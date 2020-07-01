We spent $25,000 to raise our child in the first year

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO RAISE A BABY IN SINGAPORE?

Nate turned one recently and in total, we calculated that we've spent $25,000 on key essentials for his first 12 months of life. Here's how our breakdown looks like:

PHOTO: SG Budget Babe

I've excluded stuff like birthday parties and holidays, because these are non-essentials that you can choose to forgo if you wanted to. The bulk of our expenses went to paying for healthcare and essentials like food, diapering, and caregiving.

We hired a full-time helper to take care of our baby, and despite the cost, that finally allowed us to go back to work and focus without too much worries.

We saved considerably on baby equipment by buying almost everything secondhand, so that helped as well!

As for insurance, costs were higher this year because of the maternity insurance we bought, but we've since cancelled it. Moving forward, we've covered our baby with 3 types of insurance plans - an integrated shield plan for hospitalisation, a personal accident plan, and a multi-pay critical illness policy.

UNEXPECTED COSTS

One of the major costs I did not expect was for breastfeeding, as I was told during my pregnancy days that breastfeeding is cheap because it is free, but don't be fooled - that only holds true when you're blessed with an abundance of breastmilk, which wasn't the case for me.

As a low-supply mummy, I ended up having to spend extra on lactation foods and supplements just to bring up my milk levels, but even then that wasn't enough, and we still had to top up with formula milk.