What a $6.99 cup of matcha tells us about liveability in Singapore

Can the cost for a cup of matcha latte tell you how liveable a city is?

That's one of the factors that Savills, a global real estate services provider, is using in its inaugural Matcha Index — a study that assesses urban liveability through cafe culture, matcha affordability, and quality of cafes.

You might be thinking that considering how much the average price for a cup of matcha latte in Singapore costs today, that we must easily be among the most expensive cities in the world to enjoy this trending beverage.

And it's true, in Singapore matcha lattes cost an average of US$5.43 (S$6.99), placing us among the higher-cost markets in this index.

"Singapore has a vibrant and rich cafe culture. Besides the strong presence of established and new coffee chains, our cafe culture has evolved to embrace anything Matcha, which you can find in lattes, gelato, cakes, and even bubble tea," says Sulian Tan-Wijaya, executive director of Retail & Lifestyle at Savills Singapore.

New Yorkers fork out an average of US$6.21 for a matcha latte, followed by the residents of San Francisco who pay about US$6.15 for a cup.

Other locations on the top 12 list of cities in the Savills Matcha Index include Los Angeles (US$6.12), Amsterdam (US$5.97), London (US$5.54), and Tokyo ($4.66), and Seoul (US$4.15).

Beijing was the only city to make it on the list and is the cheapest place among the 12 global cities where you can enjoy a matcha latte, only setting you back US$3.61.

Cafe culture and our social infrastructure

Beyond the headline cost for matcha in these global cities, this Matcha Index by Savills should prompt a conversation about the urban lifestyles and out of the box markers that make a location liveable.

For example, Singapore cafes and F&B companies were quick to adopt their menus to this new trend. The city-state is also an early adopter of the emerging trend of Matcha rave parties — innovative, alcohol-free events combining wellness and nightlife, says Tan-Wijaya.

So, despite the jaw-dropping cost for a matcha latte in Singapore, the dynamism of our retail market suggests that we offer the places and spaces that generate buzz and a vibrant social scene.

"Coffee culture has in effect become a vital part of the social infrastructure that supports the tech ecosystem, and matcha lattes have taken over as the 'go-to' drink for young professionals," says Tan-Wijaya. She adds that Singapore remains competitive based on its overall liveability for workers, supported by strong cafe availability, quality and connectivity.

While the Matcha Index may appear playful, it underscores a serious truth about urban liveability today; that vibrant cafe cultures, whether centred on espresso or matcha, are vital to sustaining the social fabric of modern global cities like Singapore.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.