 2.90 per cent 2022 $1,339 11.86 per cent $1,108 10.69 per cent $1,337 10.77 per cent 2023 $1,443 7.77 per cent $1,267 14.35 per cent $1,463 9.42 per cent Average – 2.67 per cent – 5.88 per cent – 4.54 per cent

*As the first resale transaction for Foresque Residences was done in 2015, I will look at the data over the last eight years instead of 10.

The table above indicates that the average growth rate of Foresque Residences over the past eight years has been below average when compared to the growth rates of 99-year leasehold developments in D23 and across the island. Now, I will compare it to some neighbouring projects, all of which are also 99-year leasehold properties.

Foresque Residences Tree House Eco Sanctuary The Skywoods Lease start 2011 2009 2012 2012 No. of units 496 429 483 420 Avg two-bedder price (in 2023) $1,115,600 $1,237,250 $1,094,657 $1,000,000 (only 1 transaction) Avg two-bedder PSF (in 2023) $1,520 $1,444 $1,546 $1,602 Avg two-bedder size (sqft) 734 861 708 624

Year Foresque Residences (resale) YoY Tree House (resale) YoY Eco Sanctuary (resale) YoY The Skywoods (resale) YoY 2018 $1,160 – $1,039 – $1,231 – $1,317 – 2019 $1,177 1.47 per cent $1,073 3.27 per cent $1,269 3.09 per cent $1,290 -2.05 per cent 2020 $1,178 0.08 per cent $1,074 0.09 per cent $1,284 1.18 per cent $1,276 -1.09 per cent 2021 $1,197 1.61 per cent $1,158 7.82 per cent $1,321 2.88 per cent $1,347 5.56 per cent 2022 $1,339 11.86 per cent $1,254 8.29 per cent $1,388 5.07 per cent $1,446 7.35 per cent 2023 $1,443 7.77 per cent $1,458 16.27 per cent $1,543 11.17 per cent $1,518 4.98 per cent Average – 4.56 per cent – 7.15 per cent – 4.68 per cent – 2.95 per cent

*As The Skywoods only has resale transactions from 2018 onwards, I will be comparing data over the last six years instead of 10.

Looking at the tables above, it's evident that Tree House, despite being the oldest development in the area, leads the pack. Among the four projects, it offers the lowest average price psf for two-bedders. However, due to its larger unit sizes, the overall property price is higher. When compared to the other three projects, buyers may find it worthwhile to pay an additional $100,000 to $200,000 for a notably larger living area.

In terms of growth rate between The Vales and Foresque Residences during the same period (2019 to 2023), The Vales clearly showed stronger appreciation at 10.63 per cent, compared to Foresque Residences at 5.33 per cent.

These are some of the recent two-bedroom transactions in Foresque Residences:

Date Size (sqft) PSF Price Level Jan 2024 743 $1,525 $1,132,500 #15 Sep 2023 743 $1,519 $1,128,000 #09 Sep 2023 732 $1,571 $1,150,000 #16

Let's look at the costs involved should you decide to buy a two-bedder at Foresque Residences. For calculation purposes, I will assume an average price of $1,136,833 and a 10-year holding period. Since I do not have your numbers, I will presume you take the maximum 75 per cent loan and that the depreciation of $20,000 a year would be the cost of your car.

Purchase price $1,136,833 BSD $30,073 25per cent down payment $284,208 75per cent loan $852,625

Description Amount BSD $30,073 Interest expenses (Assuming 30 year tenure at four per cent interest) $307,574 Property tax $11,260 Maintenance fee (Assuming $250/month) $30,000 Car depreciation (for seven years since that is the maximum loan tenure) $140,000 Total costs $518,907

Option 2. Sell The Vales and buy Hillion Residences

As before, let's look at how Hillion Residences has been performing.

Year Hillion Residences (resale) YoY D23 99y non-landed (resale) YoY All 99y non-landed (resale) YoY 2019 $1,517 – $898 – $1,178 – 2020 $1,443 -4.88 per cent $936 4.23 per cent $1,173 -0.42 per cent 2021 $1,501 4.02 per cent $1,001 6.94 per cent $1,207 2.90 per cent 2022 $1,597 6.40 per cent $1,108 10.69 per cent $1,337 10.77 per cent 2023 $1,720 7.70 per cent $1,267 14.35 per cent $1,463 9.42 per cent Average – 3.31 per cent – 9.05 per cent – 5.67 per cent

Similar to The Vales, Hillion Residences was completed in 2017, with the first resale transaction done in 2019, providing limited data for analysis. Compared to other 99-year leasehold non-landed properties in D23 and across the island, Hillion Residences' performance over the last four years hasn't been remarkable.

However, it boasts a unique feature as an integrated development and stands out as the newest addition in the vicinity of the Bukit Panjang MRT station. Let's examine the other 99-year leasehold projects in the area.

Hillion Residences The Tennery Maysprings Lease start 2013 2010 1994 No. of units 546 338 636 Avg two-bedder price (in 2023) $1,270,833 $1,066,500 $947,063 Avg two-bedder PSF (in 2023) $1,789 $1,229 $1,121 Avg two-bedder size (sq ft) 710 868 846

Year Hillion Residences (resale) YoY The Tennery (resale) YoY Maysprings (resale) YoY 2019 $1,517 – $1,135 – $865 – 2020 $1,443 -4.88 per cent $1,073 -5.46 per cent $864 -0.12 per cent 2021 $1,501 4.02 per cent $1,138 6.06 per cent $885 2.43 per cent 2022 $1,597 6.40 per cent $1,219 7.12 per cent $977 10.40 per cent 2023 $1,720 7.70 per cent $1,281 5.09 per cent $1,084 10.95 per cent Average – 3.31 per cent – 3.20 per cent – 5.92 per cent

Given that Hillion Residences is an integrated development, The Tennery offers only one and two-bedroom types, and Maysprings is considerably older, it's not entirely fair to compare them directly due to their distinct characteristics.

Interestingly, Maysprings experienced the highest appreciation over the last four years. One potential explanation could be its location, which is comparable to Hillion Residences. Despite not being an integrated development, residents still benefit from the convenience of having Hillion Mall just across the street.

Comparing the average price psf for two-bedroom units, Hillion Residences is nearly 59 per cent higher than Maysprings. Buyers may view it as a worthwhile trade-off to opt for an older and more spacious unit at a lower price while enjoying similar convenience.

As both The Vales and Hillion Residences only recorded their first resale transactions in 2019, comparing their growth rates over the last four years, The Vales demonstrated significantly stronger appreciation at 10.63 per cent compared to Hillion Residences' 3.31 per cent.

These are some of the recent two-bedroom transactions in Hillion Residences:

Date Size (sqft) PSF Price Level Mar 2024 710 $1,788 $1,270,000 #08 Jan 2024 710 $1,830 $1,300,000 #15 Aug 2023 710 $1,774 $1,260,000 #13

We'll also take a look at the costs involved should you buy a unit at Hillion Residences at the average price of $1,276,667 and hold it for 10 years.

Purchase price $1,276,667 BSD $35,666 25 per cent down payment $319,167 75 per cent loan $957,500

Description Amount BSD $35,666 Interest expenses (Assuming 30 year tenure at 4per cent interest) $345,407 Property tax $13,780 Maintenance fee (Assuming $250/month) $30,000 Total costs $424,853

Option 3. Sell The Vales and buy a four-room HDB in Jelebu

As you've highlighted, one concern with this option is the 15-month waiting period after selling your private property. There's no assurance that HDB will grant the waiver. Consequently, if the waiver is not approved and you lack alternative accommodation, you'll need to rent a place, which could result in significant expenses.

Let's take a look at the price movements of HDBs as compared to private properties.

Year HDB Resale Price Index (RPI) YoY Non-landed Private Property Price Index (PPI) YoY 2013-Q4 145.8 – 147.6 – 2014-Q4 137 -6.04 per cent 142.5 -3.46 per cent 2015-Q4 134.8 -1.61 per cent 137.4 -3.58 per cent 2016-Q4 134.6 -0.15 per cent 133.8 -2.62 per cent 2017-Q4 132.6 -1.49 per cent 135.6 1.35 per cent 2018-Q4 131.4 -0.90 per cent 146.8 8.26 per cent 2019-Q4 131.5 0.08 per cent 149.6 1.91 per cent 2020-Q4 138.1 5.02 per cent 153.3 2.47 per cent 2021-Q4 155.7 12.74 per cent 168.4 9.85 per cent 2022-Q4 171.9 10.40 per cent 182.1 8.14 per cent 2023-Q4 180.4 4.94 per cent 194.2 6.64 per cent Average – 2.30 per cent – 2.90 per cent

Certainly, purchasing an HDB entails lower costs. However, if prioritising capital gains is important to you, opting for a private property might offer greater potential for growth. Over the past decade, HDBs generally experienced negative growth rates for most years until the pandemic happened.

As the market recovers, it's improbable that we'll witness similar growth rates as observed in the past three years. Additionally, the government's efforts to boost HDB supply to enhance affordability could further diminish the likelihood of good appreciation, especially for resale flats.

Here are some of the recent four-room transactions along Jelebu Road:

Date Block Level Floor Area (sqm) /Flat Model Price Apr 2024 182 13 to 15 94Premium Apartment $780,000 Feb 2024 185 28 to 30 91Premium Apartment $758,000 Jan 2024 181 07 to 09 93Premium Apartment $705,888

Presuming you purchase a unit at the average price of $747,963, let's take a look at the costs involved to hold the HDB for 10 years.

Purchase price $747,963 BSD $17,038 25per cent down payment $186,991 75per cent loan $560,972

Description Amount BSD $17,038 Interest expenses (Assuming 25 year tenure at four per cent interest) $194,656 Property tax $5,780 Town council service & conservancy fee (Assuming $76/month) $9,120 Total costs $226,594

Option 4. Rent out The Vales and rent another property for own stay

When comparing the performance of The Vales with that of Foresque Residences and Hillion Residences, it seems to be outperforming the latter two. Considering that it only reached its MOP two years ago and examining the price comparison between it and its neighbouring projects, there could still be potential for growth, making it a viable option to retain for a few more years.

However, let's assess whether the figures align with this notion.

Project Avg two-bedroom rental (Jan – Mar 2024) The Vales $3,600 (this was the last transaction in Dec 2023, no two-bedders were rented out in the last three months) Foresque Residences $3,356 Hillion Residences $3,883 Four-room HDB at Jelebu $2,725

As I do not have your exact figures, these are the assumptions that I will be making.

Outstanding loan for The Vales: $400,000

Remaining loan tenure: 23 years (I am assuming you had the full 30-year tenure when you purchased the place in 2017)

Interest rate: 1.5 per cent for year 2025, 4 per cent for the remaining loan term

As before, let's assume a 10-year holding period. Given that the HDB offers the same convenience as Hillion Residences but is more affordable, for calculation purposes, let's say you rent that.

Description Amount Interest expenses (Assuming 25 year tenure at four per cent interest) $124,774 Property tax $62,400 Maintenance fee (Assuming $250/month) $30,000 Rental income (Assuming $3,600/month) $432,000 Rental expense (Assuming $2,725/month) $327,000 Total costs $112,174

What should you do?

Let's do a quick summary of the costs incurred with the four options.

Option Costs over 10 years 1. Sell The Vales and buy Foresque Residences $518,907 2. Sell The Vales and buy Hillion Residences $424,853 3. Sell The Vales and buy a four-room HDB in Jelebu $226,594 4. Rent out The Vales and rent another property for own stay $112,174

Upon reviewing the expenses, Option 4 emerges as the most favourable choice due to its lower overall costs. This is primarily because the purchase price of The Vales is actually lower compared to the other three options, which means a lower monthly mortgage.

In other words, the cost to replace is expensive because your mortgage is low especially when you're not upgrading in size. Additionally, the BSD has already been settled, constituting a significant sum saved.

However, this hinges on the condition that the rental expenses for an alternative accommodation are lower than the rental income generated from The Vales. For instance, if you were to rent a unit at Hillion Residences instead, the total costs would increase to $251,134.

Moreover, when considering the potential appreciation of the other three options, it may not be financially prudent to switch, given The Vales' superior performance. It's plausible that this trend will persist for a couple more years, especially considering it has a comparable price point with other two-bedroom units in the vicinity, which are slightly older.

Taking all these factors into account, Option 4 appears to be the most viable choice. It allows you to stay near your parents in Bukit Panjang, be near an MRT station so you don't need to drive and has the lowest cost while allowing you to benefit from The Vales' growth.

