Wedding ang bao rates in Singapore (November 2025)

Wedding dinners in Singapore can sometimes be a mercenary affair. Don't be fooled into thinking that wedding ang baos (red packets) are purely a gift from the heart. In Singapore, your ang bao symbolises your well-wishes as well as covers the cost of your seat at the banquet table.

Though the couple might not admit it, in their heart of hearts, they'll probably be praying that you at least cover the cost of your meal to offset their wedding expenses. Remember that broke wedding guest who couldn't afford to give an angbao for their friend's $250 wedding, and later got a text from the bride asking where their angbao was? Yeah. It happens.

If you want to give the socially appropriate angbao amount, you'll have to shell out a 3-figure sum whenever someone you know gets married.

While we certainly don't want to give too little, most of us usually also don't want to give too much. Admit it — you feel the pinch, especially after a couple of weddings! So here's a cost guide on how much to give for a wedding banquet dinner or lunch at hotels, restaurants and more.

1. How do you decide how much to put in a wedding ang bao?

The first thing you need to do is to calculate the cost of your seat. This can vary greatly, depending on factors such as how swanky the wedding venue is. Here are some factors you should consider when trying to figure out how much your meal costs:

The hotel or restaurant: Wedding banquets in hotels generally tend to be fancier and pricier than weddings held in a nice restaurant. In fact, hotel wedding prices are only getting higher-some hotels raised prices by up to 40 per cent in 2024! *gulp* We'll go into the rates at specific hotels and restaurants in the next section. Whether it's a lunch or dinner-In general, lunch is cheaper than dinner. The day of the week: Mondays to Thursdays are more affordable than Fridays or the weekend. While Saturday and Sunday are usually the same or similarly priced, Saturday night dinners may cost more. Package add-ons: A wedding package covers the basics, but the happy couple might want something more unique. These can include things such as special floral decorations, a fancy three-tiered wedding cake, and additional or more "atas" wine. If each table was made merry by an unusually fine bottle of red, you can expect that the couple probably paid a little extra.

Once you've guesstimated the cost of your seat, you have your base ang bao amount. If you're not close to the couple, you can stop here-it's considered socially acceptable for your ang bao to just cover the cost of your seat.

But if you're close to the couple, you're generally expected to add a little extra (and, if you're close enough, wouldn't you want to?). Topping up your ang bao isn't just a gesture of kinship or friendship — you're also covering additional wedding costs for things outside the food, such as the cost of wedding decorations.

By no means is covering these expected of normal guests, but besties go beyond for each other, right?

2. Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore hotels (2025)

Disclaimer: Most of the prices below are adapted from SingaporeBrides.com, updated Nov 13, 2025 and inclusive of GST unless otherwise noted. They're meant only as a rough guide to the cost of the meal, excluding any wedding package add-ons like fancy wine.

The rates in the section below are costs for a single seat assuming a table of 10, which is the norm for most hotel weddings. However, do note that these might be different if the wedding you're attending seats guests in smaller groups. Rates will also be affected by what's on the menu — if you see abalone being wheeled out of the kitchen, you might want to make your ang bao a little fatter.

Hotels Saturday lunch Sunday lunch Saturday dinner Sunday dinner Aloft Singapore Novena $170 $170 $200 $200 Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa $240 $240 $290 $280 Amara Singapore $270 to $340 $270 to $340 $290 to $340 $290 to $340 Andaz Singapore $270 $270 $290 $280 Capella Singapore $310 to $450 $310 to $450 $330 to $450 $330 to $450 Carlton Hotel Singapore $170 to $210 $170 to $210 $200 to $210 $200 to $210 Changi Cove Hotel $150 $150 $170 to $180 $170 to $180 Concorde Hotel Singapore $170 $170 $200 $200 Conrad Singapore Marina Bay $240 $240 $280 $260 Conrad Singapore Orchard $230 to $270 $230 to $270 $260 to $290 $230 to $280 Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore $170 $170 $180 $180 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $210 to $230 $210 to $230 $220 to $230 $220 to $230 Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore $210 to $260 $210 to $260 $230 to $260 $230 to $260 Fairmont Singapore And Swissôtel The Stamford $220 to $240 $220 to $240 $240 to $280 $240 to $280 Four Points By Sheraton Singapore, Riverview $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $170 to $200 Four Seasons Hotel Singapore $260 to $370 $260 to $370 $270 to $370 $270 to $370 Furama City Centre Singapore $160 $160 $170 $160 Furama Riverfront, Singapore $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $160 to $180 $150 to $180 Genting Hotel Jurong $160 $160 $160 $160 Goodwood Park Hotel $210 $210 $240 $240 Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel $220 to $230 $220 to $230 $270 to $280 $270 to $280 Grand Hyatt Singapore $230 to $280 $230 to $280 $260 to $300 $240 to $290 Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy $170 to $180 $170 to $180 $170 to $180 $170 to $180 Grand Park City Hall $190 to $220 $190 to $220 $190 to $220 $190 to $220 Hilton Singapore Orchard $240 $240 $280 $260 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena $120 to $140 $120 to $140 $150 to $160 $150 to $160 Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $170 $170 $190 $190 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre $180 $180 $200 $200 Intercontinental Singapore $270 $270 $290 $270 Jen Singapore Tanglin By Shangri-la $180 to $220 $180 to $220 $200 to $220 $200 to $220 JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach $310 $310 $340 $310 Mandarin Oriental Singapore $270 $260 $300 $280 Marina Bay Sands $290 $290 $350 $350 Mercure Singapore Bugis $160 $160 $170 $170 Mett Singapore $240 to $450 $240 to $450 $270 to $470 $270 to $470 Mondrian Singapore Duxton $240 to $280 $240 to $280 $240 to $280 $240 to $280 M Hotel Singapore City Centre $200 to $210 $200 to $210 $210 to $220 $210 to $220 Novotel Singapore On Stevens $190 to $240 $190 to $240 $210 to $270 $210 to $270 Oasia Hotel Downtown $190 $190 $210 $210 Oasia Hotel Novena, Singapore $190 $190 $200 $200 Oasia Resort Sentosa $250 $250 $250 $250 One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove $200 to $280 $200 to $280 $210 to $280 $200 to $280 One Farrer Hotel $200 $200 $240 $210 Orchard Hotel Singapore $210 $210 $240 to $280 $230 Pan Pacific Orchard $260 to $360 $260 to $360 $270 to $360 $270 to $360 Pan Pacific Singapore $230 to $240 $230 to $240 $280 $280 Paradox Singapore $200 to $220 $200 to $220 $220 to $230 $220 ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore $240 $240 $280 $280 ParkRoyal Collection Pickering $260 $240 $280 $240 ParkRoyal on Beach Road $230 $230 $250 $230 Peony Jade @ Amara Singapore $170 $170 $180 $180 Pullman Singapore Hill Street $270 to $290 $240 to $260 $270 to $290 $240 to $260 Raffles Hotel $310 to $350 $310 to $350 $360 to $400 $360 to $400 Raffles Sentosa $400 to $450 $400 to $450 $400 to $450 $400 to $450 Rendezvous Hotel Singapore at Bras Basah $170 $170 $180 $180 Resorts World Sentosa, Equarius Hotel $240 to $260 $230 to $260 $260 to $270 $240 to $270 Royal Plaza On Scotts $230 to $240 $230 to $240 $230 to $240 $210 to $220 Shangri-la Hotel $220 to $260 $220 to $260 $240 to $330 $240 to $330 Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa, Singapore $240 to $280 $240 to $280 $250 to $310 $250 to $310 Sheraton Towers Singapore $220 $220 $250 $250 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $170 to $210 $170 to $210 $180 to $240 $180 to $240 Sofitel Singapore City Centre $240 to $250 $210 to $230 $250 $230 Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa $210 to $290 $210 to $290 $230 to $310 $230 to $310 The Barracks Hotel Sentosa – – $780 $780 The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore $310 to $470 $310 to $470 $350 to $470 $350 to $470 The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel $340 $340 $360 $360 The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $280 $280 $300 $290 The Outpost Hotel Sentosa $260 $260 $260 $260 The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore $250 to $280 $250 to $280 $290 to $360 $290 to $360 The Robertson House by The Crest Collection $210 to $250 $210 to $250 $230 to $250 $230 to $250 The Singapore Edition $310 to $400 $310 to $400 $350 to $400 $350 to $400 The St. Regis Singapore $290 to $330 $290 to $330 $330 to $350 $330 to $350 The Westin Singapore $230 $230 $270 $240 Village Hotel Changi $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $170 to $190 $170 to $190 Village Hotel Katong $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $170 to $190 $170 to $190 Village Hotel Sentosa – – $230 $230 Voco Orchard Singapore $200 $200 $220 $210 W Singapore Sentosa Cove $240 to $280 $240 to $280 $290 to $300 $270 to $280 Wyndham Singapore Hotel $180 $180 $190 $190 York Hotel $150 to $220 $150 to $220 $150 to $220 $150 to $220

The most expensive wedding ang bao rate is up to $780 per pax at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa, followed by up to $450 at Capella Singapore. On the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable wedding ang bao rate is at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena, where prices start from $120 per pax.

3. Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore restaurants and other venues (2025)

Restaurant Saturday lunch Sunday lunch Saturday dinner Sunday dinner 1-Altitude Coast $190 $190 $280 $250 1-Arden $190 $190 $240 $230 1-Atico $210 $210 $260 $250 Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant $100 to $160 $100 to $160 $100 to $160 $100 to $160 AIR CCCC $460 to $750 $460 to $750 $750 to $800 $750 to $800 Art Di Daniele Sperindio $180 to $250 $180 to $250 $180 to $250 $180 to $250 Artemis Grill & Sky Bar $180 to $220 $180 to $220 $220 to $260 $220 to $260 Atlas Bar at Parkview Square – $290 to $410 – $290 to $410 Ban Heng @ Orchid Country Club $100 to $180 $100 to $180 $100 to $180 $100 to $180 Beaulieu House $110 $110 $110 $110 Botanico at The Summerhouse $180 $180 $210 $200 CHIJMES Hall Singapore $240 to $280 $230 to $270 $240 to $280 $230 to $270 Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine $120 to $220 $120 to $220 $120 to $220 $120 to $220 Claudine Restaurant $280 to $440 $280 to $440 $280 to $440 $280 to $440 Empress at Asian Civilisations Museum $210 to $330 $210 to $330 $210 to $330 $210 to $330 Faber Peak Singapore $180 $180 $210 $210 Flutes at National Museum $250 to $260 $250 to $260 $290 to $300 $290 to $300 Fu Lin Men (Chinese Swimming Club) $120 to $210 $120 to $210 $120 to $210 $120 to $210 Fu Lin Men Grandeur $150 to $210 $150 to $210 $160 to $220 $160 to $220 Fu Lin Men (Temasek Club) $120 to $210 $120 to $210 $120 to $210 $120 to $210 Grand Shanghai $220 to $310 $220 to $310 $220 to $310 $220 to $310 Haus217 $160 to $250 $160 to $250 $160 to $250 $160 to $250 Hub & Spoke $180 $180 $180 $180 Indocafe, The White House $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $150 to $170 Jade @ The Fullerton Hotel $230 $230 $250 $240 to $250 Jewel Changi Airport $270 to $300 $270 to $300 $270 to $300 $270 to $300 Lingzhi Vegetarian (Liat Towers) $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 Little Island Brewing Co. @ Changi $180 to $250 $180 to $250 $180 to $250 $180 to $250 Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree $280 to $330 $280 to $320 $300 $290 Mandai Wildlife Reserve $250 $250 $250 to $390 $250 to $390 Marguerite (Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay) $480 to $840 $480 to $840 $480 to $840 $480 to $840 Min Jiang @ Dempsey $230 to $240 $230 to $240 $270 $270 Monti at 1-Pavilion $200 $200 $280 $250 National Kitchen by Violet Oon Singapore $330 $330 $330 $330 Open Farm Community $170 to $270 $170 to $270 $170 to $270 $170 to $270 Orchid Country Club $140 to $150 $140 to $150 $160 to $170 $160 to $170 Oso Ristorante $140 to $210 $140 to $210 $140 to $210 $140 to $210 Panamericana, Sentosa Golf Club $250 to $410 $250 to $410 $250 to $410 $250 to $410 Peach Garden @ OCBC Centre $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $180 to $200 Peach Garden @ The Heeren $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $180 to $200 Peach Garden @ The Metropolis $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $160 to $180 Peach Garden @ Thomson Plaza $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $160 to $180 Qian Xi Bliss Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Eternal Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Farrer Park $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Hilltop Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Jubilee Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Paya Lebar $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Pearl Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Qian Xi Summer Garden $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 $120 to $180 Raffles Marina $150 to $160 $150 to $160 $150 to $160 $150 to $160 RedDot BrewHouse at Dempsey Hill $130 to $150 $130 to $150 $130 to $180 $130 to $180 Red House Seafood $210 to $280 $210 to $280 $210 to $280 $210 to $280 Resorts World Sentosa, Convention Centre $230 to $240 $230 to $240 $240 to $260 $230 to $260 Restaurant Espoir $150 $170 $180 $190 Riviera $210 to $270 $210 to $270 $290 to $360 $290 to $360 Seletar Country Club $140 $140 $170 $170 Sentosa Golf Club $180 to $210 $180 to $200 $210 to $270 $210 to $270 Serangoon Gardens Country Club $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $160 to $170 Shisen Hanten $240 $240 $280 $280 Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant (UOB Plaza) $180 to $240 $180 to $240 $180 to $240 $180 to $240 Singapore Recreation Club $150 to $200 $150 to $200 $150 to $200 $150 to $200 Singapore Swimming Club $110 to $150 $110 to $150 $150 $150 Sky Garden Sentosa $230 to $280 $220 to $270 $230 to $280 $220 to $270 Spring Court $110 to $170 $110 to $170 $110 to $170 $110 to $170 Spruce at Phoenix Park $110 to $170 $110 to $170 $110 to $170 $110 to $170 The Alkaff Mansion $190 $190 $230 $210 The Blue Ginger $160 $160 $160 $160 The Chevrons @ Jurong East $130 to $150 $130 to $150 $130 to $150 $130 to $150 The Cliff $290 $290 $310 $310 The Coastal Settlement $240 to $360 $240 to $360 $240 to $360 $240 to $360 The Garage (Botanic Gardens) $180 $180 $220 $200 The Riverhouse $180 $180 $210 $200 The Royal Albatross $390 $390 $550 to $560 $550 to $560 The Singapore Island Country Club $160 to $210 $160 to $210 $160 to $210 $160 to $210 The Villa at Singapore Botanic Gardens $170 to $220 $170 to $220 $170 to $220 $170 to $220 Timbre Signatures $210 $210 $210 $210 Tung Lok Heen $230 to $280 $230 to $280 $230 to $280 $230 to $280 Tung Lok Seafood (Gardens by the Bay) $100 to $160 $100 to $160 $100 to $160 $100 to $160 Tung Lok Seafood (Orchard Central) $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 Tung Lok Seafood (Park Regis Singapore) $110 to $210 $110 to $210 $120 to $220 $120 to $220 Tung Lok Seafood (PLQ Mall) $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 Tung Lok Seafood (Upper Jurong) $90 to $170 $90 to $170 $90 to $170 $90 to $170 Tung Lok Signatures, Antica Ballroom @ Orchard Rendezvous Hotel $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $150 to $170 $150 to $170 Vineyard at Hort Park $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $170 to $200 $170 to $200 Voco Orchard Singapore $200 $200 $220 $210 Wheeler's Estate $160 to $210 $160 to $210 $160 to $210 $160 to $210 Wheeler's Tropikana $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $200 to $220 $200 to $220 Ya Ge @ Orchid Hotel $150 to $290 $150 to $290 $150 to $290 $150 to $290

For many restaurants, the prices are the same for both days, lunch and dinner. The exceptions are those mainly at country clubs and hotels. The most affordable option is $60 - $90 per pax at Lingzhi Vegetarian (Liat Towers).

On the other end of the spectrum, a floral fantasy wedding at Marguerite in Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome can cost up to $840 per pax, beating out even the hotel weddings.

4. How much to give at Malay weddings?

While an appropriate contribution will vary according to the cost of the venue and how "atas" your friends are, traditional Malay weddings tend to be a bit more relaxed. However, don't assume that wedding costs are low at HDB locations.

Malay weddings are splendid affairs, and the venues are often adorned with beautiful decorations that can rack up $30,000 to $60,000 if they're very elaborate.

Generally, a contribution of $50 to $100 is the minimum. Of course, on the other end of the scale, the sky is the limit if you are close to the couple.

5. How much to give at Indian weddings?

This depends on the venue and where the reception is being held. The standard format for an Indian wedding is for the actual wedding to take place at a temple, and a reception to be held later on at a hotel, function hall or restaurant.

You should generally budget for a contribution of at least $50 to $80 for receptions at temples and function halls.

If they're held at high end hotels, you'll have to give similar amounts to the rates quoted for wedding banquets above.

You should also add a $1 coin to your contribution, as offering a sum that ends in 1 is seen as auspicious.

6. How much to give at church weddings?

If the wedding is held at a church, there may or may not a follow-up lunch or dinner banquet at a hotel or restaurant. If there is no banquet, there will usually be some kind of reception on the church premises.

If the entire wedding takes place at the church, you can contribute about $50 and up.

If there is also a banquet, refer to the ang bao rates in the table above.

The article was first published in MoneySmart.