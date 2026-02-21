We review 7 of the June 2026 BTO launch sites - which is the best option for you?

The June 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) launch will have one of the largest selections of flats compared to recent mid-year BTO sales exercises by HDB in recent years. We're looking at around 6,900 flats across seven sites.

As we covered in our previous article, some of these areas haven't seen new public housing flats in decades, so pent-up demand may be a major factor that applicants will have to consider this time around.

Also, around half of the flats in the upcoming sales exercise will fall under the Plus or Prime category, making this one of the most "premium" BTO launches to date.

Overall, this upcoming exercise looks like it will be most rewarding to aspiring homeowners who intend to find a home to live for several years.

Here's a quick look at the upcoming options.

1. Berlayar Estate (Bukit Merah)

The upcoming Berlayar BTO project has 1,960 flats and is hot on the heels of the October 2025 Berlayar launch.

This will be the second HDB project on the site of the former Keppel Club and it's a rare chance at an HDB flat with a waterfront view (once the Greater Southern Waterfront is completed).

The last BTO launch here was a Prime project, so there's a strong possibility that this site may fall under the same classification. The difference this time around is supply: last year's project had only 880 units, compared to the 1,960 units we expect to see this time around. This means there are more chances for successful applicants this time (although it's almost certain to be oversubscribed still.)

Telok Blangah MRT station on the Circle Line (CCL) will be nearby, and from that station it's just one stop to HarbourFront MRT Interchange, which is connected to VivoCity mall, and connected to the North-East Line.

For more immediate proximity, a market and hawker centre is slated for completion across the road from the future project, and HDB has plans to outfit the area with the usual slate of heartland amenities like eateries, preschools, and supermarkets.

More priority was given to two-room flats over three-room flats for this launch. There are an expected 810 units of two-room flats, with only 170 units of three-room flats, and the remaining 980 flats are all four-room. This slightly skews the odds toward singles, who are restricted to two-room units.

While the exact Subsidy Recovery (SR) will be revealed closer to the date, we note that the SR for the previous Berlayar launch last year was 14 per cent. We expect it to be similar for this site.

2. Lakeview and Shunfu (Upper Thomson)

This doesn't refer to just one new BTO development, but a series of planned public housing developments in the Upper Thomson area. Stretching from Lakeview to Shunfu, these projects will deliver around 1,600 new flats over multiple developments - but this current June 2026 exercise will account for the bulk of the supply.

This will be the first time in just over 40 years that the government has launched new flats in this area, and supply will be introduced starting from the June 2026 sales exercise.

The upcoming sales exercise will unveil a new BTO project at Lakeview, and there are around 1,200 units available here - about 470 units of two-room flats, and 740 units of four-room flats. Around 50 flats are designated as public rental flats.

Once again, the focus on two-room rather than three-room flats might give singles and couples a better shot at securing a unit. The combination of this unit mix, coupled with the Upper Thomson location, suggests that this site will be classified as Prime.

The flats here will reportedly have staggered building heights from 18 to 40 storeys. This will allow them to better blend with the surrounding low-rise housing. Another key highlight is the greenery views facing MacRitchie Reservoir, and what appears to be a short walk to Marymount MRT station on the CCL. This station is just one stop away from Bishan Interchange, which connects to the North-South Line (NSL).

Thus, Lakeview is a strong consideration for those who want a home in Bishan, but also want to avoid the density of the established neighbourhoods and higher resale prices there.

HDB has also planned the usual heartland amenities like minimarts, childcare, and a Residents' Network Centre to support the upcoming housing estate. Due to the existing greenery and lower-density housing, it'll also realign linkways to offer better connectivity to existing park connectors.

The Upper Thomson stretch is already a popular dining and supper destination, which will elevate the area's desirability and appeal. However, the downside is that we don't see any primary schools within a one-kilometre radius (we'll confirm and update this when the actual launches come around.)

While this area has a lot of greenery and an MRT station nearby, drivers may notice a drawback. Upper Thomson Road can see heavy traffic during the morning and peak hours; so much so that some residents may find it easier just to take the train.

3. Ang Mo Kio

Ang Mo Kio is the most familiar area in the upcoming BTO list, since it is an established, mature, heartland neighbourhood. BTO supply here has been scarce in recent years, so we would expect tough competition due to pent-up demand.

The June 2026 BTO exercise will include two projects in Ang Mo Kio, offering a combined total of around 1,050 flats. It's likely that both of these will be classified as Plus housing.

The first site is located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, directly across the road from CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School. Another primary school, Mayflower Primary, may also be within the one-kilometre radius for enrolment. Altogether, this site will provide about 480 units of three- and four-room flats, and the area is already populated with heartland amenities like coffee shops and mini-marts.

The second project, along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, will offer 570 units, comprising a mix of two-room and four-room flats. This site doesn't appear to have primary schools within the one-kilometre range, although Mayflower Secondary School is close by (we can confirm this closer to the date itself). It does make sense that the two-room offerings are focused here as most singles have less use for primary school proximity.

Mayflower MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) may be within walking distance for some of these flats, but could be a bit far (probably beyond 10 minutes on foot) for others.

Ang Mo Kio is a proven and well-known area. It has almost consistent, entrenched housing demand. When taken together with the relative scarcity of new flats here, it's likely to be oversubscribed regardless of the flat mix; or the fact that some blocks may be out of comfortable walking distance to the MRT station.

4. Sembawang North

This is the safer bet for those who must secure their BTO in 2026. The Sembawang North site has one of the largest supply injections in the June 2026 exercise, with a combined total of around 2,000 flats. This is across two projects, along Sembawang Drive and Sungei Sembawang. This is all part of an ongoing project by the way: the Sembawang North estate, which will reach around 10,000 homes once completed.

The project along Sembawang Drive is the larger of the two developments, with about 1,130 units comprising the full range of two-room flexi and three- to five-room flats. There will be some 3Gen flats on offer as well.

Since this is a new location, there isn't much here for now. Residents will be reliant on other parts of Sembawang for most amenities - but the trade-off is lower population density, less noise, and less congestion if you drive.

The nearest MRT station is a bit too far to walk, so you may need to rely on bus connections to get to Sembawang MRT station on the NSL. On the plus side for families, Northoaks Primary School and Endeavour Primary School both seem to be within the one-kilometre enrolment radius; we'll update this closer to the date itself.

The second project is located next to Northoaks Primary School. This one offers 870 units, in the full range of two-room flexi and three- to five-room flats. Like the rest of Sembawang North, the environment here is quieter and less built-up, with lower density and traffic. It is, however, much closer to Northoaks Primary.

These projects are expected to fall under the Standard classification, so they're a good choice for homebuyers who want more flexibility to move later. It's also one of the default areas to go for, if you just need to secure a place and aren't fussy.

One final note though: while it's not visible now, there could be a big upside for the blocks near the current Sembawang Shipyard. This area is slated for redevelopment into a mixed-use waterfront district, after the shipyard's planned relocation in 2028. Even after that, it will take some time for this plan to fully develop; but it could significantly improve liveability and property values over the long term.

5. Woodlands

The June 2026 BTO exercise will include one project in Woodlands, and we expect it may be standard flats which makes them a good choice for those who want to avoid the 10-year MOP of Prime and Plus projects.

This site is expected to have about 640 units, and the flat mix will span the range of two-room flexi and three- to five-room flats. Depending on where your block is exactly, it might be considered within walking distance to the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub - this includes Woodlands MRT station (NSL, TEL).

In any case, even if it's too far to walk, there are many bus connections that will take you there. Causeway Point mall is also located here, and will provide most of the amenities.

Si Ling Primary School and Fuchun Primary School also appear to be within the one-kilometre enrolment radius for this site; but we'll need to confirm that closer to the date.

Overall, this is not the most central or attention-grabbing site; but a reasonable unit count, a broad flat mix, and the standard classification make it a pragmatic choice.

With a heavier concentration of Prime and Plus projects, this is a launch that clearly favours buyers who are committed to the long term.

At the same time, the unit mix across several sites - particularly the higher allocation of two-room flats in Prime and Plus locations - also improves the odds for singles.

For those who are eligible and prepared to accept the longer MOP in exchange for better locations, this is one of the more giving exercises in recent years.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.