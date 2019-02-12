WeChat Pay & AliPay: Workarounds for Singaporeans to set up China payment apps

We're all familiar with using contactless payment gateways to pay for goods and services in Singapore, anything from PayWave to GrabPay.

However, you might have noticed a growing presence of WeChat Pay and AliPay in stores. In fact, there are 600 retail stores in Singapore, like Cold Storage, Giant, Guardian and 7-Eleven, that accept payment through the Chinese e-payment giant, WeChat.

The reason for this is to better cater to a growing number of Chinese visitors in Singapore and provide a convenient way for them to pay. And since WeChat Pay & AliPay are commonly used in China, you may find it useful when travelling in China.

HOW TO USE WECHAT PAY AND ALIPAY AS A SINGAPOREAN IN CHINA

If you have recently travelled to China, you would understand how handicapped it is to be there without WeChat Pay or AliPay. Merchants don't prefer to transact in cash as everything is paid digitally these days - Taxis, eateries, convenience stores, street vendors, shopping malls, and even at the wet market!

You can still get by with cash, but you will have to withstand looking like a total noob who takes out a wallet instead of a phone when paying. Some merchants or taxi drivers might even show their displeasure at your cash. A vegetable stall owner at the wet market grunted at me in Shenzhen when I handed him a $20 note.

Is it possible to set up WeChat Pay when you're based in Singapore? Let's find out more in the next section.

SETTING UP WECHAT PAY AND ALIPAY WITHOUT A CHINESE BANK CARD

There's currently no way to use WeChat Pay and AliPay without a Chinese bank account (which requires a valid Chinese visa) and a Chinese bank card. You will need your Chinese bank card in order to transfer funds to the "wallet" in your apps.