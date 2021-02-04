We review May 2021 HDB BTO launch sites (Tengah, Woodlands, Bukit Merah, Geylang)

With the February BTO launch covered, the next centres of attention are Tengah (again), Woodlands, Bukit Merah, and Geylang. This makes for an interesting group of launch sites for May 2021, with much debate over whether Woodlands is “up and coming” or still ulu.

And while there’s no real equivalent of Toa Payoh, Geylang provides a launch site near an MRT station, in a mature town! Here’s what you can try for once May rolls around:

Where are the May 2021 BTO launch sites?

The launch sites for May 2021 are as follows:

Location Available flat types Number of flats Maturity Tengah 2-room

4-room

5-room 780 Non-mature Woodlands 2-room

3-room

4-room

5-room 1,540 Non-mature Bukit Merah 3-room

4-room 170 Mature Geylang (MacPherson) 2-room

3-room

4-room 1,380 Mature

1. Tengah (May 2021 HDB BTO launch)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last known BTO prices:

Flat type Price exc. grants Price inc. grants 2-room From $108,000 From $28,000 4-room From $288,000 From $228,000 5-room From $394,000 From $349,000

Average resale flat prices in Tengah:

There is no information on this yet, as Tengah is the newest HDB town in Singapore.

Nearby schools:

Jurong Primary School

Princess Elizabeth Primary School

Bukit Batok Secondary School

Fuhua Secondary School

Hua Yi Secondary School

Jurongville Secondary School

Yuhua Secondary School

Dulwich College

Millennia Institute

Nearby malls:

There are no malls in Tengah, the closest is Westmall in Bukit Batok.

MRT station(s):

None in walking distance till around 2027

Key highlights:

Tengah is the newest HDB town, so to be frank there’s nothing much in the area right now. The current plot will eventually be close to the Hong Kah MRT station; we estimate this to be a roughly six-minute walk.

The site is just across the proposed town park and Tengah Central Road (even the road is not built yet). About another 10 to 12 minutes up the road, you will find the future Tengah MRT station.

This is likely to constitute the town centre; buyers who are thinking long term – and believe this area can be transformed like Jurong – may have an opportunity here.

But at present, the Tengah is the least accessible site on the list (if not the island), and it is an inconvenient place to live.

Amenities are all but absent, and long bus rides may be a fact of life for residents; at least until Hong Kah MRT opens in 2026 / 27.

We feel the pricing for Tengah is high, when compared to other non-mature towns. Case in point: check out the prices from the last launch in Woodlands below – the price gap between the two towns is narrow, despite Woodlands being much more developed.

Perhaps the pricing reflects future proximity to the Tengah town centre and MRT station.

Conclusion:

There isn’t much we can say about Tengah, as the area is new and few amenities are up and running. Tengah will pioneer a new concept of a car-free or car-lite town, so those who want to escape the urban density of Singapore – and don’t mind waiting over a decade for the transformations – might consider it.

2. Woodlands (May 2021 HDB BTO launch)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last known BTO prices:

Flat type Price exc. grants Price inc. grants 2-room From $90,000 From $10,000 3-room From $184,000 From $109,000 4-room From $276,000 From $216,000 5-room From $405,000 From $360,000

Average resale flat prices in Woodlands:

PHOTO: URA, Realis, 99.co

The prices of 2-room flats were excluded due to low transaction volumes.

As of end-2020:

3-room flats in Woodlands averaged $266,026

4-room flats in Woodlands averaged $355,154

5-room flats in Woodlands averaged $$425,298

Nearby schools:

Si Ling Primary School (right next to this land plot)

Marsiling Primary & Secondary School (immediately across the road)

Fuchuan Primary & Secondary School

Woodlands Primary & Secondary School

Woodgrove Primary & Secondary School

Innova Primary School

Woodlands Ring Primary School

Riverside Secondary School

Christ Church Secondary School

Singapore Sports School

Innova Junior College (slated to be replaced by Yishun Innova JC)

Republic Polytechnic

Singapore American School

Nearby malls:

The nearest major malls are Causeway Point and Marsiling Mall. Causeway Point is about a 10-to-12-minute walk, while Woodgrove Shopping Centre is about seven minutes away.

Marsiling Mall is just across the road (Woodlands Avenue 3) from this plot.

MRT station(s):

The Woodlands MRT station is about 10 to 12 minutes away, near Causeway Point.

Key highlights:

The era of “cheap Woodlands flats” may be coming to an end, due to the URA’s plans for the Woodlands Regional Centre .

This will involve around 100 hectares of land for development, creating an Agri-Tech and Food Corridor; it also includes the development of Woodlands North Coast, a waterfront precinct that will incorporate a “campus-like” environment to blend tertiary institutes, research institutes, and the relevant corporations; think of something like the One-North hub, but in Woodlands instead.

Now this is still far down the road, as the regional centre is expected to be completed in around 15 years; so it’s mainly a benefit to those settling in for the long haul.

In any cases, prices have been steadily creeping up for resale flats in Woodlands (see above), and we expect demand for BTO flats here to be correspondingly high.

An advantage specific to this plot is its proximity to two malls: Causeway Point, which is the major mall servicing this area (and the accompanying MRT), and Woodgrove Shopping Centre.

Marsiling Mall is immediately across the road from this plot, and also has around 70 food stalls.

We would think families would make a beeline for this site, given the number of nearby schools and outdoor spaces that Woodlands is famous for (the Woodlands Sports and Swimming Complex is also across the road from this plot, next to Marsiling Mall).

And while this plot is not in the exact heart of Woodlands (not everyone considers 10 to 12 minutes’ walk to the MRT to be close), it is one of the better non-mature offerings we’ve seen to date.

Conclusion:

Woodlands is really at a turning point, and it won’t be long before it sheds its non-mature status. We’ve seen what happens when a town becomes a regional centre: Tampines and Jurong are prime examples.

The BTO launches here – over the next few years – may be among the last batches that are comparatively cheap.

Frankly, the Woodlands site beats out the Tengah offering in almost every area; from accessibility to amenities.

3. Bukit Merah (May 2021 HDB BTO launch)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We have not included the last BTO launch prices for Bukit Merah, as this was way back in 2013 and wouldn’t provide a useful indication. As such, we have shown just the current resale prices.

PHOTO: URA, Realis, 99.co

As of end-2020:

3-room flats in Bukit Merah averaged $382,527

4-room flats in Bukit Merah averaged $661,771

Nearby schools:

Blangah Rise Primary School

Radin Mas Primary School

CHIJ St. Theresa’s Convent

Nearby malls:

There aren’t any in the immediate vicinity. Depot Heights Shopping Centre is on the other side of Telok Blangah Hill Park; but we think most residents will simply hop on the bus or MRT and head to Vivocity at Harbourfront.

MRT station(s):

The Telok Blangah MRT station is just over 10 minutes on foot (if you go by Google maps); okay if you cycle, but not everyone may consider it a convenient walk. But those that stay in the area will know that you can cut through between Blocks 45 and 46 so that should just be a 5 minute walk.

Key highlights:

With just 170 units, this plot is almost guaranteed to be oversubscribed. This plot faces the waterfront, and will be a huge beneficiary of the Greater Southern Waterfront. As such, this site embodies the “lottery effect” that we discussed in a previous article .

While there are few immediate amenities, the location will still be considered convenient by many; this is because of the proximity to Harbourfront, and the city fringe location of Bukit Merah; we estimate just 25 to 30 minutes to the Orchard area by bus, quicker if you use the MRT.

One possible drawback, however, is that the site of the Keppel Club is slated to be replaced by another high-rise residential project. This could obstruct the waterfront view in the future.

Regardless, this is likely to be the most in-demand site on the list; and it’s only going to be a very small, very lucky handful who get a unit.

Conclusion:

It’s Bukit Merah, and it’s sitting on the future Greater Southern Waterfront. What else needs to be said? Get it if you can! There are only 170 units though, so we wouldn’t get our hopes up.

4. Geylang (MacPherson) (May 2021 HDB BTO launch)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last known BTO prices:

Flat type Price exc. grants Price inc. grants 2-room Not available in previous launch Not available in previous launch 3-room From $355,000 From $295,000 4-room From $523,000 From $478,000

Average resale flat prices in Geylang:

2-room flats were excluded due to low transaction volumes.

As of end-2020:

3-room flats in Geylang averaged $276,924

4-room flats in Geylang averaged $540,025

Nearby schools:

Canossa Catholic Primary School

Geylang Methodist Primary & Secondary School

Maha Bodhi School

Manjusri Secondary School

Nexus International School

St. Margaret’s Primary also has a temporary holding school in this location.

Nearby malls:

None in the immediate vicinity, but the MRT station is just one stop from Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), which has PLQ Mall, the SingPost Centre, and Paya Lebar Square.

MRT station:

MacPherson MRT station is adjoining this plot.

Key highlights:

This is yet another strong offering for May 2021, thanks largely to two factors:

First, the plot directly adjoins the MacPherson MRT station. It’s also next to Paya Lebar Road, which joins the PIE just a few minutes down; all in, this makes it one of the most accessible BTO launch sites to date.

Second, this plot benefits from the recent transformation of Paya Lebar into Singapore’s newest business hub (PLQ). The MacPherson MRT station is just one stop away, so residents have all the food and shopping they need; and we’re sure those who work in PLQ will be the first to rush for a flat here.

Investment-minded buyers will also be eyeing these flats, as there’s a good base of office workers from PLQ and the industrial areas of Ubi, once the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) is up.

The main downside is that the immediate surroundings are quite barren of amenities; apart from some temples, there isn’t much to see or do. There is a market and food centre near the MacPherson Community Club, but it’s not exactly close at 12 to 15 minutes’ walk.

This location is also one of the noisier ones: apart from being at the intersection of Ubi Avenue and Paya Lebar Road, it’s also close to Paya Lebar Airbase.

Conclusion:

For those who don’t care about the noise and traffic, this is a solid location. It should be a prime choice for those aspiring to be landlords (e.g. you want to retain and rent out your flat, and buy a second private property upon MOP). With the proximity to PLQ and the Ubi industrial areas, future rentability is high.

Overall, we expect a lot of competition for Bukit Merah and Geylang. As always, these mature areas will be the highlights. However, we’d encourage home buyers to not neglect Woodlands, which is rapidly shaping up to be the next hotspot.

If you intend to stay for the long term, these lower entry prices are definitely worth consideration.

So that’s it for our May 2021 HDB BTO launch review, if you are looking at a resale HDB too, here are the latest median resale prices:

PHOTO: HDB

Disclaimer: The prices here are based on actual transactions, so the difference in age of the HDB developments in an estate can result in the distortion of prices here.

PHOTO: HDB

E.g. Queenstown 5-room flats are only $8,000 more than a 4-room flat, but this is because most of the 5-room flats transacted in November were for older flats.

