What 2 top-performing funds have in common

The Mawer Global Equity Fund and Fundsmith have handsomely outperformed the market since inception. Here's how they did it.

If you thought that professional investors can easily beat an unmanaged basket of stocks, think again.

According to an article on CNBC, 64.49 per cent of large-cap funds lagged the S&P 500 in 2018. It marked the ninth consecutive year that actively managed funds trailed the broad US-market index.

Over a 10-year period, 85 per cent of large-cap funds underperformed the S&P 500. Over 15 years, that figure increases to 92 per cent.

Given how such few funds consistently beat the market, I tend to take notice when one does.

Two funds, in particular, have caught my eye. They are the Fundsmith Equity Fund and the Mawer Global Equity Fund. Both funds have global investment mandates and have beaten their respective indexes by a wide margin.

Fundsmith has an impressive annualised return of 18.3 per cent as of 31 Oct 2019 since its inception nine years ago. It is well ahead of the annualised 11.7 per cent return of the global equities market.

The Mawer Global Equity Fund has also done really well since its inception in 2009. As of 30 Sept, it has a compounded annual return of 13.1 per cent, compared to an 11.4 per cent return from the global equity benchmark.

So what is the secret behind their success?

LOW PORTFOLIO TURNOVER

Needless to say, careful selection of high-quality stocks is one of the key ingredients to their success.