Wedding ang bao rates in Singapore (November 2025)

Wedding dinners in Singapore can sometimes be a mercenary affair. Don't be fooled into thinking that wedding ang baos (red packets) are purely a gift from the heart. In Singapore, your ang bao symbolises your well-wishes as well as covers the cost of your seat at the banquet table.
Though the couple might not admit it, in their heart of hearts, they'll probably be praying that you at least cover the cost of your meal to offset their wedding expenses. Remember that broke wedding guest who couldn't afford to give an angbao for their friend's $250 wedding, and later got a text from the bride asking where their angbao was? Yeah. It happens.
If you want to give the socially appropriate angbao amount, you'll have to shell out a 3-figure sum whenever someone you know gets married.
While we certainly don't want to give too little, most of us usually also don't want to give too much. Admit it — you feel the pinch, especially after a couple of weddings! So here's a cost guide on how much to give for a wedding banquet dinner or lunch at hotels, restaurants and more.
1. How do you decide how much to put in a wedding ang bao?
The first thing you need to do is to calculate the cost of your seat. This can vary greatly, depending on factors such as how swanky the wedding venue is. Here are some factors you should consider when trying to figure out how much your meal costs:
- The hotel or restaurant: Wedding banquets in hotels generally tend to be fancier and pricier than weddings held in a nice restaurant. In fact, hotel wedding prices are only getting higher-some hotels raised prices by up to 40 per cent in 2024! *gulp* We'll go into the rates at specific hotels and restaurants in the next section.
- Whether it's a lunch or dinner-In general, lunch is cheaper than dinner.
- The day of the week: Mondays to Thursdays are more affordable than Fridays or the weekend. While Saturday and Sunday are usually the same or similarly priced, Saturday night dinners may cost more.
- Package add-ons: A wedding package covers the basics, but the happy couple might want something more unique. These can include things such as special floral decorations, a fancy three-tiered wedding cake, and additional or more "atas" wine. If each table was made merry by an unusually fine bottle of red, you can expect that the couple probably paid a little extra.
Once you've guesstimated the cost of your seat, you have your base ang bao amount. If you're not close to the couple, you can stop here-it's considered socially acceptable for your ang bao to just cover the cost of your seat.
But if you're close to the couple, you're generally expected to add a little extra (and, if you're close enough, wouldn't you want to?). Topping up your ang bao isn't just a gesture of kinship or friendship — you're also covering additional wedding costs for things outside the food, such as the cost of wedding decorations.
By no means is covering these expected of normal guests, but besties go beyond for each other, right?
2. Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore hotels (2025)
Disclaimer: Most of the prices below are adapted from SingaporeBrides.com, updated Nov 13, 2025 and inclusive of GST unless otherwise noted. They're meant only as a rough guide to the cost of the meal, excluding any wedding package add-ons like fancy wine.
The rates in the section below are costs for a single seat assuming a table of 10, which is the norm for most hotel weddings. However, do note that these might be different if the wedding you're attending seats guests in smaller groups. Rates will also be affected by what's on the menu — if you see abalone being wheeled out of the kitchen, you might want to make your ang bao a little fatter.
|Hotels
|Saturday lunch
|Sunday lunch
|Saturday dinner
|Sunday dinner
|Aloft Singapore Novena
|$170
|$170
|$200
|$200
|Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa
|$240
|$240
|$290
|$280
|Amara Singapore
|$270 to $340
|$270 to $340
|$290 to $340
|$290 to $340
|Andaz Singapore
|$270
|$270
|$290
|$280
|Capella Singapore
|$310 to $450
|$310 to $450
|$330 to $450
|$330 to $450
|Carlton Hotel Singapore
|$170 to $210
|$170 to $210
|$200 to $210
|$200 to $210
|Changi Cove Hotel
|$150
|$150
|$170 to $180
|$170 to $180
|Concorde Hotel Singapore
|$170
|$170
|$200
|$200
|Conrad Singapore Marina Bay
|$240
|$240
|$280
|$260
|Conrad Singapore Orchard
|$230 to $270
|$230 to $270
|$260 to $290
|$230 to $280
|Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore
|$170
|$170
|$180
|$180
|Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
|$210 to $230
|$210 to $230
|$220 to $230
|$220 to $230
|Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore
|$210 to $260
|$210 to $260
|$230 to $260
|$230 to $260
|Fairmont Singapore And Swissôtel The Stamford
|$220 to $240
|$220 to $240
|$240 to $280
|$240 to $280
|Four Points By Sheraton Singapore, Riverview
|$170 to $200
|$170 to $200
|$170 to $200
|$170 to $200
|Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
|$260 to $370
|$260 to $370
|$270 to $370
|$270 to $370
|Furama City Centre Singapore
|$160
|$160
|$170
|$160
|Furama Riverfront, Singapore
|$150 to $170
|$150 to $170
|$160 to $180
|$150 to $180
|Genting Hotel Jurong
|$160
|$160
|$160
|$160
|Goodwood Park Hotel
|$210
|$210
|$240
|$240
|Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel
|$220 to $230
|$220 to $230
|$270 to $280
|$270 to $280
|Grand Hyatt Singapore
|$230 to $280
|$230 to $280
|$260 to $300
|$240 to $290
|Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy
|$170 to $180
|$170 to $180
|$170 to $180
|$170 to $180
|Grand Park City Hall
|$190 to $220
|$190 to $220
|$190 to $220
|$190 to $220
|Hilton Singapore Orchard
|$240
|$240
|$280
|$260
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena
|$120 to $140
|$120 to $140
|$150 to $160
|$150 to $160
|Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|$170
|$170
|$190
|$190
|Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre
|$180
|$180
|$200
|$200
|Intercontinental Singapore
|$270
|$270
|$290
|$270
|Jen Singapore Tanglin By Shangri-la
|$180 to $220
|$180 to $220
|$200 to $220
|$200 to $220
|JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach
|$310
|$310
|$340
|$310
|Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|$270
|$260
|$300
|$280
|Marina Bay Sands
|$290
|$290
|$350
|$350
|Mercure Singapore Bugis
|$160
|$160
|$170
|$170
|Mett Singapore
|$240 to $450
|$240 to $450
|$270 to $470
|$270 to $470
|Mondrian Singapore Duxton
|$240 to $280
|$240 to $280
|$240 to $280
|$240 to $280
|M Hotel Singapore City Centre
|$200 to $210
|$200 to $210
|$210 to $220
|$210 to $220
|Novotel Singapore On Stevens
|$190 to $240
|$190 to $240
|$210 to $270
|$210 to $270
|Oasia Hotel Downtown
|$190
|$190
|$210
|$210
|Oasia Hotel Novena, Singapore
|$190
|$190
|$200
|$200
|Oasia Resort Sentosa
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$250
|One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove
|$200 to $280
|$200 to $280
|$210 to $280
|$200 to $280
|One Farrer Hotel
|$200
|$200
|$240
|$210
|Orchard Hotel Singapore
|$210
|$210
|$240 to $280
|$230
|Pan Pacific Orchard
|$260 to $360
|$260 to $360
|$270 to $360
|$270 to $360
|Pan Pacific Singapore
|$230 to $240
|$230 to $240
|$280
|$280
|Paradox Singapore
|$200 to $220
|$200 to $220
|$220 to $230
|$220
|ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore
|$240
|$240
|$280
|$280
|ParkRoyal Collection Pickering
|$260
|$240
|$280
|$240
|ParkRoyal on Beach Road
|$230
|$230
|$250
|$230
|Peony Jade @ Amara Singapore
|$170
|$170
|$180
|$180
|Pullman Singapore Hill Street
|$270 to $290
|$240 to $260
|$270 to $290
|$240 to $260
|Raffles Hotel
|$310 to $350
|$310 to $350
|$360 to $400
|$360 to $400
|Raffles Sentosa
|$400 to $450
|$400 to $450
|$400 to $450
|$400 to $450
|Rendezvous Hotel Singapore at Bras Basah
|$170
|$170
|$180
|$180
|Resorts World Sentosa, Equarius Hotel
|$240 to $260
|$230 to $260
|$260 to $270
|$240 to $270
|Royal Plaza On Scotts
|$230 to $240
|$230 to $240
|$230 to $240
|$210 to $220
|Shangri-la Hotel
|$220 to $260
|$220 to $260
|$240 to $330
|$240 to $330
|Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa, Singapore
|$240 to $280
|$240 to $280
|$250 to $310
|$250 to $310
|Sheraton Towers Singapore
|$220
|$220
|$250
|$250
|Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
|$170 to $210
|$170 to $210
|$180 to $240
|$180 to $240
|Sofitel Singapore City Centre
|$240 to $250
|$210 to $230
|$250
|$230
|Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa
|$210 to $290
|$210 to $290
|$230 to $310
|$230 to $310
|The Barracks Hotel Sentosa
|–
|–
|$780
|$780
|The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
|$310 to $470
|$310 to $470
|$350 to $470
|$350 to $470
|The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel
|$340
|$340
|$360
|$360
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
|$280
|$280
|$300
|$290
|The Outpost Hotel Sentosa
|$260
|$260
|$260
|$260
|The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore
|$250 to $280
|$250 to $280
|$290 to $360
|$290 to $360
|The Robertson House by The Crest Collection
|$210 to $250
|$210 to $250
|$230 to $250
|$230 to $250
|The Singapore Edition
|$310 to $400
|$310 to $400
|$350 to $400
|$350 to $400
|The St. Regis Singapore
|$290 to $330
|$290 to $330
|$330 to $350
|$330 to $350
|The Westin Singapore
|$230
|$230
|$270
|$240
|Village Hotel Changi
|$160 to $170
|$160 to $170
|$170 to $190
|$170 to $190
|Village Hotel Katong
|$160 to $170
|$160 to $170
|$170 to $190
|$170 to $190
|Village Hotel Sentosa
|–
|–
|$230
|$230
|Voco Orchard Singapore
|$200
|$200
|$220
|$210
|W Singapore Sentosa Cove
|$240 to $280
|$240 to $280
|$290 to $300
|$270 to $280
|Wyndham Singapore Hotel
|$180
|$180
|$190
|$190
|York Hotel
|$150 to $220
|$150 to $220
|$150 to $220
|$150 to $220
The most expensive wedding ang bao rate is up to $780 per pax at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa, followed by up to $450 at Capella Singapore. On the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable wedding ang bao rate is at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena, where prices start from $120 per pax.
3. Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore restaurants and other venues (2025)
|Restaurant
|Saturday lunch
|Sunday lunch
|Saturday dinner
|Sunday dinner
|1-Altitude Coast
|$190
|$190
|$280
|$250
|1-Arden
|$190
|$190
|$240
|$230
|1-Atico
|$210
|$210
|$260
|$250
|Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant
|$100 to $160
|$100 to $160
|$100 to $160
|$100 to $160
|AIR CCCC
|$460 to $750
|$460 to $750
|$750 to $800
|$750 to $800
|Art Di Daniele Sperindio
|$180 to $250
|$180 to $250
|$180 to $250
|$180 to $250
|Artemis Grill & Sky Bar
|$180 to $220
|$180 to $220
|$220 to $260
|$220 to $260
|Atlas Bar at Parkview Square
|–
|$290 to $410
|–
|$290 to $410
|Ban Heng @ Orchid Country Club
|$100 to $180
|$100 to $180
|$100 to $180
|$100 to $180
|Beaulieu House
|$110
|$110
|$110
|$110
|Botanico at The Summerhouse
|$180
|$180
|$210
|$200
|CHIJMES Hall Singapore
|$240 to $280
|$230 to $270
|$240 to $280
|$230 to $270
|Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine
|$120 to $220
|$120 to $220
|$120 to $220
|$120 to $220
|Claudine Restaurant
|$280 to $440
|$280 to $440
|$280 to $440
|$280 to $440
|Empress at Asian Civilisations Museum
|$210 to $330
|$210 to $330
|$210 to $330
|$210 to $330
|Faber Peak Singapore
|$180
|$180
|$210
|$210
|Flutes at National Museum
|$250 to $260
|$250 to $260
|$290 to $300
|$290 to $300
|Fu Lin Men (Chinese Swimming Club)
|$120 to $210
|$120 to $210
|$120 to $210
|$120 to $210
|Fu Lin Men Grandeur
|$150 to $210
|$150 to $210
|$160 to $220
|$160 to $220
|Fu Lin Men (Temasek Club)
|$120 to $210
|$120 to $210
|$120 to $210
|$120 to $210
|Grand Shanghai
|$220 to $310
|$220 to $310
|$220 to $310
|$220 to $310
|Haus217
|$160 to $250
|$160 to $250
|$160 to $250
|$160 to $250
|Hub & Spoke
|$180
|$180
|$180
|$180
|Indocafe, The White House
|$150 to $170
|$150 to $170
|$150 to $170
|$150 to $170
|Jade @ The Fullerton Hotel
|$230
|$230
|$250
|$240 to $250
|Jewel Changi Airport
|$270 to $300
|$270 to $300
|$270 to $300
|$270 to $300
|Lingzhi Vegetarian (Liat Towers)
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|Little Island Brewing Co. @ Changi
|$180 to $250
|$180 to $250
|$180 to $250
|$180 to $250
|Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree
|$280 to $330
|$280 to $320
|$300
|$290
|Mandai Wildlife Reserve
|$250
|$250
|$250 to $390
|$250 to $390
|Marguerite (Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay)
|$480 to $840
|$480 to $840
|$480 to $840
|$480 to $840
|Min Jiang @ Dempsey
|$230 to $240
|$230 to $240
|$270
|$270
|Monti at 1-Pavilion
|$200
|$200
|$280
|$250
|National Kitchen by Violet Oon Singapore
|$330
|$330
|$330
|$330
|Open Farm Community
|$170 to $270
|$170 to $270
|$170 to $270
|$170 to $270
|Orchid Country Club
|$140 to $150
|$140 to $150
|$160 to $170
|$160 to $170
|Oso Ristorante
|$140 to $210
|$140 to $210
|$140 to $210
|$140 to $210
|Panamericana, Sentosa Golf Club
|$250 to $410
|$250 to $410
|$250 to $410
|$250 to $410
|Peach Garden @ OCBC Centre
|$180 to $200
|$180 to $200
|$180 to $200
|$180 to $200
|Peach Garden @ The Heeren
|$180 to $200
|$180 to $200
|$180 to $200
|$180 to $200
|Peach Garden @ The Metropolis
|$160 to $180
|$160 to $180
|$160 to $180
|$160 to $180
|Peach Garden @ Thomson Plaza
|$160 to $180
|$160 to $180
|$160 to $180
|$160 to $180
|Qian Xi Bliss Garden
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|Qian Xi Eternal Garden
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|Qian Xi Farrer Park
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|Qian Xi Hilltop Garden
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|Qian Xi Jubilee Garden
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|Qian Xi Paya Lebar
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|Qian Xi Pearl Garden
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|Qian Xi Summer Garden
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|$120 to $180
|Raffles Marina
|$150 to $160
|$150 to $160
|$150 to $160
|$150 to $160
|RedDot BrewHouse at Dempsey Hill
|$130 to $150
|$130 to $150
|$130 to $180
|$130 to $180
|Red House Seafood
|$210 to $280
|$210 to $280
|$210 to $280
|$210 to $280
|Resorts World Sentosa, Convention Centre
|$230 to $240
|$230 to $240
|$240 to $260
|$230 to $260
|Restaurant Espoir
|$150
|$170
|$180
|$190
|Riviera
|$210 to $270
|$210 to $270
|$290 to $360
|$290 to $360
|Seletar Country Club
|$140
|$140
|$170
|$170
|Sentosa Golf Club
|$180 to $210
|$180 to $200
|$210 to $270
|$210 to $270
|Serangoon Gardens Country Club
|$160 to $170
|$160 to $170
|$160 to $170
|$160 to $170
|Shisen Hanten
|$240
|$240
|$280
|$280
|Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant (UOB Plaza)
|$180 to $240
|$180 to $240
|$180 to $240
|$180 to $240
|Singapore Recreation Club
|$150 to $200
|$150 to $200
|$150 to $200
|$150 to $200
|Singapore Swimming Club
|$110 to $150
|$110 to $150
|$150
|$150
|Sky Garden Sentosa
|$230 to $280
|$220 to $270
|$230 to $280
|$220 to $270
|Spring Court
|$110 to $170
|$110 to $170
|$110 to $170
|$110 to $170
|Spruce at Phoenix Park
|$110 to $170
|$110 to $170
|$110 to $170
|$110 to $170
|The Alkaff Mansion
|$190
|$190
|$230
|$210
|The Blue Ginger
|$160
|$160
|$160
|$160
|The Chevrons @ Jurong East
|$130 to $150
|$130 to $150
|$130 to $150
|$130 to $150
|The Cliff
|$290
|$290
|$310
|$310
|The Coastal Settlement
|$240 to $360
|$240 to $360
|$240 to $360
|$240 to $360
|The Garage (Botanic Gardens)
|$180
|$180
|$220
|$200
|The Riverhouse
|$180
|$180
|$210
|$200
|The Royal Albatross
|$390
|$390
|$550 to $560
|$550 to $560
|The Singapore Island Country Club
|$160 to $210
|$160 to $210
|$160 to $210
|$160 to $210
|The Villa at Singapore Botanic Gardens
|$170 to $220
|$170 to $220
|$170 to $220
|$170 to $220
|Timbre Signatures
|$210
|$210
|$210
|$210
|Tung Lok Heen
|$230 to $280
|$230 to $280
|$230 to $280
|$230 to $280
|Tung Lok Seafood (Gardens by the Bay)
|$100 to $160
|$100 to $160
|$100 to $160
|$100 to $160
|Tung Lok Seafood (Orchard Central)
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|Tung Lok Seafood (Park Regis Singapore)
|$110 to $210
|$110 to $210
|$120 to $220
|$120 to $220
|Tung Lok Seafood (PLQ Mall)
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|Tung Lok Seafood (Upper Jurong)
|$90 to $170
|$90 to $170
|$90 to $170
|$90 to $170
|Tung Lok Signatures, Antica Ballroom @ Orchard Rendezvous Hotel
|$150 to $170
|$150 to $170
|$150 to $170
|$150 to $170
|Vineyard at Hort Park
|$170 to $200
|$170 to $200
|$170 to $200
|$170 to $200
|Voco Orchard Singapore
|$200
|$200
|$220
|$210
|Wheeler's Estate
|$160 to $210
|$160 to $210
|$160 to $210
|$160 to $210
|Wheeler's Tropikana
|$180 to $200
|$180 to $200
|$200 to $220
|$200 to $220
|Ya Ge @ Orchid Hotel
|$150 to $290
|$150 to $290
|$150 to $290
|$150 to $290
For many restaurants, the prices are the same for both days, lunch and dinner. The exceptions are those mainly at country clubs and hotels. The most affordable option is $60 - $90 per pax at Lingzhi Vegetarian (Liat Towers).
On the other end of the spectrum, a floral fantasy wedding at Marguerite in Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome can cost up to $840 per pax, beating out even the hotel weddings.
4. How much to give at Malay weddings?
While an appropriate contribution will vary according to the cost of the venue and how "atas" your friends are, traditional Malay weddings tend to be a bit more relaxed. However, don't assume that wedding costs are low at HDB locations.
Malay weddings are splendid affairs, and the venues are often adorned with beautiful decorations that can rack up $30,000 to $60,000 if they're very elaborate.
Generally, a contribution of $50 to $100 is the minimum. Of course, on the other end of the scale, the sky is the limit if you are close to the couple.
5. How much to give at Indian weddings?
This depends on the venue and where the reception is being held. The standard format for an Indian wedding is for the actual wedding to take place at a temple, and a reception to be held later on at a hotel, function hall or restaurant.
You should generally budget for a contribution of at least $50 to $80 for receptions at temples and function halls.
If they're held at high end hotels, you'll have to give similar amounts to the rates quoted for wedding banquets above.
You should also add a $1 coin to your contribution, as offering a sum that ends in 1 is seen as auspicious.
6. How much to give at church weddings?
If the wedding is held at a church, there may or may not a follow-up lunch or dinner banquet at a hotel or restaurant. If there is no banquet, there will usually be some kind of reception on the church premises.
If the entire wedding takes place at the church, you can contribute about $50 and up.
If there is also a banquet, refer to the ang bao rates in the table above.
[[nid:724531]]
The article was first published in MoneySmart.