Wedding ang bao rates in Singapore (2024): How much should you give?

Wedding dinners in Singapore can sometimes be a mercenary affair. Don't be fooled into thinking that wedding ang baos (red packets) are purely a gift from the heart. In Singapore, your ang bao symbolises your well-wishes as well as covers the cost of your seat at the banquet table.

Though the couple might not admit it, in their heart of hearts, they'll probably be praying that you at least cover the cost of your meal to offset their wedding expenses.

I mean, just last month, there was a trending Reddit thread from a broke wedding guest who couldn't afford to give an angbao for their friend's $250 wedding and later had the bride text them asking where their angbao was.

If you want to give the socially appropriate angbao amount, you'll have to shell out a three-figure sum whenever someone you know gets married.

While we certainly don't want to give too little, most of us usually also don't want to give too much. Admit it — you feel the pinch, especially after a couple of weddings! So here's a cost guide on how much to give for a wedding banquet dinner or lunch at hotels, restaurants and more.

1. How do you decide how much to put in a wedding ang bao?

The first thing you need to do is to calculate the cost of your seat. This can vary greatly, depending on factors such as how swanky the wedding venue is. Here are some factors you should consider when trying to figure out how much your meal costs:

The hotel or restaurant: Wedding banquets in hotels generally tend to be fancier and pricier than weddings held in a nice restaurant. In fact, hotel wedding prices are only getting higher — some hotels are raising prices by up to 10 per cent in 2023! *gulp* We’ll go into the rates at specific hotels and restaurants in the next section. Whether it’s a lunch or dinner: In general, lunch is cheaper than dinner. The day of the week: Mondays to Thursdays are more affordable than Fridays or the weekend. While Saturday and Sunday are usually the same or similarly priced, Saturday night dinners may cost more. Package add-ons: A wedding package covers the basics, but the happy couple might want something more unique. These can include things such as special floral decorations, a fancy three-tiered wedding cake, and additional or more “atas” wine. If each table was made merry by an unusually fine bottle of red, you can expect that the couple probably paid a little extra.

Once you've guesstimated the cost of your seat, you have your base ang bao amount. If you're not close to the couple, you can stop here — it's considered socially acceptable for your ang bao to just cover the cost of your seat.

But if you're close to the couple, you're generally expected to add a little extra (and, if you're close enough, wouldn't you want to?). Topping up your ang bao isn't just a gesture of kinship or friendship — you're also covering additional wedding costs for things outside the food, such as the cost of wedding decorations.

2. Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore hotels (2024)

Disclaimer: Most of the prices below are adapted from SingaporeBrides.com, updated Oct 2023 and inclusive of GST unless otherwise noted. They're meant only as a rough guide to the cost of the meal, excluding any wedding package add-ons like fancy wine.

The rates in the section below are costs for a single seat assuming a table of 10, which is the norm for most hotel weddings. However, do note that these might be different if the wedding you're attending seats guests in smaller groups. Rates will also be affected by what's on the menu — if you see abalone being wheeled out of the kitchen, you might want to make your ang bao a little fatter.

Hotels Saturday Lunch Sunday Lunch Saturday Dinner Sunday Dinner Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa $210 to $230 $210 to $230 $230 to $270 $220 to $260 Amara Singapore $200 to $340 $200 to $340 $220 to $340 $220 to $340 Andaz Singapore $270 $270 $290 $290 Capella Singapore $280 to $410 $280 to $410 $290 to $410 $290 to $410 Carlton Hotel Singapore $150 to $190 $150 to $190 $180 to $190 $180 to $190 Concorde Hotel Singapore $160 $160 $180 $180 Conrad Centennial Singapore $220 to $230 $220 to $210 $260 to $270 $230 to $240 Conrad Singapore Orchard $220 to $270 $220 to $270 $240 to $320 $230 to $300 Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore $160 $160 $170 $170 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $180 to $210 $180 to $210 $200 to $210 $200 to $210 Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore $210 to $260 $210 to $260 $210 to $260 $210 to $260 Fairmont Singapore And Swissôtel The Stamford $210 to $230 $210 to $230 $230 to $280 $230 to $280 Four Points By Sheraton Singapore, Riverview $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $170 to $200 Four Seasons Hotel Singapore $230 $230 $270 $240 Furama City Centre Singapore $150 $150 $160 $160 Furama Riverfront, Singapore $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $160 to $180 $160 to $170 Genting Hotel Jurong $150 $150 $150 $150 Goodwood Park Hotel $210 $210 $230 $230 Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel $170 to $190 $170 to $190 $220 to $230 $220 to $230 Grand Hyatt Singapore $210 $210 $240 $230 Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy $210 $210 $210 $210 Grand Park City Hall $180 to $210 $180 to $210 $180 to $210 $180 to $210 Hilton Singapore Orchard $230 $230 $260 $230 Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $160 $160 $170 $170 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre $150 $150 $170 $170 Hotel Fort Canning $180 to $190 $180 to $190 $210 to $220 $210 to $220 Intercontinental Singapore $230 to $270 $230 to $270 $230 to $280 $230 to $260 Jen Singapore Tanglin By Shangri-la $170 to $210 $170 to $210 $190 to $210 $190 to $210 JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach $280 $280 $310 $300 Mandarin Oriental Singapore $270 $270 $330 $290 Marina Bay Sands $290 $290 $350 $350 Mercure Singapore Bugis $150 to $220 $150 to $220 $160 to $230 $160 to $230 M Hotel Singapore City Centre $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $200 to $210 $200 to $210 Novotel Singapore On Stevens $170 $170 $200 $200 Oasia Hotel Downtown $190 $190 $210 $210 Oasia Hotel Novena, Singapore $190 $190 $200 $200 Oasia Resort Sentosa $240 $240 $240 $240 One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $200 to $240 $180 to $230 One Farrer Hotel $190 $190 $220 $190 Orchard Hotel Singapore $200 $200 $230 to $280 $220 Pan Pacific Orchard $260 to $360 $260 to $360 $260 to $360 $260 to $360 Pan Pacific Singapore $230 $230 $260 $260 Paradox Singapore Merchant Court $170 $170 $200 $200 Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore $220 $220 $260 $260 Parkroyal Collection Pickering $230 $230 $270 $230 Parkroyal On Beach Road $210 $210 $240 $220 Peninsula.Excelsior Hotel $180 $180 $200 $200 Raffles Hotel $310 to $330 $310 to $330 $360 to $370 $360 to $370 Regent Singapore $150 $150 $180 $160 to $170 Rendezvous Hotel Singapore At Bras Basah $130 $130 $170 $170 Resorts World Sentosa, Equarius Hoel $230 to $240 $230 to $240 $240 to $260 $230 to $260 Royal Plaza On Scotts $230 to $240 $230 to $240 $230 to $240 $210 to $220 Shangri-la Hotel $210 to $240 $210 to $240 $240 to $320 $240 to $320 Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa, Singapore $240 to $280 $240 to $280 $250 to $310 $250 to $310 Sheraton Towers Singapore $220 $220 $250 $250 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $160 to $200 $160 to $200 $170 to $220 $170 to $220 Sofitel Singapore City Centre $230 $210 $240 $220 Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa $230 to $280 $230 to $280 $260 to $340 $250 to $310 The Barracks Hotel Sentosa – – $600 $600 The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore $260 $260 $290 $290 The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel $370 $370 $370 $370 The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $270 to $280 $270 to $280 $300 $280 to $290 The Outpost Hotel Sentosa $260 $260 $260 $260 The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore $250 to $280 $250 to $280 $290 to $360 $290 to $360 The Singapore Edition $330 $330 $330 $330 The St. Regis Singapore $260 to $270 $260 to $270 $290 to $320 $290 to $320 The Westin Singapore $220 $220 $260 $230 Village Hotel Albert Court $70 $70 $70 $70 Village Hotel Bugis $100 $100 $100 $100 Village Hotel Changi $180 $180 $190 $190 Village Hotel Katong $180 $180 $190 $190 Village Hotel Sentosa – – $280 $280 Voco Orchard Singapore (former Hilton Hotel) $180 $180 $210 $200 W Singapore Sentosa Cove $240 to $280 $240 to $280 $290 to $300 $270 to $280 York Hotel $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $130 to $180 $130 to $180

The most expensive wedding ang bao rate is up to $600 per pax at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa, followed by up to $410 at Capella Singapore. On the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable wedding ang bao rate is at Village Hotel Albert Court, where prices are only $70 per pax.

3. Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore restaurants and other venues (2024)

Restaurant Saturday Lunch Sunday Lunch Saturday Dinner Sunday Dinner 1-Altitude Coast $190 $190 $280 $250 1-Arden $190 $190 $240 $230 1-Atico $210 $210 $260 $250 Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant $100 to $160 $100 to $160 $100 to $160 $100 to $160 Aloft Singapore Novena $160 $160 $180 $180 Art Di Daniele Sperindio $180 to $250 $180 to $250 $180 to $250 $180 to $250 Artemis $160 to $200 $160 to $200 $220 to $260 $220 to $260 Atlas Bar at Parkview Square – $290 to $410 – $290 to $410 Ban Heng @ Orchid Country Club $100 to $160 $100 to $160 $100 to $160 $100 to $160 Beaulieu House $100 $100 $100 $100 Botanico at the Garage $180 $180 $220 $200 CHIJMES Hall Singapore $230 to $240 $220 to $230 $240 to $270 $230 to $260 Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine $110 to $210 $110 to $210 $110 to $210 $110 to $210 Claudine Restaurant $280 to $470 $280 to $470 $280 to $470 $280 to $470 Empress at Asian Civilisations Museum $120 to $230 $120 to $230 $120 to $230 $120 to $230 Faber Peak Singapore $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $190 to $250 $190 to $250 Flutes at National Museum $220 to $250 $220 to $250 $270 to $290 $270 to $290 Food for Thought at National Museum $120 to $150 $120 to $150 $120 to $150 $120 to $150 Fu Lin Men (Chinese Swimming Club) $120 to $190 $120 to $190 $120 to $190 $120 to $190 Fu Lin Men (National Service Resort & Country Club) $120 to $190 $120 to $190 $120 to $190 $120 to $190 Fu Lin Men (Orchid Country Club) $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Grand Shanghai $180 to $240 $180 to $240 $180 to $240 $180 to $240 Haus217 $160 to $240 $160 to $240 $160 to $240 $160 to $240 Hub & Spoke $180 $180 $180 $180 Indocafe, The White House $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $150 to $170 Jade @ The Fullerton Hotel $270 $270 $270 $270 Jewel Changi Airport $270 to $300 $270 to $300 $270 to $300 $270 to $300 Lingzhi Vegetarian (Liat Towers) $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 Mandai Wildlife Reserve $250 $250 $250 to $390 $250 to $390 Marguerite (Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay) $480 to $840 $480 to $840 $480 to $840 $480 to $840 Min Jiang @ Dempsey $200 to $230 $200 to $230 $200 to $230 $200 to $230 Monti at 1-Pavilion $200 $200 $280 $250 National Kitchen by Violet Oon Singapore $230 $230 $230 $230 Open Farm Community $100 to $270 $100 to $270 $100 to $270 $100 to $270 Orchid Country Club $150 to $160 $150 to $160 $160 to $170 $160 to $170 Oso Ristorante $120 to $190 $120 to $190 $120 to $190 $120 to $190 Panamericana, Sentosa Golf Club $300 to $500++ $300 to $500++ $300 to $500++ $300 to $500++ Peach Garden @ OCBC Centre $170 to $190 $170 to $190 $170 to $190 $170 to $190 Peach Garden @ The Heeren $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $170 to $200 Peach Garden @ The Metropolis $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $160 to $170 Peach Garden @ Thomson Plaza $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $160 to $170 Qian Xi Bliss Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Bountiful Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Eternal Garden $120 to $180 $ 120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Farrer Park $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Hilltop Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Jubilee Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Paya Lebar $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Pearl Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Summer Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Raffles Marina $150 to $160 $150 to $160 $150 to $160 $150 to $160 Red House Seafood $210 to $280 $210 to $280 $210 to $280 $210 to $280 Resorts World Sentosa, Convention Centre $220 to $230 $220 to $230 $230 to $240 $220 to $240 Resorts World Sentosa, S.E.A. Aquarium N/A N/A $350 to $360 $330 to $360 Restaurant Espoir $150 $170 $180 $190 Riviera $150 to $250 $150 to $250 $150 to $250 $150 to $250 Seletar Country Club $150 $150 $150 $150 Sentosa Golf Club $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $210 to $230 $210 to $230 Serangoon Gardens Country Club $140 $140 $140 $140 Shisen Hanten $240 $240 $280 $280 Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant (UOB Plaza) $170 to $240 $170 to $240 $170 to $240 $170 to $240 Sky Garden Sentosa $190 to $240 $190 to $240 $190 to $240 $190 to $240 Spring Court $110 to $170 $110 to $170 $110 to $170 $110 to $170 Spruce at Phoenix Park $110 to $170 $110 to $170 $110 to $170 $110 to $170 The Alkaff Mansion $190 $190 $230 $210 The Blue Ginger $180 $180 $220 $220 The Chevrons @ Jurong East $150 $150 $170 $170 The Cliff $280 $280 $300 $300 The Joyden Hall $160 $160 $180 $180 The Riverhouse $180 $180 $210 $200 The Royal Albatross $370 $370 $410 $410 The Singapore Island Country Club $120 $120 $120 $120 The Summerhouse $180 $180 $210 $200 The Villa At Singapore Botanic Gardens $170 to $220 $170 to $220 $170 to $220 $170 to $220 The Westin Singapore $220 $220 $260 $230 Timbre Signatures $210 $210 $210 $210 Tung Lok Heen $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230 Tung Lok Seafood (Orchard Central) $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 Tung Lok Seafood (Park Regis Singapore) $90 to $170 $90 to $170 $90 to $170 $90 to $170 Tung Lok Seafood (PLQ Mall) $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 Tung Lok Seafood (Upper Jurong) $90 to $170 $90 to $170 $90 to $170 $90 to $170 Tung Lok Signatures, Antica Ballroom @ Orchard Rendezvous Hotel $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $150 to $170 Tung Lok Signatures (The Central) $100 to $110 $100 to $110 $100 to $110 $100 to $110 Vineyard at Hort Park $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $160 to $180 Violet Oon Singapore at Jewel $150 $150 $150 $150 Voco Orchard Singapore $180 $180 $210 $200

For many restaurants, the prices are the same for both days, lunch and dinner. The exceptions are those mainly at country clubs and hotels. The most affordable option is $60 per pax at Lingzhi Vegetarian.

On the other end of the spectrum, a wedding at the gorgeous seaside grill restaurant Panamericana costs $500++ per pax, if bride and groom book out the full venue. If the happy couple is happy with just booking the lawn area, it'll cost $300++ per pax.

4. How much to give at Malay weddings?

While an appropriate contribution will vary according to the cost of the venue and how "atas" your friends are, traditional Malay weddings tend to be a bit more relaxed. However, don't assume that wedding costs are low at HDB locations. Malay weddings are splendid affairs, and the venues are often adorned with beautiful decorations that can rack up $30,000 to $60,000 if they're very elaborate.

Generally, a contribution of $50 to $100 is the minimum. Of course, on the other end of the scale, the sky is the limit if you are close to the couple.

5. How much to give at Indian weddings?

This depends on the venue and where the reception is being held. The standard format for an Indian wedding is for the actual wedding to take place at a temple, and a reception to be held later on at a hotel, function hall or restaurant.

You should generally budget for a contribution of at least $50 to $80 for receptions at temples and function halls.

If they're held at high end hotels, you'll have to give similar amounts to the rates quoted for wedding banquets above.

You should also add a $1 coin to your contribution, as offering a sum that ends in 1 is seen as auspicious.

6. How much to give at church weddings?

If the wedding is held at a church, there may or may not a follow-up lunch or dinner banquet at a hotel or restaurant. If there is no banquet, there will usually be some kind of reception on the church premises.

If the entire wedding takes place at the church, you can get away with contributing about $40 to $50.

If there is also a banquet, refer to the ang bao rates in the table above.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.